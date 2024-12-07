Bird Flu: The “Next Pandemic” is right on schedule
Kit Knightly
We haven’t published anything about bird flu since June. There hasn’t been much to say. Nevertheless, I still regularly comb through journals and news sites, ensuring we don’t miss anything potentially important.
During one such search yesterday evening I found this article in the journal Science, its title asking simply:
Why hasn’t the bird flu pandemic started?
…and, you know what, that’s a good question. Why hasn’t the bird flu pandemic started?
Not literally, of course. The bird flu “pandemic” won’t ever really start. If or when it is declared it will be a lie, just like Covid.
The question is why haven’t they started the big roll out yet?
That is obviously the plan after all.
The establishment has been signposting “the next pandemic” since before Covid sidled off the world stage. “Pandemic preparedness” has been a buzz phrase at all the intergovernmental panels and UN summits for at least two years. All the indications were that bird flu was the anointed successor.
But it’s all come to nothing so far.
Bird flu hasn’t become “the next pandemic”, it hasn’t become really anything at all, it’s barely even grazed the major news cycle.
Instead, the story has been stuck in a strange holding pattern, circling around with dire warnings of imminent danger, only to swoop away from the runway before its wheels touch down.
A pot that never boils despite the fact nobody’s really watching.
Why hasn’t the bird flu pandemic happened yet? What are they waiting for?
Well, Donald Trump, apparently, amongst other things.
That’s isn’t speculation, it’s definite messaging. It looks as if some sort of narrative about Trump failing to do enough, or the right things to handle the “crisis” might be in the offing.
Earlier today, MSNBC ran the headline:
Why the threat of bird flu makes Trump’s transition problematic – Could an unqualified public health leadership team deal with a new pandemic?
Mother Jones thinks “Avian Flu Could Define Trump’s Second Presidency”, the Nation asks simply “Will There Be a Bird Flu Epidemic Under Trump?”, AXIOS claims Trump’s potential bird flu response “raises alarms”.
NOTUS is already explaining why Trump’s planned mass deportations will make bird flu worse.
On November 26th, a guest article in the New York Times headlined “I Ran Operation Warp Speed. I’m Concerned About Bird Flu”, which opens:
As Donald Trump gets ready to return to the White House on Jan. 20, he must be prepared to tackle one issue immediately: the possibility that the spreading avian flu might mutate to enable human-to-human transmission.
Hmmm… so why must Trump be prepared to tackle bird flu “immediately” when they admit it has been hovering around being essentially harmless for two years already? Are they perchance conditioning us for what they already know they have planned?
Beyond Trump, the bird flu narrative has been migrating to the front pages in the weeks since the election (just in time to drive up the price of Thanksgiving and Christmas turkeys too – every little helps in the drive to impoverish and immiserate the 99%).
On November 25th, New York magazine was warning us about the USA’s “alarming bird flu strategy”.
The next day, the Independent reported:
Experts say bird flu is more widespread than we think: ‘We are in a soup of virus’
The New Scientist says “H5N1 bird flu is closer to gaining pandemic potential than we thought”, Scientific American that “Bird Flu Virus Is One Mutation Away from Binding More Efficiently to Human Cells”.
These are both stories from the last 24 hours.
Earlier today, TIME published a long piece headlined:
It’s Time to End the Denial About Bird Flu
There are other developments to – some potentially a lot more meaningful than your run-of-the-mill fear porn.
On November 19th, a child in Canada reportedly tested positive for bird flu without coming into contact with birds or animals. The next day, the same exact thing was reported in California.
These “cases” allegedly indicate “the virus is showing signs of adaptation to human hosts”. A Dutch study done on ferrets and published three days ago, claims the latest variant of bird flu shows increased aerial transmissibility.
Just today, the US government ordered that – going forward – all milk has to be screened for bird flu before being pasteurized.
We’re being told about new test kits too, a breakthrough that can distinguish flu strains in just 3 hours.
The European Union has announced they will be “increasing monitoring” for bird flu going forward. Euractiv reports “Europe increases bird flu monitoring – is it the next Disease X?”
Chinese experts are warning that another strain – H2N2 rather than H5N1 – may have already jumped to humans. The Chinese government is reportedly planning to increase testing and surveillance.
In the UK, the Cambridge University journal Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology published new recommendations for the potential containment of avian influenza in “healthcare settings”.
And of course there’s the vaccines, let’s not forget those. Keir Starmer’s government just signed a supply contract for five million doses. Very odd for a country without a single case so far.
Again, all those stories are from the last 2 or 3 days, and they hit some major talking points. Transmissibility, tests, adapting to humans, containment measures for hospitals, “increased monitoring”, buying up vaccines…these are major red flags.
This is exactly in line with our predictions for the next pandemic made back in April:
When will the “next pandemic” happen? Probably not until the winter, I would guess January 2025 at the earliest, for two reasons:
- They need it to be flu season so they can co-opt normal seasonal deaths into their “pandemic” narrative.
- I think they’ll want to wait until after the “big election year” is over so there are fresh governments in place.
Is that why the bird flu pandemic “hasn’t happened yet”? Were they waiting to get other pieces in the right places on the board?
Maybe 2025 is the year it all comes together.
Bird flu has been useful for driving up the cost of food, campaigning against organic farms, further impoverishing farmers and demonising raw milk, but it was meant for bigger things.
After Donald Trump takes office, don’t be surprised of Bird Flu is finally allowed to spread its wings and fly.
Thank you for the article. dare I say that your observations make good sense, as per usual. My two little neurons are suggesting that these pricks are waitng their moment to relase something quite nasty and consequential. I keep replaying that mischievous smirk of Bill Gates in a televised interview. He appeared to be obviously telegraphing that “the next pandemic’ is going to be a lot more serious, or words to that effect. So, as we, the peeps of the world haven’t locked the twat up for all his previous egregious nonsense, where in many cases on the Indian and African continents – it actually involved the deaths of many, he is still as free-as-a-bird to indulge in whatever shenanigans that he and his devilish swamp=creatures want do.
The Mother Jones piece is a theatrical trailer. Yes indeed – Trump is our Evil Right Wing Nut Who Doesn’t Understand The Threat We All Face! I look forward to a rerun of one of 2020’s comedy highlights: That Boris Johnson was “dragged kicking and screaming into lockdown”! That still tickles me and is almost as much of a thigh slapper as the one about “wildcat strikes” across Europe forcing lockdown on demoralised powerless governments!
But the comedy circuit has a new belter:
“I Ran Operation Warp Speed. I’m Concerned About Bird Flu”
Which translates as
“I Ran Operation Shovel The Shit At Maximum Speed. I’m Concerned About Not Being Able To Scam It Again!”
They normally wait at least 10 years before repeating a scam. That is how long it takes for most of the bird brain population to forget just how much they were lied to last time. If the las scam was a big one then they wait a bit longer. WW1 ended in 1918 and ww2 started in 1939 so they waited 21 years for people to forget what a lie WW1 was. Banking crashes as part of the boom and bust cycle have continued om and 8 to 10 year cycle.
Covid was a big scam so they will have to wait longer before they repeat that trick.
But they can keep threatening a possible pandemic. Meanwhile the climate scam can keep rolling on along with the possible wars along with the new laws to frighten us about putting our thought on line. “Bob Dylan It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding): And if my thought-dreams could be seen, They’d probably put my head in a guillotine”
“Why hasn’t the bird flu pandemic started?”
Because it’s waiting for the inevitable financial emergency, and needs to be kept bubbling away on the back burner.
Probably not this winter.
There were many aspects of COVID-19, and there will be many regarding bird flu.
One aspect will be control of food as hens are a source of meat and eggs. Control will be high on the agenda.
That is why here in GB all birds i.e., even 1 must now be registered. To register anything is to give ownership and control away over the ‘thing’, you register.
Before you register your child, car, home, land, business, bank account, hens etc. You must demand full disclosure. If not you get what you deserve
Look, if you all want a ‘bird flu pandemic’, then let these criminal liars who ‘organised Operation Warp Speed’ to be allowed to continue to lie without consequences.
They should be made to state that the price of any lying they engage in is the death of their children and grandchildren, along with being hung on prime time TV/internet streams.
Bird flu, by design:
‘The question isn’t whether power conspires – it’s why we’re so resistant to seeing it. What comfort do we find in believing in accidents? What fear do we harbor of seeing design?’
More here:
https://brownstone.org/articles/an-accidentalists-guide-to-denying-the-obvious/
Everyone is ‘after the main chance’: the power structures will ensure that those who are not compliant don’t get promotions,l get marginalised, sidelined.
Of course, the way to avoid that is to ‘decorporatise’ – break up these big organisations that create the power structures necessary to control and coerce.
If you returned normal financial lending to the level of small towns (where cashed up pensioners provided the capital to lend to those wishing to start a new business/a family etc), you could rid vast swathes of the world from corporate brainwashing.
