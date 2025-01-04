Nothing to Hide
Todd Hayen
I’ve heard this phrase, “Why should I worry? I have nothing to hide,” more often than I am comfortable with. This is a clear declaration of innocence with an assumption that the only reason one would have to worry about any sort of repercussions is if they committed a crime.
But what constitutes a crime? And where is this strange misunderstanding that authority has never cared much about “laws” and other such nonsense, before moving in on someone?
Of course, the people who say they have “nothing to hide” do not believe for a second that authority would come after them illegally, on a whim, or for nefarious reasons. Anyone who thinks such things is a paranoid conspiracy theorist and is over-reacting. “You’ve seen too many spy movies,” they might say—movies about East Germany or the Soviet Union during the Cold War. Only those oppressive sorts of governments would do such things, and here in the “free world,” we are immune from such shenanigans. “We are past that kind of cloak-and-dagger crap,” they might say.
In fact, I doubt if they believe this sort of thing happens anywhere in the world in the 21st Century (authority herding up people to persecute for no specific breach of any law). Maybe in North Korea or certain parts of the Middle East with terrorists and such, but nowhere in the civilized world. Talk about naive.
But isn’t that the name of the game these days? Naïveté. Or denial. Or stupidity. Or lack of common sense.
For me, and I would venture to say for most of you reading this, it doesn’t take much to see how stupid this line of thinking is—and how incomplete it is. You don’t have to believe that every move you make is being scrutinized and puts you in harm’s way to at least realize and understand the more accessible we are to scrutiny, the more likely something could go wrong, and we could get screwed. And we are approaching very quickly the time when every move we make WILL be scrutinized, evaluated, recorded, assessed, and used “against” us. Whether we have “anything to hide” or not
I put “against” in quotes because gone are the days where we would need to have broken an obvious law or rule to have action taken. The “against” at this point can be quite a bit more subtle than being punished acutely, beaten by police thugs, or thrown in prison. “Against” can be simpler than those extreme acts, it can be being barred from social media or the internet altogether, it can be having your email no longer function, not being allowed to drive more than 10 miles from your home, not being “approved” for a loan, or not being allowed to shop in a grocery store.
On and on and on.
I am not saying this will not be followed by physical beatings (or forced vaccine injections) or incarcerations. That will more than likely be more common in the future, but it won’t start with that.
People may not have criminal acts to hide, as the saying implies, but that doesn’t mean they are not being watched, manipulated, and controlled. As time goes by, the criminal acts they believe they are not guilty of will become less and less easy to avoid—criminality now includes donating money to a “cause” we might believe in, yet is contrary to the mainstream narrative. As I have mentioned many times before, my bank accounts were frozen after I donated $150 to the truckers during the Truckers Convoy in Canada. An innocent enough act. Not a single thought crossed my mind that I was being a ”criminal” when I did this, yet I was treated like one.
Members of my family supported the government’s action. They told me I should not be supporting a criminal “cause” (the truckers “taking over Ottawa”). And if I had minded my manners (and not protested), I would not have been “punished.”
Really?
I am a child of the ‘60s, from the States as well, and protesting, or at the very least supporting a protest against the government, was a natural way of life. When a person is punished for legally and peacefully expressing their views, even if it goes against the government, then we have indeed moved into a totalitarian regime.
But the sheep don’t see it that way. They stay out of trouble no matter what’s happening. They believe anyone making their voice heard over the din of government corruption is wrong and should be rightfully punished. They cry, “I have nothing to hide, I would never do such a thing.”
Whitney Webb in her wonderful two-volume treatise on American corruption, One Nation Under Blackmail, calls this “passive obedience.” Very slowly, people’s interpretation of what is “too much” includes simple speech, simple agreement with a contrary idea, and simple expression of what they believe is right. “Stay under the radar,” they say, as they sip their latte at the local Starbucks, “I don’t want to cause any trouble.”
Yes, it used to be that before authority would come down on you, you would have to have committed an actual crime. It wasn’t all that easy to find people committing crimes, either. It took investigation, manpower, time, and energy. It was expensive. Even citing someone for speeding wasn’t as easy as it is to do today. Motorcycle cops sat behind billboards on highways known for speeders. There was no radar then, no traffic cameras with sophisticated technology designed to catch lawbreakers and even issue tickets—all automatically with no human engagement at all.
