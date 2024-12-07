WATCH: Repersoning Whitney Webb
Whitney Webb is being digitally repersoned. What does this mean for the future of AI and digital ID? What does this mean for the future of humanity? And can it motivate us to create a post-social media internet landscape? Find out in this fascinating Corbett Report interview.
Links, sources and download options are available HERE.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
Left. Right. Center… Fascist. Democrat. Communist – are all
doing it to “Protect The Children !”
They’ll all bring in digital ID etc under the pretext of “Protecting
The Kids !” And They’ll get away with it as long as we continue
to regard kids as “Innocent”… Kids know what is going on (it’s
adults who are stupid)…
My expertise ? I was a kid once…
Been there, done that.
Many of the unvaxxed were depersoned during the $cam.
It wasn’t pleasant, but we can take comfort in the fact that the persona is just a mask anyway.
‘Character’ is what gives us a real sense of being.
‘Unpersoned’ would be more accurate:
‘an individual who usually for political or ideological reasons is removed completely from recognition or consideration‘
I got 120 on the IQ when I was 10. I strongly suspect that Whitney Webb completed all the IQ tests in less than 5 minutes, but wasn’t allowed to speak.
“I have finished now.”
She is Off The Scale – Pretty, Beautiful, Researches Everything,,,
What would you like to know???
She is human, and like everyone makes mistakes.
Probably impossible to live with if you are a mere man.
Bright Girl – off the Scale
No one Repersonates Whitney Webb
She is a total icon on the Internet.
You want to have an argument with Whitney Webb?
Good luck with that.
what is almost as bad is now people can cliam they hae beeb repersoned when they havent and they can deny saying things they did say everybody has a get out