Let’s talk about….Trump’s “victory”, and what happens next
Editor
Most of the votes are counted, most of the states declared and, barring some shenanigans, Trump will serve his second term as President.
In the end, the evening passed without much incident. Staying up all night in case something interesting happened was as fruitless as it was cold.
Early in the proceedings, there were “bomb threats” reportedly called into polling centres in swing states. The FBI, with an eagerness one might associate with knowing the answer before the question is even asked, immediately claimed they “originated from Russia”.
A boring and somewhat dated gambit that never really went anywhere (although it might re-emerge down the line).
No, the election part seems to be over. No riots, no contested results, no civil war (for now).
Maybe that was the point. Fooling people into “getting back to normal”. Replaying a greatest hit to win back an old audience.
Whatever the motivation or agenda, we are presented with a Trump victory, and a very comfortable one. Team Red are expected to take both houses of Congress and already have a majority in the Supreme Court.
There’s no stalemate here. No equivocation over democratic mandate because of a close result or losing the popular vote. If you believe that elected officials actually wield power in our system, then Trump hypothetically has all the power he needs to do whatever he wants.
That means Musk and RFK in the cabinet. It means another game of “drain the swamp”, and taking the fluoride out of your water and safety-testing vaccines.
….but will any of that really happen?
- Will the Democrats certify the results or contest them?
- Will the transfer of power be peaceful?
- Will Trump really “drain the swamp” this time?
- Will RFK really de-fluoridate the water?
- What about Ukraine and Israel?
- What does a Trump presidency mean for the rollout of the Great Reset?
- What’s the next chapter in this story?
Discuss in the comments below.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
“A people that elect corrupt politicians, imposters, thieves and traitors are not victims… but accomplices. George Orwell
Enough about DJ, we all know about his warts and all by now. What about JD ? He’s life-story of being dependent on the system, not pulled-himself-up-by-his-bootstraps, is gonna be Donald’s Arch Killy’s Heel ?
George Orwell:
“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command. If you want a picture of the future imagine a boot stamping on a human face forever.” — 1984
Fascism comes in both Red or Blue boots. And either way the people choose, the parties win and the people lose.
The Rich men’s wars for resources continues…
On the one hand, we’ve been spared four years of Cacklehead’s cackle (a cackle, which i’m reliably informed was a side effect of the COVID jabs she got, )
But, on the other it could be four years of the Uniparty Democrats whining “We Woz Robbed !”
But… but… election denying is wrong, they said!
I prefer the kind of cringing when Trump talks to that I endure from Harris.
Ops sorry for typo in my post. I meant to say I am so glad Trump has won. He is just the right prseident for our horrible era. He is the symbol of it. He doesn’t even pretedn to be nice. He’s just a total obnoxious prat
What you see in front of the cameras, at press gatherings and on Twatter is a part of his persona that he has cultivated. The man is playing a role. He was given the opportunity to hone his acting skills when he fronted The Apprentice on top of his multitude of cameo acting roles in movies and TV shows.
I know two people who met him at social gatherings well before he was running for President the first time around. I won’t go into the stories but they were ordinary people with whom he was very amicable and extremely helpful. Was that part of his act too? I don’t know.
I do believe we will discover over the next couple of years how important this acting role will be in shaping the future destiny of mankind. This front man in the role of POTUS is not going to be any common or garden variety. He has already stated in the past “I am the chosen one”.
I’m so glad Trump has one. He is exactly the right president for our era. He doesn’t pretend to be nice. He’s just horrible.
Oh goody I’m pending again.
and the ‘edit’ function’ that isnt.
Welcome to post-usa-election – nothing has changed, not here anyway,
Though it’s possible Santa too has a pending thing blocking certain letters ? That
would explain why i never got what i wrote asking him for. I hadnt been bad every year !
How would you run this site? It’s easy to sit on the sidelines and complain. A2
Sam, i’d fire your technician, get another one. Then i’d take a headache powder, have a hot cuppa, then hava lie down.
It’s not easy sitting on the sidelines complaining, though complaining
by sideliners surely is expected of us ?
‘We’re all Sideliners except during Elections !
We have already had four years of Trump and nothing remarkable happened, neither good nor bad. He will say it was because for the most part he was blocked by Congress, so we will see if having total control frees him to implement his agenda, imprecise as it is at this stage, in full. I hope and expect he dumps the stupid Paris climate accord, and that he swiftly ends the West’s stupid war in Ukraine.
This time, I didn’t expect anything from the Deep State except more of what they did in 2020, when Sleepy Joe apparently won 12 million more votes than Obama in his Yes We Can triumph in 2008, and if you believe that really happened you are a total idiot. So they decided they couldn’t steal two elections in a row, or that they could or had to live with Trump II, or they have a contract with him not to upset them too much.
We’ll see.
If he does that one thing he might save the world from what I consider to be the most evil agenda of all time (Agenda 2030.)
It is the overarching plan for installing global tyranny.
I’m not optimistic, but fingers crossed…
One of the networks showed a map of the USA showing the areas where the Democrats had improved their vote totals from the previous election. Turns out there were none, even in DEM strongholds.
By this point we should drop all pretence about what Trump – or Kamala or whatever – really amounts to. It’s all theatre and the plot is mindlessly echoed everywhere (not least in my own locality where, as always, the media presentation is automatically presupposed as the gospel truth).
And so the “true substance” of Trump and Kamala was never even remotely an actual issue. What mattered was the lovingly nurtured belligerent divide amongst the American public. Furious shit stirring was the central device. The matter of who actually won was irrelevant.
But now that Donald has won, here’s the spiel:
Trump is Hitler, misogynist, homophobic, far to the Right of the Far Right, rides roughshod over the desperate need to cut all emissions everywhere, and – most of all – in league with Evil Putin.
This is the template through which “the dissidents” will negatively present themselves i.e. as the opposite of all the above. Thus they will be gender obfuscating, planet saving, vax wanking, and ironically enough (in their animosity towards Evil Putin) they will be the “True Americans”.
And if all that already suggests the emergence of any number of mind bending contradictions, then it means we are on course for gaslighting, the likes of which no-one has ever seen even in the last four years.
The Israel issue is one particularly fizzy schizo-bomb. Trump will of course never dare cross the Zio-Mafia. But, in his designated role of Orange Adolf, he will nevertheless be blamed for the “rise in anti-Semitism” anyway.
So we are all set for currents, cross currents and cross cross currents galore.
Watch the American pubic tie themselves up in knots of greater and greater profusion….
… whilst the real movement continues underneath i.e. the ceaseless transferral of wealth upwards, depopulation, emptying out of public services, stripping away of every last nutritious morsel, mutilation of rising generations, carte blanche gratefully dealt out to the most depraved psychopaths. And that’s just the first month.
Marcus Aurelius.
Meditations.
(Those are two separate quotes but the system merged them.)
The votes have been cast, most have been counted; guess what pollsters; Trump “won. Now what? Has it escaped folks’ attention Israel launched attacks on Syria yesterday? The crazies in Tel Aviv are attacking Iran, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen and are engaged in ethnic cleansing in Gaza/Palestine! Any word or comment from Joe Biden or Kamala Harris on this? What about Donald Trump? The silence tells us all we need to know about who controls what and what we can expect in the days and moths ahead unless …
When the dust has all settled I’ll probably pop up
A TRASH BAG sized Bag of popcorn And sit back And
watch Just what Trump will now DO About The Immigration
And Southern border Issues Once he’s WARMED UP That
POTUS seat AGAIN…. 🤔
He’s a money laundering crook, who just promised in a speech to govern by “keeping promises made”. However, he did none of that last time and sold out on most promises and thus fizzled on fear mongered predictions by Dims. He now has universal Party control of House, Senate and SCOTUS, so the pressure will be on to fulfill promises. He, like Obama, is going to have a Social Security panel try to privatize SS’s $2T+ and hand it over to the Bankster class to dump the olf folks and poor off the bridge. The ultimate goal of both Parties is privatization of the public sector and war empire acquisition. Like historic US Post Office buildings (like Trump’s DC hotel), hospitals and medical care, prisons, education and even Medicare to HMOs have already been done. He won’t be able to gut SS, the third rail of private greed. 80% know SS is their & their parents retirement safety net from homelessness. I predict he will not push an anti-abortion agenda nationally but allow state control. Most interesting to watch will be the impact of RFK Jr on the medical industrial complex. Will the anti-censorship side of so-called “conservatives” binary like Brownstone Institute rescue America from the so-called “liberals” binary woke Great Reset zombieist agenda? Digital cash, AI, 5G, IoT remote control economy/society or another plandemic, who knows. The wars ending, i doubt it. They may really take him out if he attempts that.
71.7M votes vs 66.8M votes is an all time turnout. T lost the popular vote in 2020 by 8M votes. 2024 looks like he will win by more than 5M+. Meaning just another lesser-of-two-evils vote cycle. The People hated the Clinton Dim Agenda, then hated the Trump response performance, then hated the wokey Dim self-punishment agenda, and now T will perform the PTB next hated performance sellout of the People. If the People ever look at why they continue to be conned into voting LOTE, we might get a real public opinion revolution. I’m thinking the PTB will have to create many FAKE terrorizing spectacles, like we’ve seen since Clinton’s hid a hand over of financial regulation limitations to the Bankster class that has driven the 21st Century to be the age of manufactured FAKE SPECTACLEs cloaking a flywheeling Billionaire’s Privatized Utopia and bottom 90% serfdom.
I’d say you’re pretty legit on the predictions. 👍
Ukraine will have the biggest golf course on earth
But golf courses are not sustainable!