Look at warfare these days—drones—and drones are clearly being developed to monitor local crime, and soon, drones and robots will be used to apprehend and even punish alleged violators, perpetrators, and innocent citizens.
Innocent? Well, if you make sure you stay under the radar and do NOTHING that could be interpreted as some sort of infringement, then you have nothing to hide from the hovering drone, the prowling robo dog-cop, or the webcam on your laptop or iPhone.
There certainly will be nowhere to hide, and it will soon be utterly impossible to distinguish what is right or wrong—best not to do anything at all. Just sip your latte, play your video games, stare at TikTok videos, smoke your pot (now that it is legal), and live your boring and in-the-box life. Don’t shake the bush; it will just bring undo attention.
But that will not be good enough. The name of the game is not to punish violators to keep society “safe” (although that, of course, is what they endlessly tell us). The name of the game is control. And control is accomplished through constant fear. It will not take anything to come under the thumb of authority. It will take no time, money or even human scrutiny to tag people once all of this is in place (digital IDs, CBDC, surveillance everywhere, bio-ID, etc. etc.)
Punishment (in the form of limited freedoms, sometimes physical pain, etc.) will be automatically handed out to just about anyone for just about anything. And we typically won’t even know why. It will then be impossible to hide anything, and anything will get you in trouble.
For driving, get a freaking dash cam and a good micro sd card for it.
Some idiot ran the red light and my camera saved the poor guy hit.
She insisted she didn’t run the red light and she was trying to get to church.
😂
even David Icke got a blue tic yet fake screams digital ID!!.
Woke populist right, licking this up.
Musk changes his account settings so only verified accounts can reply to him.
Verified means, passports, driver licences, letter of latest utility bill, AI camera room scan of your property to prove your not AI and in some cases the latest 3 months bank statement, IP address. Working email pass check, mobile number phone check and bank account, credit card check.
All this to be able to comment = be verified. wow what a truther.
They constantly think about ‘hiding’ because much “elite” themselves are members of secret satanist clubs and thus have plenty to hide; Keith Starmer is still looking the other way 10 years after 250,000 white girls were raped by Muslim Pakistani men with British passports.
No doubt Justin Trudeau, Mark Rutte etc have similar problems. This is how these Puppets are played, with blackmail via their sick hobbies which they have in common with too many fanatic Muslim men.
Joe Sixpack has way less to hide and has no power anyway, plus there are way too many of them in the West. Same for normal men in the East.
Oh, definitely. Just off the top of my head, Trudeau has his repeated blackface incidents, and Rutte, when he was in university, wrote in a student newspaper in support of lowering the age of consent. And that’s just the things that have come to light. Who knows what else they have to hide that Schwab et al. could be hanging over their heads as potential blackmail material?
Schwab et al. deliberately select these “young global leader” types because they know they are messed up (to put it politely) and can therefore be blackmailed when needed.
Yes; Justin Trudeau purportedly signed a NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) with a family here in Vancouver, BC, Canada subsequent to his stint as a drama teacher in said city a few years ago; and his old man, Pierre Elliott, was accused by Cathy O’Brien as being one of the many paedophiles who had serially raped her during adolescence (see, Trans-formation of America). That is all! RGB-Y4 out!
everybody has somthing to hide its called privacy
Lock yourself down to “save the planet”:
https://slate.com/technology/2025/01/new-years-resolution-climate-change-do-nothing.html
“Opt out of all after-school activities for your kids”
Dante needed to add a new circle in Hell for someone who’d try to persuade people to do this.
Turn adults into children:
https://www.theatlantic.com/family/archive/2024/04/adult-stuffed-animal-revival/678012/
‘Big Mother’ state will be there to pick up the pieces….
I think your family member was correct kind off,
the trucker psyop that appeared 2 years after it sell by date and when most of the world was opening up after the nonsense called bs19.
