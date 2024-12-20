Beyond Dunderdrone

Oh for heaven’s sakes! Are there dunderheads running the world now? Their magic tricks and deception play like a scratchy old vinyl in the background of our lives now. We recognize some of the words but they’re distorted and annoying and hardly worth the effort of listening to.

Better we should just spray paint them some psychedelic colour and hang them on our grey walls. (The vinyls I mean)

Now we have lightshows and drones. The drones of New Jersey are not as splendid as the drones of China unfortunately. What did we do to deserve such a paltry show?

I mean, if we’re all going to go down in a blistering hell of nuclear war, or alien invasion, or solar magnetosphere sun going nova flaring, or Hadron collider disintegration, AI genocide, methane muckfuckery, or plagues and vaccines, or toenail fungus that goes rogue, can we at least have dragons and angels sweeping in the sky? For the final hurrah?

And music?! Maybe heavy metal? Definitely not what they pretend is music now… ach… Bach. Bach is always good.

The Flower Duet is nice. Anything but talking heads to bring us all to the next level of down.

Most of us just sigh wearily and wonder which human right of freedom is on the block with this latest distraction. Which is an odd comfort actually now. How totally sad we’ve reached the point that conspiracy is a comfort instead of reality which could just as easily be nuclear war or stuff which we sit on the edge of. Or do we?

There are so many highly credible understandings now that we’ll never really know. Of course, by the time this is published they’ll likely have given us an explanation that explains nothing fuelling more speculation and fear. They like that. In any event, laws and regulations are coming down the pipe. Indubitably.

Some day, in the deep dark future if we have one, someone will write the book that explains it all. Now of course we just play speculation and grumble while our so-called leaders lead us into war and bad international relations and scary little operations to make us all horrified but apparently to protect us.

Here’s the thing nobody ever told our leaders…if you don’t want to be paranoid, don’t make enemies. How in the hell, e.g. did Canada, known for peace-keeping and civility suddenly end up on Russia’s enemy list? And Iran? And possibly China? WTF? Why are we in a hot war with Russia? Why are they screaming on the streets to kill people in Montreal and Toronto? Why is this happening? Why are our leaders such dunderheads?

They are deliberate dunderheads. That’s obvious. People of the western world aren’t so darn stupid they’d elect these guys. They simply appeared as only options. What were we supposed to do? We believed in the concept of democracy. Was that so bad?

It is the Banksters. It is always the Banksters and their minions. Follow the blood trail of the money to the tops of the towers of the rich lustrous cities and trace their treachery and greed and arrogance. Trace it to the pinprick of grey that dissipates in the pupils of their eyes.

How much money is enough to buy your way to heaven? Is your only heaven on earth? Is that how you rationalize it? Do you secretly wonder in your beds at night if war was a bad thing? At all? Or was it all just good? Good for the bottom line? Do we even care anymore? We know they’re there. We leave them to the hell they will inherit.

They could have chosen differently. That was freewill. The thing they don’t like. And I don’t want to hate them. I don’t want to. But I call them out. Be better. You have the choice. Change history. Switch it up.

Why not?

But never mind all that. I have a friend whose mother was married to an extraordinarily wealthy man. She spent her life decorating, buying, competing with her friends over every purchase, taking care of herself with all the spas and treatments and wardrobe offered when money is no limit.

After a lifetime of excess, she developed a terrible cancer and chose the option of medically-assisted-suicide.

And her children, bitter from her selfish madness, one child in particular who took care of her despite every reason not to, wheeled her the day before her demise to the hairdresser. She needed to have her hair done—her actual dying wish.

That is the vacuous reality of some people’s lives. To live for one’s image. To live to the expectations of what you believe are other people’s opinions? And is it funny or is it sad?

When you live as a prostitute to money there can be no dignity nor love nor trust nor truth. But such things cannot be told to those who would have their hair done on their deathbed I suppose. Even then. And so I tell that story to explain why I cannot ultimately hate the Banksters.

Is their life not punishment enough?

Here’s a video: