RCR Monthly – “Trump changes the method, not the agenda”
OffG editor Kit Knightly re-joins Paul Brennan on Reality Check Radio’s Breakfast Show for their latest monthly chat, talking Trump’s “victory” and what it means for the global agenda moving forward.
Reality Check Radio is an independent radio station based in New Zealand. Tune in via their website.
Trump’s doing a really good making himself look genuine rn i gotta say. RFK Jr. appointed head of HHS, Tulsi to director of national intelligence, announced withdrawal from the WHO, pandemic preparedness treaty and paris climate agreement
But, but, but Israel??
Why is OmG so anti-Trump??
Because he is pro Israel, that 8000 miles sq large blot?
Those poor Muslims in Gaza and Lebanon, they lost all their apartments, Mercedeses, rocket launchers, piles of cash, the best bet to get rid of the worst Holy Land occupiers. Mo once had a dream of Jerusalem remember.
Those globe dominating violent/ super rich / perp 15 million J*ws are THE problem, not the tolerant / poor / victim 1.8 billion Mo myth believers are the Chosen People, all others are kuffirs.
Got your plot in Heaven staked out A ?
Gonna be a shock if Mo is waiting for you.
The shocking thing is that heaven, hell etc are right here, in parallel, on Earth. 99.99% of humans being puppets of fallen angels like Mo is next.
Isaiah 17 perhaps?
The $elfi$h $uiturd$ can’t see the coming catastrophe for the cash.
Corporate Capital$chi$m is in its death throes. Like Ouroboros, it will consume itself.
Slow learners or what?
It’s all Smoke & Mirrors…
Hitler (aka – Trump) has appointed all those Warhawks and
Israel bum-lickers to deceive The Deep State, so that They dont
coup him before he’s sworn in as Top dog… Once installed he’ll
reveal his real list of sidekicks…
(It’s rumored Father Christmas, Merry Christmas, The Easter
Bunny, and Alice, are on his secret list of helpers to MAGA)…
So Rejoice !! There’ll be free sunshine for everyone !!
America may be cursed in having Trump as incoming president.
I wish that we in UK were similarly cursed.
Trump’s appointments so far is absolutely about appeasing the masses or more like disarming the masses metaphorically and pushing through the technocrats agenda. Some of it is hilarious like appointing musk to head the rationalisation of government and ensuring the acronym is DOGE. Rfk to head up health. Tucker Carlson as press secretary, Just those appointments will provide countless hours of entertainment for the masses – bread and circuses, while the real business of pushing through the technocratic agenda quietly under the surface goes on while the press focuses on those clowns. It’s certainly going to be a fun ride! Enjoy but don’t give up the real fight!
“Nov 8 (Reuters) – U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team has prepared executive orders and proclamations on withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement and shrinking the size of some national monuments to allow more drilling and mining, the New York Times reported on Friday.”
https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/trump-prepares-withdrawing-paris-climate-agreement-nyt-reports-2024-11-08/