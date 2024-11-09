The Meaning of Life is Not Happiness
Todd Hayen
I can’t tell you the number of times every day I hear from clients in my practice, “All I want is to be happy.” And they don’t know why they are not happy, they claim to be healthy, to have a good family, a good job that pays them lots of money, and a good marriage.
Other than the usual ins and outs of life they really have nothing to complain about—but they are not happy.
I then ask them if they think there is meaning in their life or purpose, invariably they say “No.” Sometimes they ask, “What is that? Isn’t the meaning and purpose in life to be happy?”
No, it is not.
Happiness is only one of the many states of being we encounter in a whole and complete life, and if we become unhappy simply because we think we are not happy as often as we believe we should be, we have missed the point.
We have been on this “happiness” kick for quite some time, and once again I have to say I think it is part of the agenda—maybe originally an unconscious part of a movement in society to focus on acquiring “things.” But that has always been a central part of the formula in the agenda’s effort to control.
Again, maybe it was an organic result of our natural tendency to focus on the flesh—the physical attributes of living through the senses, and an innate desire to “instantly gratify” those senses at any opportunity offered. Check out Huxley’s Brave New World for a view of a dystopian culture in the future that focuses entirely on the satisfaction of primal urges through the senses. Huxley had it figured out almost 100 years ago.
There have been scads of books written on happiness. Most of them conclude that the pursuit of happiness through the acquisition of physical objects (consumerism) is a dead-end pursuit, and, like a shot of heroin, will send you on a high for a moment that quickly wears off. Most people have some idea of this and understand that obsessive consumerism is typically a road to oblivion.
But again, a lot of people have not figured this out yet (need I say “young people?”), considering our entire society is based on consumerism. Try getting away from it for even 10 minutes. If you don’t go out into the woods or barren desert with no cell phone, you won’t be able to. That is about the only way to detach yourself from the world that is trying to entice you to consume.
So, even if we could remove the curse of consumerism and instant gratification from our lives, wouldn’t our central pursuit still be the state of happiness?—continual happiness? Yes, typically it would be. Even deep spiritual interventions have the goal of happiness—if you are one with God, or Jesus, or Mohammed, you will be happy. Shouldn’t the word “happy” be replaced with “content” or even “peace?” It certainly should be, because that is what I believe most of the religious traditions mean by the word “happiness.” “Contentment” and “peace” have very different meanings to “happy.”
If we are fully enlightened, are we even allowed to be happy? Of course, we are. Being happy is one of the most precious gifts of being a living creature. Should we expect to be happy all of the time? No, of course not. That would be a curse. Should we expect to be content or at peace all of the time? Yes, I believe that is indeed possible and should be a goal we all strive to attain.
I spent a large part of my life studying the works of Ernest Holmes and The Science of Mind. I studied Phineas Quimby, Emma Curtis Hopkins, Joel Goldsmith and others as well. The surface level of what I gleaned from this study was to “think positively”—to avoid focusing on darkness in the world and see only God’s love and beauty as reality.
What is found in the depth of these philosophies is quite a different matter. I will not go into this in this article as it would take a book to even begin to explain what I mean. Suffice it to say that the true message behind all of this is that the material world is a manifestation of our thought and consciousness—and is not the only reality.
However, my view is that as long as we are in the material form, living in a material creation, we have to encounter the manifestation of evil, darkness, and suffering—not ignore it. Part of our purpose and meaning in this world is to deal with everything we encounter, not turn away from any of it. Therefore, for a large portion of our lives, we may not be happy.
Dealing with darkness is not typically a happy endeavour, however, it doesn’t mean we cannot be at peace and be content when we are dealing with it. Darkness, suffering, and pain are but an “appearance”—an illusion—in the material realm. Through this illusion, we may even find meaning, and purpose, as we deal with the darker sides of life and existence.
Viktor Frankl, an Austrian psychiatrist and Holocaust survivor offered a profound critique of the view that happiness is the ultimate meaning of life. In his seminal work, Man’s Search for Meaning, Frankl argued that life’s true meaning is found not in the pursuit of happiness but in the pursuit of meaning. Having survived the horrors of concentration camps, Frankl observed that those who endured suffering and still found a reason to live, did so by finding a sense of purpose, not by chasing happiness. He developed the concept of “logotherapy,” a therapeutic approach that emphasizes the human desire to find meaning in life, even in the most challenging circumstances.
Frankl believed that humans are not driven primarily by the search for pleasure or happiness, but by the need to find meaning in their experiences. He argued that people can endure tremendous suffering if they have a sense of purpose to guide them.
“He who has a why to live can bear almost any how,” Frankl wrote, quoting Nietzsche. According to Frankl, meaning can be found in work, love, suffering, and even in facing death. Happiness, in his view, is not something to be pursued directly; rather, it ensues when individuals live in alignment with their values and pursue meaning.
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, the Russian writer and dissident who chronicled the horrors of the Soviet Gulag, similarly questioned the notion that happiness is life’s primary objective. In his works, such as The Gulag Archipelago and One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich, Solzhenitsyn explored themes of suffering, totalitarian oppression, and the human capacity for endurance. Like Frankl, Solzhenitsyn saw meaning in suffering and responsibility rather than in the pursuit of happiness.
Solzhenitsyn argued that life is about more than personal joy or comfort. In his famous Harvard Commencement Address in 1978, he critiqued the West’s focus on materialism and individual happiness, warning that such pursuits could lead to moral and spiritual decay.
Solzhenitsyn believed that humanity’s purpose lay in the moral and spiritual development of the soul, not in the pursuit of happiness or worldly success. According to him, suffering could serve as a catalyst for this growth, offering individuals the opportunity to transcend their immediate desires and connect with deeper values such as truth, justice, and personal responsibility.
Solzhenitsyn’s view is particularly striking in his emphasis on responsibility. He believed that in the face of evil and injustice, individuals must take responsibility for their actions and decisions. A life well-lived, in his view, involves moral courage and a willingness to confront suffering and injustice rather than seeking comfort or happiness at all costs.
Wonder where I am going with this? I don’t think you have to wonder very long. I have heard again and again from those whom I love that I spend too much time “looking for bad things” that I am too interested in the wars, in suffering, in the deaths from the vaccines, in starving children. They claim that I need to give up on all of this and just enjoy what I have, the good life, the sunshine, the company of those whom I love—to be happy.
First of all, I cannot imagine turning my back on the world like that. Secondly, I am happy. In a strange way, my work which does focus on a lot of “bad” things brings me peace and contentment. My belief in God and in the beauty of physical existence—nature, art, music and love, to name a few of the things that God brings to this world through our consciousness, are always forefront of my mind.
The evil and ugliness are illusions nestled in those other realities.
Yes, they limit our expressive creation, so they must be faced and dealt with. Every choice we make to see love in the world despite the hate we first face, is an act of Christ Consciousness—turning the hate that we see into the love we know sits behind it, is a truly meaningful pursuit. What could make a person happier?
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
?_nc_cat=104&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=127cfc&_nc_ohc=aaxXLZqg1ysQ7kNvgGQWfrV&_nc_zt=23&_nc_ht=scontent-dub4-1.xx&_nc_gid=AUYV_sNrilJbNjAnLabf-ZM&oh=00_AYA7wZxCG4nHtDmcauszSFEdGu2r3sLsDrFfV4tfF4NekA&oe=67366DA8
idk!
Off topic but I reckon this is a microcosm of what’s going on:
I have a disabled son called Shaun who has cerebral palsy (wheelchair bound) and autism. And although he’s 25, he has a mental age of probably around 6. Every weekend I take him out shopping. One of our favourite haunts is Tesco’s which has a canteen where we have lunch.
This canteen was being refurbished and we couldn’t access it for a month. Yesterday I was delighted to see it had opened again.
What a shock! The first thing you see is four computer screens for ordering food. Behind them, the formerly wide open space of the canteen seemed to have been carved up into separate sections with big glass windows between – like a resurrection of the old lockdown scenario that had barriers everywhere.
Anyway, I’d seen these wretched computer screen set-ups before in McDonald’s and found that I coud still be served if I just went straight up to the counter. I tried that here only to be told I HAD to use the computer screens.
So I went back and started to jab away with difficulty trying to figure out all the separate categories. Then a staff member came up and said that the computer system had crashed and it would take a few minutes to fix. So I sat with Shaun, feeling ill at ease. He has a certain tantrum threshold if things don’t go his way. So I started to work on him – introducing the notion of going somewhere else.
After a lot of to-ing and fro-ing – and with no indication of the computer glitch being fixed – I eventually managed (via a vast dollop of bribery!) to get Shaun out the door.
And then the craziness of it all hit me! You had hungry customers with money, you had food waiting to be served, you had staff waiting to serve … and all of it was held up by a stupid computer interface that had stalled! And everyone knew that the only reason this wretched computer system had been introduced was to cut back on staff and save costs.
But then another thing struck me: the new canteen – with its utterly inhuman white box feeling and its barriers – had far less room for people. Is this yet another continuation of that “downsizing” since 2020 where the old consumer culture is being sunk via immiseration and depopulation?
I even started to wonder if this computer “glitch” was deliberate!
I love all this Navel Gazing, dont you ?
I fully agree with all that – but I’m an atheist, how do you reconcile that?
“Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure nineteen nineteen and six, result happiness.
Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure twenty pounds ought and six, result misery”
6d saved and 6d overspent
6d – That’s the cost of Built-in Expectations
(aka – dis-appointment s)…
By the way, i dont think it’s “happiness”, i think it’s more of a relief,
as in, “we kept our heads above water !”
With great wisdom comes great sorrow.
I get that from family too ‘what re you always looking at the bad stuff?’ But I don’t think people who say that are any ‘happier’. My impression is they suffer more from anxiety.
Potentially relevant explorations of the theme:
Happiness and Unhappiness through Naysign and Nescience
comprehending the essence of sustainability?
https://www.laetusinpraesens.org/musings/nart.php
Embodying the Paradoxes and Contradictions of the Pursuit of Happiness
En-joying the World through En-joying Oneself
https://www.laetusinpraesens.org/musings/cogradiy.php
Russia’s Mr Putin called Donald Trump “A Real Man”.
Mr Putin knows what makes Trump Happy…
Instead of attacking Mr Trump, the corporate propaganda
media (aka – msm) out to follow Mr Putin…
Let the Charm Offensive begin
We’ll all be Happy !!
Perhaps Putin has the same tastes as Trump.
And we all know what they are.
I think your find Putin PR team educated Trump PR team on the propaganda to use to gain devotees voters.
Yes, Todd. A longing for a path that expresses one’s sacred honor. When I was a child I wrote Truth with a capital T because it seemed to me the best thing that could ever be. Now I wonder if there is not some further act that is demanded of us to bring into existence some part of the world which that Truth does demand of us.
Did you know that a primary aim of the Skull & Bones secret society was to revolutionize religion? Some of the Skull & Bones graduates went on to teach theology to those who would become ministers. The change was simple: No more should religion focus on doing good in the world or combatting evil. No, instead it would focus primarily on one’s relationship with Christ. According to this view it’s important to God & to Christ only to be worshipped– a narcissistic deity.
Todd, I think you would find this interesting:
https://dailyclout.io/lessons-from-c-s-lewis/
It’s a nice theory to imagine that there is love behind the hate that is spewed by so much of the world. Not necessarily true, and certainly not a necessary component of happiness. If it makes you happy to think so, then so be it, but self delusion can often lead to depression when one sees through the delusion. There are many people in this world who are nearly purely evil, and will never seek to be anything but evil. There are also many people that are very much striving for good. And of course most are on the spectrum between these extremes. Dwelling on such does not take away my happiness, for I realize that God has given me the power to be as happy as I decide to be, and I choose happiness, to be joyful, and to thereby inspire those who care to understand more than their immediate gratification.
Amen.
“We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.”
Quite so. Life is about the need to use one’s abilities to a noble purpose:Penelope
Amy Kelly was the project manager behind production of The Pfizer Papers. She organized the 2,000+ medical people who volunteered to read and summarize the Pfizer internal records which were forced into the open by curt order.
Here’s an interview w Amy.
https://dailyclout.io/the-pfizer-papers-analyzing-the-hidden-data-w-project-director-amy-kelly/
Hard times ahead for those Folks south of The Wall:
https://dissidentvoice.org/2024/11/cuba-buckle-up-trump-elected-us-president/
So how are we going to survive the Winter of Net Zero – if it gets as cold as it was when I was a Child – Everything Froze Solid…The Miners were on Strike and We had never actually been connected to a gas supply – except maybe years before I was born – the old gas pipes, they used for light….
So they spent most of this year digging up our road, laying larger Gas, Electrictity and Water Pipes – and Disconnected Us
Get the Camping Gear out Love
I agreed we needed a new Gas Boiler -and they fitted it. The Engineer was Brilliant
– did it in a day with his Spark mate…I only called them back twice…
He did say, that if you lose the electricity supply (probably from Stoke on Trent) , that the Central Heating will not work – but signed our house off as Gas Safe – but you need more ventilation if you get more double glazing fitted… have you got a carbon monoxide detector – Yes
All of them went into our lean-to for the ladder to get into the top part of the attic…be careful there – no extremely heavy people allowed there…but most were slim and fit
And saw our Water butt in the Garden – yeh I clean them out ever Year – you never know it might not rain…
and the ton of smokeless coal
The daft thing is that we would all Really Love it, if it got really cold and snowy, like when I was a kid
Built an igloo in our Back Garden in Oldham with Ice blocks for windows.
Sorry, off topic.
Never having admitted that the wars in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan were pointless, they are extremely unlikely to fess up on the experimental toxic vaccines:
https://www.scienceandfreedom.org/articles/dressed-up-sycophancy/
You forgot the USA’s proxy war in Ukraine.
Oops.
