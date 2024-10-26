WATCH: “The Endgame is a World State, Popular Resistance Has Set Them Back”

Kit Knightly sits down with Hrvoje Morić of the Geopolitics and Empire Podcast to discuss what form the planned “World Government” might take, the aspects of capitalism and communism it would absorb, the role of regional conflicts, the potential collapse of the American Empire and much more.

This interview was removed by YouTube within hours of it being uploaded:

This interview was removed by YouTube within hours of it being uploaded:

