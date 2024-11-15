Spectacle
Sylvia Shawcross
There are two types of people in this world: the introspectors and the exospectors. Well… there are actually three if you count the people who have no spect at all.
They don’t usually count because they make no difference to anything or anyone at all.
Now, the introspectors live lives like anybody else, puttering about their days, making their plans, laughing, lunching, working, sleeping and buying ice cream and going on vacations and clipping their toenails. For the most part, their lives are predictable.
The funny thing is the exact same thing is true of exospectors. In living there is no difference really. It’s when the bad things happen. That’s when the lightening bolt splits the atom and you know exactly who you’re dealing with. One is positively charged and the other is negatively charged and there ain’t no meeting in the middle.
One sunny day, like any other day, something terrible happens. Oh I don’t know. It could be anything. Let’s say they lose their job and there are no other jobs to be found and the mortgage payment is burning red in their bank account and the car payment is late and… well, the usual hells of living here in this time and in this place. Maybe it is something as simple as an election result they did not agree with. It could happen. Really.
The introspector will crawl into bed and pull the covers over their head and proceed to think and torture themselves and praise themselves and then stop thinking and weep and wail and then cycle this for a long long time before they emerge to ask somebody what they did wrong. They will ask more people. They will examine every fact they can lay their hands on. They will bravely put their toes where they’ve never put their toes. They will listen to people they never even really knew existed before. They will think and think and think.
They will probably repeat this whole cycle for awhile. And in their final emergence, they will have learned. They know what they did wrong. They know what others might have done wrong. They mostly realize what they themselves will not do again.
They were hurt and they know the how’s and the why’s of it all. And the life of the introspector will go on, changed indeed. They will perhaps have taken on some sorrow, for knowledge often is sorrow but their direction is clear. As the oracle of Delphi exhorted, they know themselves. They did a thing called introspection.
Introspection used to be a thing. Once. In the olden days.
The exospector has no spect to inspect and I know what you’re thinking. You’re thinking that I just told you that there was a third type who didn’t have a spect. I lied. Well, not really. That third type literally has no spect. The exospector has one but refuses to look at it.
When bad things happen to the exospector there is only one response: it is somebody else’s fault. No need to think about anything here. It is “so and so’s” fault and that is the way it is and that is because they are [insert derogatory names here such as deplorable, uneducated, misogynistic, traitors… etc… the usual litany]. They might crawl into bed but not for long because that is boring and nobody is looking at them. Mostly they have emotional diatribes.
This is actually a normal response for most people in bad times. It’s the degree and outcome of it. Exospectors will scream, cry, threaten, howl, sob, shave their heads, and mostly blame every single person they can think of to blame. They have been hurt. How dare such a thing happen to them since they are always right. Wasn’t it obvious—they had the moral high ground. How dare the world treat them this way.
But that’s the thing about the world. It doesn’t care. It is just the world doing its worldly stuff. Sometimes you win. Sometimes you lose. It has been that way since recorded time. There is nothing new under the sun… well… maybe the Hadron Collider thingie and factories that make insects to eat…. So I stand corrected.
The strangest thing about the exospector is their need to go on tik-tok. In the olden days nobody would want the whole damn world to see you at your worst with your hair flying and your mascara running and your chin wobbling and your mad red eyes and wailing open mouth screeching things you may or may not regret.
Now of course, the worst of all possible moments in a person’s life is theatre for all the world to see. It is all theatre. It accomplishes nothing. But it makes for great tik-toks in a weird perverse world.
Of the two, the introspector is the one who figured it out. The division was all that mattered. And that was nobody’s spect to inspect.
We are all just spectators to a mad world. Be gracious. In the win and in the defeat. It was never your game. You didn’t make the rules.
Introspection allows us to know our strengths and weaknesses. To understand which external stimuli create an emotional response within us and how to control that emotion and use it constructively in the outside world. Remaining calm and centred in order to focus on what practical steps can be taken to mitigate or resolve an issue.
Blaming others is the same as looking to others to solve a problem. As I have said countless times before, this is best achieved through taking personal responsibility in all things possible, be they small or large. There is too much abdication of personal responsibility in the world today.
Much as it is funny to watch some people going into meltdown over a certain person’s selection, it is also concerning to observe others pinning their hopes on this man, an actor. The title of this article “Spectacle” is correct, bcause that is what it is.
At this level of the game the house will always win, since they make the rules. The only way to win is not to play.
However, that does not mean doing nothing but it means using their game by finding the levels within the game where you can win, and playing those. Meanwhile, doing your bit to create a new game or at least thinking about it (introspection) where the game is not rigged in favour of a selected few.
Do not get caught up in the levels of their game designed to distract you, by sapping your time and energy.
I will be still an instant and go home. (ACIM, W-202.1:1)
I place the future in the Hands of God.
(ACIM, W-214.1:1-5)
https://acimce.app/book/W-Re.6.In
Problem: no wall.
Reaction: real wall.
Solution: biometric wall.
Both parties, who really hate each other so much, agree on the solution.
It’s how things work in microcosm.
So true, these unhinged loonies and their social media.
Old hags shaving their hair telling men they are abstaining from sex for 4 years!
If a Chad showed the slightest interest their nickers would be down quicker than Joe Biden on a bike ride…
All virtue signaling and a meaningless life lived in an online echo chamber.
Sad to see the descent of humanity, all full of hate and division.
A fallen and corrupt world -just as satan orchestrated…
Funny you say that as all the people on tiktok YT twitter and most of this shilly alt media seem all be christydoomers and
that je£u$ is king twet sure hits the fake subscribes counts and donation uptake.
this site has never ever EVER done an article on how fake religion is.
Religion is man made, God is spirit and life.
As an ex atheist it’s incumbent upon me to share the good news.
Seek God and you will find Him.
Religion is just the bureaucracy of a belief system. It attracts the worst of the worst manipulators and power hungry drudges.
Introspectors find their god everywhere. In nature, in the loving eyes of those near you, in a happily yapping dog or a good meal.
No one needs organized belief crime to find their creator.