Johnny, except that those “experimental” vaccines weren’t really, were they? Surely their results were planned. And of course “vaccines” they weren’t either. MRNA gene “therapy” I think was the original designation.
European happiness = pleasure after pleasure to please the vital/ emotional being plus the limited mind. Never satisfied, always puzzled.
Vedic happiness = permanent union in consciousness with the Divine in this life, and therefore also in all next ones if wanting to be reborn because than there is a choice. Buddha chose to leave Earth behind. Always understanding what’s happening on any spot one identifies with, from the inside, never bored.
Excellent bit off writing and knowledge with the above.
I perplexed how youve fallen for the ismal chrissydoom torha Abrahaic hoax when your discussing Vedic teaching.
The purpose of humanity is to practice humanity, experience the infinite within the finite & share the abundance of inner wealth with fellow sentient beings.✌🧡
Only “with fellow sentient beings” ? – does that include Trump –
and Biden, Hillary, Kamala, all politicians ?
What about Peanut The Squirrel ?
I understand my view doesn’t matter to you, but I think you are spot-on.
– Marcus Aurelius.
Meditations: The Philosophy Classic (Capstone Classics), is by Marcus Aurelius of course, but this version has an interesting foreword by Donald Robertson where he points out the similarity between stoicism and cognitive behavioural therapy.
I’m not into therapy, but this observation certainly makes CBT sound more reasonable than I used to think.
I think “happiness” in the way you are using it basically boils down to the “Lust” in Freud’s “Lustprinzip”
and that can be basically whatever floats your boat, hedonism but also sanctimonious righteousness, power and riches but also masochistic self-abnegation, a quiet complacent life or quixotic battle with hosts of foes
beyond the pleasure principle there is, if I understood it right, yes a higher purpose, fulfillment of a role in the service of the species, consistent with our predetermined trajectories from nothingness to nothingness, like the paths of those sparks the force of creation spits out into the darkness of the world, described at the beginning of Hesse’s “Demian”
but that purpose has little to do with good, evil, virtuous habits
it seems to me that exile from the perpetual happiness Adam and Eve knew in the Garden came about as a result of the desire to judge what was good and what was evil, and be constantly dissatisfied because imperfect human judgment always second-guesses the divine plan, criticizes what doesn’t conform to its own imperfect dualistic standards of beauty and morality, and hubristically insists on trying to impose some putatively superior order, more in line with its own imperfect fantasies, on the universe
Since everything in existence is said to have been created through sound (the word of God, cymatics, etc), it would follow that if we are prevented from expressing our soul message we cannot be happy, and we devolve and crumble into dust, psychologically speaking.
I believe that once we stop censoring ourselves (ignoring the ‘bad’ news and fleeing into hedonistic pursuits, the family bubble or into a life of delusional transfiguration) and when, one day, we will again be free to shout out our truths, a measured, gentle happiness will be possible.
Love this ! So true. And also lends itself to why spell craft/slogans and the language they use seems so intentional. Words/language and the frequency it holds are clearly so powerful and keeps humanity giving its power away and won’t change until we start being way more conscious of it. Starting with mastering and using the word “No!”
Thank you for this lovely, thoughtful writing. A big YES!
Thank you!
Your ‘happiness’ emerges from you ‘unhappiness’. They are not opposites, they are complimentary.
Yep
The chain of happiness is only as strong as its weakest link.
‘The Americans invented Happiness.’ *(Dr Sigmund Freud) …
“Solzhenitsyn’s view is particularly striking in his emphasis on responsibility. He believed that in the face of evil and injustice, individuals must take responsibility for their actions and decisions. A life well-lived, in his view, involves moral courage and a willingness to confront suffering and injustice rather than seeking comfort or happiness at all costs.”
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Tr50KqdzM6k
If one begins by acknowledging that there cannot possibly be any such thing as meaning in life, then one begins a journey toward wisdom. Each separate act or thought means something very particular and very limited: that’s as close to meaning as it gets. There is no overarching “meaning” as in “You’re alive because (such and such). Now go find that meaning.” That is, simply, a fool’s errand.
Rather than telling someone on his deathbed who says his life has no meaning that “You didn’t look hard enough” or “You looked in all the wrong places” – congratulate him on discovering the ultimate truth. Life is not supposed to have meaning – it’s supposed to be lived. By putting an abstract – something that doesn’t exist – above the real, everything goes haywire.
“The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.” —
Emerson
Whatever makes you happy.
Couldn’t agree more.
My ex-spouse didn’t feel that way!
The “purpose” is a to be useful. But “useful” is defined by the purpose of God. To know what is “useful” we must know why God created the universe.
You know those people with very little materially bit the’re blissfully happy ?
They really piss me off.
