The Great Multipolar Reset: Globalist Vampires in Bed With The BRICS

One thing that is consistent about the blood-sucking globalist vampires—they have an irresistible urge to tell you what they are going to do. Their policy of hiding things in plain sight works as a psychological tool for them, because it paralyses opposition by instilling the belief in the inevitability of a narrative.

A case in point, on the World Economic Forum website, it states in plain English: “The geopolitical landscape is undergoing a profound transformation, giving rise to a world order that is both multi-polar and multi-conceptual.”

This idea of a profound transformation is central to the Great Reset thesis, advocated by Klaus Schwab and his army of useful vampires.

Do the globalist vampires really drink blood and eat babies? I really don’t know because they never invite me to any of their Satanic blood-drinking, baby-eating parties …

Roseanne Barr has some thoughts on the subject though.

One article on the WEF website, in the members only Geopolitics section, an anonymous author (probably Klaus Schwab) does some WEF-splaining:

As global power has shifted, the differences in norms and values among geopolitical heavyweights have become more glaring. The period following World War II, first characterized by the bipolarity of the Cold War and then the unipolarity of US hegemony, has given way to a phase in which power is more diffused. At the centre of this upheaval is an evolution of the respective roles played by the US and China, and a changing relationship between these two economic behemoths. Patterns of influence, cooperation and competition are also changing among a broader group of countries that includes Russia, India, a number of states in Europe and the Middle East, and the Global South (which includes much of Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Asia). Decades ago the political scientist Francis Fukuyama predicted that in the wake of the Cold War, liberal democracy would prove to be ‘the’ model for governance in these places.”

The mention of Francis Fukuyama is a reference to his book The End of History, where he argued that the neo-liberal order of American democracy was the final stage of political evolution. The end of the Cold War in 1990 meant that humanity had reached “not just … the passing of a particular period of post-war history, but the end of history as such: That is, the end-point of mankind’s ideological evolution and the universalization of Western liberal democracy as the final form of human government.”

This alleged ideological plateau implies a further expansion of the American rules-based order. It means that the American Empire would continue to expand and exert its dominance over the world until liberal democracy had conquered the whole planet—and then voilà, the United States of the World. He further elaborated, however, that the European Union, rather than the contemporary United States, more accurately reflects what the world might resemble at the end of history.

In other words, an economic alliance with loose borders, parliamentary democracy, a single market and a common currency among its member states. The United States of the World would have a single legal framework that applies to all member states. National sovereignty would be handed over to the global parliament of elected officials who would practice democracy and civil rights for all global citizens.

Though it is true that the EU is a model for the World Economic Forum, the WEF is not naive enough to follow Fukuyama’s hegemonic democratic model, for the simple reason that the WEF have no interest in democracy or the civil rights and freedoms that go with it.

On the contrary, according to Fukuyama’s teacher, Samuel P. Huntington, there is an alternate model that more closely aligns with the WEF’s realpolitik plans for world takeover.

Huntington wrote a short essay that became a book, The Clash of Civilizations, debunking his former student’s hypothesis. Huntington taught at Harvard and Columbia for 50 years and was special adviser to the Carter and Reagan administrations. He was a member of the Rockefeller Trilateral Commission, along with his fellow elitist, Zbigniew Brzezinski who wrote a blueprint for American hegemony, The Grand Chessboard.

In Clash of Civilizations, Huntington argued that the world was not cruising over a neo-liberal plateau, but rather, evolving into a multipolar civilizational model. He proposed that the world would evolve into several power blocks, divided, yet huddled together in religio-ethnic “poles.”

Endorsed by realpolitik grandmaster, Henry Kissinger—who called it “one of the most important books to emerge after the Cold War”—Huntington’s multipolar Clash became the new foreign policy of the WEF. Zbigniew Brzezinski gushed that it was, “An intellectual tour de force: bold, imaginative, and provocative. A seminal work that will revolutionize our understanding of international affairs.”

Brzezinski wrote the Foreward to the 2011 edition, where he revealed he was initially sceptical of Huntington’s “ambitious scope,” but eventually was won over to the multipolar camp, claiming, “I came to realize that his grand thesis and overarching synthesis provided insights vital not only for understanding world affairs but intelligently shaping them.”

This statement is a complete reversal of his earlier position, that he argued in his magnum opus, The Grand Chessboard in 1997:

“In brief, for the United States, Eurasian geostrategy involves the purposeful management of geostrategically dynamic states and the careful handling of geopolitically catalytic states, in keeping with the twin interests of America in the short-term preservation of its unique global power and in the long-run transformation of it into increasingly institutionalized global cooperation. To put it in a terminology that hearkens back to the more brutal age of ancient empires, the three grand imperatives of imperial geostrategy are to prevent collusion and maintain security dependence among the vassals, to keep tributaries pliant and protected, and to keep the barbarians from coming together.”

