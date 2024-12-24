It’s Christmas time…

Not a time of peace of course, because it never is, but we hope you all get the chance over the next few days to put the worst of the world’s woes aside for just a little while, be with those you love, sample some Christmas cheer, eat some festive food, and at very least stay warm and safe.

Thanks all of you for being here. Thanks for reading. Thanks for caring enough to support us. The world needs more people like you.

Merry Christmas from all of us.