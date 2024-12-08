DISCUSS: Syrian Government Falls, Assad Flees Damascus
Syrian “Rebels” have declared total victory after claiming to have taken Damascus. In a television broadcast on Syria’s state broadcaster opposition leaders said Syria has been “liberated”.
President Bashar al-Assad has reportedly fled the capital and country, with some social media accounts sharing unconfirmed reports that his plane crashed.
A remarkable turn of events, given the conflict was “frozen” for years prior to last week when Western-backed rebels suddenly took Aleppo and began advancing on Damascus facing little to no resistance.
In the days since Aleppo fell there was widespread speculation about what happens next and why/how the rebels had suddenly sprung to life.
Before any of that information could be processed, the rebels had moved on to Hama and then Damascus. Taking a country in 8 days they had failed to take for the last 12 years.
As happens so often in our modern news cycle, the story moved so fast that concurrent analysis and speculation have already given way to post-hoc explanation.
Two days ago the Spectator was telling us what “the experts” got wrong about Syria, this morning The Telegraph is explaining…
Why Syria’s army collapsed so suddenly
This defensive explanation is a hallmark of a story the media knows doesn’t make internal sense. Clearly, there’s a lot we aren’t being told, some deals have been done behind the scenes.
What’s really going on? And what happens next?
Discuss in the comments below.
The emigration of Muslims to the West, out of financial or other motives does have its positive effects on more and more of them..
The 21st century beats the 7th in a good number of aspects; progress / evolution.
Russian and Iranian military and diplomatic personnel have proceeded with evacuation from Syria in what it seems an orderly manner.
I have not seen a single reference (in expert discussion) to the Russian Navel Base at Tartus (Sryia) – I have been looking, but nothing. Will that just be abandoned? Exist as some sort of Guantanamo Bay? Militarily over run by force? It stands to be a really epochal shift: Russia loses any pretense to being a global power. Can’t even maintain/operate a naval fleet in the black sea – big win for Ukr/NATO there a year ago. Hang on!
I guess off guardian is not going to write anything about the recent coup de estat that happened last Friday in Romania when the presidential elections were declared void and the current president expanded his mandate for an indefinite duration. This has the potential to trigger a huge escalation in the nato russian war as the reason for the cancelation was Russian interference in the “democratic” elections.
A few days old now but still a well worth listening to analysis by Vanessa Beeley from 3rd December: https://www.ukcolumn.org/syria-podcast-episode-1
The real ‘winners’ in any war are the psychos selling the guns and bombs.
The losers?
All of us.
Not sure what deals were struck by Iran, Russia, Turquie, The US and Israel with the ‘rebels,’ but I see that most Syrians didn’t seem to mind the new authorities and Russia and the US don’t seem to be in a hurry to leave. As for Israel it’s already moving into Al-Quneitra in the Golan Heights DMZ!
Whatever the case, one thing is clear to me, it would be hard for Syrians to have a worse plight than what they had before, and we can hope that the new guys will help free the land from its occupiers and get back their natural resources.
It looks more like the new guys are handing over pieces of Syria to its neighbours.
Well at least the Syrian government didn’t forget to get its allocation of Covid-1984 jabs to ‘protect’ its people during the Scamdemic.
https://www.emro.who.int/media/news/syria-receives-its-first-delivery-of-covid-19-vaccines-through-the-covax-facility.html
To quote from the article above:
After all, during a civil war when one is living in poverty with no job and risk of getting a limb blown off or dying from malnutrition or unsanitary conditions, what could be worse than not being safe from a snifle and a runny nose?
So, whatever is going on in Syria, and I could speculate, it is more scripted theatrics and live action role playing.
Geopolitics has clearly revealed itself to be entertainment for those who run the whole show by pushing their puppet pieces around on a giant chessboard, giving the masses and talking heads plenty of chickenfeed to keep them pecking away.
Imagine if a war broke out and nobody showed up to fight. If it can happen there, why not here?
Terrorists rebranded as “rebels”…
The “rebels” were from outside, foreigners…
rebels rebel from inside…
Kiev bombs residential areas of the Donbas,
Israel bombs residential areas of Gaza, of Beirut…
This is not War, This is Terrorism…
…
Terrorism is the main Weapon of The Hegemon…
al Joleni – former ISIS, former al Qaida (aka – Big Al),
is now a “Liberator” !!
The Hegemon is desperate !!
Do you believe the Hegemon is desperate? It appears to be doing pretty well. None of its plans are being permanently thwarted.
My guess is NATO has done a deal with Putin. NATO gets Syria’s oil and then moves their proxy forces (the moderate rebels) to fight Israel’s war in the Lebanon. Russia gets to end a draining and unpopular war and will govern eastern Ukraine. As soon as Trump comes to office he’ll announce a truce in Ukraine. The Americans will declare victory. So, will the Russians. Eastern Ukraine will become a Russian proxy state and Western Ukraine with all its lithium and debt will become smart tech Guinea pigs for silicon valley. That’s my guess. Meanwhile thousands more civilians die and are made homeless while the dust settles. So sad.
And meanwhile ‘Ukraine fatigue’ means shifting things over to Syria again and the ME generally might just ramp things up for Them.
See, if you just stick with war long enough it works….
How handy to have that lesson rammed home just prior to Trump taking over.
Where was Assad’s big ally Putin in all this? Is “so weakened by Ukraine” going to be the spin here?
So the new dot plot is?
Russia pretended to care while they tore up the county.
EastAsia and Ocrania are really not enemies.
Heck Russia still pays Ukraine to send gas through it to Europe lol