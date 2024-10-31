How to…Rig Your Rigged Elections
Five tips for the ambitious autocrat just starting out.
Kit Knightly
Are you an aspiring oligarch, dictator or autocrat? Do you want to wield power whilst maintaining a façade of popular support and democratic mandate? Do you want to make your proles believe they have a choice?
Well then, welcome to the first of our “How to…” series. A selection of articles dedicated to teaching aspiring authoritarians how to hide tyranny behind a reassuring mask of freedom.
Here we’ll go into the finer points of how it’s possible to have “elections” that mean almost nothing.
What we talk about when we talk about rigging an election
First things first, we need to establish what we mean when we talk about “election rigging”.
Controlling the outcome of an election is a comparatively simple, even vulgar, process. All you need to do is manipulate the count and/or simply lie about the result.
However doing this efficiently – rigging an election with as little effort as possible and disguising that fact is more difficult.
In short, if your rigged election is entirely reliant on simply forging ballots you have done something wrong. If you want to reliably and consistently control the results of your “elections” you need to be more creative than that.
The vast majority of your work pre-election will be dedicated to laying the groundwork, building infrastructure, and lubricating the public.
The vote itself is the final destination in a long journey that starts with…
1. The System
“If voting changed anything, they’d make it illegal.”
Your first priority when constructing your system should be establishing an infrastructure that is not significantly impacted by elections.
Unelected civil servants, intelligence agencies, military officers, judges, NGOs, corporate interests and lobby groups should form the permanent foundations of the power structure, while “elected officials” should ideally be mere window dressing and wall-paper, with zero opportunity to act independently.
Having by this means established a covert power structure that effectively guarantees an election will never be able to change anything meaningful – what we can call your “Deep State” – you need to set about creating a “democracy” that camouflages this fact.
The design of your “democracy” can make or break an efficiently controlled election. Following our advice on the voting system you employ can make controlling the outcome of your “elections” relatively hassle-free.
For starters, you should be aiming to make as little work for your Deep State as possible. A country is a big and complex entity, and effectively micro-managing millions upon millions of individual votes is demanding of man-hours and man-power.
That’s where your “voting system” comes into play, and it should work, not by falsifying and manipulating every single vote, but by making the vast majority of those votes mutually-canceling.
Using your fully controlled “two-party system” (point 2), you should try to achieve a status quo in which the voting intentions of the majority will always split fairly evenly between two meaningless “choices”.
You can do this with class or race or gender messaging, it doesn’t matter, just so long as their minds are made up at an early stage and tend to stay that way.
Essentially you need a situation in which roughly 49% of your populace will vote for Team Red and 49% will vote for Team Blue.
This then creates your mythical “election deciders” – the remaining 2% of the electorate whose votes you will need to care about. You can call them “swing states” or “floating voters” or some terminology of your own.
What you’re aiming for by this means is an “election” that is decided by as few votes as possible.
Once you have the system in place you need to start thinking about your political parties.
2. The Parties
“There is nothing which I dread so much as a division of the republic into two great parties.”
An essential part of your control mechanism is, as referenced above, the “Two-Party System”. Ideally this would be a perfect but meaningless binary, but this method can absorb a few token “third party” options provided they remain purely minority choices.
In fact permitting a few “independents” or “wild cards” to proliferate can even be beneficial for a few reasons –
a) it reinforces your appearance of genuine democracy, while remaining largely meaningless since the aforementioned entrenchment means they will never gain any serious traction.
b) because sandwiching your Big Two parties between the “kill the rich and eat their babies” party on the Left and the “set fire to everyone darker than taupe on the Dulux paint scale” party on the Right only makes your two “REAL” parties look more sensible and “safe”.
c) Hopeless minority third parties can act as good anger-sponges and safety-valves for people who may be beginning to see through your rigged system.
Of course, if you are doing this thoroughly you will probably be controlling the third parties as well. But that isn’t essential and in the main, you’ll want to focus on The Big Two.
Establishing your Big Two is relatively easy, after all, you have money and power and (thanks to your candidate filtering processes, point 3) you have an entire political class dedicated to the pursuit of those things.
Bringing both Big Two parties under your banner is easy. The hard part is refining the skill of taking two near-identical things and somehow making them appear not just different but diametrically opposed.
Your press will play an important role here. They must report only on the minor points of difference, and completely ignore or elide the obvious fact that the two parties agree on every single major issue.
IMPORTANT – The unquestioned assumptions holding your system in place only work if they remain unquestioned, and they only remain unquestioned if people don’t realise they are there.
This is the primary purpose of the Big Two parties, limit choice and control public discourse – while appearing to do the exact opposite.
When the press discuss the Big Two parties they should talk about ill-defined concepts instead of facts. Use words like “progressive”, “liberal”, “traditional” and “common sense”. Words with relative qualitative meaning as opposed to objective quantitative value.
Focus on aesthetic, surface-level differences. Contrast colours and iconography. Make sure they aim at different bases and demographics to encourage that 50/50 entrenchment we discussed in point 1.
Sidenote: One of the additional benefits of these two near-identical parties that constantly pretend to be polar opposites is that when you really need to sell something to everyone you can unite the parties in “bi-partisan support”, and the press can sell the issue as “so important that even Red and Blue agree”.
3. The Candidates
“If you own everyone on the ballot, you don’t have to rig anything.”
So, you have a power structure in place that works independently of any and all “elected” officials, you have a voting system that is easy to sway in either direction, and you have two parties as near-identical as makes no difference.
But you still need actual – for want of a better word – “people”, to fill the role of “leader”. These are your candidates, the pool of potential puppets from which you pick.
The good news here is that this process is partly automated via self-selection. The kind of shallow narcissists who seek positions of power are exactly the kinds of people you want on your roster.
It is essential for the maintenance of the status quo that ANY candidates for high political office must be passed through levels of filtration before any ordinary person has the opportunity to put a check next to their name on a ballot paper.
a) Money. Your system needs to ensure no one can run for high office without a LOT of money behind them. Since you and your class allies control all the money worth controlling, this essentially means no one can run for office without your approval.
b) Education and training. As part of your power structure you should have invested resources in your education system. You should be selecting potential “leaders” at an early stage and directing their development through internships and “excellence programs” etc.
As people progress through this system, you need to offer them opportunities to compromise themselves – morally and financially. Anyone who does not avail themselves of those opportunities must be rejected immediately and their career stalled or curtailed.
Only those candidates willing to compromise themselves will progress to the next level.
This both de-selects inappropriate applicants and provides important kompromat for future utility. Your intelligence agencies should maintain up to date dossiers on prospective candidates. Records used for what might be vulgarly described as “bribery” and/or “blackmail”.
We prefer the term “carrot and stick”.
4. The Press
It’s nearly election day. The longterm planning is done. You have a political system immune to change, a voting system where most votes are irrelevant, near identical political parties advocating your selected agenda in slightly different words, and a shortlist of candidates who you handpicked and can easily control with carrots or sticks.
But, when the actual voting is about to happen, all of that is of secondary importance to the press.
A cooperative press is one of the fundamental pillars of your political system (point 1), and we won’t be going into creating that here, that’s another lesson for another time.
For the sake of this lesson, we’ll be assuming your “Deep State” assets own and operate the vast majority of mainstream social media, print media, and audio-visual media outlets.
At that point, The Press is your first and best tool for effectively disguising the nature of your “democracy”.
Your press will tell the story of the election, and an efficiently controlled election is nothing but a story. A candidate only says what the press say he says. A candidate only does what the press say she does. Intrigues, scandals, highs-and-lows are the meat and lifeblood that make this show feel “relevant” – a wave of “incident” painting a picture of a dynamic fluid situation with an uncertain outcome, even as it steadily steers the result in your chosen direction.
Remember this isn’t about convincing people how to vote – the locked-in two-party system already renders that self-canceling and meaningless in all but those vital “swing states” (or whatever your chosen terminology). This is simply about making people pay attention, care about the outcome, feel as if vital life-changing choices are at stake, and that you are invested in those choices.
Further, this is a type of propaganda that needs to exist on the meta-level to maintain the facade of choice. The very act of attempted persuasion reinforces the idea that people need to be persuaded and, as such, that their votes matter.
