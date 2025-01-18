Who are the “Elite”?
Todd Hayen
People are always correcting me when I use the term “elite” to describe that group of “people” (or maybe lizards) who are calling the shots and who created the “agenda” and want the rest of us (useless eaters) either under their thumb or dead.
The people who correct me claim these people (or lizards) are not “elite” which falsely implies “better,” “advanced,” or “special.” They don’t want to give these people (or lizards) any credit they do not deserve. I get it. The clear and indisputable official definition of “elite” is: “A group or class of persons considered to be superior to others because of their intelligence, social standing, or wealth.”
But who is doing the “considering”—them, or us, the “non-elite”?
However, it is an easy word to use to describe a group, just like “sheep” and “shrew” are easy to use. It’s not necessarily wholly accurate, but everyone knows what I am referring to when I use these terms. I get the same sort of criticism when I use the phrase “powers that be”—many people want me to use the more awkward expression, “powers that shouldn’t be”—yes, more accurate, but more awkward.
So, what about these “elite?”
Who are they and what are they up to, and why are they considered, at least by themselves, to be “better,” “advanced” and “special?” What do they all have in common other than evil? Are they all evil? Are they actually lizards?
Well, I would venture to say the one thing they all unquestionably have in common is money—or at least the control over large amounts of money. A second common denominator is probably “power”—but isn’t that a given? To have money, you automatically have power.
Here are a few facts and figures to throw around. The wealthiest folks in the world are Elon Musk (worth over $230 billion), Bernard Arnault and family (worth over $200 billion), Jeff Bezos (worth over $160 billion) and Bill Gates (worth over $130 billion). As I am sure you’ve heard a million times before, the richest 1% of people hold more than 40% of the world’s total wealth. While the bottom 50% control less than 2%. Stick that in your pipe and smoke it.
These numbers, and people’s names attributed to be the wealthiest, could be outdated, incomplete, or even inaccurate. Who knows. And as with everything else, be skeptical.
I could go on and on with these statistics, but you get the picture. And none of this is a mystery. But there still is a mystery here; things about these people and the lives they live, none of us know thoroughly. We can guess, of course. We can read books and articles about them and watch them in movies and video clips, but do we really know how they think, what they feel, or what level of empathy they are capable of? Or to what lengths they will go to preserve their “elite-ness?”
That’s a mystery.
Sure, some of us have a better idea than others. There are people out there who have experienced the reverse of “rags to riches” and are actually wallowing around in squalor due to some form of accountability going awry or just their own stupidity, causing their fortune to skitter away due to one or another inept act or decision. Some “elite” wind up in prison, but even there, they may be treated like “inmate elites” and have the best of that world as they had the best of the world in general before incarceration. Being elite is a relative thing. “King among thieves” as they say.
The ones out in the world who have an impact on us peons are not just Kardashian-types who flit around in their multi-million-dollar yachts and private jets and buy expensive clothes at Louis Vuitton’s or Gucci’s. These are people who literally control the world. They control it through the manipulation of governments and leaders, through real estate, and business holdings. They control it through selective wars and conflicts, banking, currency manipulation, pharmaceuticals and global health policies
People are generally under the false impression that democracy runs the free world. It doesn’t. In the sort of democracy we are referring to when using the word “democracy,” each person who casts a ballot gets an equal vote. In the true democracy that runs the world, each $100 bill gets an equal vote, not a person.
So what, you might say. “If these folks are smart and are good businessmen and women, then why should we worry that they call the shots?”
Because it is their lifestyle they want to preserve, not ours. They want a world that caters to them and what they find valuable.
As I said earlier, the mystery we encounter with these people is so profound that we typically ignore it. We believe them to be basically the same as us; in fact, we see them to be the ultimate of what we would desire to be ourselves (not all of you, of course, but a lot). For the most part, most people see them as elite. Superior, desirable, and free to do with their lives what they want. Unfortunately, they are not the same as us. Anyone who lives the style of life these people live, has changed psychologically to something that does not resemble, in the least, what we believe a human being to be.
Now, a disclaimer, I am fully aware this does not apply to every single one of these wealthy and powerful people. There are still some who come upon great wealth and do not lose their humanity. Maybe more than I presently imagine. Love and compassion is a powerful force that is very difficult to completely cover up. I think this is one reason why David Icke came up with his “Reptoid” theory proclaiming that “a race of shape-shifting reptilian beings, originating from another dimension or planet, secretly controls the world by taking on human forms and infiltrating positions of power thus manipulating global events to maintain control over humanity.” If this were true then we would not have to “dehumanize” fellow human beings, we would just have to accept that they are inhuman shape shifting alien reptiles—not human at all. That’s a lot easier to grok. Of course, Icke may be correct and Reptoids may not be just a metaphor. It certainly would answer a lot of questions if he were.
If completely consumed by the evils of consumerism (and most people these days are) these people do not want to live with less than what they already have, no matter how much that might be. If someone has $1,000 they don’t want to lose $500. If someone has $200 billion, they don’t want to lose $100 billion. If someone drives a BMW, they don’t want to drive a Kia, if someone drives a Lamborghini, they don’t want to drive a BMW. If someone flies around in their Gulfstream private jet, they don’t want to fly coach on Air Canada. This is an advanced form of the survival instinct.
People with money, power, and assets, believe if they lose even a fraction of these things, they will not survive.
This is an aspect of the incentive of these people that I believe most of us peons do not factor in. When we believe that our leaders could not possibly do anything without us useless eaters being considered, we don’t realize that all the incentives the actual puppet masters have in the world are for their own survival—and their definition of “survival” is radically different than ours. This includes continued control of the wealth and global resources, it includes control and power over the masses, and may even include eliminating the chaff—the useless eaters.
Wow, if that isn’t doomsaying, I don’t know what is.
Well, we do have numbers in our favour. If we all woke up and peacefully made changes, we could still get a handle on this. But, obviously, these folks (or lizards) have a pretty good thumb on all of us. Their psyops are highly effective. Let’s hope that changes.
I prefer the term “Cryptocracy”
The elite seems to me to be the aristocracy; the nobility; a privileged and often also wealthy group of people who together have the power. So we are governed by very wealthy people who have been granted certain privileges by their ancient club (of the richest and most powerful people on earth). These people have been governing the world for 1000s of years and see it as their property. After all, they are the owners of the earth. This is registered in their accounts, so whether it is really true and legally valid is of course another matter. After all, it is the administration in their club book.
The fact that others are now in the spotlight is of course for the idea. The secret shadow play has been played for centuries and centuries. Of course, by playing the boss for so long, people have become good at that job. This can perhaps also be seen in how ordinary people are and are kept rather ignorant. The play (shadow play) is very well put together. Whoever owns the money (the club, after all, they have the gold and the right to print money.) can make everyone dance to their tune, just like whoever bought the land in the past was lord and master. Again: the secret is the shadow play, I think. Read Plato for that too. (Have a good translation.) Or read what Jesus addressed? Phew!
Those who did ‘it’
Really interesting. I agree with the earlier comments suggesting that the wealth attributed to the Musk / Bezos ilk is probably chicken feed compared to the people who really run the world. The figures may well not be real and all monetary systems as meaningless as the bits of paper we used to think meant something and the digital permit allowing us to function. All illusions. In my (not quite so humble as it used to be) opinion, ‘them what rule us’ are simply the beings (lizard or otherwise) that know what we don’t. They know how they got to be massive land-grabbers because they stole land and property post whatever cataclysmic event they initiated. They know what they can blackmail their minions with because they made them do it and they have the footage. They know the reality of what our world was until they destroyed it. They left us with the rubble of their destruction and set up the false enemies to distract us from targeting them. They have had a tight grip on education, religion, entertainment and politics to ensure we don’t begin to see what they’ve done. But now we’re beginning to see it they’re going to have to wipe the slate all over again. Unless ..
Try not to refer to them as “the elite”. Adopt metaphors such as “the swine class” or my fav “the parasitic class” as they are they definition of a parasite.
*the definition…
Yeah, I prefer to call them “Parasites” too.
For much of recorded history—if you believe the accounts—human societies have organized themselves into hierarchies: kings, queens, emperors, and pharaohs at the top, with the working masses forming the base. This structure isn’t unique to humans; it’s a pattern we share with other species such as bees, ants, and apes, all of which exhibit their own forms of hierarchy.
