Straight Pride

As it is, I am not allowed to be proud of my heterosexuality. In truth, it is not something to be proud of. But for the same reason, there is nothing to be proud of in being homosexual, or bi or trans, or any variety of sexual preference or orientation or identity. Nothing.

Well, a person can be proud of the advancements an identified group has accomplished (particularly if you are a member of that group). Considering the trials and tribulations gay people have faced over the centuries, the fortitude, effort, and sacrifice they have made to socially be where they are today is certainly something a person could be proud of. But that isn’t being proud of being gay. That is being proud of character, resilience, resolve and fortitude. Being gay may have been the impetus for those admirable attributes, but gayness itself is not.

Pride is actually one of the Seven Cardinal Sins. And there is good reason for it to be. “Pride goes before destruction, a haughty spirit before a fall” (Proverbs 16:18) and all that. Of course, common sense would say that is not what gay pride is about. However, if we see that massive movement toward gay pride (or trans pride) as a product of the agenda, we can clearly see that it is intended to cause disruption. How so?

Well, we do see a lot of resistance to this movement. We see straight people feeling “slighted” and ignored and feeling like victims in the expectation they should be following, and complying, to all that is going on in this movement—particularly in schools that their children attend. The Gay Pride flag is seen now nearly everywhere you turn, flying alongside the US or Canadian flag (and probably elsewhere in other countries as well)—very often on the same staff.

I recently got into one of those pointless Facebook exchanges with someone who was arguing for the presence of these flags in the classroom (elementary, middle and high school). She claimed to be a teacher and felt that these kids (the one the flag represents) need to feel a part of something that they can be proud of. I responded to her the same way I am responding here. That sort of pride should not be encouraged as it creates the very problem that this teacher was claiming it was resolving.

I mentioned that flags themselves were developed to exclude. The pride one feels for a nation’s flag is an exclusionary response—the flag represents “us” and excludes “them.” That is the whole point. You either belong to the group this flag represents, or you are the enemy. The flag was used in the battlefield to differentiate the good guys from the bad guys (you were good or bad depending on which flag you were allied with).

If you live within the borders of a particular country that is not at war with another country, your pride in the flag is rather innocuous. There should be no one around that opposes it—who doesn’t belong to the same group the flag represents if you are living on the same soil. But the LGBTQIA+ flag represents a certain demographic and excludes another that is also in its presence. Maybe gay and trans kids feel proud belonging to that group the flag represents, at the expense of all the kids who do not belong to the group—the straight kids.

If young enough (which probably would include anyone under 40), the “group pride of the kids the flag represents” may cause the kids it does not represent to want to be part of the group it does represent. “Oh sure, why not?” the flag group says, and apparently the “officials” who allow the presence of the flag to begin with agree. The presence of the “proud flag wavers” creates pressure to those not belonging to the group. That pressure can become the social contagion that creates false identities and a myriad of other psychological problems.

This sort of division can also cause rebellion and a resistance to “joining the flag group.” Kids who dislike the flag wavers, and therefore creates discrimination and “homophobia” or “transphobia”—it isn’t good, folks.

If you don’t throw the goal of the agenda into this whole mess as an intentional catalyst for conflict, then it could be seen as a social phase. Black Pride, Jewish Pride, Feminine Pride, and Immigrant Pride (among others), have all had their place and time in the social arena. I can’t say I find any sort of “group” that encourages “pride” as a way to reconcile and build a defense against bigotry a good idea, but at least in those situations there was something substantial these people were saying they could be proud of. Sexual preference, or sexual identity, is not one of these things. (I have made little comment here regarding this idea of “identity” which has, in my opinion, no place at all in our school system.)

As usual, we are being tricked into thinking this “pride” movement is the same as other notable “pride” movements. The agenda that is tricking us wants us to believe that flying the gay pride flag will unify and strengthen a group of marginalized and oppressed people—the LGBTQIA+ community.

We are being tricked into believing this because the agenda obviously wants the opposite to take place – which is exactly what is happening – not the consequence that most people who blindly support this think will come of it. Common sense should tell us all of this, but obviously common sense has left the room on this issue, as it has on so many other issues in today’s social environment.

I will end this with a snippet from Jordan Peterson, who of course has spoken out on such things. He does not interject how obviously an agenda tactic this all is and instead focuses on the ludicrous notion of using one of the deadly sins as a way to unite people and accommodate people who have been treated poorly by the culture (primarily in the past). Still, what he has to say is notable. [Edited for clarity.]

So, we now have pride month. And what are we celebrating? First of all, what if we don’t celebrate pride? Pride’s a cardinal sin. And you might say, well, they don’t mean that sort of pride. They mean: “it’s a group of oppressed people. And now they’re just finding their identity, and they’re getting some security in that identity. And what they mean by pride is security in that identity. But the word is pride. That’s the word that was chosen. And its pride in relationship, as far as I can tell, to nothing but hedonistic self-gratification. So, your identity is going to be your sexual desire? That’s your identity?? Your sexual desire?? So that means you’ve reduced your identity to the MOST immature and hedonistic part of you. The part that would exploit someone else for your own gratification, for example. The part that would exploit YOU for your own gratification. And now that’s your identity. And now that’s what we celebrate. Yeah, no, that’s a very bad idea.

Let’s all make an effort to come together on this and find a way to support young people who are just coming into their own sense of sexual awareness, as well as the older people who have had to endure any cruel social rejection for the same.

Creating a flag for these groups and advocating a sense of pride for sexual orientation or identity is no more constructive than doing the same for people with blue eyes or red hair. Even if such a group had been seriously persecuted at a certain time for blue eyes or red hair, the remedy for such treatment is not to teach them to be proud of those specific physical attributes.

The remedy would be to show them that they are human—regardless of differing physical attributes—and belong to the larger, all encompassing, family of humanity. And if we must be proud of something, that is something that has the potential to be proud of.

Todd Hayen PhD is a registered psychotherapist practicing in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He holds a PhD in depth psychotherapy and an MA in Consciousness Studies. He specializes in Jungian, archetypal, psychology. Todd also writes for his own substack, which you can read here