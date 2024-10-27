Straight Pride
Todd Hayen
As it is, I am not allowed to be proud of my heterosexuality. In truth, it is not something to be proud of. But for the same reason, there is nothing to be proud of in being homosexual, or bi or trans, or any variety of sexual preference or orientation or identity. Nothing.
Well, a person can be proud of the advancements an identified group has accomplished (particularly if you are a member of that group). Considering the trials and tribulations gay people have faced over the centuries, the fortitude, effort, and sacrifice they have made to socially be where they are today is certainly something a person could be proud of. But that isn’t being proud of being gay. That is being proud of character, resilience, resolve and fortitude. Being gay may have been the impetus for those admirable attributes, but gayness itself is not.
Pride is actually one of the Seven Cardinal Sins. And there is good reason for it to be. “Pride goes before destruction, a haughty spirit before a fall” (Proverbs 16:18) and all that. Of course, common sense would say that is not what gay pride is about. However, if we see that massive movement toward gay pride (or trans pride) as a product of the agenda, we can clearly see that it is intended to cause disruption. How so?
Well, we do see a lot of resistance to this movement. We see straight people feeling “slighted” and ignored and feeling like victims in the expectation they should be following, and complying, to all that is going on in this movement—particularly in schools that their children attend. The Gay Pride flag is seen now nearly everywhere you turn, flying alongside the US or Canadian flag (and probably elsewhere in other countries as well)—very often on the same staff.
I recently got into one of those pointless Facebook exchanges with someone who was arguing for the presence of these flags in the classroom (elementary, middle and high school). She claimed to be a teacher and felt that these kids (the one the flag represents) need to feel a part of something that they can be proud of. I responded to her the same way I am responding here. That sort of pride should not be encouraged as it creates the very problem that this teacher was claiming it was resolving.
I mentioned that flags themselves were developed to exclude. The pride one feels for a nation’s flag is an exclusionary response—the flag represents “us” and excludes “them.” That is the whole point. You either belong to the group this flag represents, or you are the enemy. The flag was used in the battlefield to differentiate the good guys from the bad guys (you were good or bad depending on which flag you were allied with).
If you live within the borders of a particular country that is not at war with another country, your pride in the flag is rather innocuous. There should be no one around that opposes it—who doesn’t belong to the same group the flag represents if you are living on the same soil. But the LGBTQIA+ flag represents a certain demographic and excludes another that is also in its presence. Maybe gay and trans kids feel proud belonging to that group the flag represents, at the expense of all the kids who do not belong to the group—the straight kids.
If young enough (which probably would include anyone under 40), the “group pride of the kids the flag represents” may cause the kids it does not represent to want to be part of the group it does represent. “Oh sure, why not?” the flag group says, and apparently the “officials” who allow the presence of the flag to begin with agree. The presence of the “proud flag wavers” creates pressure to those not belonging to the group. That pressure can become the social contagion that creates false identities and a myriad of other psychological problems.
This sort of division can also cause rebellion and a resistance to “joining the flag group.” Kids who dislike the flag wavers, and therefore creates discrimination and “homophobia” or “transphobia”—it isn’t good, folks.
If you don’t throw the goal of the agenda into this whole mess as an intentional catalyst for conflict, then it could be seen as a social phase. Black Pride, Jewish Pride, Feminine Pride, and Immigrant Pride (among others), have all had their place and time in the social arena. I can’t say I find any sort of “group” that encourages “pride” as a way to reconcile and build a defense against bigotry a good idea, but at least in those situations there was something substantial these people were saying they could be proud of. Sexual preference, or sexual identity, is not one of these things. (I have made little comment here regarding this idea of “identity” which has, in my opinion, no place at all in our school system.)
As usual, we are being tricked into thinking this “pride” movement is the same as other notable “pride” movements. The agenda that is tricking us wants us to believe that flying the gay pride flag will unify and strengthen a group of marginalized and oppressed people—the LGBTQIA+ community.
We are being tricked into believing this because the agenda obviously wants the opposite to take place – which is exactly what is happening – not the consequence that most people who blindly support this think will come of it. Common sense should tell us all of this, but obviously common sense has left the room on this issue, as it has on so many other issues in today’s social environment.
I will end this with a snippet from Jordan Peterson, who of course has spoken out on such things. He does not interject how obviously an agenda tactic this all is and instead focuses on the ludicrous notion of using one of the deadly sins as a way to unite people and accommodate people who have been treated poorly by the culture (primarily in the past). Still, what he has to say is notable. [Edited for clarity.]
So, we now have pride month. And what are we celebrating? First of all, what if we don’t celebrate pride? Pride’s a cardinal sin.
And you might say, well, they don’t mean that sort of pride. They mean: “it’s a group of oppressed people. And now they’re just finding their identity, and they’re getting some security in that identity. And what they mean by pride is security in that identity.