The WEF’s Great Multipolar Reset encourages collusion, it is a merger of vassals, and an active strategy of joining the barbarians together. Instead of imperial conquest and confrontation, there is cooperation and collaboration among the tributaries.

Klaus Schwab and his army of vampires are bringing all the barbarians to the bargaining table and giving them everything they want, in exchange for unswerving loyalty and obedience to the WEF’s dystopian vision of a technocratic global police state.

What could go wrong?

The second part of the deal, which has far greater implications for America and the West: The WEF are guaranteeing that America will be brought to its knees. The West has created enormous anger through decades of wars, invasions, interventions, sanctions and covert manipulation of nations.

The Global South and the BRICS are only too happy to sign on the bottom line under these terms.

The destruction of America and the West is being accomplished by several nefarious methods:

Funnelling taxpayers’ dollars into useless wars of attrition such as Afghanistan, and now the Ukraine. These money laundering schemes enrich banks, weapons manufacturers and oil companies. Flood the West with immigrants. Millions of these immigrants are Muslim refugees that were displaced due to the American wars in the Middle East. Muslim anger is pitted against the anger of the declining working class as witnessed in the UK with recent riots and protests. This anger will serve as more fuel on the fire to increase spending on more useless wars of attrition. See #1 Neglect development and infrastructure. America has not put serious money into bridges, tunnels, sewage, power plants and transportation for decades. China has 46,000 kilometres of high speed rail, compared to USA which has none. Send all the jobs and factories oversees to China, Indonesia, India and other Asian countries. This began in the 1970s when Kissinger went to China and made a deal with Mao Tse Tung to turn China into the world’s factory. Transfer the wealth of America to the globalists. This happened in two phases so far—in the subprime mortgage crash in 2008 and during the pandemic when the big box stores stayed open and the lockdowns bankrupted thousands of small businesses. Flood the West with inexpensive, toxic opioids like fentanyl, MDA, ketamine, ecstasy, salvia and GHB. Make marijuana legal, very potent and easy to get, in order to create a sub-culture of homeless people and disaffected, marginalized youth. Create intense polarization on social media to deflect social unrest away from the architects of the controlled demolition of Western Civilization. Keep the left and the right in a state of perpetual fury through false flag trigger events, such as the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics that was intentionally designed to trigger conservatives, Christians and anyone else that still has morals and sanity.

FUKUYAMA WAS WRONG, HUNTINGTON WAS RIGHT

Returning to the Clash—the short version is that Fukuyama was wrong, Huntington was right.

The reason Huntington was right is because he had the foresight to observe the organic direction the world is heading. Political evolution is an unstoppable force, like all evolutionary processes. There are forces of nature that cannot be resisted or defied: gravity, death, evolution, time and taxes to name a few.

The human race has evolved from primitive tribes, clans and market villages, to city-states, to feudal monarchy, and then to the Westphalian nation-state system. We are witnessing the collapse of the Westphalian system, which is being replaced by a series of transnational power blocks who will align themselves according to their pre-existent geographical locations, that have evolved over thousands of years due to ethnicity, race and religion.

Nations have little choice in our globalized world to band together in economic blocks, in order to compete economically, and defend themselves militarily.

These emerging economic blocks roughly coincide with Huntington’s map:

These multipolar mega regions will be further subdivided into local regions. In one of his last speeches, UN Secretary General Ban Kim Moon spoke directly about regionalism:

The drafters of the United Nations Charter recognized the importance of regional action. And the drafters of the 2030 Agenda also took that appreciation for the pivotal role of regionalism to a deeper level for the 21st century. World leaders recognized the crucial role of regional cooperation in implementing and assessing progress. Regionalism is being harnessed in addressing issues like trade, food and energy security, climate change, connectivity and the outbreak of health epidemics. I am proud that we have strengthened our partnerships with regional organizations such as the African Union, the League of Arab States, ASEAN, and the European Union. Of course, the UN Regional Commissions are central to our work. Every day, they promote regional cooperation and integration and extend their expertise for socio-economic development.”

The Russian think tank Valdai Club has created a new R20 (Regionalism 20) that will oversee the financial development (translation: financial control) of the G20 regions. From their website:

Earlier this year the Valdai Club advanced an initiative to strengthen the global governance framework via creating a platform for cooperation among regional integration arrangements, regional development banks and regional financing arrangements. The main rationale for this idea was the need to promote greater horizontal coordination among the various regional arrangements, while at the same time improving the cooperative linkages between regional and global multilateral institutions. The G20 may be seen as the optimal vehicle for promoting such cooperation, with the new framework of regional cooperation designated as R20 (regional twenty) that brings together the largest regional players across the world economy.”