But
If there’s something you love to do and you have sufficient to do it, you can be happy. If you have to act in ways you find obnoxious and hateful in order to make money, you probably end up unhappy.
Beware the Jabbercock, my son!
The roars that fright, the laws that hatch!
Beware the Jabjab bird, and shun
The Faucious Scammersnatch!
Blaming Trump for the Covid debacle, about the most disingenuous move a woke mind can re-emit. Kept off-track by the fake “Steele dossier” and hounded by Deep-State, DoDs Fauci bio weapon research in CCP China (!) went south, NOTHING to do with Trump.
Trump is still boasting about developing the shot, perpetuating the myth that it was necessary, and that lockdowns, masks, social distancing etc were justified until a vax arrived.
The vax did not stop transmission, it was “non-sterlising”, they knew this from the start.
The number of serious adverse reactions (one in eight thousand) would have seen any other medication recalled long ago.
m.youtube.com/watch?v=1LZ79kWgf9U
It certainly sterilised many people, men and women.
Oh good Lord. Trump was the President of the United States. You don’t get to that position without knowing damn well what is expected.
He knew. Yes, he was surrounded by the same malicious expert puppets as he was.
But they ALL knew. Even those that didn’t know knew.
And most of Fauci’s bioweapon research was done right here in the USA at UNC Chapel Hill.
Blessed are the believers, for they will never wake up.
Brilliant.
LOL.
But in all seriousness I’m starting to envy people who live in near natural state in Africa.
I used to love being a city dweller. I now realise how dumb that was.
Ha!!
The question of the meaning of life seems increasingly meaningless unless you make the effort to help others wake up. And even if you do that, often there seems to be no positive effect. You are supposed to just do it selflessly and without expecting a result, and that is hard.
From my point of view, without some kind of meditation practice that works, you are fucked.
I’m not quite sure if spending effort and time looking for meaning is going to pay off. Meaning in life is simply living it. Maybe living it a certain way brings it meaning, like lovingly, devotedly, responsibly, etc. But I am not sure if an evil person’s life has any less “meaning” than a virtuous person’s.
“After retiring from the Green Party leadership: Ricarda Lang faces new challenges.” By the way, lang means “long”, but not broad (breit).
I recommend this steamroller with shit in her head elegant piruettes in the style of African high culture. https://media.gettr.com/group4/getter/2024/11/04/13/9cd58ee8-9f06-0a42-90e0-e5a4da2cb3ea/out.mp4
Even the Indians are so bored that they are now looking for high voltage. Or has their government decided to electrify their surplus population? That would be hopeful news for the West. https://media.gettr.com/group6/getter/2024/11/02/13/3c22a811-28b8-f34a-e129-d838b416e197/out.mp4
“The question has been asked: Will heads roll? And our answer is: yes. They will roll one day, quite constitutionally and legally. The reckoning will be carried out by a completely legal state court.” (Joseph Goebbels 1930)
In England, heads are not only chopped off Muslim Negroes, but also from bus tires: “His death was so horrifying some revellers thought it was a Halloween prank.” https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/edinburgh-bus-accident-police-cowgate-b1192645.html
https://newsvirali.it/de/2024/11/04/bus-uberwaltigt-und-enthauptet-alteren-mann-horrorbilder-in-sozialen-medien/
Very little is needed to make a happy life; it is all within yourself, in your way of thinking.
Marcus Aurelius
“If you are pained by any external thing, it is not this thing that disturbs you, but your own judgement about it. And it is in your power to wipe out this judgement now.”
“He who follows reason in all things is both tranquil and active at the same time, and also cheerful and collected.”
I recommend his book Meditations to everyone.
Just think. Marcus Aurelius was emperor of Rome. The world once had leaders like him. Look at the clowns and thieves we have now.
If that was not ghost-written, then he was an exception. Happiness has more often than not meant getting ahead of others. That means being a psychopath.
You’re being anti-scientific. You need the happy pills, just like the jab.
I’m happy with my new shed. I’m also happy I know the truth, at least relatively speaking, about a lot of things that most people don’t, and that I’m not afraid to learn more truth. I’m also happy I’m not an ignorant little lemming who puts his seatbelt on before starting the car and turns his blinker on when exiting his driveway. But ya, that’s a common refrain from people who don’t really want to hear about it. You can see it when you rant about this or that and you watch their eyes glaze over and then they tell you they don’t really want to “waste” their time on the bad things because they have no control over it and are just trying to be happy. It’s an escape route to not face reality. I guess whatever floats their boats, we all have only one life to live. But suffering is kind of old school, man, I’m not into that if I can avoid it.
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kJQOo4k-BBo?si=NH8LMaeiBF0JoGwf&w=560&h=315%5D
Everything is information moving from place to place in the form of energy.
