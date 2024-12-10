Syria: New Government takes shape as Israel move in
Kit Knightly
In the two days since Damascus fell to the “liberating” rebels, the Syria situation has moved on apace.
Bashar al-Assad and his family – rumoured to have been in a plane crash on Sunday – are now confirmed alive having been granted asylum in Moscow, according to Russian sources.
The rebel leaders – no longer considered “terrorists” by the UK, and with a change of wardrobe to prove it – have already sat down with the Syrian Prime Minister to discuss the transfer of power:
They have also reportedly issued a general amnesty for any soldiers who fought for the Assad government.
Meanwhile Israel is carving out “buffer zones” from Syria’s southwest and blasting Syria’s air defenses with bombs, completely unopposed.
With all this coming so thick and fast, people are asking questions.
- How did a “frozen conflict” thaw and resolve in just 10 days?
- Was there some betrayal involved?
- Or has a deal been done?
Certainly the passivity of the Syrian government and armed forces in the face of the apparent assault was noteworthy, as The Duran pointed out twitter:
Assad's passivity in the face of these events was astonishing
— The Duran (@TheDuranReal) December 10, 2024
It’s reminiscent of the “chaotic” US withdrawal, which saw tons of weapons and equipment “accidentally” left behind for Taliban forces and thousands of prisoners “accidentally” freed. Easily interpretable as part of an agreement after the fact.
Is that the case here?
Or is it all in service of “Greater Israel”, as others claim?
I hope that those pro-Palestine campaigners who are celebrating the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad are waking up to the fact that they're on the side of Benjamin Netanyahu and the Greater Israel project. https://t.co/mqRhcoMZot
— Chris Williamson (@DerbyChrisW) December 10, 2024
Time will tell.
As long as the leaders, instigators and weapon manufacturers can add millions to their secret, corpulent bank accounts, the fully planned tragedy of wars will continue.
It will turn out differently from what everybody thinks. That I know.
God help the people of Syria, they have a bunch of ruthless head-choppers in control of the country
The only thing missing here is the money, money to pay the army, money to live in a different country, does the central bank hold back money to create a problem, or is the central bank looking for customers to refill its coffers, inquiring minds want to know.
“Greater Israel” is the most co-n-vid vaxxed on earth.
Did you mean, rather, in service of the “Global Mafia”?
Plus ca change…..
Timing is everything.
Look at that: Suddenly, what suppo-
sedly doesn’t work” otherwise does!
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/uk-germany-austria-others-halt-asylum-bids-syrians-after-assads-fall
https://europeanconservative.com/articles/news/sweden-to-review-refugee-status-for-migrants-vacationing-in-countries-they-fled-from/
Proof once again that the only thing missing is a lack
of political will and that the whole invasion “business” is
planned, wanted and organized from the very beginning!
How is this not the same psyop template as the fall of Libya, Iraq.??
Are all the videos faked? Even personal accounts posted on social media?
Kevork Almassian has put up this moving video:
https://www.youtube.com/live/IIOD0bIvWIQ
Not for hopium and copium addicts. He’s being brutally honest.
Experts à la Ritter and Mearsheimer who were telling us the neo-cons were delusional or that “Israel (was) in deep, deep trouble” are left with plenty of egg on their faces.
So..nobody knows still nothing. We have to rely on the facts on the ground.
‘Facts on the ground’ come via reporters, none of whom are fully impartial; the facts they choose will reflect their political priorities. But we know the partiality and agenda of MSM reporters, so their facts are by definition more suspect than those of citizen reporters and civilians. The MSM blast out dubious facts about al Assad’s prisons, not the Israeli invasion, al Queda’s imposition of Sharia law, or the brutal public hanging of Assad’s cousin.
“ How did a ‘frozen conflict ‘…..”
https://simplicius76.substack.com/p/syrias-fall-in-depth-analysis
It is not. Israel bombed all left behind military hardware in the north of Syria while the Russians drove a lot East into Irak. Russian planes and ships have left the Syrian West coast. Israel bombed a Iranian convoy heading into Lebanon.
No big toys left over for the Sunni Arab “brothers” from south of Turkeye or the Sunni Arabs living in Gaza or the West bank.
Yes, it’s game set and match for Israel.
Trump need no longer worry about why that country is so small. It’ll grow nicely now.
Ttump stopped the CIA arming Syrian ‘rebels’ in his first presidency. It caused a big power struggle, apparently. Some reports say this is why they rigged the election of 2020.
” Yes, it*s game set and match for Israel.”
Signs have already begun to appear—here are two videos of HTS rebels drunk on yesterday’s conquest; listen to their words carefully as they threaten to take back Al-Quds, also known as Jerusalem:
Is it any wonder why Hamas now fully supports HTS’ conquest of Syria?
Does Israel even realize what it has just helped to facilitate? Instead of a peaceful secular state on its borders, it may soon have a rabid caliphate, led by someone without Assad’s temperance and pumped up by Turkey into a reconquista of Jerusalem and Gaza. Israel thinks it has eliminated Iran from the chessboard but instead it has potentially brought on someone even far more historically aggressive, and someone who—unlike Iran—has an actual, real historical bone to pick with the colonial pretender that is Israel.
Syria’s Fall: In-Depth Analysis
Oh I don’t think anyone was ever in any doubt that Israel would grow. As for “nicely”, well that depends on how psychopathically sadistic you are.
So Israel is about to assume the radiant mantel of beatific serenity?
Putin seems to be a master 5D chess player in his own right, with strokes of genius (irony alert) like the Minsk and Astana arrangements.
Or has he once again been fooled by some esteemed friends?
If I were protected by Russia, I’d be very nervous right now.
Well, the people in the Donbas seem very happy to rejoin Russia plus of course all the volunteers in that region have become members of the Russian Armed Forces.
It would appear the ones appearing very nervous are in Kiev and elsewhere in the West !
True. Some of the Alawites in Syria are already dead. No more nervousness there.
We are all trembling and peeing in our pants when Lavrov tells us Russia is against violence but has done everything he could of paperwork, meetings, and in trying to talk it over.
Dont worry, Washington has promised Putin that US will keep their promises and Treaties this time.
Britain has as usual sent Kremlin a package of carpets and vaccines for the cold winter.
(the small pox joke has not been proved in Court, pls).
It seems that his “partners” in the West , those (((Anglo-Saxon pirates))), have “betrayed” him again. 😂
Russia is that kid in school that took karate, but his mommy won’t let him use it, even if it could stop another kid getting beat down.
OR
Russia sold Syria out for years by pretending they were fighting against the terrorists and now it’s over.
If you can’t/won’t use your karate skills, it’s the same as your not having them. When the bully has finished beating the other kids, he will turn his attention to you, but by then you’ll probably have no friends left.
OR
the other.
Either way, there’s no point in pretending.