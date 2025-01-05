The 12 Memes of Christmas
Editor
It’s Twelfth Night, which means Christmas is officially over. It’s time to take the decorations down or else face bad luck for the next 360 days.
But to help stave off those end-of-holiday blues, we bring you gift of laughter to brighten the day. Without further ado, the 12 Memes of Christmas (sing along if you know the words).
On the twelfth day of Christmas, my memelords gave to me…
12 Sceptics Thriving
Does anyone know a single person regretting this decision?
11 Agents Faking
To quote another meme, why not both?
10 Docs a-boosting
Prepare for more when the “Bird Flu” hits.
9 Strangers Screaming
So..it’s not just us then. That’s a relief honestly.
8 MAIDS In-Waiting
This is my favourite pun in the list and it’s not close.
7 Cults A-Coping
Don’t worry, I’m sure he’ll keep his promises this time. #TrustThePlan
6 Cats a-clawing
Have cat. Can confirm.
5 Covid YEEEAARRSS
Serious cognitive dissonance for me. My mind says it’s been 2 years at most, but my greying temples say it must have been at least 10.
4 Coughing Birds
…actually I think this is my favourite pun.
3 Brief Haunts
Makes sense to me.
2 New States
No, the Panama Canal will not be a state.
…and a single world government
It’s the only problem there is.
BONUS MEMES!
I like this meme too much to exclude it, but couldn’t fit it in the song:
#TrustThePharisees
And there’s always room to praise the ever-brilliant Bob Moran:
That’s it guys. Christmas is over. We’re on to 2025.
But whether you’re approaching the New Year like this…
…or like this…
Let’s hope it’s a good one.
Happy New Year everyone.
