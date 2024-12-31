Dec 31, 2024
11

2024 Year in Review – #SolutionsWatch

The New Year is upon us, so it’s time to look back at every single edition of #SolutionsWatch for the year 2024 and go through feedback, updates and commentary on these ideas.

What worked? What didn’t? What changed? How have you applied these ideas in your life? Find out in this thorough, year-end edition of everyone’s favourite solutions podcast.

Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
Sam - Admin2
Admin
Sam - Admin2
Jan 1, 2025 12:00 AM

Happy New Year everyone from Admin! We got through another one!! Pleasure to see in 2025 with you all, here's hoping for a good one﻿﻿X

12
0
Reply
ChronoChris
ChronoChris
Jan 1, 2025 4:23 AM

comment image

Happy New Year Everyone

1
0
Reply
antonym
antonym
Jan 1, 2025 1:24 AM

2025 will also be eventful and only happy when we are flexible and confident enough to be washed, rinsed and spun. Fear not, the Divine is in everything but has very different time scales than the impatient human mind / temper. Since 2020 the fast program is on, so a bit more suitable for the latter. On another hand a lot or dirt has to be washed out, no problem for the ten-tacles of an octo-pus. Even AI is its baby, everything is.

0
0
Reply
Johnny
Johnny
Dec 31, 2024 11:56 PM

An Aussie Christmas ‘wish list’;

https://www.scienceandfreedom.org/articles/christmas-covid-clean-up-wish-list/

Fat chance.

0
0
Reply
hotrod31
hotrod31
Dec 31, 2024 10:44 PM

… Wishing everyone a very HAPPY NEW YEAR with your families and loved-ones.

2
0
Reply
Johnny
Johnny
Dec 31, 2024 10:00 PM

So, will it be a Happy New Year or a Crappy New Fear?

3
0
Reply
antonym
antonym
Jan 1, 2025 6:12 AM
Reply to  Johnny

A classic!

Now try this for Mo’s early death @61: Monty Python didn’t give it a go even in tolerant 1979. Eleven official marriages would have given plenty of material for starters…

0
0
Reply
jed
jed
Dec 31, 2024 7:41 PM

surely its 2024 – no?????????

1
0
Reply
Vagabard
Vagabard
Dec 31, 2024 8:10 PM
Reply to  jed

One of the many pitfalls of copy/paste intros

“What changed?”

The year??

But then who’s really watching for solutions… (and for what motive)?

0
0
Reply
Captain Birdheart
Captain Birdheart
Dec 31, 2024 9:02 PM
Reply to  jed

What year is it really, OMG, I’m like what, etc.

When is the real end happy new year post, is this it ?

May be part of the control take down of a pagan holiday (near enough), shit, that edinburgh got cancelled…!

Anyway, first heard about this guy three days ago when I picked up his album ‘Arthur Buck’ at a record fair. Apparently, the record label dropped him after he wrote an antivax song. (and didn’t release 2nd album with the mighty Pete Buck…). This isn’t it.

Is he any good ?, dunno.

Joseph Arthur – Pale Fire Live Looping September 2019 – YouTube

0
0
Reply
Johnny
Johnny
Dec 31, 2024 11:58 PM
Reply to  Captain Birdheart

An interesting bloke on his creative and spiritual journey.

Tad too much looping I reckon.

1
0
Reply