The Valdai Club is attended every year by President Putin and a host of other alternative darlings, such as chain-smoking Sergei Lavrov whose daughter went to school at Columbia, lives in New York and doesn’t speak fluent Russia. Lavrov also keeps a mistress in London because nothing says anti-globalist quite like having a mistress in the globalist West.

Other alternative darlings, like Pepe Escobar wax enthusiastically about the new R20. From Escobar’s article in 2018:

[Programme Director of the Valdai Club] Yaroslav Lissovolik, former Duetsche Bank and IMF official, at the essential Valdai Discussion Club, which he directs, proposed a horizontal format to coordinate trade and infrastructure integration: namely, an “R20” – as in Regional 20 – that “would bring together the largest regional heavyweights in the world economy represented by 10 regional blocks.” This “connectivity track” within the R20 format, as Lissovolik describes it, might become the essential platform interlocking many current infrastructure projects, from the vastly ambitious – and well funded – Chinese-led New Silk Roads, or Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to the still quite vague Asia-Africa Growth Corridor (AAGC), driven by Japan and India. It’s not about nations; it’s about regional trade blocks. They might well become the uber-building blocks of a post-G20 world after a definitive, world system-shattering moment is brought upon us: when the petroyuan eclipses the dollar.

If the BRICS multipolar world is supposed to be at odds with the WEF globalist agenda, it seems very odd and/or horrific that they are actively collaborating together.

The WEF website hosts a plethora of Valdai Club articles:

For more info on the Valdai Club:

The Intelligent Age: Globalist Vampire Announces Billionaires’ Revolution Most commentators within the alternative community have the idea that the world government will arise in the near future in the form of a restructured United Nations, but the truth is the world government already exists. [READ MORE]

UNIFIED COMBATANT COMMAND AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY

In a similar fashion to Huntington’s Map, the United States military has divided up the world into 6 zones or “areas of responsibility.” This is used to define an area with specific geographic boundaries where the US military has the authority to plan and conduct operations.

These 6 zones roughly correspond to Huntington’s civilizational map, although Huntington subdivides USEUCOM into Russia and Europe. He also subdivides Asia into India, China, Southeast Asia—Australia is lumped in with the West.

The Pentagon’s white paper for its overall military policy is FULL SPECTRUM DOMINANCE. Full-spectrum dominance also known as full-spectrum superiority, is the US military’s achievement of control over all dimensions of the battlespace, effectively possessing an overwhelming diversity of resources in all areas including terrestrial, aerial, maritime, subterranean, extraterrestrial, psychological, and bio- or cyber-technological warfare.

The US military defines it, “The cumulative effect of dominance in the air, land, maritime, and space domains and information environment, which includes cyberspace, that permits the conduct of joint operations without effective opposition or prohibitive interference.”

Resistance is futile peasants!

The Pentagon, DARPA, NSA, CIA and the 14 Eyes, have spent decades infiltrating, undermining and subverting virtually every nation on Earth. The pandemic revealed the full extent of the power and reach of the so-called New World Order. Every country on Earth complied with the draconian and unscientific lockdowns, mask-wearing, social distancing and forced vaccine rollout. It can be stated without hesitation that the pandemic was the largest propaganda campaign, the largest covert operation and the most deceptive hoax in human history.

The onrush of a conquering force is like the bursting of pent-up waters into a chasm a thousand fathoms deep.”

Sun Tzu, The Art of War

THE NEW EXPANDED BRICS EMPIRE CREATED BY GOLDMAN SACHS

Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates recently signed up to the BRICS. This year, it was Russia who hosted the annual summit. In an interview with TASS, the Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation on Foreign Policy, Yuri Ushakov, explained:

The abbreviation BRIC — Brazil, Russia, India and China — was the first used in 2001 by Western analyst [Jim O’Neill from Goldman Sachs], who explored the potential for economic development of developing countries and came to the conclusion that it was these four states who will determine the direction of development of the world economy and politics in the 21st century. Thus, in fact, he involuntarily anticipated the creation of our association.”

Jim O’Neil was the chairman of the globalist think tank Chatham House, previously known as the Royal Institute of International Affairs. O’Neil, who is a certified Baron, shared in an interview how he created the BRIC model: “I wrote a paper called Building Better Global Economic BRICs. It showed you couldn’t run the world properly without having these guys more involved.”

The Brazilian government website readily agrees that, “The idea of the BRICS was formulated by Chief Economist at Goldman Sachs, Jim O’Neill, in a 2001 study entitled Building Better Global Economic BRICs.”

During a CNN interview, Baron O’Neil was asked, Did the BRICs resist being grouped? he obligingly answered:

They’ve all been in their own way extremely flattered. I’ve met many senior people in all these countries as a result of it, and they’re all delighted that we chose to put them on the global map in this way.”

So delightful and flattering.

The enemy of the my enemy isn’t really my friend, if my enemies are in bed together.

“009” runs the SubStack The World Is Not Enough, you can subscribe here.