But the word is pride. That’s the word that was chosen. And its pride in relationship, as far as I can tell, to nothing but hedonistic self-gratification. So, your identity is going to be your sexual desire? That’s your identity?? Your sexual desire??
So that means you’ve reduced your identity to the MOST immature and hedonistic part of you. The part that would exploit someone else for your own gratification, for example. The part that would exploit YOU for your own gratification. And now that’s your identity. And now that’s what we celebrate.
Yeah, no, that’s a very bad idea.
Let’s all make an effort to come together on this and find a way to support young people who are just coming into their own sense of sexual awareness, as well as the older people who have had to endure any cruel social rejection for the same.
Creating a flag for these groups and advocating a sense of pride for sexual orientation or identity is no more constructive than doing the same for people with blue eyes or red hair. Even if such a group had been seriously persecuted at a certain time for blue eyes or red hair, the remedy for such treatment is not to teach them to be proud of those specific physical attributes.
The remedy would be to show them that they are human—regardless of differing physical attributes—and belong to the larger, all encompassing, family of humanity. And if we must be proud of something, that is something that has the potential to be proud of.
yeah it’s a LOT of letters in that acronym, every time I look it seems to get longer, I can remember what the first few stand for, but then I’m lost, and there’s a “+” on the end too? is that meant as short-hand for a whole nother bowl full of alphabet soup?
back when gays and lesbians were getting beaten up by cops in US cities and towns, some of them at least were induced to open their eyes and see the shallowness and suffocating narrow-mindedness of the Establishment and mainstream conformity and could make common cause with other system critics on a broad front, but when the establishment changed its tack and welcomed them into the fold, most of them happily accepted its numbing embrace, signing up even to join the ranks of its uniformed executioners at Armed Forces recruiting centers, so delighted to now share in the privileges of the oppressors and leave behind the Coventry of the oppressed
What is the Heterosexual flag? Maybe I need to make one up like others seem to be doing. I have no qualms about other’s preferences but that’s not me to promote it either.
if I identify as car would I need to drink fuel looool
Word to the Wise: Jordan Peterson does not strengthen any argument. Dr. Hayen contrasts Gay Pride with several others which, apparently, pass muster. Has Mr. Peterson dissed those other kinds of Pride according to the same standard he uses to dis Gay Pride?
Reducing Gay Pride to a celebration of pure hedonistic lust speaks volumes about the real true motive of objecting to Gay Pride. Yes it’s true that the media runs everything into the ground and have encouraged the most outrageous expressions of Gay or any other manner of Pride for the sake of generating ratings. Yes, it’s also true that Gay Pride is fast becoming homosexuals’ worst nightmare – as all dreams come true turn out to be. But to write it off as a celebration of hedonism is just plain vicious. And does that make Straight Pride a celebration also of hedonism – because wouldn’t straights be celebrating their primary distinguishing feature from gays: what they do in bed? The whole mess is such a convoluted kettle of fish it ought to be sent packing before it stinks everyone out.
Besides which, ALL flags are evil, be they rainbows or red-white-and-blues. (Except maybe for the Don’t Tread On Me. Ah, but that’s a snake, isn’t it? Pure Satanism!)
I think the gay stream of orientations is only 6 or 7 letters long.
I imagine the stream of letters for ‘straights’ would be massively longer –
there’s so much deviance among ‘straights’….
Anything outside the universal man and woman constellation is an anomaly. Nothing to be proud of.
And arguing with the ‘Grand Designer?’
The “pride” issue doesn’t follow on from any logical course. If it was simply about tolerance then the entire issue has been won and indeed was won decades ago. Nobody cares what consenting adults do in private. Ah but the entire concept of “pride” negates the concept of privacy. And the propagandists for the parasite regime are perfectly aware of this and indeed that is why they cooked up this pride crap in the first place.
Though to be fair it also plays into the hands of capitalist consumerism where every demographic must be catered to with “lifestyles” involving brands and logos and lots of lovely lucrative consumer items.
So on the one hand, there’s a lovely gravy train with all the trinkets involved and, on the other, there’s the divide-and-rule angle.
And what better for the old divide-and-rule than to have a mass of useful idiots waving their genitalia around in public to rile up the conservatives – as well as providing another platform for porn which has always been enormously lucrative.
And one of the reasons for the trans shite is the need to drum up yet another shamelessly provocative public demographic when the old ones were becoming too pale and mundane (e.g. “the only gay in the village”). This time, the new demographic was a totally manufactured and nonsensical one. Which was of course all the more appealing to the mind-steerers.
