Explained: How UK Inheritance Tax is part of the War on Food
Kit Knightly
The British government’s inheritance tax reforms aren’t about class warfare or filling the “black hole” in the country’s budget, they are about taking vital land off small and medium-sized family farms and handing it to mega-corporations.
It’s yet another piece of the Great Reset agenda, specifically the war on food.
A quick course for non-Brits who don’t know how our country works (and, indeed, the substantial number of Brits who have recently demonstrated they don’t know how their own country works):
Since 1984 working farms have been 100% exempt from paying inheritance tax under the “agricultural property relief” (APR) system.
The justification for this was that working farms are needed to produce the food we all eat, and since British farming families are generally asset-rich but cash-poor, charging inheritance tax on farmland might negatively impact farm output.
Keir Starmer’s government has just announced that, as of April 2026, they are scrapping the APR scheme.
This means anyone inheriting a working farm will now have to pay up to 20% of the value of the assets in tax, and since farmers operate on fine margins that will likely mean selling of parcels of land to raise money. Some farmers may be forced to sell all the land at once, since piece-meal buyers may be hard to find.
As you can imagine, the farmers are not happy about this. Nor is anyone who understands the potential implications.
This is being billed in the press as old-fashioned left vs right politics, the narrative is that the country needs revenue and that “greedy hoarding farmers aren’t paying their fair share”.
But, in my view, this is a lie.
Or at best a distortion. A noisy public debate that obfuscates the real intention of the policy.
I don’t think ghis has anything to do with raising taxes. I think this is about the land.
They know this policy will force medium-sized family-run farms to sell – in fact, they are banking on it.
Take a look at Will Hutton’s column in The Guardian…
Farmers have hoarded land for too long. Inheritance tax will bring new life to rural Britain
Hard to see this as anything but an admission of the real policy here.
And then we have former Blair aide John McTernan landing himself in hot water when he told an interviewer Starmer’s government should “do to farmers what Thatcher did to miners”, claiming “farming is an industry we can do without”. Labour officials were quick to disavow the comments, but you can’t help but think it was a “quiet part loud” moment.
As usual, it is the journalists and twitterati carrying the bag for tyranny, making bitter, snarky social media posts about “millionaire farmers” or rambling on about farmers deserving to lose their business because they voted for Brexit.
Yes, seriously:
“It does beg the question whether farmers are simply reaping what they sowed.”@Matthew_Wright would have more sympathy for farmers complaining about inheritance tax if the majority of them hadn’t made the country “£100 billion a year worse off” by voting for Brexit. pic.twitter.com/9ot55mYT8L
— LBC (@LBC) November 17, 2024
Just as with Covid and “climate change”, the powers-that-shouldn’t-be are safely relying on the “educated middle class” to not understand anything at all about the way the world really works.
I imagine the self-labelled leftists think the sold-off farmland is going to be snatched up by the state and run for the common good or something equally delusional.
In his article, Hutton even argues this will energise “young farmers”:
Young farmers, now increasingly crowded out of the market, will get a chance to buy land: there is the prospect of a levelling off, even a fall, in farm rents. New life and ideas will be brought to the rural economy as innovative, energetic farmers enter the market – and production even increases.
As if the country is full of aspiring independent farmers with nothing but a hoe, a dream and a few million pounds to spend on land.
It is a fantasy.
Common sense tells you any land farmers are forced to sell will be bought up by corporate giants who can afford to pay over market price (We’ve seen the same thing with the housing market in the US).
Big Farmer conglomerates that want to plant green deserts of monocultures for making vegan protein alternatives because meat and dairy are bad for the environment. And that’s very much the best-case scenario. At least that’s still food production, of a sort.
Alternatively, it will be bought up by energy suppliers who then lease the land at extortionate rates back to local councils to build solar panels and/or wind turbines that don’t work in the name of saving the planet.
Or maybe it will be bought by “climate-friendly” NGOs or billionaire philanthropists who accept massive “grants” from the government to “conserve the environment” by just letting prime farmland lie fallow.
We know all this happens, they’ve been doing it for years.
The British government started paying “lump sums to farmers who wanted to leave the industry” in 2022.
Farmers were served “compulsory purchase orders” to make space to build high-speed rail links.
The “Environmental Land Management” scheme pays farmers to “rewild” fields.
Farmland is being flooded to create salt marshes, earmarked for cultivated forests and solar panels in the name of combatting (entirely imaginary) climate change.
This isn’t just a British issue. It is a global one.
In 2023 the EU “reformed” its Common Agricultural Policy to award subsidies based on sustainability rather than productivity, at the same time they are securing trade deals with South America to import food rather than grow their own (French farmers are protesting this). Denmark is going “rewild” 15% of its farmable land to “lower fertiliser usage”. Like the UK, the US has both federal and state programs that pay farmers not to farm.
It goes on and on. It’s a simple system:
- Make small or medium-sized farms financially non-viable
- Force families to sell their land.
- Have Mega-Corps buy it up
In short, the endgame is total corporate control over the land and the food supply. The inheritance tax changes are just the UK government adding more pressure on farmers to accelerate this process.
