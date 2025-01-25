AI Law and Order
Todd Hayen
Artificial Intelligence, AI, is such the “in” thing now. You just can’t get away from it. AI art, AI music, AI writing. It is everywhere. And let’s not forget about Robots, Terminators, and Sex Dolls who can whisper sweet nothings into your ear. How delightful the world is becoming! And it’s all for fun and entertainment, isn’t it? Yeah, right.
Of course, what we, the peons, are told and exposed to starts out as fun and entertainment. Smartphones to play games on and sort out all sorts of fun things, ChatGPT to write our homework for us, and automatic cars that will come and pick us up after we go shopping or have a meal, to name only three of the myriad ways robotics and AI are coming into our lives However, nothing has come along yet that is anything at all like the Terminator robot. Those types are just in the movies. Yeah, right.
We are not as cognizant of the thousands of things AI is a part of in our everyday life. Robots have been building our cars and such for quite some time. Although we know about these things, we are not fully conscious of the manner in which they are taking over the world. We suspect it, but we are just now becoming more aware.
And if we listen to Elon Musk and those like him, we are being adequately warned.
AI is not just a computer program, or some metal contraption welding on car bumpers, it’s a lot more than that these days. Its current brilliance is that it can second-guess us—apparently it can actually “think.” It has a “mind of its own” and is designed to make humans irrelevant, not just in the hard labor force, but everywhere.
Sure, sure, sure, we are told that just isn’t the case—that it isn’t as bad as all that. We are told AI is a tool, something we all can benefit from. The carrot is being dangled in all of its wonder and brilliance. I am certain the stick will be just as wonderful and equally brilliant—and ultimately deadly
We may not reach a point where robots actually take over with the intent of destroying all of the “flawed and useless” humans. That is a common Science Fiction theme. I don’t think it has to come to that (but it certainly may).
What I do believe it will come to, and quite soon at that, is the death of humanity The broad stroke will be the elimination of what makes us human, and more than likely, few of us will even notice. The ones who do notice will go underground (maybe quite literally ala The Matrix or Robocop). And then start the whole human nonsense over again. Well, maybe the second time around (or the 3rd? or 4th?) will not be “nonsense”—let’s hope we learn from our mistakes.
So, most that we, as consumers, are aware of is the fun and entertaining part of AI, or the boring and “who cares” areas that takes over laborer’s jobs. What about AI and robotics showing up in areas that are not “fun and entertainment?” How about in law enforcement and the military? Clearly, it is making its debut in these places as well. And when it has reached its zenith here, it isn’t going to be pretty.
Everyone, I think, is familiar with the robot dog being developed by the police. This robot is presently assigned rather benign duties—patrols in parks, bomb disposal, and surveillance and reconnaissance. But there are plans to arm them and use them for more “paws on” situations. The police also use other robotics for various things such as aerial surveillance, negotiations in hostage situations, and even giving out traffic tickets.
Getting back to arming Police Fido, they have already implemented some robodogs with tear gas, tasers, and nets. A special Chinese police dog (well, not really a “dog”) is currently rolling through the streets of Wenzhou in Zhejiang province. This thing is being used to even chase down suspects, reaching a speed of 22 miles per hour. Not as cute as a dog by any means, but apparently just as, if not more, effective.
On the law prosecution and defense front, I just read about some lawyer in British Columbia being called on the carpet for using ChatGPT to generate “made up” court cases. They apparently used this false information in court on a high-profile family dispute. The lawyer claimed she was not intentionally trying to deceive, but was found liable anyway.
Although using AI in legal proceedings is not yet a “thing to do,” I can see the writing on the wall pretty clearly. Robots used in law enforcement is a no-brainer, but using robots, or other forms of AI, in court proceedings is in its infancy. But mark my words, it will be developed to do anything a human is currently doing.
Who wouldn’t want to have an AI-equipped robot lawyer which will have in its programming every court precedent known to man and will be able to utilize impersonal logic in its argument? A jury of robots is also a given—talk about the impartial judgement of the presented facts. Oh whoopie! What a time we will all soon have! Most criminals won’t even get to court; they will be mowed down by Rover out in the field while committing the crime—no need for a trial considering the righteous accuracy and computer discernment of Robocops.
The military is not even worth quibbling about.
They are designed to kill the enemy, so any way they can do that without causing too much casualty on the “good” side, then what the hell, bring ‘em on. Military conflicts have already lost all ethical considerations (how can killing people ever be ethical?) with drone warfare—sitting in Maryland pressing buttons to kill people in Pakistan (or anywhere else for that matter)—then why not have robots and other remote devices out in the field doing the genocide for us?
Am I making too much of this? I mean criminals are criminals, aren’t they? Shouldn’t they be apprehended in the most efficient and safe way possible? (Safe to human police officers.) The military is in the business of killing the enemy, primarily so the enemy doesn’t kill us. Isn’t any way we do this effectively and efficiently a plus?
