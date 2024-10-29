The BBC Fight For Propaganda
Iain Davis
While visiting family, I once again had the misfortune to watch the BBC. Under the BBC’s psychological assault, I nearly choked on my peanuts as it tried to sell me the ludicrous idea that its “Fight For Truth” was on.
This was galling propaganda.
The BBC can’t even tell the truth in its own mission statement. In an attempt to dupe us into trusting it, the BBC falsely claims that it is “independent, impartial and truthful.” Let’s dispense with this pap for a start.
The BBC is controlled by its state-given charter. It is largely funded at the discretion of the state, is ordered to report it activities to the state, has “news” reporting duties imposed upon it by the state and is regulated by the state. It couldn’t be less independent if it were a government department. Which, in effect, it is.
The BBC is not “independent,” it is paid not to be “impartial” and, therefore, certainly isn’t truthful. But its falsehoods are in no way limited to its mission statement gobbledygook.
It has misreported everything from the strike footage it manipulated to the protests it lied about and terrorist attacks it fabricated in collusion with proscribed terrorist groups. The BBC is infested with paedophiles and adorns its own offices with sick child abuse statues while covering up the child rape and numerous other appalling scandals that frequently beleaguer it.
There is no need for any of us to “trust” any information source. But, if trust is something that matters to you, the BBC is just about the most untrustworthy “news” organisation on the planet.
The BBC’s news anchorman Clive Myrie—who according to my mum has has nice legs and a sexy voice—was selected to narrate this pabulum. His script had him say:
Disinformation you think you’re winning. Fooling people in the most sophisticated ways.
Of course, “disinformation” isn’t an entity. It can’t be rationally personified but then rationality isn’t something the BBC is particularly familiar with. With its ominous soundtrack, the BBC’s mealy mouthed manifestation of “disinformation” was a thinly veiled attack on anyone who questions the pronouncements of the august institution the BBC imagines itself to be. When Myrie identified “you,” his declared “fight” was with us.
The BBC is a leading exponent of so-called “disinformation,” not an organisation dedicated to combating it. Believing the BBC capable of waging a real counter-propaganda campaign is like putting your faith in Crippin to advance food safety standards.
Let’s just consider the propaganda oozing out of everything Myrie was instructed to say:
You fueled hate and confusion, unleashed conspiracies, endangered lives, undermined democracies and you make our jobs seem almost impossible. Almost!
The BBC casts “all” people trying to defend their communities from socioeconomic oppression and exploitation as “far-right thugs.” It propagandises on behalf of selected terrorist organisations and falsifies reports on protests to mislead the public into fearing nonexistent threats. The BBC does everything it possibly can the perpetuate the myth of the Clash of Civilisations. The BBC is a hate-monger.
Throughout the pseudopandemic, BBC state propaganda—including the perpetual misreporting of mortality statistics—unquestioningly promoted lockdowns, masking, social distancing, the closure of health and other essential services and the rollout of experimental drugs on an entire population. As many people warned at the time, these policies—not a relatively innocuous respiratory illness—killed and continue to kill hundreds of thousands. Everyone who correctly warned of the consequences, including leading scientists and physicians, were castigated as conspiracy theorists and dangerous subversives by the BBC. BBC hypocrisy is almost beyond comprehension.
A conspiracy theorists is anyone who questions the diktats of the “epistemic authorities.” The BBC and its individual propagandists, like Marianna Spring, are designated constituent members of the epistemic authorities. To be labelled a conspiracy theorist by the BBC literally means you question power. The BBC ceased asking such questions decades ago and is now completely incapable of serving any kind of public interest.
The BBC persistently produces propaganda to lead us into wars. It supports and promotes war—illegal and otherwise—on behalf of the state and spreads falsehoods designed to convince us to accept war, as if war were a necessity. The BBC has blood on its hands and is a clear and present danger to all.
Democracy has nothing to do with the trust we place in the institutions of the state, like the BBC. On the contrary, democracy is based upon some basic democratic ideals which include our right—and practical ability—to question the state and where necessary, remove it and its institutions. The BBC would have us all believe that by questioning power—conspiracy theorising—we undermine what it deceitfully calls democracy. That is to say, the BBC is among the epistemic authorities that are utterly opposed to democratic ideals and seek to control society for their own ends. The BBC serves and protects tyranny, not democracy.
