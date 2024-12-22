The Season for Living
Sinéad Murphy
In October 2020, Bob Moran published a cartoon privately on social media. Bob was still employed by The Telegraph newspaper, though he would soon be sacked from this position.
Bob’s cartoon was of an old man and woman on a hill, overlooking rolling fields and a nestled homestead. It was titled ‘Never surrender your right to be with the people you love.’
The following year, Bob published a variation on his cartoon. This time, the fields are covered in snow and the man and woman stand closer to one another. The title was still ‘Never surrender your right to be with the people you love.’
Bob’s reputation for righteous resistance to Covid restrictions grew on the back of a #bobmorangetsit hashtag. And so Bob Moran did get it – the fulsome outlines of his first freelance cartoon cut through the amassing complexities of Covid messaging with a statement of searing simplicity: there are people and places that are of you and for you, always.
Pictures do not speak a thousand words. Their force derives from their not speaking any words at all. Words anaesthetize. We take them or leave them. We are not touched by them, or only rarely. And they betray us.
Bob’s picture of the man and woman on a hill is denounced by the words beneath it. This old couple are not defending their right to be with one another. They simply are with one another – standing their ground because they are rooted there.
When we defend our right to a fundamental good, we diminish it. We admit as possible what ought to be impossible and thereby concede an essential point.
Once being with those you love is made a right of life, it ceases to be a way of life. What had been organic becomes engineered; what had been unwitting becomes knowing. An overlay of cynicism obscures the innocence.
This cynicism dissolves horizons of possibility by relativizing what lies within them, creating scarcity where there had been plenty. Being with the people you love acquires a new limit even if your energies are spent in resisting that limit.
Cynicism talks about that for which there had been no words. No matter what side it talks for, it fills what had been silence with words that are shared by all sides of the debate and that are therefore as likely as not to turn on those who use them.
‘Plastic words,’ Uve Pörksen called them, which dispel the unspokenness of what is shared among people – what goes without saying – with talk that is no less destructive of communities for its having the atmosphere of considered objectivity.
‘Rights’ is now such a plastic word, ready for cooption by any perspective on any issue, conferring solemnity on the most trivial arguments and equivocality on the most vital, outing the inconspicuous fundaments of ways of life so as to render explicit what can only be implicit.
The man and woman in Bob’s cartoon have no words for being with one another in their world because being with one another in their world is not up for discussion.
Bob depicts this with a directness that no words could achieve – by the unerring modesty of his lines, by the few elements of his composition, and by the unelaborated affinity between the curves of the woman’s back and the undulation of hills below and between the wisps of the man’s hair and the scatter of clouds above.
This man and woman fit with one another in their world as pieces in a human jigsaw. There is no other place and no other way for them. They are enchanting because they are enchanted.
The words beneath them break the spell as words are wont to do. We may agree with them, we may repeat them; but thereafter is only disenchantment.
You can always tell this disenchantment, however righteous may be the cause it would support. It is dogged by fear and fervour – two emotions that will abound this Christmas, now sadly a festival of disenchantment.
The fear stems from our latent sense that we have already given ground, that we have cut ties with the great counterforce of impossibility that sustains the man and woman in Bob’s cartoon, and the men and women in all ways of life. That we are not really with the people we love. That we must protest what can only be lived.
A low-hanging, mostly object-less anxiety overshadows our nervous talk, about next year when things will be as they should be or about this year when things will have been as they should be.
Meanwhile, we are prone to peaks of fervour, awash with relief at every half-instance of seeming-being with the people we love, heralding fleeting simulations of belonging as if we have just been saved. We laugh with our mouths wide open. And talk too loudly when it is our turn to shine. And slump to inertia when the limelight moves on.
As we lurch between vexation at what is not and euphoria at what is for a moment, we are pursued and in pursuit. Until the feast of fear and fervour is done with for another year.
The couple in Bob’s cartoon do not feel fear or fervour. Their Christmas will be right. Because their Christmas will be.
Perhaps we look down upon them, even as we are charmed. Their assurance lacks the sophistication of our ambivalence, for which only words suffice.
Ah bless, we say, as we turn from their scene of consolation to resume our battle in the real world.
Yet, in Bob’s picture of the old man and woman is represented the most realistic of all battle plans: lived resistance.
We may say what we like, but if we do not buy our food from farm shops, and pay people with cash, and throw out our ‘smart’ devices, and teach our own children to be good and true, we will have lost our way – our way to eat, our way to trade, our way to interact, our way to hope.
