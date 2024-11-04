Does Everyone Have to Die?
Todd Hayen
I’ve been told several times by people who have acted as human pincushions and are on their eighth Covid shot, “Well, I guess you were wrong! According to you, I should be dead by now!”
They say this with a spark of glee in their voice as if they have survived a tumultuous storm that they believe everyone vaccinated has obviously survived.
I don’t have the black heart required to respond with a flippant, “Not yet.” Partially because that is pretty dark-hearted, but also because I really am not certain. Maybe they will be perfectly fine. I used to hope everyone would be fine.
Now that my heart has indeed blackened a bit, I don’t know if I would care all that much if a number of these arrogant, righteous, virtue-signalling pincushions did succumb. I am, quite frankly, tired of being called a science-denying, conspiratorial, kook.
I am primarily taken aback by the comment, “See, you were wrong about everything.” How could they even come close to thinking that is a true statement? We weren’t really wrong about anything. At least nothing that I said. Sure, some aspects of this circus did not turn out as bad as some predicted (not yet at least)—such as the prediction that everyone who took the jab would be dead in five years (well, to be truthful about that one, five years has not yet passed!)
There were, indeed, a few extreme predictions. But those were typically at the bottom of the rabbit hole. Personally, I did venture down there occasionally, but I never threw that into a sheep’s face. For example, I never told a sheep friend who got jabbed, “You are going to be dead before five years have passed.” I did, many times, say I was worried, but I did not make sweeping definitive statements like that.
So, what else were we wrong about? Most of the big things we all predicted have not yet come to be. At least not everywhere, and not 100%. Some big things will wait until the next scamdemic hits—primarily because these big restrictions, oppressions, and mandates require a medical emergency (fear) to grease them into place.
The things that are clearly in their early and mid-stages are things like Digital IDs, Digital Currencies, bug consumption, death by turbo cancer, increase in heart malfunction, general immune deficiency, restricted international travel, and Smart Cities.
The things that have been happening all along and just got beefed up over the past four years are the slow demise and destruction of the human spirit and the death of humanity through various inhuman normalizations. These include but are not limited to, taking kids away from their parents so that surgical mutilations can be performed, brainwashing kids by addicting their psyches to cell phones, video games, and pornography, normalizing eternal war through an advocation of false nationalism and the delusional quest of every free person to protect what the agenda calls “democracy” against all enemies, foreign and domestic.
I could list, and discuss more, but this is a small article and not a book. I think all of you reading this know exactly what I am talking about.
So, the sheep think we shrews were all wrong—on nearly every count, even though their blessed mainstream news sources are telling them again and again that something horribly wrong did indeed happen during the Covid era. Of course, these news sources don’t tell it as it actually is (or was) but still, anyone listening to any of these news sources would know that something we shrews were all saying did make at least a little bit of sense. Now it does, for sure, even if back then they could see no evidence for it. So, what’s up with that?
You got me. Any time I try to make sense of “sheep-talk” I fail miserably. Just recently I ran across an article describing a new study that proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that Covid originated in nature and was not a lab leak. The comments on this article were mostly jabs (no pun intended) at all of those “conspiracy kooks” who claimed the virus was man-made in the Wuhan lab. These sorts of comments went on for pages, “Well, at least now those science-denying fools will shut their mouths.”
I didn’t even read the article. I don’t even know if it was legitimate. Who cares, really? I am of the mind that there never was a Covid virus—lab or naturally occurring. But the point I am making is that it takes nothing for these people to believe without consideration any bit of blabber-mouth news that contradicts anything that we “kooks” had to say back when all this started.
Once again, all logic is dismissed, and the mainstream narrative is carried on. No questions are asked, no one ponders on what all of this could have been. No one thinks about the intense discussions, the books written, the congressional hearings held, and the top-notch scientists who weighed in on the debate regarding the complexity of the virus and how it could not have been created in nature. None of that is considered.
All that IS considered is that anyone who went against the government narrative and explanation at the beginning of all of this is a conspiracy kook. Heil, mien Fuhrer! No one doubts the king!! To our death, we will serve you!
