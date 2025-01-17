WATCH: Car Freedom – #SolutionsWatch
Anyone who has been car shopping recently knows that modern cars are surveillance and privacy nightmares that take control out of the hands of their supposed owners and places them in the hands of car manufacturers and government regulators. So what do we do about this problem? Joining us today to discuss these issues is Eric Peters, an Anarcho-Libertarian writer and gearhead who discusses the intersection of cars and freedom at his website, EPAutos.com.
Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
All the electronics in modern four or more wheelers is another scam. Older pure mechanically vehicles could be self repaired; the modern ones with the electronics lashed in can only be done by authorized dealers, for a king’s ransom. Even mechanics who can readout the on board computer and fix all the problems can’t get it running: electronically blocked with a factory/ dealer release code.
Next level: connect these through wifi or mobile signal to enslave all from long distance. Foreign hackers would love that portal too; lots of extortion money, specially on expensive wheels.
Gotta stop global boiling somehow. 🤑
Belly laughing. Al Gore is such an idiot.
The underclass, the working class, and even most of the middle class cannot just jump on a jet and fly to ‘paradise’ for two or three weeks whenever they feel like it.
No, they are imprisoned by their jobs, humble homes and commitments.
A car is a temporary and relatively cheap means of escape from those prisons.
Keep your interfering, filthy rich, claws off our cars you jet setting PRICKS.
New climate scam laws to stop the plebs flying are coming in soon. A hike in ticket prices across Europe. It’s a tax, not a green tax, just a tax to keep the herd penned in and miserable.
O.T.
Extreme Poverty – bad, Poverty – ok.
Ultra-Processed Foods – bad, Processed Foods – ok.
So Stop Worrying. Be Happy.
What’s with the legacy mainstream’s sudden interest in “ultra processed foods”? Anything they are interested in rouses my suspicions.
Have you considered a self-driving car with “no” steering wheel or brake? A technocratic fantasy for billionaire techno/fascists control freaks.😁
Do like Cuba does and keep the old ones running.
Bring Back Model-T Fords
(if you just want a means of transport, and
not a status symbol)
(and are not addicted to Speed)