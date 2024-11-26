Australia’s “Social Media Ban” is Digital ID via the backdoor
Kit Knightly
Earlier this month Australia’s government announced plans to ban anyone under the age of sixteen from using social media.
Social media companies aren’t happy about it, predictably, and the kind of people conditioned to oppose everything social media-related are proudly cheering it on.
That’s how the issue is being framed. Social media/big business vs protecting children.
But that’s not what it’s really about. It’s really about digital identity and removal of anonymity.
Think about it – how do you enforce banning anyone under 16 from social media?
Well, you need everyone to prove their age before starting an account.
How do they prove their age?
Why, with a new Australian government backed digital identity of course.
Perhaps the one that was created by an Act of Parliament in May and is due to come online on December 1st.
This isn’t me spouting hypotheticals, they’re openly saying it. From Reuters [emphasis added]:
Australia plans to trial an age-verification system that may include biometrics or government identification to enforce a social media age cut-off, some of the toughest controls imposed by any country to date.
The plan couldn’t be more obvious.
Step 1 – Create digital ID.
Step 2 – Enforce its use via “think of the children” messaging.
…that’s it. It’s a two step plan.
To give them some credit, they might be playing a slightly longer game here. It’s possible the sweeping “no children on facebook or twitter” stance (which has come in for some criticism in mainstream papers) is a deliberately extreme policy intended to sell their true goal as some kind of “compromise measure”.
For example, maybe they’ll relent and say “fine, children can use social media, but everyone has to use Digital ID to end anonymity so we can monitor predators”…or something.
However it plays out, Australia is getting digital ID because oh won’t somebody PLEASE think of the children.
Meanwhile, in the US we can look forward to Trump putting digital biometric ID in place to “secure the border” and “protect the integrity of our elections”.
In the UK it will be about controlling immigration.
The EU is getting digital id to promote “efficiency and safety”.
And New Zealand is getting their own…just because they’re New Zealand and that’s what they do now.
It’s like that medicine in Mary Poppins. It might be different colours and flavours depending on whose taking it, but in the end it’s the same stuff coming out of the same bottle.
well it was a prison colony old habits die hard
This bill is finished and community backlash was a factor, with over 30,000 public responses to the inquiry into the bill.
Government could simply ban all porno web sites in Australia. But they won’t as the porno industry is apparently even more profitable than the drug industry.
Australia is again being used as a test case. Another one now happening – telcos closing down 2G and 3G networks is causing chaos, many mobile phones not working, huge amount of e-trash and many people having to buy new mobile phones making vast profits for the monopoly Aussie telcos. Well, someone has to pay for the 5G infrastructure, don’t they?
Though Australians have won this small battle for now, it does seem a bit hopeless. In any case, who on earth posts what they really think on Facebook, etc? VPN for now works very well for surfing and opinionating 😉
The larger threat is the digital ID which comes into effect soon in Australia. For now, it is voluntary. This is probably to make allowance for the elderly computer illiterate generation who need to access government payments. Once this becomes compulsory for logging onto the internet, we’re done.
However, I wonder if the following would work:
One could log onto the internet with the shiny new digital ID then visit a site about growing plants in pots or whatever, then switch on VPN, and off you go!
They’ll probably have a built-in internet kill switch for when someone wants to leave the reservation.
Problem with I.D. is that it has to be an up-to-date I.D. That means following all their rules, such as having all the jabs, boosters, the tokens you get for your ‘carbon footprint’, and more and more draconian rules to come.
If your I.D. is not up to date, it won’t work.
50-60% of US public debt (government expenditure) is “entitlement spending”
ie, Social Security, Medicare, and other health programs, Plus there’s 13%
spending on the interest on public debt… After excluding military spending,
any non-discretionary spending is simply too small for cuts to shrink government
spending by $2 trillion…
So where are the billionaire twins, who’ve taken on the delightful job of cutting
government spending by $2 trillion, gonna make the cuts…
One way is by imposing an Income Management scheme on all who depend on
hand-outs from the government – as the Australian government has been doing…
This scheme restricts what the recipient can buy – and given Trump & Kennedy
championed Making America Healthy Again (MAHA), we might expect it will be real
meat consumption that will be heavily restricted – as that other billionaire wants –
rather than the processed foods that cause so much ill health…
Such a scheme is ‘rationing’ what the recipients can buy and would require national
digital ID. It’s certain the better-offs will heartily endorse the imposition of such – if
told it will mean lower taxes for them…
(You might recall President Bill Clintons attack on Social Security, on the Undeserving
Poor… He imposed a whole lot of bureaucratic rules for being able to claim government
support, rules so Kafkaesque that many gave up trying to obtain needed support)…
I’m sorry. But the military takes all the money. “Entitlements” is a shill word. As is “handouts.” We know wherefrom you come. The idea that somebody getting a couple hundred bucks a month for welfare is breaking the bank is laughable. Big Medicine and Pharma maybe, are taking what the military doesn’t get. But actual payments to poor people? You got to be kidding. Then why are they still poor?
https://surplusenergyeconomics.wordpress.com/2024/11/26/293-days-of-thunder/
compete bollocks.
The masses have been conditioned to see convenience and safety as only ever well intentioned.
Convenience has become a stepping stone to accustomising the public to accept lose of freedoms and privacy. Saving 5 seconds here or a few minutes there will cost a lifetime of misery once the digital gulag is fully constructed.
Biometrics have been introduced slowly over time, as security protocols for unlocking the ubiquitous black mirror devices and laptops, phone banking, opening bank accounts, passport control and staffless supermarkets.
So, it was only a matter of time before internet access would be biometrically controlled. It simply needed a catalyst and protecting the children is it, at least for Australia.
Meanwhile, digital ID will be implemented using whichever excuse works best in each country based on local customs and cultural differences. Tailored ‘solutions’ to a global ‘problem’.
Lastly, if the carrot does not work then the stick will result in the refuseniks and the hestitant being denied access to some public and private services – the PPP working hand in glove. Facing inconvenience to the point that they will be excluded from society.
We witnessed that during the scamdemic – coercion to the point of having no alternative. Same playbook, just a different day and a different problem with a different pre-planned solution.
So transparent that it should be clear to all, yet here we are again.
“Banning” anything they don’t like has become the authoritarians’ only method of operation.
But I seriously wonder how millennial “progressives”, who pride themselves on being ‘green’, “inclusive”, compassionate ‘citizens of the world’ and seem to consider themselves latter-day hippies can stomach the evisceration of individual liberty and the neocon warmongering of the regimes they elected
I’m spending a few days soon with a “Nothing to hide, nothing to fear” family member.
Any advice ?
I understand absinthe is now re-available.
Someone here put that nothing to hide thing this way: do you close the curtains on your windows at night? How about locking the front door? Might help although somehow I doubt it.
Yeah but the logic thin’s never going to work, is it ?
Absinthe or Ouzo methinks.
absinthe prohibition is a perfect example of mobilizing public opinion on the pretext of protecting people from something harmful in order to impose controls on what we’re allowed to do, when the real motive has nothing to do with safety
in the case of that type of liquor it was all about banishing from the market a competitor to politically well connected wine producers
I tried the new absinthe when it was de-banned in France.
It did make ne a bit shouty but then it’s 50% abv.
No halucinogenics.
They don’t make intoxicants like they used to.
Earplugs and a hidden ipod?
Nice suggestion.
Ipod ?
Ask to see their bank statements
Lol
Ive done this I got someone to secretly film them getting changed or wanking or having a shit and showering
then get some people around to watch it and comment about it and give an assessment on what theyve seen,
That I got nothing to hide and nothing to fear soon falls to pieces.
😜
I like the having a shit and showering image.
That should do it.
I think they should ban the kids from I-pads, man. I’ve got 3 grandsons and they’ll stay on those things, inches from their faces, all day long if you let them. They literally don’t know what to do when you take them away. It’s an epidemic, I tell ya, an epidemic!