Before anyone considers that, maybe, just maybe, a concoction pulled together in 6 months with very little (if any) testing could maybe, just maybe, not work as well as expected. That maybe, just maybe, there was something more to this colossal cover-up regarding the origins of the virus and that it was so convenient that it would appear naturally in some bat guano, rather than a boo-boo made as a result of some illegal “gain of function” experiment in a poorly run bio-weapon lab in Communist China.
Give me a break.
So, maybe nearly everyone will have to die of some strange disease or affliction that conveniently started weeks after billions were jabbed with an immunologist’s excited wet-dream concoction thrown together at “warp-speed.”
Even then these sheep morons will dig themselves out from under a pile of rotting corpses exclaiming, “I wonder what in the hell happened?—must be Climate Change, or Trump.” Clueless, dazed, and confused. Eternally.
It is reassuring to know that a registered psychotherapist is just as baffled by the public’s reaction to the “covid response” as I am.
I never imagined that such infantile, self-evidently nonsensical propaganda as we saw in 2020 onwards (and it WAS truly awful propaganda) would be lapped up so gleefuly by so many. (We will never know how many, thanks to the rabid censorship of social media.)
I don’t believe it was down to fear of the disease. I’m sure it’s because some people just cannot conceive of government telling such colossal lies. They mistrust politicians about most things. Yet somehow the notion that gov would lie about matters of life and death (and our rights and freedoms) is too shocking an idea for them to entertain.
I remember how passionately some argued that banning us from driving alone during lockdown was indeed justified in case we had an accident and took up a hospital bed. They jumped through hoops trying to rationalise the government diktats.
I was talking to someone at a dinner party the other night. She told me of the hideous effects of taking the vaccine. Tinnitus. Numbness. And loads of other stuff.
This topic was completely un-instigated by me. I had given no hint whatsoever of my beliefs around Covid or any other type of alternatives to the official MSM narrative of such.
She told me she has suffered so much as a result and so regretted taking the jab. It was music to my ears (I mean, obviously not that she has suffered), but that at least through that suffering one more soul has learned that when the government suddenly coerce, bribe, plead and eventually ridicule you into a certain course of singular action, it probably isn’t for your good.
Whatever the percentage of us were that didn’t take any jab, (25-40%?), I have to believe that if they try to pull another virus on us again, the numbers would only be higher. The caveat to that is if next time they enforce it even harder, not just through travel and work, but benefits too, or even go militant and/or make it a legal requirement.
I think many of us can now see that this doesn’t stop until we as the people, at a critical mass level, say it stops. But that would mean true revolution, and I don’t think we get there until most people have little or nothing left to lose. At this moment in time, even though most of us are getting poorer in real terms via unchecked inflation, we’re not nearly close enough to that stage.
Don’t get exhausted, I’ll do some driving.
Like many here I will never forget the people who shunned me for not falling for a con, the insanity of the updates on new ineffective and barking mad measures, the staggering inability of people to see they were being hoodwinked etc But I feel strangely free of it. My brother in law has stage 4 lymphoma but still decided he wanted the latest covid booster. I feel sad for him but frankly, I’m done with it and have moved on to discovering what Covid was distracting us from. Way bigger, much more difficult for the masses to accept but apparently soon to be revealed. Imagine it’s that we’ve been lied to about our entire history, that most medical treatments have made us more ill and not less, that our whole understanding of the world we live in is wrong. That level of magnitude. Hang on to your hats because we ain’t seen nothing yet.
I don’t recall those pushing for the cautionary approach to novel injectable drugs ever said that everyone who got the jabs would be dead within five years.
However, those in the medical scientific community said that about 30 to 50% of patients who develop myocarditis, for whatever reason, die within five years, and this is also claimed in the published medical literature.
However, there’s another factor to consider, given that death is not necessarily the worst outcome, namely that many millions more than those who died from these jabs are now disabled, or permanently sick and weakened (and life-long lucrative patients for doctors) who were free and healthy prior to the jabs. Iatrogenesis at its best!
