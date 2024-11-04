Does Everyone Have to Die?

I’ve been told several times by people who have acted as human pincushions and are on their eighth Covid shot, “Well, I guess you were wrong! According to you, I should be dead by now!”

They say this with a spark of glee in their voice as if they have survived a tumultuous storm that they believe everyone vaccinated has obviously survived.

I don’t have the black heart required to respond with a flippant, “Not yet.” Partially because that is pretty dark-hearted, but also because I really am not certain. Maybe they will be perfectly fine. I used to hope everyone would be fine.

Now that my heart has indeed blackened a bit, I don’t know if I would care all that much if a number of these arrogant, righteous, virtue-signalling pincushions did succumb. I am, quite frankly, tired of being called a science-denying, conspiratorial, kook.

I am primarily taken aback by the comment, “See, you were wrong about everything.” How could they even come close to thinking that is a true statement? We weren’t really wrong about anything. At least nothing that I said. Sure, some aspects of this circus did not turn out as bad as some predicted (not yet at least)—such as the prediction that everyone who took the jab would be dead in five years (well, to be truthful about that one, five years has not yet passed!)

There were, indeed, a few extreme predictions. But those were typically at the bottom of the rabbit hole. Personally, I did venture down there occasionally, but I never threw that into a sheep’s face. For example, I never told a sheep friend who got jabbed, “You are going to be dead before five years have passed.” I did, many times, say I was worried, but I did not make sweeping definitive statements like that.

So, what else were we wrong about? Most of the big things we all predicted have not yet come to be. At least not everywhere, and not 100%. Some big things will wait until the next scamdemic hits—primarily because these big restrictions, oppressions, and mandates require a medical emergency (fear) to grease them into place.

The things that are clearly in their early and mid-stages are things like Digital IDs, Digital Currencies, bug consumption, death by turbo cancer, increase in heart malfunction, general immune deficiency, restricted international travel, and Smart Cities.

The things that have been happening all along and just got beefed up over the past four years are the slow demise and destruction of the human spirit and the death of humanity through various inhuman normalizations. These include but are not limited to, taking kids away from their parents so that surgical mutilations can be performed, brainwashing kids by addicting their psyches to cell phones, video games, and pornography, normalizing eternal war through an advocation of false nationalism and the delusional quest of every free person to protect what the agenda calls “democracy” against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

I could list, and discuss more, but this is a small article and not a book. I think all of you reading this know exactly what I am talking about.

So, the sheep think we shrews were all wrong—on nearly every count, even though their blessed mainstream news sources are telling them again and again that something horribly wrong did indeed happen during the Covid era. Of course, these news sources don’t tell it as it actually is (or was) but still, anyone listening to any of these news sources would know that something we shrews were all saying did make at least a little bit of sense. Now it does, for sure, even if back then they could see no evidence for it. So, what’s up with that?

You got me. Any time I try to make sense of “sheep-talk” I fail miserably. Just recently I ran across an article describing a new study that proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that Covid originated in nature and was not a lab leak. The comments on this article were mostly jabs (no pun intended) at all of those “conspiracy kooks” who claimed the virus was man-made in the Wuhan lab. These sorts of comments went on for pages, “Well, at least now those science-denying fools will shut their mouths.”

I didn’t even read the article. I don’t even know if it was legitimate. Who cares, really? I am of the mind that there never was a Covid virus—lab or naturally occurring. But the point I am making is that it takes nothing for these people to believe without consideration any bit of blabber-mouth news that contradicts anything that we “kooks” had to say back when all this started.

Once again, all logic is dismissed, and the mainstream narrative is carried on. No questions are asked, no one ponders on what all of this could have been. No one thinks about the intense discussions, the books written, the congressional hearings held, and the top-notch scientists who weighed in on the debate regarding the complexity of the virus and how it could not have been created in nature. None of that is considered.

All that IS considered is that anyone who went against the government narrative and explanation at the beginning of all of this is a conspiracy kook. Heil, mien Fuhrer! No one doubts the king!! To our death, we will serve you!

Before anyone considers that, maybe, just maybe, a concoction pulled together in 6 months with very little (if any) testing could maybe, just maybe, not work as well as expected. That maybe, just maybe, there was something more to this colossal cover-up regarding the origins of the virus and that it was so convenient that it would appear naturally in some bat guano, rather than a boo-boo made as a result of some illegal “gain of function” experiment in a poorly run bio-weapon lab in Communist China.

Give me a break.

So, maybe nearly everyone will have to die of some strange disease or affliction that conveniently started weeks after billions were jabbed with an immunologist’s excited wet-dream concoction thrown together at “warp-speed.”

Even then these sheep morons will dig themselves out from under a pile of rotting corpses exclaiming, “I wonder what in the hell happened?—must be Climate Change, or Trump.” Clueless, dazed, and confused. Eternally.

Todd Hayen PhD is a registered psychotherapist practicing in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He holds a PhD in depth psychotherapy and an MA in Consciousness Studies. He specializes in Jungian, archetypal, psychology. Todd also writes for his own substack, which you can read here