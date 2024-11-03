“People’s Choice”
Jordan Henderson
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
Why this eternal duality?
Red and/or Blue, Democrats and/or Republican, black and white, heaven and hell, up and down, man and female, truth and lie, fact and fake, Ying and Yang, Love and Hate.
Why is that? Some of these duality are natural and some are not: Man and Woman, The Colour scale, up and down, Ying and Yang.
But you cant say lie, fake, hate is natural yes? You cant say a Liberal, a Democrat is natural either. It goes against our universe, against our nature!
It is so much against our nature, so why why Mr. Anderson. WHY is it here?
Two Trojan horses, of which a dominant local majority here say they are filled with similar filth.
There can still be big surprises even for the pocket /ballotbox fillers; just look how the Covid19 project went South: science lost its aura of infallibility and goodness for a much larger crowd. Politicians lost even more; woke bureacrazy got exposed too.
Those WEF bozos may think there are gods but they they are merely rich dogs. The Creator gave them a long leash, not an endless one. Same for the sheeple, the wolves and the shepherds. This scene of the Play / Lila has become to boring / unfruitfull, time for a few more Deus ex machina’s.
https://winteroak.org.uk/2024/11/01/vote-nobody/
Somebody – another potential candidate
Vote Somebody
The sky looks ominous. Guy Fawkes Day
“Remember, remember the 5th of November”
The soldiers in the blue Trojan horse would be stillborn.
The red one contained tax rises for the UK, so watch out for that