This is the most vital task of your captive press – not controlling the result, but making your chosen result believable.
If you want a landslide polls can predict a landslide, if you want it to be close polls can predict it will be close. By making your carefully curated future what people expect to happen they will be more accepting of it when it happens.
Sidenote: Control of the press was simpler for the generations that came before. Unfortunately, while some aspects of your job have been made easier by technology, some others have been made far more difficult. The modern tyrant must concern themselves with the independent media, but that’s another article in this series.
5. The Votes
“Those who vote decide nothing. Those who count the vote decide everything.”
You might be wondering, if you control both sides of the election, handpick the candidates, puppeteer the press and have a system in place which means your interests are on both tickets and can literally never lose, do you need to actually rig the votes?
Well, of course you do.
While all your candidates are under your control and promoting the same basic agenda, you will still have a preferred story you want to tell at any given time and a puppet best suited to promoting that story.
For example, you might have a future psy-op planned which only works if Team Red is at the helm.
Or it might be that there is a lot of ill-feeling in the populace that you want to either a) focus on a new hate figure or b) dissipate with an apparent regime change.
It might be you owe some favours to a powerful ally and getting their relative/spouse/son into office is a pay-off.
It might be that you’ve realised, too late, your chosen puppet is so mentally unbalanced he/she might become essentially uncontrollable through your usual methods, and a last minute switch is needed.
These are circumstances where actual vote rigging becomes essential.
Thankfully, as we discussed in point one, you’ve designed a system where an election with millions of votes can be decided by a few thousand, and you have a press that will always obediently lay the groundwork by “predicting” your planned result, however improbable it might seem and even if it requires a last minute change of direction that defies all reason and sense.
You also have “tame” political parties you can unite in bi-partisan acceptance of the result and you have candidates who will always do what they are told, which makes concealing the rigging relatively easy.
So – how do we do the actual rigging?
Surprisingly, in our experience, the traditional in-person hand-written ballots are actually the hardest to manipulate, especially when there is infrastructure in place to confirm IDs and count quickly and efficiently.
This method should therefore be discouraged.
Have your captive Press refer to it as “old-fashioned” and “outdated”. Claim it benefits one side or is “racist”. The specifics don’t matter.
At the same time, you need to be promoting more “modern”, “efficient” and “fairer” methods of voting – postal voting, drop boxes, electronic voting machines and online voting.
All these methods allow for extra votes to be added quite easily via mail fraud or algorithm, or taken away via “lost ballots” or “technical glitches”. They put space – real or metaphorical – between the voter and the people who count the votes.
You can slide into that space and get to work.
And since your system means only a few thousand votes in a relatively small area will likely decide the election you don’t need to go too crazy.
Just a thumb on the scales and you get the result you want.
No one will notice – unless you happen to encounter a situation where your chosen puppet proves to be vastly more unpopular than you anticipated.
This may require last-minute “adjustments” overt enough to raise some comment. However, just make sure your tame press dismiss all such comment as “conspiracy theory” and there will be no significant long-term damage.
Sidenote: To finesse this even further, have the press report on some “glitches” and “lost ballots”. Create a background white noise of chaos but ensure BOTH SIDES are seen to both suffer and benefit, and underline that this is just the way huge modern elections work, and the margin wasn’t impacted. Then, after the fact, issue apologies, censure those “responsible” and promise to improve.
We call this “incompetence camouflage”.
*
Conclusion
Congratulations, with the completion of this guide you are now one step closer to a perfectly controlled dictatorship in the guise of a democracy.
You should have in place:
- A system where your elected officials have very little power, and most votes don’t count.
- Political parties that agree on everything of importance whilst constantly squabbling over matters of very little import.
- A roster of candidates that are either morally or financially compromised and have been trained to do as they are told.
- A captive press which will report only what you tell it to report.
- Measures which make actually rigging the vote simple.
Remember, with all these safeguards and plans in place, it is easy to control the outcome of the election without anyone ever revealing the level of corruption.
…unless, for some reason, you want to make it obvious, perhaps to discredit democracy or start a civil war.
But that’s advanced-level narrative management, which we will cover in a future lesson.
