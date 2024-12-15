REVIEW: The Primordial Code – The Burning Essence

Directed by Marijn Poels. The embedded video is the YouTube version, the film is also available on Rumble. Both versions have full subtitles in English, German and Dutch.

This film is the second of a trilogy which looks deeply into where we have come from, who we are and where we are going, as a species. It is a beautifully made, inspiring film, an exploratory journey featuring some rarely heard voices and perspectives.

A year ago, I came down with a cold and binged watched all of Marijn’s documentaries that I could find that were translated into English. I greatly appreciated his ability to find viewpoints which challenge modern corporate narratives and myths which have been driving cultures towards the cliff (in my opinion). His films gave me greater hope.

I also had a somewhat prophetic dream and reached out to him last December, and thus our lives and paths crossed, and I see our shared experiences conveyed in his film. We met last January in Denver, where he met my dear friend, Fran Shure, and interviewed her. We also attended Dr. David and Kim Martin’s Twelve Senses Workshop in Boulder and sat at the same table.

When I see the film, I can’t help but remember Marijn, in person, our conversations, our exchanges, the convergence, as well as the divergence in our personal journeys. A recurrent theme in his films is the beauty and power of nature and reconnecting ourselves with our own divinity and that of the natural world.

The film begins with the moment of conception, when light enters the world, quickly transitioning to an exploration of water, from the ancient healing waters bubbling forth from deep within the Earth, to that which flows from our taps. Marijn asks questions, seeks scientific answers, and experiments in his own garden.

In previous films, the pattern is similar and the garden has evolved over time, harnessing forgotten energies, not recognized by corporate agriculture. It is a beautiful, evocative, magical, yet very earthy place, producing nourishment for bodies, minds, and souls. The pyramid structure featured in both films, he built during “The Primordial Code 1” after his explorations of ancient sites and tapping into the power of pyramids and primordial genetic codes.

His exploration of water naturally flows into an exploration of the frequencies of life, both healing and harmful and speculation of why anyone would seek to harm, injure, traumatize people on a large scale. There are voices of artists, philosophers, healers, authors, researchers who have been questioning and finding answers to many of the questions that Marijn asks.

From the historical, spiritual reverence to the pineal gland, the pine cone, our profound connection to the divine to the traumatic deliberate terrorizing of the public to imprint obedience and keep them under control and erase memory, the film weaves an insightful tapestry to illuminate understanding of the human drama.

We have witnessed the “indoctrination” of the public on a global scale. We are conditioned to believe we are free, when our options are limited to “curated choices.” Simply recognizing that humanity, for the most part, has lost the language which begins to describe the senses that the dominant culture has tried to delete from our collective memory, is a step towards reclaiming our full senses and our full humanity. Dr. David Martin is featured at length, explaining the importance of regaining knowledge of our “12 senses” and activating them, before we lose even more of them to a digital (AI) world.

Marijn and I both went through Dr. David and Kim Martin’s multi-day workshop to learn more about our senses and how to activate them, which was, in many ways, the tip of an iceberg of information, and an editing nightmare. I am impressed at how well he incorporated the essence of it into the film, even the nightmarish parts which transitions beautifully into the miraculous nature of the Universe which transcends the cognitive functions of our brains and taps directly into our deepest most ancient instincts.

The story continues to unfold. Marijn finds his voice. We glimpse his efforts in his garden, his creation, his filmmaking. He shares what he has made with those who contributed in large and small ways and gifts us a cameo of the man behind the curtain, the photographer. He invites us to join him in the final chapter of his trilogy. I am sure it will be worth our time, effort and energy, and I hope that the films will be seen by more and more people.

Courage can be contagious and there has never been a greater need for courage and clarity than now.

Carol Brouillet is the Co-Founder of the Northern California 9/11 Truth Alliance, publisher of the Deception and Perception Dollars, a mom, activist, hiker, gardener and cook.