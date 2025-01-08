Predicting 2025: The Bird Flu out the window
Bird Flu was all set to be "the next pandemic" but has it missed the window?
Kit Knightly
Our third prediction for 2025 isn’t exactly a crazy left-field pick: Bird Flu. It’s going to happen. The question is when, and how much.
The second half of 2024 was full of dire warnings that H5N1 was “just one mutation away” from human-to-human transmission or articles bemoaning how little we learned from “Covid” and how unprepared we are.
It very much felt like, after over two years of talking it up as the next big disease, Bird Flu was coming to a head.
Then, just yesterday the press reported “the first official bird flu death”, the patient was over 65 with “other pre-existing health conditions” (sound familiar?).
Does that mean we’re about to get the “next pandemic” they’ve been talking about for so long?
Maybe, maybe not. It’s noteworthy that, despite the reported death, the hysteria still seems low-grade.
There’s no real commitment to the story. The WHO is still describing H5N1 as “very, very low risk” to humans. This is obviously true, but the truth only ever appears in WHO press releases by coincidence.
It’s starting to feel like “Bird Flu” might have missed its window. They think they may have fizzled all the H5N1 momentum to the point that letting it die is the best option.
That means a change in narrative architecture. A redirect is required. Instead of Bird Flu being “the next pandemic”, it may be about to become a “near-miss pandemic”, perhaps one that is artfully avoided by advancements in vaccine technology or thorough screening. Well done us.
It could be that two years of hype has smothered the bird flu brand in the cradle (nest?), so the “next pandemic” will actually be some surprise newcomer – like whatever made-up nonsense is allegedly hitting China right now.
…or maybe the black death.
Or maybe I’m wrong, this is the calm before the storm, and the Bird Flu waves are about to break on the shores of 2025.
Whatever direction it ends up taking, 2025 will be the climax of the Bird Flu narrative. If it hasn’t become a full-blown thing by March, it likely never will.
WILDCARD PREDICTION: Bird Flu or not, 2025 will see the first “100-day vaccine”, probably a nasal spray combi-vaccine for flu & something else. Its reported success may be credited with “avoiding a second Covid” or “saving us from another lockdown”.
Some good news: Dissident Voice is back online.
Angie Tibbs would be pleased.
I think it best not to make predictions – it’s not very discerning.
Most $uiturd$ at the top have massive egos. That’s how one achieves those heights of course. That, or nepotism.
Having a massive ego and a position of high authority no doubt leads to a Messiah Complex in many of the $uiturd$.
Feeling ‘Godlike’ they get a buzz out of throwing their weight around. And we get crushed.
So, is it less of a conspiracy and more of a demented and deadly (for us) ego trip?
Just askin.
“They” can’t pull it off now. I don’t see how with Trump and his cohorts beginning his second term. Although Mr. Operation Warpspeed has never admitted and apologized for his role in the scam of the century, so far, he certainly won’t dare to support another lockdown, mandatory facemasks, or mandatory fake vaccine shots. Talk about throwing some red meat to his base, that would be going the other way. His base has bragged about how Trump never supported mandates, which is what separates him from Biden and the Dems in their deceived minds, while openly admitting they believe there was/is a Covid-19 and there was a pandemic. There had to have been because Trump said so.
The other wild cards in this are RFK. Jr., the increasingly insane Elon Musk, and Donald Trump, Jr., who seems to have been allowed to up his game in the oligarchy media. Both Musk and Junior are putting things out there that are very influential, like it or not. So, what they would say about the WHO declaring another pandemic would be very significant, and also very telling. Kind of like where the rubber really meets the road regarding Trump and his admin. If they don’t come out and call it bullshit, like they should, then that says it all about what they’re really about, like Trump. If they do call bullshit, they’ll need to tie it to the fake Covid-19 virus, and that would implicate Trump and his lies about it. Classic rock and a hard place. And I don’t think the WHO can take the chance at testing them right now.
I’m thinking the rulers that be will avoid that for now, too many other fish to fry. So I wouldn’t expect anything other than the continued roll beat we hear now in 2025.
Pre-dicting the UK in 2025: a magnet for childmolesters worldwide after the unanimous Labour vote not to investigate the >250,000 size child rape wave. how to call it, girlocide, pedoheaven, racistrapistan?
Well, the hysteria took eggs off the shelves of my grocery store…
In 2005 Neil Ferguson said that up to 200 million people could be killed by bird flu. WHO said the total was 78 deaths. In 2005 a NY Times op-ed warning of bird flu pandemic was penned by then junior Senator Obama and his globalist pal Senator Lugar saying it was time for “decisive action to prevent a pandemic.”…https://www.nytimes.com/2005/06/06/opinion/grounding-a-pandemic.html
At least the chickens in the above picture are not Caged -though still
cooped-up in big barns… Though the chooks are uncaged in the big
barns they’re marketed as ‘free range’ – Different branding, same
working conditions…
The most important lesson from the Corona virus vaxx campaign from year 2000 to 2024 is for you to realize “they are all in it”;
China, Russia, North Korea, Europe and US especially, Africa, Brasil, East Europe Commie states, the Sheeple, you name it.
They are all in it and what does that mean? It means YOU cant do a f…… shit about it. YOU are a loner, a lonesome wolf in the middle of a grasshopper swarm, and they will eat you up, all of you!
Pack your shit folks, you are going home to mom!
Coming of Age in Troubled Times: An Interview with Stephen Jenkinson
https://abeautifulresistance.org/site/2021/4/18/coming-of-age-in-troubled-times-an-interview-with-stephen-jenkinson
What’s My Age Again?
https://youtu.be/K7l5ZeVVoCA?si=VpVbvHy4lBz-buAq
The Sun Interview
As We Lay DyingStephen Jenkinson On How We Deny Our Mortality
By Erik Hoffner
August 2015
https://www.thesunmagazine.org/articles/25511-as-we-lay-dying
He has a point. “How did you treat the garden while you were here”, and people come up with a mountain of excuses.
To die in a decent way is to align yourself with Christ! It is that easy, but at the same time so difficult for many.
In France it’s compulsory to vaxx ducks on farms of more than 250 of em. Probable outcome is new variants; that’s what happened in China. Also the vaxx contains squalene, not healthy for people eating the ducks if there’s a remnant.
Another benefit for TPTB is that it’s created the necessary pretext for mandatory beef & chicken farmers in US to have federally-overseen testing.
For most explicit info about bird flu I recommend this Peter McCullough video.
https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/current-bird-flu-outbreak-is-man
I think the target this time may be more the food supply than people.
I know I’m a pandemic behind here, but this is important for you in the UK to know about:
“Recent reports from the United Kingdom have revealed the existence of an online influence operation dating back to 2011. Partnered with British Army intelligence, and with an alleged financial interest in profiting from the “COVID-19” regime, a group called the “Mutton Crew” has been seeking to ruin the lives of COVID-skeptic British doctors and even a member of Parliament.”
detailed article worth scanning. Comes to you from Lifesite News, courtesy of Meryl Nass.
https://www.lifesitenews.com/analysis/how-a-shadowy-group-linked-to-uk-army-intelligence-tried-to-ruin-the-lives-of-covid-skeptics/
Another IQ test, and the people will fail. Hospitals are already doing “mask mandate”, requiring people to harm themselves in order to receive “medical treatment”. If someone tells you to mask up to get care, run for the hills because they are clueless and more likely to kill you than help.
They’re so freaking stupid with the propaganda.
Farmer with pink eye etc
Didn’t they learn how to fake pandemics from COVID?
Perhaps this is just an idiot test.
Idiots can get their nasal or shot or whatever cause murica.
Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2025-01-08. Jab’s S Protein strongly suppresses innate immunity, doubling risk of heart attack, strokes & death (blog, gab, tweet, pic1, pic2, pic3, pic4).
Birds, bats and vampires.
Those winged creatures don’t like us.
Can you blame them?
https://brownstone.org/articles/nosferatu-in-the-wake-of-the-covid-experience/
No. Look at these chickens on the photo to the article. Not a single smile.
I suppose they know what a miserable life we give their specie. Eat their eggs, eat their female legs and make soup out of their males.
They tell this to the other birds why we have a bad reputation all over. Thin Lizzy: https://vkvideo.ru/video-218898047_456240246
if you are on camera you don’t act normal birds aren’t real and nor are we
nor, not and nor, man !
Just cos I cant spell neither,
Those birds who hang around us, what do they want?
Food
Real birds migrate, okay a few real ones hang around us, for food nests.
The feral pigeon taking over suburbia, the gulls on roofs don’t mind 5g
Everything is electric and nobody knows what that is
Who and what makes the rules up?
The Feral Pigeon is not a real bird.
The bird has flown its coop !