This Week in the New Normal #96

Our successor to This Week in the Guardian, This Week in the New Normal is our weekly chart of the progress of autocracy, authoritarianism and economic restructuring around the world.

1. Drinking Milk is Unsettling

Writing in the Guardian – because where else would have her – Arwa Mahdawi asks…

Why is it so unsettling to watch an adult drink cold cow’s milk?

To which I can only respond, “is it?”

This isn’t a new meme. The idea that drinking milk is “weird” or “childish” or “unnatural” or “creepy” has been around for years.

Of course, drinking non-dairy milk isn’t weird at all. That’s normal, commendable even. Cockroach milk? Even better.

The agenda is pretty clear.

In a less subtle propaganda piece, The Daily Mail warns that “lives are being put at risk” because more and more people are choosing to eat butter rather than “healthier low fat” margarine.

Dairy = bad, in case you weren’t getting it.

2. The Moon is Under Threat

The Moon is now listed as a “threatened cultural site” by the World Monument’s Fund, because they’re worried about space tourists damaging the lunar landing sites.

This is such a good example of our societal insanity.

Now, I’m not going into the Apollo narrative here, but if you accept the official version of events then not only has nobody been to the moon since 1972, we don’t even have the technology to do it anymore.

Nobody has set foot on the moon in over fifty years. Nobody has even been within 200,000 MILES of the moon in that time, and suddenly we’re writing laws about what to do when going to the moon isn’t just possible, but so common our “collective heritage” is in danger.

It’s hilarious.

3. The UFO thing hasn’t gone away

…speaking of space, did you know there was footage showing the recovery of a UFO on the internet?

It hit the headlines a few days ago on a site called NewsNation, and then went viral, and a “whistle blower” has come forward to claim he was within 150ft of the “egg-shaped craft”.

Now, the mainstream hasn’t endorsed this story but it has mentioned it, covering the social media response rather than the event itself. The Daily Mail reports:

Internet divided as ‘egg’ UFO retrieval video airs on TV

We covered the possibility of UFO-based psy-op back in 2023, when “whistle blower” David Grosch testified in front of congress that the US government had recovered working alien technology from crash sites.

It looks like they’re keeping that option open.

BONUS: Neglected topic of the week

Davos started yesterday, did you know? They had their big concert and everything. Today will see the start of the serious work where people get down to talking about things that matter.

Things like “how false narratives and misleading information evolved and impacted the political landscape”, which translates from Globospeak to English as “why we should censor people more”.

Elsewhere there is talk of the “Threat of Insurance Deserts”, which is the problem that insurance companies are starting to refuse to cover property which might be destroyed by extreme weather events.

More honestly, it’s a system by which insurance companies can further the climate change narrative by simply refusing to cover property which is “threatened by climate change”. This will drive people out of certain areas (and into cities). These people will be officially listed as “climate migrants”, and used as evidence climate change is having terrible impacts and something must be done.

As usual we’ll be keeping an eye out for anything horrifying and reporting back. Look out for more later in the week.

*

All told a pretty hectic week for the new normal crowd, and we didn’t even mention Dr Fauci getting pre-emptively pardoned by Joe Biden, Carole Cadwalldr’s latest batshit crazy “Russian plot” nonsense, or the race for new bird flu vaccines.

There’s a lot of change in the air, a lot of agendas in the works, if you see a headline, article, post or interview you think is a sign of the times, post it in the comments, email us or share it on social media and we will add it to the next edition.