“We” are making the BBC’s job seem “almost impossible” because, in ever greater numbers, we don’t believe it and question its propaganda. But the BBC has little to fear from what we think, despite its feigned struggle.
The BBC is a loud voice within the legacy media. As such, it is defined by the United Nations as among the “the gatekeepers of news and information:” state propagandists protected by the state.
While the UK state is trying to censor all of us through the Online Safety Act, the BBC is specifically exempt from its reach. Now it wants us to imagine it faces some sort of existential fight when, in truth, we are all under attack from the BBC.
Myrie droned on:
The more you try to drown out reality the harder we’ll work to verify the facts. And, with our expertise, you have nowhere to hide. We’ll find your slights of hand and expose them. So, no matter how hard it gets we’ll never give up.
People don’t need anyone to verify facts for them. We are all, each and every one of us, capable of deciding the facts for ourselves. We might be wrong, but a self-aggrandising state propaganda outfit that claims the mythological power to define the truth deserves nothing but our disdain.
The only thing the BBC ever exposes is the official narrative it wants to focus our attention on. Its so-called experts are deemed expert by the BBC because they slavishly parrot or fit in with whatever opinion the state and the BBC want us to trust. Dissenting “expert” analysis is either ignored or vilified by the BBC.
The BBC’s feeble attempts to paint itself as a bastion of investigative journalism is an insult to our intelligence. It is a stenographer for the state. It investigates nothing and simply reports whatever it is told to report. That it is seriously trying to impose itself upon us as some sort of omniscient media presence is utterly farcical.
The BBC’s desperate attempts to hold on to its dwindling audience are quite pathetic and, if this laughable “Fight for Truth” propaganda is supposed to assist those efforts, it provides yet more evidence of the increasing chasm between BBC News and the audience it disingenuously claims to serve. BBC News is a rank state propaganda operation easily ignored. Its assumed gravitas is an illusion seen only by its captive true believers. Once you realise its “coverage” and “reportage” is biased junk, it is just another media outlet peddling its frequently clueless and invariably manipulative news product.
I don’t care what the the BBC says, and I’m not alone. Despite its immense resources it is losing the information war. The public are abandoning it in their millions and with good reason.
That said, if the BBC is going to try to ram its pitiful PR dross down my throat, I reserve the right to object. I certainly don’t support the BBC financially and strongly suggests you don’t either—if you still do.
So please share this article, because it is beholding on all of us to ensure that the BBC does eventually “give up.” Presumably it will when the state finally accepts that we have made its BBC propaganda completely irrelevant.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
I think this platform should stick to the Guardian. One’s enough. What is it with you guys now? Can you moderate your need to uncover media putrescence?
Speaking of propaganda, the Biden administration excelled at it:
https://brownstone.org/articles/the-most-devastating-report-so-far/
It’s frightening to see the work of England’s Prodigal Son has returned to INGSOC..
Last night BBC radio news reported two stories, one immediately after the other. The first was that this year has been the “driest on record”. The second was about massive floods in Spain. They must think we are stupid.
The last factual programme on BBC was the one about the spaghetti harvest.
One of the last things I watched on the BBC, nearly a decade ago now, was a quiz show with Clive Myrie as on of the contestants.
Without an autocue to tell him what to say he’s really not the sharpest tool in the box.
BTW anyone who thinks child abuse allegations against BBC employees are old hat might ask themselves what’s going on with DJ Tim Westwood. Allegations against Westwood are at least two years old and yet he’s still allowed to DJ abroad while a costly “investigation” seemingly goes nowhere:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c6pp7y9dknlo
Folks are finally waking up to the BS. Reality is knocking on the door, and each of us will soon have to stand or kneel.
Pravda was a more relieable source that the Beeb now, and for < 1% of that budget.
Maggie’s** “Thin Blue Line” that is all that exists between Democracy
and Freedom (or is that ‘between civilization and freedom’ ?) draws its
members from The Working Class, as does the Army, the Navy and the
Airforce, and prison guards…
Dont knock ’em, they’re all just Working Class Lads, with families, earning
a living from an Honest Days Work…
** ‘I Aint Gonna Work For Maggie’s Farm No More’ … (1960s folksinger)…
(Copper’s resignation letter)…
‘Tangled Up In Blue’ … (1960s folksinger) …
(Copper on picket line busting duty lament)…
“You fueled hate and confusion, unleashed conspiracies, endangered lives, undermined democracies and you make our jobs seem almost impossible. Almost!”