I hadn’t really done much critical thinking on this subject before so your article brings up some insightful points I hadn’t even considered. Thanks Todd
“John paused for a moment, and right when I was about to ask him what he thinks a good man is, he answered the question without me having to ask.” Anthony Goulet
What is a Good Man?” A Conversation with John Trudell
December 8, 2015 by Anthony Goulet
https://goodmenproject.com/featured-content/good-man-conversation-john-trudell-human-kerj/
Notes on the Rise and Development of Patriarchy(Heide Goettner-Abendroth)
https://goettner-abendroth.de/en/matriarchy/rise-of-patriarchy
The Cleansing / Red Earth Song
https://youtu.be/hsrRNBnoDHE?si=aS6PS03RcXO7TNKE
Wonderful article!!!
Could have been written by the WEF Globalists. Adolf H. was supported by their predecessors and did a good job of smearing nationalism as state egoism instead of a tolerant but self protected cultural niche. Most Germans never over came that confidence trick till today, while practically forgetting their great musicians or scientists. It takes a special milieu to nurture such, uniqueness over uniformity.
The Pride sex setup on the other hand wants a global movement. Problem is that most of Asia, Africa and South America still have traditional values left so are a hard nut to crack, particularly the most sex based religion, the one of Mo the mono ideologue who liked poly sex for men only.
The appropriate symbol?
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/10/26/david-lloyd-george-birthplace-museum-decolonised-diverse/
https://archive.ph/XaWoC
David Lloyd George’s birthplace to be ‘decolonised’
Museum honouring First World War leader is set to ‘promote a multicultural, vibrant and diverse Wales’ which may include LGBT displays
Craig Simpson
Arts Editor
26 October 2024
David Lloyd George’s childhood cottage is to be “decolonised” with the help of funding from the Welsh Government.
The Liberal prime minister’s modest birthplace in rural Wales has been converted into a museum, which has been swept into plans to make his homeland “anti-racist”.
The museum in Llanystumdwy honouring Britain’s First World War leader has worked with a “decolonisation consultant” to change its approach to history, and LGBT displays could be included in future.
The decolonising consultancy service was paid for by Labour government grants set aside for museums to conduct work which will “set the right historic narrative” and “promote a multicultural, vibrant and diverse Wales”.
In other words, a Wales that isn’t Wales.
Behold! the Rainbow Dragon!
Talking of
agentorange.
Fake president Ronald mac Donald Trump visits maccy D’s and starts working and serving up french fries! Got love the happy meal yellow programming from being young.
what an amazing publicity stunt. ;0)
then ….
One day ago
CDC says 75 sickened as deadly McDonald’s E. coli outbreak …CDC says an E. coli food poisoning outbreak tied to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders has expanded, with at least 75 people sick in 13
people with red hair have, fyi.
The Pride ‘pendulum’ might be swinging:
https://rudolphrigger.substack.com/p/is-the-gender-pendulum-swinging-back
Here, Mr. Anglin presents us with the partly sparsely refined world view of his brain. I think he deserves love. Not because he is so clever, but because he is so entertaining and amusing. And that’s all he really wants and expects. https://dailystormer.in/i-need-to-go-back-through-the-basics/
Censorship or political string pulling?
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-10-27/candace-owens-refused-visa-for-right-wing-speaking-tour/104524074
In Australia we have an expression “Fair go mate”
It just means everyone, no matter what race, religion, social status or sexual proclivity, is given a ‘Fair go’, a chance, an even break.
I would make an exception for the $uiturd$ though.
They are PARASITES.
I thought “fair go” was outlawed in Oz in 2020 ?
Good point.
Mass brainwashing resulted in
Fair go _ _ _ _ne.
Something to do with the deference most Folks have for science and medicine,
Look up who Harry Hay was.
Homosexuality was classified as a mental illness until 1973 – it’s funny how most of the rainbow crowd are also ultra-pro the mental health agenda and want everyone in psychotherapy ASAP. Who knows what will be classified as a mental illness requiring “treatment” in 2073?
Satan’s little minions sowing division, one brainwashed oppressed group at a time.
Little pawns in a much bigger game of anti humanity and anti Christianity…
Ridiculous article.
prime example of someone who watches MIC CC alt media and repeats the manufactured talking points.
I dont get my knickers in a twist over toilets, as on trains, planes, restaurants or when I visited friends houses when I need a wee wee, I use a toilet without having a fake tic tok recorded episode screaming trannies Armageddon trying to take away our toilets rights.
Flags are for fools, mindcontrol fools.
ending with Jordan Peterson quote sums up mind control and a prime example of a caring religious man who appeared via the net in a algorithm contrived manufactured manner via working for the UN to fool weak minded midgets and then JP then goes work for dassom intelligence outfit.
only thing missing from OD this week is a McDonald advert discount for Trump or the Tommy Halloween march update arrest.
