WATCH: Was Bitcoin A Government Operation & Can It Still Be Used To Fight Back?
Former editor of Bitcoin Magazine Mark Goodwin joins Ryan Cristian of TLAV
Long has the origin of Bitcoin been a topic of discussion, debate, and even drawing lines in the sand. The reason for this is largely due to the justifiable concern that the enigmatic “Satoshi Nakomoto” — the pseudonym that we associate with the founding of Bitcoin — might be nothing more than a thin veneer hiding a long-planned government operation. That debate alone has caused major shifts in the blockchain/cryptocurrency communities.
Then there is the next important question to ask: Even if this was started as a government operation (similar to many tools we use to fight back today, such as the internet itself) can it still be used or possibly altered in order to fight back? We cover this and much more today as we dive through the history of Bitcoin, the many ways that it is currently being used by the incoming Trump administration, and what the future may hold down that path.
via The Last American Vagabond. A full list of sources is available HERE.
Are we being played?
https://www.globalresearch.ca/response-donald-trump-statement-who/5877859
That’s what I’ve been trying to tell people, but few seem interested in stopping totalitarianism and complete rule by the rich. I guess as long as they think they’re going to get a little something, they’re OK with a dictator and billionaires controlling their lives. I just read where the combined wealth of those sitting at the inauguration was around 1 trillion. I can’t for the life of me figure out why this doesn’t get more of a rise, not just from the general public, but particularly from the alternative media that correctly ascertained that the pandemic was all a scam. It certainly is evident on this site from many commenters. Seems many have changed their tune, true colors coming out. At least for now.
“The fact that the first executive orders may make sense does not justify the transformation of the nation into a tyranny. What the United States needs, but will never get from the trickster Trump, is an end to the effective military rule that has been in place beneath the surface since January of 2001. What Trump is doing is cementing into place the absolute rule, through the White House, of not just the upper middle class, not just the CEOs of major banks and corporations but the absolute rule of a handful of billionaires. Anyone praising this rule by executive orders while ignoring the reality of altering power structures in America, is not helping anyone.”
Back to the future Big AL.
Back to the RULE of Monarchs, Emperors and Lords.
God help us.
(Wherever you are).
To be honest johnny, it really pisses me off.
Big time. Executive orders are unconstitutional to start and have been a working op of both Parties, in defiance of the job of Congress to make law. Both Parties. Woke, over-amped political correctness of Liberals has delivered the T-Rump as Dictator in chief. Without both Parties ignoring sane policies to serve the needs of Humanity, none of this would be happening. I don’t think they know what they are doing, but are merely acting out their desires with no idea of what will be outcomes. They think we are ignorant, unperceptive clods that will just cave to whatever they come up with. They are wrong. So wrong. And so utterly stupid. That they have persisted this long is truly a breathtaking credit to our humility and trust. Big time for this to end. And their class with it.
Government, or private entities pushing governments?
Either way the Useless Eaters get screwed. Again.
I’m so old I remember when bitcoin was how to check it was gold.
Snoop dogg at Trumps Inauguration party performance was supported by exodos wallet, and Kraken projected on the wall. one of the biggest Crypto Exchanges and wallets.
Anchorage Digital is a regulated crypto platform that provides institutions with integrated financial services and infrastructure solutions
Trump’s launched a new Crypto coin last week which hit 9 billion in sales. (dump and pump) but normalizing the mega ID verification to have the accounts.
If it is mainstream normal on every T channel shilled by wankers like dogg and trump.
Bitcoin HAS ALWAYS BEEN A Government Operation.
Crypto coin look like a tulip to me, good one day, gone the next.
I remember Catherine Austin Fitts claiming that she saw Bitcoin used in a Swiss city public transportation ticket box as a test currency many years ago. She hasn’t made that claim since, but…