Is it just anthropocentric exceptionalism that makes us believe we’re different—that we have some choice in the matter? And if our hierarchies are indeed sociobiological, who—or what—decides which “larvae” in the human hive are fed the “royal jelly” to become queen? Is it all just a question of pheromones, or is there something more Anunnakian at play?
BBC (Brown Bullshit Center) exposed
https://odysee.com/@MarkCollett:6/20250117—BBC-Exposed:a
”Only a tiny group of people, around 0.05 percent of the world population, owns capital in Weber’s sense: wealth that is invested with the expectation of a profit. The rest has to labor and depends entirely on the capitalists.”
”The distance between the laboring class and the capitalists can be visualized by equating one million US dollars with one centimeter. 99.5 percent of the world population would be placed within that one centimeter. The average capitalist would be nineteen centimeters away, while the billionaires would be more than 1.000 centimeters (ten meters) and up to a hundred meters beyond. And the distance is increasing by the day. It has never been as large as today (Phillips, 2002: 110).”
in Capitalism and Inequality:
https://www.scielo.br/j/se/a/FYwnxBbrHjYhKHSgsFkZbDC/
Fascinating paper, thanks!
These “elites” managed to set up explosives all over the WTC and thousands died, and somehow had all the authorities, media and academia in their pockets to get away with it. Who wants to be like these “elites”? Please.
These “elites” created a “pandemic” in which just about all the world’s governments implemented crazy draconian “social distancing” obligations, then force billions of untested and useless vaccines.
The question is not just WHO these people are (it can’t just be the typical names like Gates, Musk, etc), but HOW do these “elites” get to do these ultra complex and sophisticated operations involving millions?
Some very sophisticated planning MUST occur for these things to happen.
To grok? To subtly insert some ‘stranger in a strange land in this pessimism free-for-all was quite unexpectedlydelicious
The Illuminati are:
Those who have seen and understood The Great Pyramid, the testimony and covenant of The Ark (found in the Holy of Holies). Consequently enlightened, these philanthropists carry out the great mission (passed down the generations) to escape samsara.
The world may not be as we think. It may well be a digital hologram, where matter doesnt really exist and we are being controlled and manipulated by an unseen force.
That could explain the good v evil war thats going on.
David Icke explains his lizard theory very well, stating that all religions believe in a destructive force of evil controlling mankind. I think he is not far from the truth.
The real money men are not Bezos, Gates, etc. They are just puppets of the banking Rothschilds etc. Who control wealth and hide in the shadows.
To be a leader in industry or government you need to be either evil or weak and easily manipulated, blackmailed or greedy. Look at Starmer or Biden. Thatcher was the iron lady, but in reality she was just doing the bankers bidding.
How big is their survival bunker and who are they keeping with them in that bunker? I am thinking along the lines of a smallish city with a big wall and a private army with all of the amenities needed for survival until 95% of the world’s population is gone. Our goal as non elites (and I am assuming) is to become a member of one of those smallish cities. Figure out a skill these elites need in their smallish city population and develop it. Otherwise, just like that poster sitting above the toilet that you could not help but look at as you peed during a college kegger, (in case of a nuclear attack) kiss your ass goodbye. Or….revolt.
which on do you believe below
or above..?
The “ elites” are a generational cult whose plans are produced long long before they come into fruition.
Moreover, the people as the controllers ie Gates/ Schwab/ Soros etc are mere marionettes. The real controllers, the trillionaires who have hidden their true power behind a myriad of corporations and financial institutions, reside in the City of London and amongst the controlling families.
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/technocratic-blueprint-century-making
Thank you.
Imagine being wealthy beyond imagination yet choosing to live in the ****hole of central London. I’m not buying it.
Yes, I know they’ve successfully deterred many of us peasants from travelling into the very city we were born in, but the Ring of Steel was abandoned, it’s still legal to go there and many “new British” seem to love going there to “have fun.”
The ‘elites’ have turned London into a foreign place saturated with savages who carry out acts of violence inconceivable to decent folk. The elites aren’t that well isolated from this problem. I don’t think they have armed security 24/7.
If the real rulers lived in the City of London they wouldn’t have imposed this devastation on their own nest.
At this point I don’t believe they exist on this plane at all.
The controllers have no fixed abode and don’t live in central London.
London is just a P.O box for their criminal activity. The City of London is filled with minions doing the dirty work, nothing more.
“the one thing they all unquestionably have in common is money—or at least the control over large amounts of money.”
They have the correct bloodlines – or at least believe that they do. Also, control of resources is more important than money per se.
“The wealthiest folks in the world are Elon Musk”.
That’s if you believe these ‘rich lists’…. drawn up by media outlets owned by the true wealthiest folks in the world. Musk is just a punchbag to exhaust popular anger at the oligarchs.
“what level of empathy they are capable of?”
Their socialisation, as designed by the British elite centuries ago, is designed to destroy empathy. They are controlled by the “lizard brain” – the strategy with Icke was to take something metaphorical and present it literally so it sounded ridiculous. They celebrate the “Cremation of Care” at Bohemian Grove – they could hardly be more explicit that they don’t care.
A part of the equation missing here is blackmail – they all have something on each other. They are all in lineages with historic crimes. As Bush sr said, if they knew what we’d done they’d lynch us. As morality is eroded that “something” has to get worse and worse….
I agree. I do not believe the lists of the world’s wealthiest people.
I do not have an inkling of the world’s wealthiest people. I think that’s intentional. I only see the front men. The people doing the bidding of the worlds’ wealthiest, ergo most powerful people.
The world’s wealthiest people have no intention of showing their cards.
I also agree not only about blackmail, and what Catherine Austin Fitts describes as “control files’, I believe a great deal of coersion has to do with actual threats. Bodily harm.
And if bodily harm is not enough of a deterrent or motivation, than it’s bodily harm to your family and loved ones.
I believe it’s that simple.
After venturing down the rabbit hole of reality in 2015, and continuing the course through 2024; in spite of all that I have learned from so many astute alternative journalists and historians, I believe I only see the tip of the iceberg.
It is called relative deprivation and it works at all levels. (Ours and theirs).
More specifically, they are consumed by the idea of being $100m poorer than their “next of kin” (be them a member of their family, or their WEF “buddy”).
Their are all locked in this endless struggle between co-operating with the aim of depriving of all our wealth, while at the same time trying to stab each other’s back to grab the last penny and ounce of power.
This article is based on false assumption: bad elite vs good masses (us).
If fact elites are just a product of “zeitgeist”, of some widely accepted attitude. Removing elite is for nothing, cause from those “removers” new elite will emerge. Cause too much of us share elites attitude which is basically egoism, greed, profit is the king.
What we lost is humanity, is experience and conviction
So, materialism severed link between us and UNKNOWN, bringing us in our and other people perspective to the level of “things” or “animals”. And then everything that counts is profit, and people are resources that can be used to generate such profit or an obstacle to remove.
So it doesn’t matter who is elite. What matters is who we are, cause – as apostle said – we don’t fight against body and blood but against powers, aka zeitgeist, aka prevalent attitudes, aka morfphogenetic fields, aka patterns of existence.
We just need to change one heart at time, starting from our own. Then ripples will appear and reality will start to change. We can do it. Cause we are rooted to mentioned UNKNOWN, to LOVE,
Zbyszek gets it in one.
The centre of the universe begins and ends with the one we each call ‘l’.
That ain’t solipsism, it’s REALISM.
It really is, scarily, that simple.
I disagree. A willingness to do wrong is perhaps the most important factor in rising to the top. It’s just too big of an advantage.
Collectively, the elites are bad people, because being bad got them there and keeps them there. Are there exceptions? Too few to make a difference.
It is all about attachment to sex, money and power.
If a billionaire is not attached to these he can be an influential “angel” / deva etc. because is more capable to hear his/her intuition. Reversely s/he is a “devil” / asura / titan: too much noise pollution, grossness, cruelty too hear the True compass.
It is the same for low income (wo)men, except that influence through Internet is now the new kid on the block. Indeed this can put numbers even in a pauper’s favour, which guys like Gate$ hate.
The addiction to the three above does not easily go away, so caution for relapse is needed. Let’s see what Elon Musk can manage, big jobs, give him some slack.
Ancient examples: Krishna, Buddha, Jesus. Who remembers the names of the richest men on Earth? Who wants to?
This article should have a different title
Like what Dennis Greene said after losing an NFL game badly, “They are who we thought they were”. You thought you had the game won, then you were gone.
I’d like to invite Todd Hayen on my podcast, here in Canada.
That would make it a Toddcast.