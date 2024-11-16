WATCH: How to Verify a Quote – #SolutionsWatch
How do you tell truth from fiction when it comes to unsourced online information? This week on #SolutionsWatch, James answers a question about how to verify a quotation by showing you step-by-step how to start sourcing information online for yourself!
Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
I’m not sure you can verify anything now that even video can be so easily faked.
Internet archives are being attacked too.
– George Orwell, 1984.
Yes, use presearch.com
In general, words that notable persons wanted to disseminate publicly they themselves wrote in an article or book or more recently had these recorded on tape or video.
Any secondary, tertiary etc. verbiage is not only less reliable but also less note worthy.
If you know a vaxx believer, this movie is a model in how to verify quotes. It includes the video quotes of doctors & nurses & financial coders for the hospitals.
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/videos/vaxxed-3-or-authorized-to-kill-movie/
‘Women who intend “No Sex Till 2028” because of Trump’s Victory are gonna
turn a lotta men queer.’
And you can quote me on that !
Here’s a quote from Steve Kirsch’s newsletter:
New Hampshire legislature special committee issues scathing report that eviscerates the federal and state COVID response
Is it accurate? He has an advance copy, quotes copiously from it. It’s amusing how he translates select paragraphs out of bureaucratese into ribald, casual speech.
https://kirschsubstack.com/p/new-hampshire-legislature-special
Way to go, NH Republicans. (The Dems, still defending covid policies, should be ashamed)
Very easy if it’s on the MSM best treat it as either totally false, manipulated or out of context.
“DEMOCRACY is at stake” was a very popular quote in the USA ’til a
coupla weeks ago, and i still havent figured out who started the quote…