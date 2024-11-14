Nov 14, 2024
11

RCR Monthly – “Trump changes the method, not the agenda”

OffG editor Kit Knightly re-joins Paul Brennan on Reality Check Radio’s Breakfast Show for their latest monthly chat, talking Trump’s “victory” and what it means for the global agenda moving forward.

Reality Check Radio is an independent radio station based in New Zealand. Tune in via their website.

SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN

If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.

For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.

Categories: 2024 Presidential Election, audio, latest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

11 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
MolecCodicies
MolecCodicies
Nov 15, 2024 1:59 AM

Trump’s doing a really good making himself look genuine rn i gotta say. RFK Jr. appointed head of HHS, Tulsi to director of national intelligence, announced withdrawal from the WHO, pandemic preparedness treaty and paris climate agreement

1
0
Reply
antonym
antonym
Nov 15, 2024 2:13 AM
Reply to  MolecCodicies

But, but, but Israel??

1
0
Reply
antonym
antonym
Nov 15, 2024 1:24 AM

Why is OmG so anti-Trump??

Because he is pro Israel, that 8000 miles sq large blot?

Those poor Muslims in Gaza and Lebanon, they lost all their apartments, Mercedeses, rocket launchers, piles of cash, the best bet to get rid of the worst Holy Land occupiers. Mo once had a dream of Jerusalem remember.

Those globe dominating violent/ super rich / perp 15 million J*ws are THE problem, not the tolerant / poor / victim 1.8 billion Mo myth believers are the Chosen People, all others are kuffirs.

0
0
Reply
Johnny
Johnny
Nov 15, 2024 1:38 AM
Reply to  antonym

Got your plot in Heaven staked out A ?
Gonna be a shock if Mo is waiting for you.

0
0
Reply
antonym
antonym
Nov 15, 2024 1:51 AM
Reply to  Johnny

The shocking thing is that heaven, hell etc are right here, in parallel, on Earth. 99.99% of humans being puppets of fallen angels like Mo is next.

0
0
Reply
underground poet
underground poet
Nov 15, 2024 2:24 AM
Reply to  antonym

Isaiah 17 perhaps?

0
0
Reply
Johnny
Johnny
Nov 15, 2024 12:40 AM

The $elfi$h $uiturd$ can’t see the coming catastrophe for the cash.

Corporate Capital$chi$m is in its death throes. Like Ouroboros, it will consume itself.

Slow learners or what?

1
0
Reply
les online
les online
Nov 15, 2024 12:06 AM

It’s all Smoke & Mirrors…
Hitler (aka – Trump) has appointed all those Warhawks and
Israel bum-lickers to deceive The Deep State, so that They dont
coup him before he’s sworn in as Top dog… Once installed he’ll
reveal his real list of sidekicks…
(It’s rumored Father Christmas, Merry Christmas, The Easter
Bunny, and Alice, are on his secret list of helpers to MAGA)…
So Rejoice !! There’ll be free sunshine for everyone !!

1
-2
Reply
Clutching at straws
Clutching at straws
Nov 14, 2024 11:49 PM

America may be cursed in having Trump as incoming president.

I wish that we in UK were similarly cursed.

3
0
Reply
Sofia
Sofia
Nov 14, 2024 11:12 PM

Trump’s appointments so far is absolutely about appeasing the masses or more like disarming the masses metaphorically and pushing through the technocrats agenda. Some of it is hilarious like appointing musk to head the rationalisation of government and ensuring the acronym is DOGE. Rfk to head up health. Tucker Carlson as press secretary, Just those appointments will provide countless hours of entertainment for the masses – bread and circuses, while the real business of pushing through the technocratic agenda quietly under the surface goes on while the press focuses on those clowns. It’s certainly going to be a fun ride! Enjoy but don’t give up the real fight!

5
-2
Reply
clickkid
clickkid
Nov 14, 2024 10:43 PM

“Nov 8 (Reuters) – U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team has prepared executive orders and proclamations on withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement and shrinking the size of some national monuments to allow more drilling and mining, the New York Times reported on Friday.”

https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/trump-prepares-withdrawing-paris-climate-agreement-nyt-reports-2024-11-08/

1
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz