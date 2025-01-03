Part 1 of this series detailed a brief history of the movement started by Technocracy Inc. in the 1930s to completely transform North America into a scientific dictatorship. Their vision of a technocratic regime required all industry, resources, and governance be managed by scientists, engineers, and technicians.

Today, many aspects of their original plans are being executed through intentional collaboration between Big Tech, government, and NGOs, with power continually shifting toward present-day tech titans. The questions this installment seeks to answer are: (1) who authorized today’s technocrats to act in humanity’s interest, (2) what is their overarching world view, and (3) what are they hoping to accomplish?

Though they would argue, technocratic governments trend toward elitist rule. How could they not since technocracy’s core tenet posits that only the best and brightest (and often wealthiest) in STEM-related fields are fit to run society? Technocrats are averse to all political systems, believing they alone possess the knowledge and skill required to achieve the “common good” in all societies. Nevertheless, they often work behind the scenes within all forms of government to achieve their means. While promising equality, their rule can be more accurately described as a technical oligarchy, hence the need for extreme caution.

Such an organization has no precedence in any of the political forms. It is neither a democracy, an aristocracy, a plutocracy, a dictatorship, nor any of the other familiar political forms, all of which are completely inadequate and incompetent to handle the job. It is, instead, a Technocracy, being built along the technological lines of the job in hand.”

Technocracy Study Course, 1934. p.234

Early technocrats recognized that the world was trending toward greater levels of technological advancement. As a result, most would become dependent on these innovations for essential needs.

In the present, as contrasted with the past, the great majority of the population is in a position of absolute dependence upon the uninterrupted operation of a technological mechanism.”

Technocracy Study Course, 1934. p. 211

Technocrats thought the best way to provide goods and services was to commandeer the equipment needed to produce basic necessities. They created a system where equal distribution of goods and services would be fostered by substituting money for energy costs. To fully institute this radical transformation, technocrats needed ownership and oversight of the railways, power plants, telecommunications systems, factories, farms, etc. This system was described fully in the Technocracy Study Course published in 1934. The end products to be attained were [emphasis added]:

“(a) a high physical standard of living, (b) a high standard of public health, (c) a minimum of unnecessary labor, (d) a minimum of wastage of nonreplaceable resources, (e) an educational system to train the entire younger generation indiscriminately as regards all considerations other than inherent ability—a Continental system of human conditioning.”

As touched on previously, technocrats believed the “price-based” economic system would crash and burn, leaving a trail of disaster in its wake. They viewed the Great Depression as proof of capitalism’s imminent demise. With full confidence in their plans to reengineer the (North American) continent, they boasted that:

“Technocracy will not perish. After the inevitable collapse of our stupendous financial and political structure, after the many palliatives have been tried and have failed, it will still remain. Technocracy is the one workable answer to the frightening dilemma in which we find ourselves.”

Technocracy in Plain Terms, p. 6

Some of the initial plans of Technocracy Inc. in the 1930s have been adopted well beyond North American borders and gone through several iterations before arriving at what we are today. Many of their boasts have been proven accurate and threaten to plunge the world into a neo-feudal state worse than anything that has preceded.

Why is Trust Shifting Towards Technocrats?

Technocracy becomes a form of salvation after societies realize that democracy doesn’t guarantee national success. Democracy eventually gets sick of itself and votes for technocracy.”

Parag Khanna, Technocracy in America: The Rise of the Info State, 2017, p. 21

Technocracy (the system) and technology (the tools) are the hand and glove of the new order being established across the planet. Throughout the world, politicians and leaders are summoning the help of technocrats to help fix broken economies and governments.

Technocracy has previously taken root in or is currently being advocated for in countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada, China, Italy, India, Singapore, Lebanon, France, Pakistan, Indonesia, Mexico, Sudan, Tunisia, Ghana, and Nigeria among several others.

Hamas and Fatah have agreed to install a technocratic government to manage the Gaza Strip after warfare has ceased. Technocrats in the Caribbean nation of Saint Lucia are collaborating with German officials to secure funding for damages resulting from the so-called climate change crisis. Technocrats in Iran have advocated for the end of hostilities with the United States, believing they can collaborate with the incoming Trump administration, who has also surrounded himself with technocrats for his second term.

Pew Research conducted two recent surveys indicating that satisfaction with democratic governments is declining among wealthy nations with more people critical of their effectiveness. In addition, Pew has also confirmed public attitudes are becoming increasingly favorable to technocratic regimes citing that, “Majorities in two-thirds of the (twenty four) countries surveyed say this would be a good way to govern.” Pew added that, “Since 2017, the number of technocracy supporters has gone up in most of the countries surveyed.”

Technocracy starts out with the facts at hand which indicate what the next most probable state of society will be, and whether that state will be desirable from the standpoint of people’s opinions or not, has nothing to do with the question. However, and fortunately, it all seems to be highly desirable, even to the most skeptical.”

Technocracy in Plain Terms, p. 9

If surveys are reliable indicators, public trust has seemingly shifted from democratic governments to trust in CEOs, tech wizards, and scientific scholars. But is the nature of this shift an organic occurrence or something that’s been carefully manufactured?

