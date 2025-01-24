Jan 24, 2025
12

What Comes Next? IMA Panel Predicts 2025

Host Derrick Broze is joined by panelists Iain Davis, Hrvoje Moric, Steve Poikenen, Patrick Wood, Ryan Cristian, Jason Bermas & Kit Knightly to discuss what they predict will be the big stories of 2025.

Categories: latest, Predicting 2025, video
Johnny
Johnny
Jan 25, 2025 7:01 AM

You could have knocked me down with a (preferably empty) syringe.
Trust in doctors and the medical profession has plummeted:

https://www.scienceandfreedom.org/articles/the-horrific-cost-of-persecuting-doctors/

antonym
antonym
Jan 25, 2025 4:03 AM

Is Stargate the next Covid vaxx / Climate change type “science” scam?

Captain Birdheart
Captain Birdheart
Jan 25, 2025 1:56 AM

Never did understand the fat white family, or the moonlandings

The Moonlandingz – The Sign of A Man

excellent example of white noise

Literally nobody
Literally nobody
Jan 25, 2025 1:08 AM

Haven’t watched yet looking forward to it
I would like to suggest in the next few 2-3 years the emergence of “parallel legal systems ” where people will not be under the law of say Australia but rather subject to the laws of the industrial sector in which they are an employee and the folding away of human rights easily enough

Johnny
Johnny
Jan 25, 2025 12:24 AM

More chaos, more wars, more ‘enemies’, more distractions, more lies, more spin, and, most importantly, more GREED.

Welcome to the third planet from the sun.

PS. If you’re on an alien spacecraft reading this don’t bother stopping.
This planet is fucked, big time.

noseBag
noseBag
Jan 25, 2025 12:29 AM
Reply to  Johnny

Chin up Johnny, there’s still fun to be had.

Johnny
Johnny
Jan 25, 2025 4:59 AM
Reply to  noseBag

And fun I have.
Songwriting, singing and busking sustains me.

Listening to music is like smelling good food.
Playing music is akin to EATING it.

Lost in a dark wood
Lost in a dark wood
Jan 25, 2025 12:11 AM

Is the Musk cult and empire now going to implode?

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14320249/anti-defamation-league-elon-musk-salute.html
ADL turns on Elon Musk after sparking backlash for defending his controversial inauguration salute
Published: 05:16, 24 January 2025 | Updated: 07:42, 24 January 2025

Wall Street [Pumping &] DUMPING Elon Musk
Chris Norlund
2 hours ago

Marb
Marb
Jan 24, 2025 11:50 PM

Looking Forward to it .. thank You all!

Captain Birdheart
Captain Birdheart
Jan 24, 2025 11:44 PM

Beards

Captain Birdheart
Captain Birdheart
Jan 25, 2025 12:16 AM
Reply to  Captain Birdheart

Ya all must be crazy

to listen to the

Ding talk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BgSODYH7Q8A

these believe

Captain Birdheart
Captain Birdheart
Jan 25, 2025 12:57 AM
Reply to  Captain Birdheart

White Noise ???

best album title ever, though not as good as first

Bill Ding – Trust In God, But Tie Up Your Camel (1997) – YouTube