How exactly do you “unleash” a conspiracy?
The legacy media is dying on the vine, the BBC included although its sheer size and its international presence still makes it a force to be reckoned with.
The battleground for the hearts and minds of the people has moved into the so-called alternative/independent media space as others have pointed out. This was clearly a planned operation with big names and personalities commanding large audiences to soak up a large proportion of the legacy media disaffected.
The alt/indy media world is like a series of sieves, the coarsest designed to catch the least critically thinking and then followed by finer ones below to catch more people along the way. As well as working vertically, it works laterally, with some names providing great information but there is an angle that they are selling, sometimes subtly. This is particularly noticeable with the New Agers of which there are now many – the convergence to the singularity.
I cannot remember where I read it, but it was suggested that 90-95 percent of alt-media is in some way compromised. It seems a high percentage but if a site for written, audio or visual material invites guests to write or speak on it, then if those guests are compromised and the owners are acting in good faith that too adds to the poisoning of the well.
Very few people in the alt/indy media offer solutions and for the most part readers and viewers do not want solutions it would seem – they are information junkies. As I have said several times before, the solution is personal responsibility and that means getting involved wherever and however one can to effect change.
It is great to be informed, but care needs to be taken not to be misled. Switching from legacy media to alt/independent does not change anything if we do not discern and use the good and true information to act upon it.
Something else worth sharing is that a number of alt media sites have been implicated for their funding associations.
As it stands both leftist and right thinking alt media are now being investigated for their own links to nefarious organisations seeking to twist the minds of readers. The propaganda war stretches beyond the BBC a long long way. As politicians now have to run their own blogs, it’s clear that organisations as big as the BBC are loosing favour, so the information war starts the moment you plug into the internet, from the first page you read.
Including here.
“Our ABC”
Yep, that’s the spin/hype/tripe we’re subjected to in Australia.
“Our ABC”
Who are they fucking kidding?
THE ABC is a colonial clone of the BBC.
One filthy LIE after another.
Except for the football and cricket scores and the weather forecast.
And even then it’s best to double check.
Another media corporate puppet doing the bidding of the ruling class.
Why don’t they go get real jobs?
Get this! This is how The Pfizer Papers book came about:
Journalist Naomi Wolf is invited to Steve Bannon’s WarRoom podcast, where she’s talking about the impact of the vaxx on women’s reproduction. Then, she says “The subject of the Pfizer documents came up on that show when the documents were released[by court order]. I shared my concern that they would be lost to history due to their volume and technical language. Bannon said something like, “Well, you will crowdsource a project to read through them.”
I was taken aback, as I had zero skills related to, or knowledge about how possibly to do such a thing. I answered something like, “Of course.”
So, my news and opinion platform DailyClout was deluged with offers from around the world, from WarRoom listeners with the skill sets needed, to decipher the Pfizer documents. I was terrified. It was chaos. I had excellent people on my team. But none of us knew how to manage or even organize the deluge of emails; we did not know how to evaluate the thousands of CVs; and even once we had “onboarded” these thousands of people, in different time zones, to “the project,” our inboxes became even more terrifying, as it was literally impossible to organize 3,250 experts into an organization chart that could systematically work through these documents.
Then Amy Kelly, an experienced project manager reached out. -more-
https://rescue.substack.com/p/extra-the-pfizer-papers-pfizers-crimes
The Moderna Papers came out in April. The Pfizer Papers just 2 wks ago. About 40 bucks apiece.
“not a relatively innocuous respiratory illness”
I.e. More SARS CoV-2 / COVID was/is real bolix.
Encore!
Ian Davis, you Sir, are a bloody star. You have encapsulated most of what’s actually wrong with the BBC and 99.99% of the electronic and written media. Kudos to the OffG pundits for presenting your article.
Consider this election year as the 1984 of media, the year the race was neck and neck until the election day landslide, they wanted trust, but they lost mine forever that year.
God bless you Iain