You need to remember – Public belief is the reason we’re doing all of this. The illusion of choice is the lifeblood of your system. Once you reveal it’s fixed and voting doesn’t matter, they will stop voting and lose all investment.
From there your power base can quickly crumble.
Only aim for this if you have a better system already set up to replace it.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
The article covers the territory.
As a lifelong Pennsylvania, USA resident, it’s obvious to me that the “innovations” in the US electoral process implemented after 2016 are deliberately designed to reduce an already dubious and “hackable” process into buzzing, blooming confusion. Amerikan voters must simply accept the outcome of ostensibly “free and fair” elections declared unilaterally by government officials and their mass-media propagandists.
I may as well interpose the disclaimer that I’m not suggesting that the legacy process once taught in civics and poli-sci classes, and espoused by “good government” advocates, was foolproof or cheatproof. I’m well aware that the US electoral system never worked exactly as advertised.
But I also admit to nostalgia for the legacy process that has now been flung down and danced upon: in a nutshell, the standard setup of holding a campaign that ended on an “Election Day”. On that day, with some limited exceptions, registered voters reported to a polling place; their registration was nominally checked or vetted, and if everything was in order the voter would then proceed to an actual “voting booth” to privately cast a secret vote.
All things being equal, after the Election Day polls closed the votes were promptly tallied with a view to announcing the official results the following day– or maybe the day after, if complications arose.
Again, I grant that even this old-fashioned approach can be falsified and abused. My point here is that The Megadeath Virus of Doom Scamdemic was the ideal diversion to replace the above-described, sorta tried-and-true process with a New! Improved! voting arrangement prioritizing mail-in ballots and “early voting”.
So, as a Pennsylvania resident, I am urged to take advantage of these streamlined, easy-peasy alternatives; I get endless mailings and text messages promoting them. In less than a decade, this relentless marketing has made the traditional method déclassé. The mail ballot pimps haven’t yet eliminated traditional in-person voting– or converted to compulsory Internet online voting– but the overall message is that the new approach is undeniably a “win-win” setup for both the government and voters– so much more convenient, and hassle-free, with no drawbacks.
Polling places here now look more like classrooms or computer “labs”: tables or carrels with computers, perhaps separated by nominal privacy panels. There is no “moment of truth” when the voter enters a curtained booth and theoretically focuses on the act of voting. Instead, poll workers roam the room like test proctors to assist anyone having difficulty mark-sensing their ballot, or using the self-service scanners.
Beyond that, replacing an Election Day with an “Election Period” lasting for weeks also exacerbates voter handicapping, for lack of a better term. There have always been pre-election polls to give hints about the possible outcome, but now the expanded election period permits ongoing disclosure of “trends” and actual early vote counts, and skews the attitudes and choices of those who haven’t yet voted.
It’s reminiscent of the street hustler who moves the little cups or cards so rapidly that it’s a blur to the players– er, victims. I realize that the voting charade is only the culminating phase of a vast, multfarious systemic fraud, but now even the finale has been perverted to a point where only the authorities who unilaterally declare the outcome may have an idea of who “really” won. 😡
Sounds like the political dream going bad, but the system should be just fine?
I enjoyed reading this, and much rings true. I would add the element of using fabricated manipulative terms like “conspiracy theorist” to help maintain order, only because it is such a common (and effective) practice.
Brilliant! I would love to be teaching a Community College Poli Sci class and hand this out for a discussion and point by point elaboration that takes about 8 class sessions. And have my ass fired. Would be worth it.
I would add, if you really want to cement your 5 point system above, be sure to dumb down all previously excellent fully funded public services such as libraries, hospitals, schools and art galleries into defunded, resource drained, momentary social event centers with as little intellectual engagement as possible. This facilitates the plebs don’t see anything wrong where everything is wrong. In US libraries, the once bountiful, overly full shelves that existed in the 80’s have been incrementally drained of books, now sold online, and stand half full at best. Library directors say “were not just for books, we’re for community now” and install whoop de doo programs that amount to day care for their pleb families. Emptiness is the goal of our “Thought Leaders” who have now gloriously replaced intellectual discussion with direct orders.