Once that goal is achieved they take the narrative anywhere they want it to go. They can engineer food shortages and price increases, then they can say those shortages show “how badly we need food reform” and start instituting climate-friendly rationing and meat bans and forcing people to eat bugs and lab-grown goo.
They’ve got the land, they’ve got the food, so they can say – and do – whatever they want.
All the while food prices will go up, family farms and organic products will begin to disappear, and idiotic self-styled “communists” on Twitter will smile smugly and think they won one for the little guy.
The farmers are planning a large protest for November 19th. I would urge anybody who requires food to live give them some moral support.
Their rallying cry is “No Farmers, No Food!”. Unfortunately for them, that is very much the point.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
When I worked for the New Zealand government I was surprised to discover the prevalence of civil servants who could not see the consequences of their actions. There seems to be something in the employee selection process which favours this blind spot.
I would argue about obvious outcomes of decisions and was often called a conspiracy theorist. Those two magic words were all that was needed to stop anyone listening.
Sometimes my predictions would come true fairly quickly, 12 – 24 months. When I quietly raised that in discussion I was met by blank stares and people walking away in confusion.
NOTHING CHANGED.
Looks like a lot of British farmers are about to become ‘dangerous right-wing extremists’. The return of the Kulaks is upon us!
I don’t know what depresses me more. The fact that our government has become so openly evil; the infantile pretexts they trot out; or how most of the public either fails to see it or doesn’t care.
Mostly it’s the last one. My faith in humanity has taken a huge hit since 2020.
In 2001, again in a rushed emergency, “proof” was delivered by computer modeler Neil Ferguson that UK needed to slaughter 12 million farm animals over fear of “pandemic” of foot and mouth disease….”Insight: “Slaughtered on Suspicion” – Foot and Mouth 2001 & role of Prof. Neil Ferguson,” Vanessa Beeley, You Tube…”The full horrifying scale of the 2001 foot and mouth outbreak told by the Welsh farmers in the middle of it,” April 12, 2020, Walesonline.com, photos of burning animals…https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/foot-mouth-outbreak-farmers-2001-18074181…In 2002 the Queen knighted Neil Ferguson with Order of the British Empire for his 2001 work “proving” 12 million animals must be slaughtered, burned to death by the side of the road, etc.
As I recall, the same Neil Ferguson a few years later floated some equally bogus Covid-19 fatality projections. He’s nothing if not reliable …
Peter Gabriel:
“Something in me, dark and sticky”
“This time you’ve gone too far
I told you, I told you, I told you, I told you”
“Digging in the dirt
Stay with me, I need support
I’m digging in the dirt
To find the places I got hurt”
“The more I look, the more I find
As I close on in, I get so blind”
“Peter Gabriel – Digging In The Dirt”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X0C3DHp36zc
We brought our kids up Camping at WOMAD Festivals
In the Netherlands, still in the EU, the attack on the farmers is played differently: there Nitrogen is declared a bad element, a la CO2. As most animal based farming produces a lot of N2 the bureacrazy wants to monitor and squeeze it. Farms have to close.
Fisheries have already been closed due to policy shifts.
Lawfare on own population is de rigeur and now the central government wants to add a new “exit tax” on citizens emigrating for 5 years after: taxfare.
“Just as with Covid and “climate change”, the powers-that-shouldn’t-be are safely relying on the “educated middle class” to not understand anything at all about the way the world really works.”
Yeh, completely agree – but my wife and I are working class (not jabbed)
I stopped watching all this crap on the Telly, after Shameless, Skins and the last episode of Lost.
Of course, I was confronted with it, when we visited her Mum and Dad, when they were in their late 70’s and 80’s – The Telly was so f’cking Loud – and we have seen AC/DC and Motorhead – before they were famous.
So she said – bored with Sky can we have Netflix…
and we are all internet connected – mostly the same ip address 3 adults 3 Grandchildren – and the AI computer of the “powers-that-shouldn’t-be” can hear absolutely everything said in our home, and have probably switched the cameras on
Should we be worried, not from the adverts – we got the stairlift ads and phone calls when we were 50…but now, the AI computer seems to know, what I want to watch next…
Not another series about Benidorm
For Fcks Sake
Not dead yet, and our Passports have been renewed.
Maybe our Spanish friend would like to come with us.
She’s beautiful too and can dance
We won’t get her too pissed.
Life is not a TV Show
How are people going to cope, when the electric goes off.
With these (Lets Bomb Russians) Morons in Control
How is that going to help?
Between the inimical behaviour/image of the controlled opposition, the persistent framing of every discussion in terms of false binaries and the machinations of the government Nudge Units we are really up against it. The Middles Classes concern me more than the corporate media and the government.
New life to socialism and oxygen to all Liberal organisations. Have you maybe heard about a farmer paying to LGBT minorities?
No, because farmers only pay attention to the Bull’s seed and milking female cows for money.
But the money from women’s milk belongs to women, and NOT to farmer men’s bank account…for profit, just saying.
That’s a bit strong. Not only do we have a Milkman, and we do return the Glass Bottles. He is also a nice man. and would be the first to know if anything was wrong…
Its not like being a postman, who can’t make it through the snow…
Our Milkman has never failed to deliver since we moved here 31 years ago…and my wife breast fed our babies for 15 months…(breast pump – before she had to go to work – leaving me in charge)
Nice seeing OD selling the agenda for the rich whilst proclaiming to be supportive to us down below.
any numpty who reads the normal papers understands the rich list and not mentioning who owns the lands is similar to the brexit psyop of ”take back control’ then kipper dropped on the floor and the Horse shit about fishing (dont you remember that.?)
when the water and fishing rights was sold to the same family’s 100’s of years back who own the lands which you dare not mention as it will wake more of your viewers up to your type of very poor journalism which FTFT call;s regurgitatism that you mic people do.
I look at your type and you have not visited a farm EVER, and tesco GM fruit and vege toxic section is not a farm.
*Question for the awake audience what is the by product of the poison called fertilizers (that alt media sells with it tractor psyop)
*Fluoridation chemicals are byproducts of industrial fertilizer industry.
your zhills in alt media wont tell you that it.
What is your definition of rich?
An average UK farm is 88 hectares (220 acres). Yet, HALF of UK farms are below 20 hectares (50 acres). At approx. £11,000 an acre, even a 20 hectare farm is only worth £440,000 plus the buildings.
https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/agricultural-facts-england-regional-profiles/agricultural-facts-summary#:~:text=The%20average%20English%20farm%20size,vary%20considerably%20across%20England's%20regions.
https://rural.struttandparker.com/publication/english-estates-farmland-market-review-autumn-2024/
Some of these farms are worth less than the value of an average London house.
You talk about the Rich List, yet you need a net worth of £50 million just to get on The City Rich List let alone the main Rich List (Forbes, Sunday Times etc) where £50 million does not even figure.
Those landowners who are on the Rich List, or not since they hide their wealth, will not be worried about the IHT change. They either do not pay tax or find ways to legally avoid it.
This tax change is designed to affect the small to medium sized farms and force them to sell.
So, what was the point you were trying to make?
Correction, a 20 hectare farm is worth about £550,000 plus the buildings.
Let it Snow, let it snow , let it SNOW … Down on you & to whom
You should be most thankful to, that that very Farmer tugged that school bus,
From the Canal… with child inside.
Farmers are not stuck morally speaking, they logically want what is best for their soil & themselves, longterm … but, which sane Farmer would wait 75 years to find out what he is injecting into HIS pride & joy, let alone his own metabolism…
Yawn, kinda’ boring logical thought processes…
Survey Every Farmer. How Many Vaccinated ?
No shaming, please, just face Reality … !
Factually accurate post Kit.
Dig for Britain, was a slogan from different times, during a manufactured war financially paid for by the same banker’s for all participants countries.
Wot’ ? STUCK FARMERS ?
Dass gibt es nicht ! & überall …
When it Snows.
Solar panels, wind farms, housing
Terry Christian has made multiple posts about taxing ‘rich’ farmers.
His own net worth is estimated to be US$ 10 million (£ 7.5 million) Not exactly on the breadline.
https://thrillng.com/terry-christian-net-worth/
Thst is the reason that the gubbermint has not yet come for the chattering classes in any significant way. No abolition of the 25℅ tax-free lump sum on private pension plans in the Budget, despite it being it telegraphed beforehand. That can wait, since the pension black hole will eventually implode taking everyone’s pension pots with it.
The UK private pension funds effectively got bailed out in 2022, when the BoE bought £65 billion of UK long-dated govt bonds (Gilts) to prevent a financial collapse as pension funds dumped the Gilts as yields rose (prices fell). The timing clearly was not right to let the pension funds go up in smoke.
Nor in the Budget did the regime change much in the inheritance tax structure for inherited estates of non-agriculture land and other property owners yet, which would hurt the middle classes hardest with high value homes in London and the South East. My guess is this will come later to keep the chattering classses onboard while other groups are squeezed. Eventually, various means will be used to impoverish people including finding ways to take away their principal asset, that being their homes, especially where there is significant equity or where the mortgage has been paid off entirely.
Waking up the middle classes, especially the upper-middle class is not desirable to the controllers. Although, unlikely to revolt with pitchforks, this cohort do know how to organise, mobilize and become vocal and since many are the enablers of the agenda, it would setback the agenda if the penny finally dropped.
Instead of the government putting smaller farms out of business
so it can Build Back Bigger farms (BBB-f),
we need smaller farms that Bring Back Better food (BBB-f)…
‘Making the new gang member do drugs to make sure he’s not an
undercover cop’
https://covidsteria.substack.com/p/fatsteria-best-make-america-healthy-again-memes
From Will Hutton’s Wikipedia:
“born in Woolwich, where his father had worked at the Royal Ordnance factory…. He spent ten years with the BBC… Under Hutton’s management, The Work Foundation became insolvent… Hutton is a governor of the London School of Economics…. Hutton calls himself an agnostic.”
I’d be surprised if there isn’t quite a bit else to know about him but these’ll do for starters.