Apart from the continued excess mortality rate across the Covid vaccinated world, there are now signs that people have also been cognitively impaired by these jabs, and their immune systems, for want of better term, have been weakened – the latter being a potential death sentence waiting to happen.
So, I am not going to get into an argument with a cognitively jab-impaired person (who was unable to think things through in the first place or obtain more impartial information from sources other than the telly), now declaring just how healthy they are and saying that I should have listened to The Science to get injected.
I remember comments – thankfully not from my inner circle – that people like me should cease to want my “freedumb.” Now look who’s the dumb one.
Personally I don’t believe that good health comes out of a needle. You’ve got to work a little harder in life than going for the quick fix.
Here’s proof that covid injections cause cognitive decline; how does it happen and how do we treat it? – By Rhoda Wilson
Unfortunately there really were some people making those absurd predictions. You can still find people claiming every vaccinated person will die within the next 12 months.
BUT I do wonder if those people are in fact government agents aiming to discredit sensible discussions. This is standard procedure now.
LOL……..”on their eighth Covid shot”, good one.
Cant you give them Naomi Wolf’s brickstone about Pfizer, or alternatively bang them in their head with it?
”Sure, some aspects of this circus did not turn out as bad as some predicted (not yet at least)—such as the prediction that everyone who took the jab would be dead in five years (well, to be truthful about that one, five years has not yet passed!)” No that is not the POINT. It was absolutely AWFUL. It is absolutely AWFUL. The way society is now is just dreadful and Covid was when it really got going and the abuse of power was just too blatant.The number of people that dies is not that relevant. It’s the way they forced us. It’s the way they took all freedoms away. It’s the way nearly all reasonable discourse just vanished ( it had been comihng, but suddenly we could see what it was all about. Just as all the endless nonsensical debates of definitions of antisemitism all over the ‘ free West” were to prepare us for what is happening in the Middle East now. Look at us- OffGuardian is one of the rare sources where you can read what someone intelligent genuinely thinks. Before there used to be lots of good articles that you could read about a wide range of subject in a range of publicationso.Everything is pulluted now- pure BS.
Every living creature dies.
Of that we can be certain.
Death, on the other hand, is an utterly subjective experience.
Of that we can be certain.
Death cannot be weighed, measured, tested or quantified by science. Neither can Life itself.
The animating energy that IS Life is incomprehensible.
If we are still enough (empty of thoughts) we can feel Life, so who’s to say we cannot ‘know’ death?
I remember so well. I will not ever forget.
All of them shills now promoted as heroes and experts who all seem to
get the memo script all at the same time singing I took a shot and got side effects.
5 minutes earlier telling the fanbase to take the jab.
vainglorious thing is your alt media heroes who told you to ”get the jab”
now so easily forgiven.
Now all doing huge number$ and panel£ shilling and tours regurgitating MIC alt media talking points.
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
Jab takers, definitely have something missing from them since they’ve taken the shots.
Ive noticed work colleagues of friends or family essence gone.
I also believe the quarterly jabs is keeping them alive as medication does to old people in old peoples home and when the equity money runs of there house they seem to mysteriously die soon after.
The globalists/Satanists behind this agenda had the “vax” which was Not a vaccine as understood at the time ready to go for YEARS before the hoax began, loaded with self replicating nanotechnology. Remenber “Morgellon’s disease” first described in about 1998??? That was first studied and identified by Clifford Carnicom of the Carnicom Institute and identified as “cross domain bacteria, synthetic biology. It was already being sprayed in the chemtrails way back then!!! Wild squirrels have nanotechnology in their blood. This agenda has been progressing ever since that time.
This mob believe that death is optional. The new ‘religion’ (or cult) of the transgender/transhumanist movement is called t-ERASE-m. Terasem has four core beliefs: Life is purposeful; Death is optional; God is technological; Love is essential.
Children are the focus of their demonic anti-female, anti-human agenda. Excellent writer on this topic is Jennifer Bilek. https://jbilek.substack.com/p/gender-rights-are-ai-rights
I of course agree entirely. But on the deepest personal level this leaves so many of us without an understandable history. We can no longer retain great affection for our dearest friends of 20, 30, 40, 50 years, affection based on what we believed to be our shared values and the values of our culture. We are cast adrift.
Agreed. A dear, dear, friend of 50 years just refused a lunch get-together because of our “profound differences”…makes my heart break.
I think its true to say that every one of us is going to die. The unknowns are just “when?” and “how?”.
I’m sorry, but the statement “rather than a boo-boo made as a result of some illegal “gain of function” experiment in a poorly run bio-weapon lab in Communist China” shows complete ignorance of the work done on and around Covid, demonstrating instead belief in the crude, bombastic propaganda our age group were nurtured on. I’d expect someone skilled in psychology to be aware of how this works and to be able to burrow under the layers of BS to not only get a true understanding of how things went down but to be able to communicate this effectively to people who are perhaps less skilled in winnowing out the truth. Those “True Believers” (Eric Hoffer) are a menace to all of us!
I don’t think you understood my statement.
I cannot remember the various names who said the jabees would all be dead within 2 to 5 years, but I am sure some included now well-known grifters and shills from the medical conspira-circus. Those who have been cashing in on the tour circuit while also promoting the New Age dogma, based on the Age of Aquarius and rising consciousness, which is a distorted version to disguise what is actually Blavatsky and Bailey’s Luciferianism, enshrined at the UN through the Lucis Trust (originally Alice and Foster Bailey’s Lucifer Publishing Company).
The mass die-off prediction makes the conspiracy theorists look stupid and therefore was likely a misdirection designed to do that, along with fear-mongering. It also diverted from the increased probability that the jabs had multiple aims, hence the Barry comment about “having clinically tested the vaccine on billions of people worldwide”.
https://theworldwatch.com/videos/1616783/breaking-obama-confirming-you-were-all-guinea-pigs-in-the-biggest-human-experiment-ever/
Medical conspira-circus is mainly the divvychrisydoom lot – not the newage (sewage) lot.
We all know what will happen in 2025 but the conspiracy theorists dont. They think its all side defects and SADS.
The one that comes to mind is Dr. Sherri Tenpenny with the 5 year prediction. No idea what she says today.
https://drtenpenny.com/
Or maybe it was Cahill…
https://slaynews.com/news/renowned-scientist-all-covid-vaxxed-will-die-3-5-years/
Both I think; numerous persons, highly credential and not (that cleric at the Vatican comes to mind) made what now seem wreckless predictions (tho worth noting we are just completing four years since the “rollout”). They could have been mistaken or they could have been in on an op. “Everyone dead in 5 years? Ha ha” People who are prone to that response are probably not going to notice that Team Mark Crispin Miller has no difficulty week after week filling up their Died Suddenly posts. Three (3) ice hockey goalies in their 20s have recently, well, “died suddenly” including an on-the-ice cardiac arrest. https://markcrispinmiller.substack.com/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-october-21-28-2024
The good doctor is rolling in it.
Monetisation that is.
I’d say such blanket statements, if unverified, are put out by the controlled opposition to further divide us. Usually, both sides are deliberate mis and disinfo from our controllers.
Just like the “wild virus” vs the “lab escapee virus” BS.
For those still not very surefooted on what’s true and what is BS out there, perhaps this dubbed video session can help with deciding how to delve into the internet rabbit holes in search for truth and come out less bamboozled.
kla.tv/30944 (click on ‘English’ for the dubbed version)
I believe that the phenomenon discussed is easily the single most significant one in human society. The thundering herd, the sheep, the NPCs, the crabs in the pot, acting in lock step and in no one’s best interest, not even their own, and…. smugly.
They are fascinating and are the real menace. The ownership class isn’t even interesting, its self-interest and the benefits to its members obvious.
The smug herd is the problem, and always has been. Always choosing the greater of two evils, lies over truth, ugliness over beauty, rudeness over civility, immune to reason, moderation, viable other plausibilities and likely possibilities, they are immovable and unreachable, and that’s never been lost on Tavistock, Rand, Madison Avenue and the intelligence services. Of course the world has perpetual war and poverty and is catastrophically polluted.