Of course, I know, that would lead to a slippery slope. Next thing you know they’d be outside playing soccer or baseball or something.
Then again, adults do the same damn thing don’t they.
So, here’s a test of the emergency against globalism broadcast system. Will you or will you not use social media (or the internet?) in order to resist? People on here talk all the time about how we need to opt out, refuse to participate, etc. Here it comes, man. Are we ready?
LOL, I make funny.
This highlights the systemic stupidity of virtualized systems. In the end, there are no way to control anything. If someone hacks the virtual ID, which is happening after every iteration of supposed security, then the ID is dead, useless. And there is no reliable replacement. The only useful security for anything must be physical. A person facing a person. A metal key in custom slot. A fifty dollar bill. Physicality. Virtual things are VIRTUAL and have infinite abilities to exist or not exist. Digital security is magical thinking. They’ll find out, hopefully not too late for Humanity.
I’ve read that Australia’s tech is one of the most-hacked in the world. Maybe the hackers are on our side?
probably the next improvement will be obligatory facial recognition in order to unlock the phone, I’m betting
Universal credit in the U.K which Financial district of the world
was first launch on the poor and disabled and now elderly.
earlier in the month they want everyone even pensioners as pensioner are so computer literate
to get on a system.
I will have to say the so called whores in alt media screaming free speech all got there digital id via there verification blue tic on twitter and paid for the pleasure.
It is no longer just a passport or driving licence needed for digital ID they want to shoot a video using your phone into your own private home as evidence it is you.
They can fuck off.
There’s been a lot of celebration lately about Ausfailure dropping their “disinformation” bill, but not much about this (worse) one. Looks like running distraction.
Governments have no problem doubling down on what’s already being done. There is already more than enough spying on social media – and indeed, on e-mail and telephone – to go around; and the governmental minions already know at any given moment who precisely is doing what precisely.
Digital-schmital ID my Aunt Fanny. All that is, is something to make people think they’re not ALREADY being spied on. “So help us God we just might do this to you if we must!” the big bad Digital ID minions tell us. “On no, please, don’t do this to us!” we then beg – completely oblivious to the fact that ALL communications are already digital!
Anyone who carries a smartphone already is succumbing to digital ID…
Yes but look at the benefits 😭
I think it may apply to dumphones too.
Yes but it’s still a significant step, toward transparency. Just Like the quasi clandestine trilateral commission becoming the in your face WEF. Normalisation means there’s nothing to hide anymore. It further Paves the way
Well, guess what the Fraud had only yesterday?…
https://dumptheguardian.com/media/2024/nov/25/violence-on-social-media-making-teenagers-afraid-to-go-out-study-finds
Perhaps they should just openly create a company called dial-a-survey.
Why. when They can just make ‘surveys’ up ?
(IT used to be The Job of Minitruth (aka – msm) to scare the shit
out of people by claims about how Violent it was outside The
Loving Family Home ( Ask any surviving Granny)…
I may be wrong but I think you have just said exactly what Edwige was saying
And oh yes, everyone will be all for it because it is best for the kids, or best to control immigration, or just the best thing for all of us because no one has “anything to hide.”
The masses deserve this (and will take the rest of us down with their innocent, unconscious, obedience). It is so obvious what is happening, but it seems to take nothing to wrap the dagger up in colourful paper. Plunge it in yourself, folks.
except they are plunging it into us too! DOn’t say ” the masses deserve this””. Be patient, keep doing what you’re doing. It takes some of us longer than others to reliase what is hapenning. It took Trudeau to accuse the Candian truckers and their freedom convoy of being antisemitim to make me join the dots!! I know…that is very slow!!! but I did get there
As Esther Rantzen said to the kids. ‘If you have been abused use our confidential helpline). That way if you expose any of my BBC pedo colleagues we can get to you first
Esther pro jab Rantzen now terminally ill with cancer..