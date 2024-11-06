Let’s talk about….Trump’s “victory”, and what happens next

Most of the votes are counted, most of the states declared and, barring some shenanigans, Trump will serve his second term as President.

In the end, the evening passed without much incident. Staying up all night in case something interesting happened was as fruitless as it was cold.

Early in the proceedings, there were “bomb threats” reportedly called into polling centres in swing states. The FBI, with an eagerness one might associate with knowing the answer before the question is even asked, immediately claimed they “originated from Russia”.

A boring and somewhat dated gambit that never really went anywhere (although it might re-emerge down the line).

No, the election part seems to be over. No riots, no contested results, no civil war (for now).

Maybe that was the point. Fooling people into “getting back to normal”. Replaying a greatest hit to win back an old audience.

Whatever the motivation or agenda, we are presented with a Trump victory, and a very comfortable one. Team Red are expected to take both houses of Congress and already have a majority in the Supreme Court.

There’s no stalemate here. No equivocation over democratic mandate because of a close result or losing the popular vote. If you believe that elected officials actually wield power in our system, then Trump hypothetically has all the power he needs to do whatever he wants.

That means Musk and RFK in the cabinet. It means another game of “drain the swamp”, and taking the fluoride out of your water and safety-testing vaccines.

….but will any of that really happen?

Will the Democrats certify the results or contest them?

Will the transfer of power be peaceful?

Will Trump really “drain the swamp” this time?

Will RFK really de-fluoridate the water?

What about Ukraine and Israel?

What does a Trump presidency mean for the rollout of the Great Reset?

What’s the next chapter in this story?

Discuss in the comments below.