And those few of us that are not inclined to this manner of being are required to associate with these people by virtue of our universal requirement that all humans be ‘citizens,’ dues paying members of some state or another.
It’s insane once seen. I want nothing to do with such people, smug and thoughtless imbeciles content to coerce via their esteemed intermediary for the ‘general welfare’, much less be bound by their preferences and choices, which amount to a form of violence.
The severing of this tie would seem to me the most pressing thing in human society.
‘Can’t help but feel we’re at one of ’em Schopenhauer stages… the last one! And anyway, Big Harma simply can’t win… we’ve got the likes of Stefan Lanka, Aaron Siri and Todd Hayen on our side!
my memory is not what it once was, but if I recall correctly, right from the start there were authoritative mainstream reports of potential dangerous side effects from these injections relating to the circulatory system
also the written disclaimer that everyone was given here when they got the injections clearly stated that this treatment was not being represented as a reliable method for preventing infection from any disease or any disease’s transmission
even without that aviso, it was long-standing common knowledge that vaccinations in general only serve at best to reduce risk of illness, and further in particular that vaccines for flu-like respiratory illnesses are comparatively ineffective at reducing that risk
all of which would suggest to any rational individual that the decision to get the shot involved a risk-benefit analysis, like any medical intervention, a weighing of factors that might reasonably lead some people to conclude that the risk was not justified by the potential benefit, for instance, people with pre-existing heart problems or family history of aneurysms
yet acknowledgement of the legitimacy of such a conclusion was utterly beyond the pale
All I remember was “SAFE AND EFFECTIVE” being parroted a thousand times, even before it was remotely possible to know such a thing. Oh – I also remember the safety information sheet that came with the jabs being literally blank when unfolded.
https://youtu.be/VbXkIXTaH7o
Some folk dislike Dr John Campbell because, in the early days, he was advocating that all got the monkey-gunk. However, he now accepts he was “conned” and continues to expose the scam (amongst other things). One of the few still exposing the medical side of the BS.
Remember that his outlet to ‘inform’ is a monetised Gootube channel. He has made serious money (estimates of £1 million plus) playing both sides of the jab debate.
Even after he did the switch-a-roo from pro- to anti-jab he was not cancelled or throttled by Gootube.
He most likely got the nod of approval at the appropriate time – after enough people had been poked in the arm – to switch tack on the understanding that he would be algorithm promoted and could continue earning from his channel.
A selected individual to act as a pressure release valve who had built a substantial following who then trusted his ‘honesty’, after the switch, such that he can be used again later to deceive his followers eg for Plandemic 2.0.
Finally, misleading his followers by using his PhD in Education to title himself as a Doctor, but never clarifying he was only ever a nurse and NOT a medical doctor. A trustworthy person would have made that clear from the outset to avoid confusion – many of his followers believed him to be a medical doctor.
he often features the “touring Doctors “ who jet around the world giving out the hopium and raising the profiles of local MPs/Doctors who will be a part of the big reveal.
It is clear he is part of the show
I think Campbell can plausibly claim he was too trusting at the start. I give him the benefit of the doubt.
However – he still has that bloody propaganda flipchart showing on his YT home page…
“Maintain 2 meters distance” and
“I care, so I wear a mask, no need to ask.”
It still angers me.
Campbell was an early promoter of vitamin D3 to fight covid and, err, just about every other ailment known to man including cancer. If his viewers took his advice he saved more lives than the pseudo-vaccines ever did.
I take 10,000 IU a day in liquid form. (Governments say 400 IU is enough!) A bottle costing £15 lasts me 300 days at that dosage. I take 200 micrograms of vitamin K2 MK7 too. (This is quite important with larger doses of D3.) See Dr Berg videos on the subject of D3.
PS to my sentence “In addition, it should not be forgotten that it is not the Jewish mass media that are deceiving humanity, but that this is an invention of the Nazis, which Donald Trump is now repeating.”
The YahooNews link was obviously shortly after my usage already inoperative/crap, than take this one https://theconversation.com/a-nazi-magazine-regularly-published-manipulated-photos-and-misinformation-long-before-the-age-of-ai-238384
Also funny https://theconversation.com/how-trumps-racist-talk-of-immigrant-bad-genes-echoes-some-of-the-last-centurys-darkest-ideas-about-eugenics-241548
In all the mess, liberal Trump smearing is obsolete and not well taken.
At least we have seen Trump bombing the sandy desert and empty houses to keep his polls 10% up, and we have seen Biden bombing more civilians in 4 weeks than Trump did in 4 years, among other things.
Still without saying Trump is an angel.
Considering the colossal (peacetime) establishment lies of this decade, I now question everything in history. The chance of us being told the truth about WWII is approximately zero. Did you know that since 1950 there have been fifty WWII movies made worldwide per year? About one a week! This is propaganda, running constantly for almost 80 years after the event. Why this incessant hammering home of the Nazis-bad narrative?
Could it be that Hitler was fighting the globalists before they were even given the name? He did shut down the central bank and kick out Rothschild. The Nazis burned books – books promoting transexualism and other degeneracy.
Hey – you’ve watched footage of Hitler making speeches, right? Ever wonder why they are never dubbed or subtitled? Could it be that he was talking sense in these speeches and it would resonate strongly with people today watching the West being sytematically destroyed?
I suggest you keep using the word Nazi as a slur as often as you can. Because people are waking up and pretty soon it may lose its power, just as calling someone racist already has.
Isn’t it a bit of an own goal for the constantly vaccinated to say, “Hey look I’m still alive!”?
To which you can respond with, “Well look at all those who never took the vax. Golly gosh they’re still alive too!”
Or alternarively you could respond with, “So your definition of a good vaccine is one that doesn’t kill you?”
All-cause mortality is higher in the vaccinated than in the unvaccinated.
That should be the end of the discussion, but because our governments are hiding official data, and it’s hard to come by, it isn’t widely known.
Excess mortality is about the only health statistic that is clear and can’t be fudged. That’s why the UK’s Office of National Statistics stopped publishing it this year. They replaced it with an “adjusted” age-standardised figure, that absolutely CAN be fudged.
Yup, Covid 19 never existed.
I still believe that the whole thing, lockdowns, social distancing, masks and the jabby were an experiment to see just how compliant the masses of ‘useless eaters’ would be, an experiment to judge the effectiveness of decades of media/entertainment industry pre- programming the population to expect a ‘civilisation collapsing pandemic’. In my experience, from ‘friends’ and family the decades long propaganda drive done it’s job fine. I had one long term friend who I’d known for 30 years, tell me that ‘Covid’ would be like living through…… ‘Survivors’ (A BBC dramitisation of Terry Nations global pandemic scare fest), ‘No Blade Of Grass’, ‘Outbreak’, ‘WWZ’, ‘I Am Legend’ etc and just about every world collapsing film, story, and video game he could remember.
I was called a fuckin dangerous fool, when I asked “and just how many of your neighbours/friends have died from (not WITH) Covid.
Also probably just as, if not more important, was to see WHO didn’t fall for the crap.
I don’t doubt that the ‘covid’ jab/s are killing and disabling people, that’s been proven, but I also don’t doubt that the ‘Globalists’ are number crunching the results of the ‘Pandemic’ to introduce version 2 of their plan to enslave us all.
Never forget they rehearsed the pandemic “reaction” in October 2019 at Event 201.
I bet those coronavirus plush toys they gave to attendees are worth a pretty penny today.
https://postimg.cc/p52wbqQ9
He learned the hard way what poisons he was pushing.
My sarcasm detector is unreliable. But that tweet from Vance sounds like sarcasm to me. It’s so hard to tell these days though.
He wouldn’t have included “thousands of” if we was being serious, IMO.
Today’s world in amnesia thoses who told to the people – it was ok to lock-down and take the jibbys and get nose poison test are now cult heroes to the same people for saying 2 years later the vaccines where not that great and within alt Dementia MIC down syndrome media theses people are electable and honest.
Todd you shilled some of theses people also.
Bingo
They were just smart and earned a buck man, and you were not. Jealous?