WATCH: Filing FOIAs – #SolutionsWatch

You’ve heard of FOIA, but how do you actually make use of it? What’s involved in filing a FOIA? Who can do it? What kind of documents can be FOIAd? What documents have been uncovered with this method and what remains to be revealed? And what does FOIA stand for, anyway?

Joining James Corbett to answer these questions in the latest edition of #SolutionsWatch is Philumina Johanni, staff attorney at JudicialWatch.org.

