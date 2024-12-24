Dec 24, 2024
5

It’s Christmas time…

Editorial

Not a time of peace of course, because it never is, but we hope you all get the chance  over the next few days to put the worst of the world’s woes aside for just a little while,  be with those you love, sample some Christmas cheer, eat some festive food, and at very least stay warm and safe.

Thanks all of you for being here. Thanks for reading. Thanks for caring enough to support us. The world needs more people like you.

Merry Christmas from all of us.

Edwige
Edwige
Dec 24, 2024 7:41 PM

Millions of people spend Christmas all alone. Some on the street. Some in hovels. Some in THE hospital. Some in nice apartments and houses.

thejackalsmark
thejackalsmark
Dec 24, 2024 7:28 PM

Have a Safe, Healthy, and
a Very, MERRY CHRISTMAS!
https://youtube.com/shorts/-5m2QhzJh2k?feature=share

Paul Cardin
Paul Cardin
Dec 24, 2024 7:18 PM

Merry Christmas to you too, and in the New Year, all power to you and others of the alternative media of strength, wisdom and integrity 🎄

thejackalsmark
thejackalsmark
Dec 24, 2024 7:32 PM
Reply to  Paul Cardin

From YOUR lips to Santa’s EAR, and a VERY
Merry Christmas AND Happy New Year,
to YOU, as well! 👊😎👍

suzaloop
suzaloop
Dec 24, 2024 7:16 PM

Christmas celebrations are canceled in the city of Jesus Christ’s birth for the second year in a row.

On Friday in Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank, Reverend Munther Isaac of the Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church delivered a sermon titled “Christ is still in the rubble.”

https://x.com/i/status/1871202927928295466

comment image