The Truckers did nothing during covid except help bring in new banking laws (funny how that works) that was helped and PR sold The convery by the Conservative chrisydoom media also help sell the E.U tractors thing which was politically orientated and the BBB party had links to Monsanto as the retards think Nitrogen is normal for farming practices LOL .
fertilizer you silly people makes fluorides, raw phosphate ore contains high concentrations of fluoride yet you dummbies through oligarchy funded alt. think the top 3 fertilizers
Nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium are healthy to normal farming, 😂
Thank god for the truckers psyop as this helps sell the studpify normalization and add RFK to the mix and bang you now got repackaging of chemicals and bigharms industry now sold as lets do it different by the kocks industry whores like cancer owens mosad daily weirdo psychology for the idiots petersons and all the others whores who follow suit (OG of being another who sold the convery and tractor/truckers chemical industry funded scam as real) so did Icke.
Nothing sells real more than front page of every newspaper when the oligarchy funded alt tells you there trying to censor them by echo chamber the same story on line and cross sharing the same fake photos using the oligarchy funded alt.
Remember mindcontrol and I dont watch TV or radio crowd who swallow more poison shit watching ultra naive media who tells you to hate and like.
“against”Just oil – blocking roads EVIL lock em up. shills.
“approved”Truckers and Tractors blocking roads and ambulances = oligarchy funded chemical industry alt.= good.
Funny how the sub-literate spelling (ever heard of Spellcheckers?) and diuretic word flow is at odds with the correct setting of paragraphs, not that it tempts me to read further than para. 1.
you dident hae to read it you twat
Perhaps, the Sub-literate spelling is intentional.. a disguise or simply a fun Way to ” Fuck shit Up” !.. There does seem at least one good point in there somewhere .. using the Canadian Truckers for the normalisation of debanking of dissidents for example!
This spelling thing seems to upset you education clever types.
I am happy with the votes.
Happy new year got 100 so adm is worse than me.
If the edit button was working and I got school system education status.
I may of been lucky enough to get brainwashed and read further than line 2.
I’ve heard this claim before about the truckers, and it’s nonsense. As someone living in Canada, I can tell you that the convoy appeared near the height of the insanity. A couple weeks before, Trudeau had told an interviewer in Quebec that “we would have to decide if we’re going to tolerate the unvaccinated.” That sure sounded pretty ominous. In Ontario, the unvaxed had just been prohibited from visiting family in hospitals at the start of 2022. Overall persecution of the unvaxed in Canadian society was peaking around this time, with vax passports and mandates in effect in every part of the country.
Would sooner have been better for the protests? Yes, of course. But the covid psyop was very far from over in Canada when the convoy appeared in January 2022. Things didn’t start to turn in Canada until the Russia/Ukraine war at the end of February.
Yep.
A constant state of fear.
Whether it be war, criminals, climate, pandemics, cancer, refugees, economic meltdown, drones, cameras, cops or random acts of violence.
They’ve got us by the short and curlies.
Here We all are on our Smartphones , coralled into tiny Digital Ghetto’s ( substack, and a few seemingly independent dissident News Sites , We know that every keystroke is hoovered up,our browsing histories exposed , feeling Alienated amidst all these Palpable Psy-Ops ,surviving a major Global Population Cull ( and knowing it will continue indefinately), every fibre of My being tells Me to just pulverise this phone and disconnect from the internet permanently , but i feel so alone , and Wounded that , just reading comments by other hapless Souls who are alienated , seems some small comfort , the harrowing anomie i see all around Me, makes Me feel erased from a society which makes no sense anymore .. if I did not believe life was sacred , and had no pre digital killbox dreams to fall back on , Im certain i Would have topped Myself in late 2021.. People have hardened to Stone , most have at least some subconcious inkling that the Shit has hit the Fan…. the level of insousiance with which we just continue to fiddle with our devices knowing We have lost all pretence of Privacy is puzzling ,and terrifying ..
A poem of desperate horror Marb.
Never fear. We are still breathing and it feels good.
The “Strategy of Tension”.
Excellent article. The default assumption is that those who go into public service are generally noble, community-minded people who are not interested in – and have nothing to gain from – persecuting law-abiding citizens.
However, the more extensive surveillance by government becomes, the more attractive service in such a government becomes to those who are motivated by a lust for power over others. Then begins a downward spiral which nullifies the default assumption.