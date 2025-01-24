What Comes Next? IMA Panel Predicts 2025
Host Derrick Broze is joined by panelists Iain Davis, Hrvoje Moric, Steve Poikenen, Patrick Wood, Ryan Cristian, Jason Bermas & Kit Knightly to discuss what they predict will be the big stories of 2025.
You could have knocked me down with a (preferably empty) syringe.
Trust in doctors and the medical profession has plummeted:
Is Stargate the next Covid vaxx / Climate change type “science” scam?
I would like to suggest in the next few 2-3 years the emergence of “parallel legal systems ” where people will not be under the law of say Australia but rather subject to the laws of the industrial sector in which they are an employee and the folding away of human rights easily enough
More chaos, more wars, more ‘enemies’, more distractions, more lies, more spin, and, most importantly, more GREED.
Welcome to the third planet from the sun.
PS. If you’re on an alien spacecraft reading this don’t bother stopping.
This planet is fucked, big time.
Is the Musk cult and empire now going to implode?
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14320249/anti-defamation-league-elon-musk-salute.html
ADL turns on Elon Musk after sparking backlash for defending his controversial inauguration salute
Published: 05:16, 24 January 2025 | Updated: 07:42, 24 January 2025
Wall Street [Pumping &] DUMPING Elon Musk