When I feel pain, it is a signal to my brain from the affected part of my body that something is wrong. Pain is simply a message.
Then there is programming. We have been programmed into consumerism and human nature is mainly about self.
The human may be no more than a biological computer receiving, processing, and transmitting information. That is it. We have been hacked and manipulated for eons, not more so than now in the age of tech.
Almost everything we believe is true could be a lie.
The universe may be no more than a simulation where matter is only a computer program.
Knowledge (tree of) is a curse it has made man believe he was cleverer than nature. In the short term knowledge can be good but in the long term, it will destroy our world.
I agree everything we believe including the entire nature of this reality is most likely a lie.
I stay abreast of issues as to what’s coming down the pipeline at us by reading the great content here but have removed myself from any other social media platforms. I no longer give it the energy and frankly don’t need to feed their “real time “ data points as to where society is at so they can manipulate accordingly.
Doing the inner work, building my relationship with God and trying to strategise for the shit show that will be thrown at my family is my priority
I do find it interesting to consider what this experience really is and if as “they” say in the Kybalion
“ All is mind “ and what that could in essence mean.
I get much comic relief and expansion in possibilities from Quantum Of Conscience (only thing i watch on YT) and find the ideas he puts forth really thought provoking. And agree with him we have a hard core adversary here who lays down a trick on us and like the Terminator never stops.
I call it Satan he calls it Notnilc (Clinton spelt backwards )
Worth watching for light relief and great insights.
https://youtu.be/Bw88FFqHzGM?si=OVjdXODfWeoK9f4h
Computer is just the current fashionable paradigm that displaced earlier ones. Programming is just propaganda, dogma and lies, some of it imprinted through hardship or torture.
“Mom is so boring … but daddy is sooo funny!”
What could be the reason that our hyper-feminized consensus-obsessed society has become so mediocre? Probably due to systematic under-challenging and a gigantic creativity backlog, because it is no longer called upon.
“Be nice to each other!”, the motto of those in power who interpret any dissonance as potential threat. The pursuit of harmony is administered as a tranquilizer, so that even the drive to want to shoot oneself out of boredom weakens.
A madhouse made of cotton candy. Their concept of “love” sticks like honey and chokes off the air you breathe. You become a living corpse: stagnation, degeneration, regression. Hence all this sick delusion about rainbows and unicorns.
Marcus Aurelius has spoken.
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/authoritarian-therapy/201703/is-it-ok-criticize-saint-humanizing-viktor-frankl#:~:text=But%20in%20conclusion%2C%20although%20I,Timothy%20Pytell%2C%20Ph.
interesting what people say about him
i got this one:
https://www.reddit.com/r/Efilism/comments/bwnymd/victor_frankl_the_authoritarian_optimist/?rdt=54171
Sharing experiences.
My late wife and I were married at the peak of the Perseid showers. Had no idea. Once we figured it out, we spent every anniversary on a beach watching the display if the skies were clear. Happiness is sharing.
Warren Dunes State Park in Michigan allowed star gazers to enjoy the spectacle in the absence of city lights by staying open after hours. Better than a fireworks display. Hundreds of people oohing and aahing.
Spent 20 years as an outdoor educator at a “Nature Center” in the middle of a mature woodland full of wildlife. Noisy city kids mostly. Many had never seen a woodland.
During my introductory talks I always explained the need to be quiet and make an effort to whisper and share.
If you cannot share what you see with someone then it is not worth seeing.
Not everyone has “eyes to see or ears to hear.”
Why
Take any 100 human individuals at random, and you’ll find they differ in talents, abilities, interests, desires…through the blessings of God or Nature, we’re not, nor intended to be, endowed equally, in equal ways.
Funnily enough, The Perseids provides a tiny little thread with which you can unravel the ‘Meaning of Life’, well at least as far as this Fig Tree generation is concerned:
“f you cannot share what you see with someone then it is not worth seeing.”
Or:
Maybe the other way around?
The meaning of ‘becoming fulfilled’ is not the overflowing of fulfilment.
Clearly the ‘meaning’ assigned to ‘happiness’ here is already within the framework of seeking – including seeking ‘understanding’.
Integrality can be masked by a mind of judgement as a lens of experience of an ‘unfolding consciousness’. But judgement is inherently selective and rejective in making special as a self-determination of ‘values’ that need and seek mutual reinforcements of social currencies that are forever shifting as a narrative grasp as control that actually operates evasion of exposure to the invalidity of the basis on which such a ‘self’ operates in the ‘name and form’ or image of life.
Lack-based sense of self is a driven or compulsive tyranny running as internalised or accepted belief or assumption from and by which perception is set in its ‘meanings’ by response or reaction.
Idealised images can dispossess us of a felt participance of and as living creative being when locked down as structural dictates or unquestionable ‘reality’.
Who would grasp unto themselves a joy would the winged life destroy because we cannot BE fulfilled in image or form but as the boom and bust of a self-inflated ‘Fall’ for it.
Meanings can be ‘added onto our experience’ by technos as ‘enhancement’ to our personal claim of function within a mutually maintained bubble, yet gain of fiction will always magnify conflict under a mask of control that MUST break down to an underlying functional integrity that runs beneath our ‘making’ regardless our a-tempts to pervert or manipulate it.
We do NOT create our self, but the wish-belief and its shadow of fear and guilt runs a virtual ‘reality’ acted out or projected to the body and world as the fruits or results of our own thought – which can align in the truly creative or engage in private distortions of a personal mindset of limiting, segregative, identity conflict.
The learning adaptive ego masks over an innocence of being – of awareness – not of relative guilt claiming or assuming credit by opposing or sacrificing the ‘guilty’ the evil, or indeed the unsettling,disturbing, challenging sense of ‘threat’ to a ‘subconscious autonomy’ of conditioned ‘normality’.
It is so that no word or state can define reality, but that it defines the thinker in their own representation or imaging concept. But such ‘meaning-structures’ or identifications can be refined or redeemed to serve or reveal integral Meaning instead of usurping under conflicted ‘meanings’ that always carry guilt-conflicts, cast out or projected as mythic archetypes for self-defeating and sacrificial struggle.
So the search for meaning is set ‘externally’ as a means to delay, defer or evade and oppose finding – not least by convictions that mask fear in control, doubt in self-certainty and love in manipulative delusion.
Yet all meaning IS given you to share in by giving.
We don’t think we ‘give ideas’ yet everything we think, say and do is teaching the ideas we accept and learn or strengthen by teaching.
Meaning cannot be extended by what it is not, but false or self-contradictory assumptions can be raise to awareness and thus to re-evaluation in the context of shared worth. Pointing out the errors seen in another as a means to correct them is not grounded in an acceptance or reality (theirs or ours) as it is, and does not therefore teach and share a grounded or integral appreciation for being, but some form of wrongness of being as a ‘reality’ to be escaped, fixed, healed or managed. But it is a reflection or symptom being given Causal Meaning – that is to say creative power.
During the “pandemic” many of the people around me fell into despair, for myriad reasons none of which had anything to do with the unprecedented horror we were facing, as they were all true believers. More of them than ever are taking a whole medicine cabinet full of psychiatric medications.
I, on the other hand, recognized the evil that was happening right away. I spoke out about what was happening at every opportunity, every day even though it usually lead to uncomfortable situations and conflict. I knew that nothing was more important because if things continued as they were, we were all facing certain doom.
I’d been on antidepressants and other junk for years when it all started, but by the end of the psyop, I was no longer on any medications. Not only because I now understood it for the poison that it is, but simply because I no longer suffered from anxiety and depression. I did not fall into despair or fear in the face of the unfathomablely horrific threat, because every day as I spoke out and fought against it I was filled with an overwhelming sense of purpose. I had total conviction. I went to sleep each night with absolutely no doubts that what I was doing mattered.
The experience gave me a whole new understanding of life, and the concepts of “meaning” and “purpose”. We are indoctrinated by the materialists to believe such things don’t even exist, that they are mere illusions, that existence itself has no purpose and fundamentally cannot. The ongoing mental health crisis we’ve been watching worsen for decades used to puzzle me, but no longer
Absolutely! I thought the world was going to end back in the early Covid days when the mad shit hit the fan and I determined that if I survived it I would relentlessly pursue whatever it took to discover what the hell had just occurred. Once I understood what that was (and although I might be wrong it feels very much to me that I’m right and I understand this world for the first time in my life – and quite frankly that’s all that matters) I was completely content. I can now watch what I suspect will unfold with complete detachment and calmness. I don’t even need to tell anyone because I realise that either they don’t want to know or they want to work it out for themselves and that’s fine. But finding the truth is the same to me as finding meaning and there is no meaning in a world in which you have been lied to about everything.
My anger has been a superpower for the last four years.
And I don’t see this as a negative. It’s great!
The British elites are more cynical than the American ones: they openly said many years ago that pursuing happiness was all very well, but the majority would not be allowed to achieve it. Note the wording there, not will fail to achieve it, rather would not be allowed to.
Control of societies requires a control of possibilities, a limit to the achievement of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs.
People with big mortgages to pay and kids to feed are very, very controllable, because they need monthly income to pay their bills. They need it for 25 years, so they are all extremely controllable, provided you consider putting children into situations of stress and unhappiness as acceptable collateral damage. You know, foreclosing on mortgages, kicking a family onto the streets and maybe taking children into care. That’s one form of subliminal control.