Seems to me you’re overthinking this. It’s a lot simpler. What we call “politics” is one big theatre that decides nothing substantial whatsoever. That is, it may decide on some compromise between various items that are whipped up into major issues by the media. Somebody could come up with a condition called zammo and then creatively embroider this term with whatever e.g. medical, sexual, religious, ethnic characteristics (and these characteristics themselves could largely consist of various newly invented terms that also mean whatever etc.). You then string the population out on guff about zammo, manage a crescendo to fever pitch and then have a climax with an exciting photo-finish ending.
And while you’re doing all that, the deep state or in-crowd or parasite class or whatever you want to call them are carrying on with the plan they’ve figured out already.
And that’s pretty much it.
The primary aim is to do what you want to do without the public’s knowledge. But there are times when you have to let the troublesome suckers into it – not, of course, by actually telling them what you’re doing, but by giving a spin to cover your operations.
e.g. to get them to absorb a lethal substance to get their numbers down, then you have to spin out crap about vaccines against a non-existent virus. If you want to rob them, you invent noises like “climate change” and claim you need their taxes to “combat it”. If you want to invade other territories you invent “the war against (insert whatever the latest bogey man is)”. If you want depopulation and the fuckers aren’t falling in sufficiently large numbers for the vaccine shite, then you invent new genders and come up with waffle-de-doo to “justify” genital mutilation etc.
And you can split your phony parties across these topics any way you want.
Be creative! Have fun with it!
Its not nothing, its been weaponized, like a witch riding in on Halloween. That is something.
CIA: foreign practice make domestic perfect…
2020 was a Covid assisted Scorecard style software dry run. Tallying votes from many locations needs just a few percent tweaking to get “democratic” votes on top.
Interesting that you use the photos of the democrats for that and not the reps or CONseratives and how you mention the less of the 3rd party indy lot
fakeOUTSIDERS which the likes of Nigel fraud (Reform) or Rfk jr and Andrew Bigden laurence fox ( Reclaim Party) and the likes of ( farmers party) BBB (Netherlands) who all shill for the establishment and who you (Off Guardian) actually endorsed thoses 3rd partys and that is what keeps the system alive in the alt media world of hopium and twitter reposts.
I agree that those third parties mentioned are all Establishment controlled pressure release valves.
However, where has OffG endorsed those names, Farage, Fox (or their parties) and RFK Jnr in particular?
I looked using the search function and drew a blank, except for a guest author talking up RFK Jnr but not in relation to elections.
I am interested, so would you put the links in the comments where they have endorsed the names above?
Also, in the article it states:
A vital party of the two-party system is to make sure the new lot understand they can never undo anything that the old lot did – however much they complained about it at the time. This is how the agenda marches forward whoever is in power. See the 23rd reapproval of the post-9/11 emergency powers last month as your model. Also , if one party has been designated the desired winner then the other can throw the election through a series of staged lunatic actions – like announcing they want to restore national service.
The lack of any meaningful choice needs a clever-sounding name to dress it up. “Overton window” has done sterling work but perhaps something new will be needed soon?
Prime pompous a***holes to start shouting at those who won’t vote that they’ve forfeited any right to complain about anything in the next five years.
I would have added a warning to the final vote rigging stage to ensure that you don’t do this so enthusiastically that the vote totals 100+%. However if one studies the last US election and compares the combined Biden-Trump vote with the number of eligible voters one finds that apparently this doesn’t matter much anymore. It appears now that turnout is more important and the last British election offered a model of initially claiming it’s implausibly high and then quietly releasing on a Friday afternoon when nobody’s looking that it was actually 7% lower.
A rotten and corrupted world we live in now.
This about sums it up:
Brilliant, I told my mate at Tory HQ but he just smiled and winked. You don’t think they really do this, do you?
Is this plagiarism 😉 ? Did you steel it from some Rockefeller or Ford foundation document?
Actually the United States is a REPUBLIC – NOT a democracy!!!
Was a Republic….
Republic and democracy are not mutually exclusive concepts. The US is both (on paper that is. In reality it’s an oligarchy).
https://act.represent.us/sign/democracy-republic