And when we have lost our way, we will have only words – the plastic pillar words of ‘health,’ ‘value,’ ‘contact,’ ‘future’ – which we may bandy about to our heart’s content and little effect.
It does not matter much what words we use. The furore about online censorhip and hate speech, the proliferation of pronouns and invented designators: all of that is mostly distraction, or temptation to use more words.
The more words we use, the fewer ways we live. And living is the thing.
A muted thing, admittedly – standing determinedly at the unmanned checkout, waiting for a man to man it, is an obscure kind of fight. Hardly like the barricades at all.
But how much the cosier! There is snugness in a small space that keeps cold and dark outside. So long, of course, as it can keep cold and dark outside.
Bob’s second version of his cartoon expresses this so well. The winds are biting now. The hills, laden with snow. But the distant farmhouse is all the more inviting, all the more a haven for its being a fortress against inclemency. And the old man and woman fit together all the tighter.
A merry chat at the human checkout is the merrier for its being surrounded by the leadenness of robotic exchanges. The human spirit appears to greatest advantage in an environment otherwise bereft.
And if a merry chat cannot be amplified on the platforms that broadcast our plastic words, all the better! Those platforms are company platforms; we use them by others’ leave.
When we live we make our own platform, chatting happily, smiling pleasurably, all the while drawing in those who stare with yearning. Humanity grows more tantalizing as inhumanity lays siege.
There is a happiness that only comes from keeping menace at bay.
It is what has made Christmas so joyous – a festival of warmth and light reclaimed from the frost and the night. A hearth of all things human, with wind and rain out of doors.
A good template, then. Truly the season for living.
And for giving. Bob Moran has published his first book of cartoons, Bob: 2020-2024. A fine restorative this Christmas for anyone keeping Empire at bay.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
Words mis-understood are deadly.
It behooves us to learn the true meanings of them including their source and history, their etymology.
Human Rights are important. Though they are inalienable they are not to be taken for granted, as there are those who consider it their “privilege” not to grant them. And sometimes they have guns, cages, or other barbaric forms of “one-way communication”, that mis-appropriately get applied to the innocent.
Those who would love to destroy us would relish destroying our language, our culture, our education, our health, our happiness, our values, our rights, our freedoms. Don’t let them.
We live in a world where the meanings of words are twisted, and defense becomes offense, peace becomes war, national security becomes insecurity and mental health becomes mental sickness. There are as many examples as there are mal-intended people.
Don’t let important words like rights, peace, love, intelligence, security, health, science, etc. be stolen from us due to mis-use or corruption, or even mis-understanding.
Understanding keeps us civilized.
The best guarantor of our rights is to learn them, and apply constant vigilance and persistence towards their security of acquisition and protection. Learn what they are. I highly recommend the youth version of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights which is available in film form showing the 30 articles in simplified form.
It is sad that majority were and will be so willing to accept tyranny, people died alone and were not even allowed to grieve.
A reminder.
“ grieving son was stopped from comforting his heartbroken mum at his dad’s funeral because of strict coronavirus rules.
Craig Bicknell, from Milton Keynes, moved his chair to comfort his mum during the service when a worker at the crematorium told him “move the chairs back”.
Marvellous as always by Sinead. Am longish time admirer of her writing since Zombie University.
A Freudian once remarked that people like pictures of rounded hills
because they (unconsciously) remind them of their mother’s breasts
when they were young sucklings…
The two hills on the right are suggestive of boobs, but given the curly
hairy stuff about their tops they’re not female’s, but male’s, or maybe
a tranny’s (?) boobs…
Yes, action or simply being speak louder than any words. However, we are the only species endowed with the ability to communicate in language, in addition to doing so with gestures, a smile and other actions. So why not use it? Is it cynical or defensive to state our position in words? Perhaps it could help others, no matter their philosophical position, to understand the speaker’s position better, rather than us just getting on with our lives.
And just how far would one have gotten when attempting to visit a loved one in an aged care facility during lockdown? I know of two people who lost their jobs because they refused the Covid jabs. They made their point but how could they have just gotten on with their lives without plenty of reserves in their bank account? (Note: Even this may soon fall by the wayside with the planned digital ID and CBDCs).
I believe in the power of art, for sure, and oftentimes words are not necessary there. But would Bob Moran’s beautiful, serene painting have been able to capture humanity’s hearts without that byline underneath?
I think despite the many valid points you have made in this article, our words, especially our ‘plastic’ words sent out by the trillions across the internet on corporate platforms, have helped so many people open their eyes to the tyranny that lay behind the truly plastic concern for our health with those “safe & effectives” and the accompanying unhealthy mandated measures.
But, as you suggest, a (n unmasked) merry chat with a real human being can be be a revolutionary act amid a crowd of obediently gloomy and doomed people. We can use both our own person-to-person platform and use their platforms against them to express our peaceful resistance.
Michael Leunig, long time political cartoonist, died late last week.
He was sacked from his job with a major Australian noosepaper,
not long after the start of the ‘covid’ psyop because his cartoons
questioned and ridiculed the ‘covid’ narrative…
‘The Two of Us’. Jackie Trent & Tony Hatch (3″09):
Oh, that’s news to me. My favourite Australian cartoonist, may he reincarnate as a wise duck.
Here are some examples of his work:
My Favourite: ‘The Plodder” – a series of six panels of a person
rushing past The Plodder, offering advice, and getting a response
“You’ll get left behind !” – “How wonderful”
“you’ll miss out !” – “How lovely”
“You wont achieve your personal best !” – “How enjoyable”
“You wont be influential !” – “How true”
“You wont be attractive ! You wont be clever !” – “How divine”
“You wont know what’s happening !” – “How peaceful.”
It’s not easy being a resistor in a world of obedients, apathetics, and outright idiots. Sometimes you walk around like you’re in a zombie movie and feel like you’re surrounded while searching helplessly for another resistor. Every now and then you find one and it feels refreshing, like a meeting between truth and hope. Then you turn around and see the obedients surrounding you again and know it’s going to take something special and amazing to create a real and lasting resistance.
I’m sure other people will look at me as a zombie of a kind. And they won’t be wrong, necessarily
Yesterday i read two posts which mentioned the drug “Captagon”…
Both, in their way, claimed the drug ‘is popular with jihadi fighters
and in nightclubs all over the Middle East.’ (That go-to propaganda
spreading site, Wikipedia, also claims the same, almost word-for-word)…
The claim was also made that Assad (aka – Syria) made the drug and
earned $10 billion a year from it…
Now i’d not ever heard of the drug, nor the claim made about Assad
(aka – Syria) making tons of money from it, and am wondering why not…
Surely such claims would have been central to all msm propaganda
against Assad (aka – Syria) ?
And what about Alt Media ?
It’s pretty good at being a vehicle for spreading the dirt files on The
Enemies of The Empire, so why have i not come across a mention
before yesterday ?
How am i gonna have Peace during Christmas worrying about such
matters ?
I’d argue that we see little bits and pieces
and installments and episodes of Wag the Dog
every time we turn on a screen. 😔👍
Captagon has a tropetastic history. The sums mentioned would be ridiculously higher than the earlier reports. Bigger impact, I’d guess
OT
Can I register my new word “Wefty” on this forum?
“Someone who embraces left wing thinking combined with globalist ambitions”
Wouldn’t that be “Glefty”?
Oh hang on, I saw what you did!
Come on George.
Keep up old boy.
Sad to report that @WEFty got there before me.
There’s always the steam toothbrush To fall back on.
Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2024-12-18. CV lockdowns destroyed lives. Oz’s AHPRA & Med Board did criminal thing March 2021: be quiet about risks (blog, gab, tweet, pic1, pic2, pic3, pic4).
How fortunate that TIK does not suffer from hubris, self-misjudgement and self-overestimation, and that millions of educated Nazi brains, who went to war for nothing, were far too stupid to understand what only TIK’s brain understands. The world has simply not yet understood what a genius he is. That is his unspoken message to all the stupid ones.
Thank you Sinèad.
You made me reflect upon the question.
I give my thoughts about your ideas, it would be nice to know what do you think about them.
(We are already communicating in a weird way, anyway, instead of having an alive communication face to face..)
I think that for “rights” to become “defined”, or seen as something altogether, it is first of all necessary that someone interferes with our natural processes, due to his will of control and expansion, for example.
Then, this perturbance may give rise to concepts as “law”, “rights”, etc, but only in a highly verbal (and necessarily equally bureaucratic and legalistic) society.
In “old times”, before “civilization”, one could have the luck to be left living in peace or not, but if not, he tried the best life he could, struggling or adapting, without the sense of having been robbed of his “rights”.
As you hint to, it seems to me, it was genuine and authentic life, it had spirit and strength, it was “direct life”, so to speak, not unduly mediated with an excess of words and concepts.
I think, along your line of thought, that the “right” to be living near the people you love is not a right, it is the natural energy of life.
One that is prevented from this by any form of violence, should struggle (if he hasn’t completely lost his capacity to love, or to exist) .. not for a “right”, but as naturally as a mother bear protects his little bears from perils.
all the best
Guido
A lovely picture in words but also, as you say, a form of speech. The Enclosure Laws would have had some influence here in England, in shaping how barriers become concrete and/or signified. No trespassing = marking off for exclusive use = right not to have to share.
Zitelmann says it is progress that there are now more millionaires and billionaires in China and encourages: “Make an effort, anyone can get rich!” Which is, of course, total nonsense. That would be inflationism and demonetization. If everyone were rich, everyone would be just as poor. Rich people are rich simply because there are poor people, indeed there have to be. The poverty of the many at the bottom causes the wealth of the few at the top of the wealth pyramid.
There is only a very thin layer of varnish in between, what we once called the “middle class”. The most fleeced and highest-paying social class. Big business can move abroad at any time and set up its factories there. Which it has been doing for a long time in multinational conglomerates. This is called capital flight and tax evasion. Capitalism is therefore a form of society of unavoidable inequality.
And just as the mountain needs the valley to be visible, just as the day needs the night, just as health needs sickness, so capitalism inevitably generates communism, because it is not its opposite, but its component, just as death is built into life. Everything carries its opposite and is inseparable from it (Yin & Yang). That is why capitalism, e.g. in the form of black markets, will never die out where communism prevails, and communism will never die out where capitalism prevails. They are two sides of the same worthless coin.
Where there is a lot of artificial light (e.g. through advertising as on Broadway), there must inevitably be just as much shadow. The so-called “Third Way” was the attempt to abolish the (apparent) contradictions, e.g. by banning usury and compound interest, by nationalizing the “central banks” (see also Federal Reserve, The Big Three), which through their dubious machinations and systematic appropriation of the people’s hard-earned assets were in any case the main cause of misery and world economic crises, through economic autarky from internationalized trade and money flows.
Incidentally, Gilad Azmon argues, not entirely implausibly, that in Israel, for example, this pyramid has always been upside down. By which he means that the poor or hard workers are in the minority there, while the rich are in the majority. At least Israel, in contrast to Western industrialized countries, has an astonishingly high birth rate, the highest among OECD countries.
Being rich is relative so while its true — in theory — “anyone can get rich” its just not that important for the vast majority of people, people who just want to live their lives. In the US it was described as “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness” in the founding documents, the notion being that the role of (minimal) government being to act for the common good by just keeping society running on an even keel. The original setup was quite clever but even then it really required a subclass — restless hordes of immigrants, slaves and resources ‘borrowed’ from indigenous peoples — to really prosper. Wealth accumulation was based entirely on others being poor and exploited.
The trick is how to allow society to run while eliminating exploitation. This requires government to not just have primacy but also tyranny in the sense that it has power that can’t be captured. In other words, a sort of anti-democratic democracy. Its a contradiction with the only solution to the puzzle being — so far — relying on a sufficiently enlightened leadership to avoid the temptations that power offer. Usually resulting in a fail, unfortunately. Here I’m still putting my money on China for figuring it out because their society’s age and culture (not to mention their historical experience with imperialism) favors finding a solution. (Hence “Cold War 2” — our capitalists are terrified it a) might just work and b) it might be catching.)
(Israel isn’t a good model IMHO.. Its really a microcosm of our Old West. It needs external capital, a subjugated peoples as a workforce plus a bit of conquest — mainly land and watersheds — to survive. I think of it was primarily parasitic.)
To calculate minority and majority can magically transpose if only chosen ones get to count in certain formulae. I’m sure the poor are far more numerous, or at least they were.
Thank you. To be or not to be, that is the question. To be two people together like Bob Moran’s picture.
https://alphaandomegacloud.wordpress.com/2023/11/24/to-be-or-not-to-be-the-question-of-good-and-evil/
The problem with assuming our “rights” are immutable and not defending them is that someone will take them away.
Every time.
Each and every individual has to fight the collective system, so far at least, all the individuals have lost every time, so far.
Bob Moran published a cartoon privately on social media.
??????
Meaning that he didn’t publish it as working for The Telegraph
In fairness, his cartoons are very very good. They certainly make me smile and lately that’s not been happening too often……so thank you Bob Moran. Happy Christmas to all OG contributors.
Merry Christmas to you, too.