Putting yourself in a position where you are debt free is also something the non-elites see as a very dangerous precedent. People who are debt free are free to speak out to a far greater degree. So trying to ensure that the debt-free can’t work is a high priority. Have you thought about how much the peepshow drones of the security services engage in that kind of blacklisting, whispering etc etc? Well, it’s far more than you think.
A huge variety of drones masquerading as professionals are given lists of folks to peep upon – they have access to the keystroke hacking in return for being loyal appeasers of genocides, racism, imperialism, conquest etc etc. From time to time they will be required to ‘prove themselves’ by targeting someone for career sidelining. The more people whose careers they destroy, the more they get paid. It’s one of the forms of ‘non-elite elitism’ that actively destroys for the retention of puerile power.
It’s quite amazing how you have to ‘join organisations’ if you want to have a career. Why? Because the unspoken rule is any member of any organisation can be peeped upon by the ‘committee’, the hierarchy etc. Join a golf club and you join a mafia. Join a church and you join a secret cult. Join an allotment society and the committee peeps. It’s quite astonishing how you cannot join anything without a pathetic bunch of perverts letting you know what they are doing….
True freedom can only come by owning your own land, building your own home, living sustainably on that land and being able to prevent genocidal psychopaths like Jewish Israeli land thieves from taking what is yours away from you.
I’ve often wondered how sects like the Amish managed to stop violent marauders just coming along and stealing all their land. I concluded that somehow or other, they must pay bungs to external enforcers to protect them. They certainly wouldn’t last five minutes against a gun-toting mob that wants all their corn, their barns, their fields, their homes.
Indeed, and this one reason why during and since the scamdemic both Sunak and Starmer have sought to destroy small, independent businesses.
I think with the Amish it’s the other way round. Mess with one, answer to all of them.
The way it used to be when we were all more tribal.
The way it still is with certain demographics.
“…Certain inalienable rights, life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
The right to pursue is not a guarantee of success.
I agree with everything you wrote in your post. However, citing the Amish as an example of a society granting freedom is absurd. EVERYTHING is controlled within the Amish community.
For capitalism, the inconvenient aspect of the Amish that can only be tacked by minimising info on them is this. Money and technology are not what they are cracked up to be. Every “backward” aborigine lives this truth – until “civilization” poisons his environment.
People may become obedient for life (even beyond work) if a family member becomes invalid in mind or body due to Scientific medical treatment, poisoned food, unsafe work, war, harmful narcotics, etc. Just as there are no translations of speeches by Hitler, Khaddhafi, etc, we will not know the contents of letters left by those who went on shooting rampages in recent times.
actually, yes, it is.
https://acimce.app/book/W-196
The Meaning of Life is Not Happiness
WHERE does it say in vows the happiness part.??
does not.
I want to be happy crap is 1900’s law of attraction sold via TV and movies and in later years via Reader Digest and glossy ladies magazine.
???????
????
has absolute operative bullshit written all over it.
Todd your supposedly a Doctor. If someone wrote a book about there deadly covid disease and how they survived covid the worse ever lockdown and how masks and social distancing save lives and that covid killed 100.000.000 millions and infected 1billiion people and how the Covid vaccine and covid vaccine varients saved the world and there was 1000s of covid museums all over the world reinforcing this,
You would call bullshit.
Why doesn’t this application of LOGIC work with the history you’ve been told.???
There is only one reason why… Paid to say it is true to keep the lie going.
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/authoritarian-therapy/201703/is-it-ok-criticize-saint-humanizing-viktor-frankl#:~:text=But%20in%20conclusion%2C%20although%20I,Timothy%20Pytell%2C%20Ph.
Next you’ll be denying that Nazis used masturbation machines to kill Jews in the death camps.
Jefferson has a lot to answer for. He loved vaccination too.
First, one has to rid oneself of unhappiness.
We learn unhappiness from our parents, siblings, friends, teachers, religious leaders, relatives and the media.
Ridding oneself of unhappiness is an instant and Lifelong process.
It is achieved through a state of thought- less-ness.
No thoughts, no unhappiness.
We’ve all done it.
When we’re making Love, immersed in our passions or simply BEING in a state of peace.
Happiness is not about a smile a giggle or a laugh.
Happiness is about equanimity in the tumult of chaos and bad news.
We are born with equanimity.
How could we not be?
At birth we have no thoughts.
Be STILL now, or, as one sage put it: ‘Be as you are’
Now all has been heard; here is the conclusion of the matter: Fear God and keep his commandments, for this is the duty of all mankind.
Ecclesiastes 12:13
Amen. “I have come that they might have life and have it to the full”. John 10 v.10