Manufacturing Trust in Technocratic Saviors

One of the main purposes for this series is to show that technocracy is not a new concept and didn’t just arrive on the scene with familiar names such as Elon Musk and Peter Thiel. Despite the seemingly noble intentions of early technocrats, humans lusting for money and power have a way of pouncing on fresh ideas that can expedite their plans.

Theorizing that the world was in a transition to a new fourth era, the late Zbigniew Brzezinski anticipated in 1970 that [emphasis added]:

Another threat…confronts liberal democracy. More directly linked to the impact of technology, it involves the gradual appearance of a more controlled and directed society.Such a society would be dominated by an elite whose claim to political power would rest on allegedly superior scientific know-how. Unhindered by the restraints of traditional liberal values, this elite would not hesitate to achieve its political ends by using the latest modern techniques for influencing public behavior and keeping society under close surveillance and control”.

Brzezinski, Zbigniew. Between Two Ages: America’s Role in the Technetronic Era, Viking Press, 1970, pp. 252-253.

In a prior article written for Encounter, a British literary magazine secretly funded by the CIA to promote American foreign policy agendas, Brzezinski wrote [emphasis added]:

“In the technetronic society the trend would seem to be towards the aggregation of the individual support of millions of uncoordinated citizens, easily within the reach of magnetic and attractive personalities exploiting the latest communications techniques to manipulate emotions and control reason” (p. 19). “At the same time, the capacity to assert social and political control over the individual will vastly increase” (p.21). “Power will gravitate into the hands of those who control the information and can correlate it most rapidly. Our existing post-crisis management institutions will probably be increasingly supplanted by pre-crisis management institutions, the task of which will be to identify in advance likely social crises and to develop programmes to cope with them. This could encourage tendencies during the next several decades towards a technocratic dictatorship, leaving less and less room for political procedures as we now know them” (p.21).

Brzezinski wasn’t just some prescient academic, but an active member of a secret cabal working to bring his prophecies to fruition. If you simply substitute the term “technetronic” for technocracy, it all becomes clear. Consider the similarities between Brzezinski’s statements and those of Technocracy Inc.

“Technocracy is the science of social engineering…”

The Technocrat, 1937, p. 3 “Technocracy does not concern itself with human emotions or antagonisms, or political dogmas or beliefs… Technocracy stands for reconstruction and a new form of control…”

Technocracy in Plain Terms, p. 14 “If the people of North America—the rich as well as the poor, as none are immune— are to escape the stark horror of famine and barbarism which may follow this crash, Technocracy will have to save them. Only Technocracy can do it—Technocracy, the scientific control of all social functions.”

Technocracy in Plain Terms, p. 6 “All scientific indicators point to the probability that the next social state shall be a Technocracy.”

Wilton Ivie, The Technocrat, December 1964, p. 5

The world Brzezinski described has almost fully arrived, but increasingly positive attitudes toward technocracy do not reflect a grass-roots phenomenon. Mindsets are being deliberately engineered to produce a new form of social control, as both Brzezinski and early Technocrats explained. Emotions are being manipulated and reason is being controlled to crush traditional values and beliefs under the boot of an elite agenda stealthily taking hold of governments and industries. The (purposely arranged) chaos plaguing the world has opened the door for technocrats offering solutions to achieve fiscal stability, social cohesion, and comfort and ease in a high-tech utopia. Many are taking the bait.

If asked who authorized them to enact such broad and revolutionary changes, most technocrats would answer that you and I did. Though you may vehemently oppose their agenda, your consent is implicit through the gaggle of government and NGO representatives acting on your behalf. The world view of technocrats puts them at the top of society, functioning as owners and operators while paying lip service to ideas like democracy, equality, and justice. The game has been rigged and many have been seduced into cheering for the “fixers,” ignorant of the real plans to create a more controlled and surveilled society, just as Brzezinski foresaw in Between Two Ages [emphasis added]:

…it will soon be possible to assert almost continuous surveillance over every citizen and to maintain up-to-date, complete files, containing even most personal information about the health or personal behaviour of the citizen, in addition to more customary data. These files will be subject to instantaneous retrieval by the authorities”.

How Technocrats Pulled Off a Silent Coup

Technocracy’s end game was already revealed in Part 1. Future installments will detail current plans designed to bring us to this stage. But before discussing the present situation, a continued analysis of the past is in order.

Brzezinski was a professor at Columbia University, a school with deep connections to the Rockefeller dynasty and a launching pad for their foray into pharmaceuticals and allopathic medicine. In a curious connection, Technocracy Inc. was also established at Columbia University’s School of Engineering in 1931 by founders Howard Scott and Walter Rautenstrauch. Technocracy may have begun on a college campus in New York City, but it began to spread rapidly even after its heyday in the 1930s-40s when it boasted half a million members.