It’s not yet official, but there’s reports a Pandemic is due to start on 21 January,
the day after Trump becomes Top Dog… Trump will pride himself for launching
Warp Speed #2, and bobby junior will have to play along – if he wants to keep
his job , trying to influence whatever he thinks he can influence…
There’s been an outbreak of a “mysterious” “lethal” “disease” in a deep. dank.
dark and steamy part of Africa… Move over ‘bird flu’, you’re about to be upstaged !!
Well, given the UK economy is going down the gurgler, the Australian economy is
‘unofficially’ in recession, the USA needs another Big War to help with its ‘economic
recovery’ and Israel is trying to provoke WW3 (so Bibi doesnt go to prison), it’s
time to…………. “RELEASE THE VIRUS !!”
https://www.mpi.govt.nz/biosecurity/exotic-pests-and-diseases-in-new-zealand/active-biosecurity-responses-to-pests-and-diseases/a-strain-of-bird-flu-h7n6-in-otago/
This above link is from the Ministry of Headless Chickens. Foul play is not suspected…
Could be fowl play though.
This goes against the OmG party line that Trump is a closet Deep Zionist State actor.
Those damn J*ws make everyone off balance, even us despairing white middle class academics, looking for a solid scapegoat.
No mention of project 2025.
Good old NZ. We have apparently got an outbreak at a poultry farm just North of us here in Otago. I was listening to RCR interview Dr. Mark Bailey. There is talk of 80,000 hens being euthanised (that’s 2 huts worth). 40,000 hens per hut and they call these eggs “Free Range”. No hen is safe until every hen is safe. One wonders if there is an element of getting us used to the prospect of culling Humans – just in case they might have the dread disease. In the next post, I shall try and include a link….
The local supermarkets recently re-branded their cheaper eggs as “cage free”…
“Cage free” does not mean “free range”… They eggs are still produced by hens
crowded in big barns – but at least they’re “cage free”… (And the price was increased
after the re=branding)…
Australia’s East Island need to smarten up their act 😝
25% of the population cannot wait for another jab.
25% won’t take this one either.
The other 50% (many now deceased from the last) know something stange happened last time but still refuse to countenance they were duped…
Because it won’t continue until 2025 with a virus terror the world has never seen before..
“THE SPARS PANDEMIC 2025 – 2028 A Futuristic Scenario for Public Health Risk Communicators” – https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/sites/default/files/2022-12/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf
Bird Flu Hoax now underway (PSYOPS repeated) | 7G Havana Syndrome rebranded as: COVID, Omnicom, Monkey Pox, M-Pox & Bird Flu.
– https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/bird-flu-hoax-now-underway-psyops
The Amish voted for Trump because Biden jailed an Amishman for selling raw milk.
‘ The question is why haven’t they started the big roll out yet?’
It would be too long obvious. Therefore bird flu is used as a teaser. It will not pan out, but it will stay on the menu, as if you are watching a new episode of road runner.
Meep meep.
Scrapping through the bottom of the bin to find a bit of old stale crap then talking about it then making a article about some theory about the old stale crap because you got nothing to write about.
Bird Flu IS the next “thing”.
Or should we not talk about “conspiracy theories”?
The bird flu narrative still seems like an ongoing fishing expedition. To gauge public reaction through comments to articles in MSM and anti-social media.
Climate related armageddon is just not working, so different angles such as the ‘dangers’ of wood burning stoves causing cancer and air pollution are being pushed. Two articles in less than 24 hours at the Fail. Judging by the reader comments, that too is being laughed out of town.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-14162135/Urgent-warning-trendy-wood-burning-stoves-dangerous-air-pollution.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-14164935/cancer-risk-trendy-wood-burning-stoves-pollution.html
I wonder if they can shoehorn bird flu into the climate con narrative?
1) Price of wood goes up.
2) All wood burning stoves must now have digital IDs.
3) Trump will make wood burning stove cancer worse.
Seems to be a ‘Jewish pandemic’ at BlackRock:
‘Who runs BlackRock?
Chairman and CEO, Larry Fink (Jewish)
President, Robert Kapito (Jewish)
Chief Operating Officer, Rob L. Goldstein (Jewish)
Chief Risk Officer, Ben Golub (Jewish)
Chief Financial Officer, Gary Shedlin (Jewish)
Global Head of Technology & Operations, Derek Stein (Jewish)
Head of International and Corporate Stategy, Mark K. Wiedman (Jewish)
Global Head of Active Equities, Mark D. Wiseman (Jewish)‘
Cosy, ain’t it?
Vultures of a feather sup together, and no doubt, Trump will dine with them.
Another sign to look out for is a ceasefire in the Ukraine. The vaccine passports & forced jabbing ended as soon that war started, in February 2022. They might prefer a bit of calm to coordinate better on the next one.
Evil, pure undiluted evil, is like cancer. It creeps up on you.
The suited psychos know exactly how to feed, foment and fan the flames of fear. They’ve been doing it for a long, long time.
Fuck them and the big fat gravy train they rode in on.
Another interesting piece of the puzzle is the release 2 days ago of the U.S. Congressional Committee on Oversight and Accountability’s TWO YEAR report on what they’re calling “The single most thorough review of the pandemic conducted to date.” It was a bipartisan committee with 24 republicans and 20 democrats. It is stating that the study, which is 500 pages, “will serve as a road map for Congress, the Executive Branch, and the private sector to prepare for and respond to future pandemics.”
This is pretty big actually relative to reading the tea leaves and anticipating what comes next and how. First off, they flat out say that we WILL have future pandemics, matter of fact, no discussion allowed, it’s going to happen just as the sun will come up tomorrow. Not just one, but more than one.
They also unequivocally state that there was and is a Covid-19 virus that kills people and that it “most likely emerged from a laboratory in Wuhan, China.”
They also seem to lambast almost everyone for the response, criticize the lockdowns, mask and social distancing orders, vaccine mandates, ignoring and dissing natural immunity, misinformation from the government, even gain of function and a host of other things. I haven’t gone thru the whole report.
But they praise Trump and criticize Biden:
“President Trump’s rapidly implemented travel restrictions saved lives.”
And documented this as no doubt:
“President-elect Trump’s Operation Warp Speed — which encouraged the rapid development and authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine — was highly successful and helped save millions of lives.”
From just my initial viewing, there are supremo contradictions, like:
RUSHED COVID-19 VACCINE APPROVAL: The FDA rushed approval of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to meet the Biden Administration’s arbitrary mandate timeline. Two leading FDA scientists warned their colleagues about the dangers of rushing the vaccine approval process and the likelihood of adverse events. They were ignored, and days later, the Biden Administration mandated the vaccine.
So why would Trump be lauded because he “encouraged the rapid development and authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine” that “was highly successful and helped save millions of lives.”, but Biden is criticized because “the FDA rushed approval of the COVID-19.”?
Overall, the report seems to paint Trump as capable of responding very well, as he supposedly did the first time, does its job to document that there really is a Covid-19 virus that kills people, but warns that we need to learn from the response so we do it better next time.
Sounds like right up Trump and RFK’s alley.
FINAL REPORT: COVID Select Concludes 2-Year Investigation, Issues 500+ Page Final Report on Lessons Learned and the Path Forward – United States House Committee on Oversight and Accountability
And the planned timeline is also shown in the timing of a whole new generation of mRNA factories, massively expanding output.
A factory just opened in Melbourne, Australia, capable of producing 100 million mRNA “vaccines” a year.
In the UK, the Moderna mRNA Innovation and Technology Centre (MITC) is due to open in 2025.
BioNTech aims to start production at its mRNA vaccine factory site in Rwanda in 2025.
In Canada, a Moderna facility in Laval, Quebec, is finished, and scheduled to begin producing mRNA vaccines in 2025.
There are others as well.
Yep.
They don’t build factories like that without some assurance of an economic windfall.
Turns out that cow/bird – flu H5N1 needs only a single mutation to be human transmissible. Just to be sure that “terrorists” know about that, let’s publish it:
“December 05, 2024Scripps Research scientists identify mutation that could facilitate H5N1 “bird flu” virus infection and potential transmission in humans” — https://www.scripps.edu/
“Peter Hotez has been whining that pandemics are on their way, and this paper certainly makes a human bird flu outbreak much more likely.” — Dr. Meryl Nass
There is also a notable synchronization the elections, to finish them before the next ‘pandemic’.
This is done to maintain the fiction of democracy while the real government can go about forcing through their “pandemic countermeasures”. Popular resistance will then get deflected with waiting for the next election many years in the future.
*US change of president in January 2025
*Germany with an election on 23 February, 2025, on a flimsy pretext.
*The Tories handing over power to Starmer in July 2024 in what looks like a prearranged manner.
*A possible French election.after the collapse of Michel Barnier’s government.
Pharma-Ho-tez is warning of massive plagues when Trump takes office:
https://celiafarber.substack.com/p/peter-hotez-rattles-off-a-dozen-viruses