Laughing out loud but crying inside
I don’t think much will happen. Trump is a moderate politically, which is why the extraordinary vitriol in the media was always so blatantly dishonest. There are plenty of political similarities between Trump and Reagan, who declared victory for his second term 40 years ago today – another instinctive peacemaker who the defence establishment projected on to their own wickedness. Between Trump and Harris, Trump was by far the better, safer choice, in my opinion, although it remains to be seen whether that will count for much.
I cling on to the hope that Trump sincerely wants to do a few good things. Or at least slow down the outrages being forced on us.
I have zero trust left for any politician, establishment or corporate entity. But today is as good as it gets. I’m going to sit back and savour the moment before the illusion shatters. I may even have a drink (nasty poison, but hey, live a little.)
‘When the people need a hero, we shall give them one.’
Anyone who claims to be awake but supports trump needs to explain ‘operation warpspeed’ and his full endorsement of the mrna shots which have maimed and killed millions and sterilised God-knows how many.
He’s clearly not awake, he’s not on the side of the people, but put there to give conservatives the idea that their man is in the hot seat.
First, it’s a management seat and not an executive one, and second, he’s not their man, he’s the bankers’ man. Research trump and wilbur ross.
Third, it is amusing how those who want to see epstein’s clients on trial ‘pass over’ the fact that trump has been named as one of them many times, and trump and epstein were very good friends at miami beach.
Those who think it’s a left-wing conspiracy should examine the evidence for themselves, in nick cotton’s recent video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tugkhROp5Bg
There is no solution being offered. The solution is in the mirror. Peace.
1. Accusations are not proof. No matter how many.
2. It’s a vile, usually Leftist practice to taint people by association. “X is a bad person. Y knows X and Z knows Y. Therefore Z and Y are bad people.” Absolute nonsense, and it’s infantile to fall for this ploy.
3. Child sexual exploitation happens too often but we are being manipulated using this most emotive of all subjects. I’m sure the powers that be are pretending the problem is thousands of times worse than it really is. What a wonderful tool the subject is for them! It incites hatred and division. And got an enemy you want brought down? Seize their devices, plant some kiddie porn on it and prosecute them. They don’t even need to be found guilty. Damage done.
At this point I wouldn’t be too surprised if the entire Epstein business is made up.
Omg- please lookup human proclivity and bribe- then go sit in the hall and read those definitions for the remainder of the day, and be prepared to be grilled on those two words before being let back into the reality class-
Yep and Trump still thinks the jabs are great.
Yes, the Wilbur Ross connection, while head of bankruptcy restructuring at Rothschild Inc. he took the opportunity to rescue Trump’s casinos in the late 1980’s and spotted that DJT could be of use in the future.
The above quotation from the following very informative article shows a tangled web of connections:
https://silview.media/2021/05/30/the-trump-rothschild-rockefeller-connections/
“If you believe that elected officials actually wield power in our system, then Trump hypothetically has all the power he needs to do whatever he wants.”
I repeat. This is a rerun of the UK’s 2019 election.
A suffering nation that finally had a nationalist, populist government finally promising to do what the people wanted and start acting like a self-respecting sovereign nation. And a massive mandate to deliver.
In the UK’s case we were betrayed in EVERY way. Every major policy we got was DESIGNED to destroy our country. I say Boris Johnson is (so far) the greatest traitor this nation has ever known and should hang for treason.
I hope Trump doesn’t do a Johnson.
Trump IS JOHNSON. Just a different FACE
and a different NAME but there are
MANY of HIM all OVER the WORLD right NOW. 😔👍
I sense that he’s going to play a game of appearing like a peacemaker, and the media machine will endorse him.. He’ll be seen to bring the wars to an end in Palestine and Ukraine, and to avert a wider conflict with Iran.. The mass bloodletting sacrifice rituals have been performed on Ukrainian and Palestinian soil and $100’s Billions laundered… Millions of people traumatised and displaced.. Mission accomplished by the blood thirsty fiends who play the big geopolitical chess game, and now they need an escape route and a fresh stage set.. Most, if not all of Gaza will be taken over by Israel and perhaps policed by the USA and the Palestinian people who are left alive will be ‘protected’ within a high tech bio-security zone.. The BRICS nations will flourish and the people of Europe and the USA will endure really difficult financial collapse.. Until.. A deal is struck with the block of BRICS and hey ho.. A new digital currency is rolled out for the benefit of people everywhere.. A fresh start.. But only if you play along with the game that the political/corporatist messiah’s set out.
Don’t forget – Will we have the forever Trump spouted “Freedom” of we the people? Or more cameras on every intersection, more cameras in the markets and instead of three camera’s on our cell phones maybe 5 more – And lest us not forget bio-metrics and digital id’s along with programmable, surveillance based digital currency… Oh, if only American citizens could find a way to take over the camera’s to track all the billionaires! What a wonderful world this would be…