As a Rockefeller protégé, Brzezinski helped David Rockefeller, CEO and chairman of Chase Manhattan Bank (now JP Morgan Chase and branch of the Rothschild banking cartel), establish the Trilateral Commission in 1973. The Trilaterals sought to create a “New International Economic Order” with greater collaboration between the US, Europe, and Asia.

This collaboration served to benefit the Rockefellers and their wealthy clique through the adoption of favorable policies and agreements. It broadened global trade and created conditions allowing the techno-oligarchs to exploit the abundant natural resources of territories once inaccessible.

The Trilateral Commission achieved a silent coup with the Carter administration of the late 1970s. President Carter, Vice President Walter Mondale, and Brzezinski serving as National Security Advisor were all members, but the penetration went much deeper.

As of 25 December 1976, therefore, there were nineteen commissioners, including Carter and Mondale, holding tremendous political power. These presidential appointees represented almost one-third of the Trilateral Commission members from the United States.”

Sutton, Anthony and Wood, Patrick, Trilaterals Over Washington, 1978, The August Corporation, p. 2

The Rockefellers were fierce advocates for world government and instrumental in founding the United Nations to achieve that purpose after their initial plan for a League of Nations failed. In addition to their Standard Oil dynasty, the Rockefellers influenced public health through a long time partnership with the World Health Organization.

Through the Rockefeller Foundation, Rockefeller Brothers Fund, Rockefeller Family Fund, and Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors they have financed scores of NGOs, universities, and businesses extending their influence around the world. They were also instrumental in the creation, funding, and/or leadership of elitist organizations like the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), Bilderberg Group, and The Club of Rome pushing ideologies such as eugenics and population control, global religion, and global governance while meeting in secret.

Regarding his role in advocating for world government, David once stated:

But [today] the world is more sophisticated and prepared to march towards a world government.”

1991 speech at Bilderberg meeting in Berlin

Confirming his complicity in attempting to form a world government, he wrote in his Memoirs:

“Some even believe we (the Rockefeller family) are…conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure — one world, if you will. If that’s the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it.”

Affirming the alignment with technocratic goals, Brzezinski wrote [emphasis added]:

“Technological developments make it certain that modern society will require more and more planning. Deliberate management of the American future will become widespread, with the planner eventually displacing the lawyer as the key social legislator and manipulator…How to combine social planning with personal freedom is already emerging as the key dilemma of technetronic America…”

Between Two Ages: America’s Role in the Technetronic Era, p. 260

The Rockefellers and their minions were not alone in these pursuits as the wealthy titans of the late 19th and early 20th centuries joined them in creating other philanthropic institutions like the Ford and Carnegie Foundations. However, their altruism was just a guise to obtain greater power and influence.

The major philanthropic foundations created by America’s ‘robber baron’ industrialists and bankers were established not to benefit mankind, as was their stated purpose, but to benefit the bankers and industrialist elites in order to engage in social engineering. Through banks, these powerful families controlled the global economy; through think tanks, they manage the political and foreign policy establishments; and through foundations, they engineer society itself according to their own designs and interests.”

Andrew Gavin Marshall

Even AI is hip to the globalist’s game. At the 2023 Annual Trilateral Commission meeting in which an unnamed speaker declared 2023 to be “year one of this new global order,” attendees asked ChatGPT to create a poem about the organization. The following is one of the entries:

“In secret meetings, you plan and conspire,

To create a new order, of which you aspire.

Your goals are unclear, but some see the end,

As a world government, with you as its friend.”

Technocracy Ascending, a Fait Accompli?

Is technocratic governance a fait accompli too powerful to resist? As previously established, technocracy is all about control. Control of resources, government, economies, goods and services, data, and people. Proponents do not hesitate to conduct mass surveillance, engage in mind control, and employ propaganda to steer human behavior.

They justify strict control and pervasive surveillance as methods to quell civil unrest as societal conditions continue to deteriorate. Until a critical mass of people are both aware of and actively resistant to the technocratic agenda it may continue largely unabated, but it is far from an undefeatable foe.

Many technocrats view themselves as saviors and authorized themselves to fix the myriad problems humanity faces. Believing they are possessors of the “one workable answer,” they’re attempting to fashion a world unaffected by the capriciousness of the human condition. They despise spontaneity and unexpected outcomes, instead preferring a scientific, fact-based worldview that reduces inconsistencies and variables that occur with current governance models. Their solutions depend on the expanded and efficient use of snake oil digital technology and data and the overt or implicit consent of the people.

Technocratic intervention in society has often been a short-lived experiment, much to the chagrin of the utopian hopium brokers. To remedy this, a more comprehensive long-term plan was devised, merging technocracy and environmentalism to accelerate the shift of global wealth and societal control upward. This global movement threatens to upend all of society by the year 2030.

Part 3 will expose this dangerous conspiracy.

Jesse Smith is an American journalist and editor of Truth Unmuted, a news and opinion website dedicated to challenging globalist plans and ideologies like technocracy, transhumanism, the Great Reset, and Agenda 2030. Jesse currently lives in Mexico and writes about current events through the lens of a Biblical worldview. His articles have been published on Global Research, Activist Post, and TruthTalk.UK.