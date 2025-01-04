I’ve heard this phrase, “Why should I worry? I have nothing to hide,” more often than I am comfortable with. This is a clear declaration of innocence with an assumption that the only reason one would have to worry about any sort of repercussions is if they committed a crime.

But what constitutes a crime? And where is this strange misunderstanding that authority has never cared much about “laws” and other such nonsense, before moving in on someone?

Of course, the people who say they have “nothing to hide” do not believe for a second that authority would come after them illegally, on a whim, or for nefarious reasons. Anyone who thinks such things is a paranoid conspiracy theorist and is over-reacting. “You’ve seen too many spy movies,” they might say—movies about East Germany or the Soviet Union during the Cold War. Only those oppressive sorts of governments would do such things, and here in the “free world,” we are immune from such shenanigans. “We are past that kind of cloak-and-dagger crap,” they might say.

In fact, I doubt if they believe this sort of thing happens anywhere in the world in the 21st Century (authority herding up people to persecute for no specific breach of any law). Maybe in North Korea or certain parts of the Middle East with terrorists and such, but nowhere in the civilized world. Talk about naive.

But isn’t that the name of the game these days? Naïveté. Or denial. Or stupidity. Or lack of common sense.

For me, and I would venture to say for most of you reading this, it doesn’t take much to see how stupid this line of thinking is—and how incomplete it is. You don’t have to believe that every move you make is being scrutinized and puts you in harm’s way to at least realize and understand the more accessible we are to scrutiny, the more likely something could go wrong, and we could get screwed. And we are approaching very quickly the time when every move we make WILL be scrutinized, evaluated, recorded, assessed, and used “against” us. Whether we have “anything to hide” or not

I put “against” in quotes because gone are the days where we would need to have broken an obvious law or rule to have action taken. The “against” at this point can be quite a bit more subtle than being punished acutely, beaten by police thugs, or thrown in prison. “Against” can be simpler than those extreme acts, it can be being barred from social media or the internet altogether, it can be having your email no longer function, not being allowed to drive more than 10 miles from your home, not being “approved” for a loan, or not being allowed to shop in a grocery store.

On and on and on.

I am not saying this will not be followed by physical beatings (or forced vaccine injections) or incarcerations. That will more than likely be more common in the future, but it won’t start with that.

People may not have criminal acts to hide, as the saying implies, but that doesn’t mean they are not being watched, manipulated, and controlled. As time goes by, the criminal acts they believe they are not guilty of will become less and less easy to avoid—criminality now includes donating money to a “cause” we might believe in, yet is contrary to the mainstream narrative. As I have mentioned many times before, my bank accounts were frozen after I donated $150 to the truckers during the Truckers Convoy in Canada. An innocent enough act. Not a single thought crossed my mind that I was being a ”criminal” when I did this, yet I was treated like one.

Members of my family supported the government’s action. They told me I should not be supporting a criminal “cause” (the truckers “taking over Ottawa”). And if I had minded my manners (and not protested), I would not have been “punished.”

Really?

I am a child of the ‘60s, from the States as well, and protesting, or at the very least supporting a protest against the government, was a natural way of life. When a person is punished for legally and peacefully expressing their views, even if it goes against the government, then we have indeed moved into a totalitarian regime.

But the sheep don’t see it that way. They stay out of trouble no matter what’s happening. They believe anyone making their voice heard over the din of government corruption is wrong and should be rightfully punished. They cry, “I have nothing to hide, I would never do such a thing.”

Whitney Webb in her wonderful two-volume treatise on American corruption, One Nation Under Blackmail, calls this “passive obedience.” Very slowly, people’s interpretation of what is “too much” includes simple speech, simple agreement with a contrary idea, and simple expression of what they believe is right. “Stay under the radar,” they say, as they sip their latte at the local Starbucks, “I don’t want to cause any trouble.”

Yes, it used to be that before authority would come down on you, you would have to have committed an actual crime. It wasn’t all that easy to find people committing crimes, either. It took investigation, manpower, time, and energy. It was expensive. Even citing someone for speeding wasn’t as easy as it is to do today. Motorcycle cops sat behind billboards on highways known for speeders. There was no radar then, no traffic cameras with sophisticated technology designed to catch lawbreakers and even issue tickets—all automatically with no human engagement at all.

Look at warfare these days—drones—and drones are clearly being developed to monitor local crime, and soon, drones and robots will be used to apprehend and even punish alleged violators, perpetrators, and innocent citizens.

Innocent? Well, if you make sure you stay under the radar and do NOTHING that could be interpreted as some sort of infringement, then you have nothing to hide from the hovering drone, the prowling robo dog-cop, or the webcam on your laptop or iPhone.

There certainly will be nowhere to hide, and it will soon be utterly impossible to distinguish what is right or wrong—best not to do anything at all. Just sip your latte, play your video games, stare at TikTok videos, smoke your pot (now that it is legal), and live your boring and in-the-box life. Don’t shake the bush; it will just bring undo attention.

But that will not be good enough. The name of the game is not to punish violators to keep society “safe” (although that, of course, is what they endlessly tell us). The name of the game is control. And control is accomplished through constant fear. It will not take anything to come under the thumb of authority. It will take no time, money or even human scrutiny to tag people once all of this is in place (digital IDs, CBDC, surveillance everywhere, bio-ID, etc. etc.)

Punishment (in the form of limited freedoms, sometimes physical pain, etc.) will be automatically handed out to just about anyone for just about anything. And we typically won’t even know why. It will then be impossible to hide anything, and anything will get you in trouble.

Todd Hayen PhD is a registered psychotherapist practicing in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He holds a PhD in depth psychotherapy and an MA in Consciousness Studies. He specializes in Jungian, archetypal, psychology. Todd also writes for his own substack, which you can read here