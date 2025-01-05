It’s Twelfth Night, which means Christmas is officially over. It’s time to take the decorations down or else face bad luck for the next 360 days.

But to help stave off those end-of-holiday blues, we bring you gift of laughter to brighten the day. Without further ado, the 12 Memes of Christmas (sing along if you know the words).

On the twelfth day of Christmas, my memelords gave to me…

12 Sceptics Thriving

Does anyone know a single person regretting this decision?

11 Agents Faking

To quote another meme, why not both?

10 Docs a-boosting

Prepare for more when the “Bird Flu” hits.

9 Strangers Screaming



So..it’s not just us then. That’s a relief honestly.

8 MAIDS In-Waiting

This is my favourite pun in the list and it’s not close.

7 Cults A-Coping



Don’t worry, I’m sure he’ll keep his promises this time. #TrustThePlan

6 Cats a-clawing



Have cat. Can confirm.

5 Covid YEEEAARRSS

Serious cognitive dissonance for me. My mind says it’s been 2 years at most, but my greying temples say it must have been at least 10.

4 Coughing Birds

…actually I think this is my favourite pun.

3 Brief Haunts



Makes sense to me.

2 New States

No, the Panama Canal will not be a state.

…and a single world government

It’s the only problem there is.

BONUS MEMES!

I like this meme too much to exclude it, but couldn’t fit it in the song:

#TrustThePharisees

And there’s always room to praise the ever-brilliant Bob Moran:

That’s it guys. Christmas is over. We’re on to 2025.

But whether you’re approaching the New Year like this…

…or like this…

Let’s hope it’s a good one.

Happy New Year everyone.