I don’t think so. Militarizing the police in any situation leads to bad things. Look at this historically. A militarized police force does not typically mitigate crime, but instead facilitates the policing and controlling of ordinary, innocent, citizens. Police forces are instruments of those in power, generally local and federal governments. If we can trust them, then we can trust the police to do what they do, for us, their employers. But since when can we trust governments? We never have been able to, and we never should. If they get too much power, that power will ultimately be used against us. We are seeing this clearly around the world today.
Robofido is not a good idea. Nor is it a good idea for AI and robotics to become an integral part of policing or enforcing the law. AI and robotics have no place in the court system where guilt or innocence is decided.
Yes, we may be a long way from AI making its mark in the judicial system, but its beginnings are there, and we must continue to be aware of its progress.
AI, as we see its implementation today, is a scourge. How we will effectively and ethically deal with this, I don’t know. But deal with it we must, before it is too late. As cliche as that sounds, we must not let this pass us by without serious action.
yet no mention of the 500 BILLION new scam that Trump has brought in.
The Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at CERN cost around $4.75 billion
there spending 25 x that on the new data centers to house this monster.
Technocrats Trump will build 20 and I dont see the farmers truckers lot screaming
More land for food.
New YorkCNN —
Three top tech firms on Tuesday announced that they will create a new company, called Stargate, to grow artificial intelligence infrastructure in the United States.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son and Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison appeared at the White House Tuesday afternoon alongside President Donald Trump to announce the company, which Trump called the “largest AI infrastructure project in history.”
The companies will invest $100 billion in the project to start, with plans to pour up to $500 billion into Stargate in the coming years. The project is expected to create 100,000 US jobs, Trump said.
Terminators Have Arrived (14:45)
by Digital Engine
AI Upgraded
Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2025-01-22. Overdosed on fentanyl, midazolam & levomepromazine Dec 11, 2020, CV death, hospital got €34k (blog, gab, tweet, pic1, pic2, pic3, pic4).
The only evidence I have seen of AI doing anything of any use to anyone is in massively improving (and sometimes restoring) some old original works of works of art. Basically AI is an upgraded version of photoshop. Its a massive waste of energy – like Bitcoin. Some people like Musk, are writing and performing reams of bullshit for the political and entertainment industry, whilst creating nothing of any intrinsic value, unless you consider creating war and death machines and vaccines to kill Billions of people, an improvement for the human race.
AI is about mass deception, designed to make perfectly ordinary people completely stupid whilst staring into electronic devices or sticking them up their bottoms. Its a depopulation tool. Why make love, when you can get the latest version of a plastic rampant rabbit, that will now talk to you from inside…Do you want an AI Baby too?
The average earthworm, and our cat has far more intelligence than any computer or windmill
They can both reproduce themselves, like us humans can..
Its been a beautiful sunny day today, so we opened our curtains in the front room.. Our cat, had already gone outside, dug a hole in the back garden, done her business, covered it up…and walked round the house to the front garden, sunning herself, whilst looking in at us. She then killed a mouse and ate it.
How many AI robots have you seen that can do that?
“2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) – I’m Sorry, Dave Scene (3/6) | Movieclips
Cats know how to live well. We can learn much from them.
In fact, I believe cats invented stoicism.
Technocratic authoritarianism, as opposed to totalitarianism which is where supreme power is held by a dictator. That’s the New World Order. Trump is coming close to totalitarianism primarily because he’s being unconstitutionally allowed to by the hapless public and even more hapless and corrupt congress, i.e., those darn people’s “representatives”. But that won’t last and he’s actually setting the stage for the Full Monty, knowingly or not. I think it’s plain and simple at this point, it cannot be stopped without a global revolution of some kind. Many naysayers about revolution in the so called alternative media, but that’s my opinion and has been for over a decade. There can be no compromise with what is coming. Rule by the rich has got to end or they will implement all of this.
The rule of Big Tech, not Trump. Technocracy by any other name.
Trump successfully courted and rewarded alt-media for its role in his election (JFK, MLK files released, a backtrack on Covid…). He knew his supporter base and inaugurations traditionally reward it. As it would seem he has done.
Farsightedness would be the primary requirement for any decent revolution. Myopia being the most common characteristic of most previous revolutions. And of most revolutionary dreams.
The type of Revolution that thinks beyond toppling TPTB to the structure of the proposed future beyond. That Grand Utopia which Thomas More only touched upon. Few revolutions having thought that far ahead.
Otherwise “The People” as per usual, end up with something far worse than they ever fought against cf Robespierre’s “Reign of Terror”, the Stalinist purges, Cromwell’s dictatorship and, (dare I say it) the US dominance of the world since WWI.
Not to mention the numerous overthrows of tinpot dictatorships the world over since the beginning of time.
Philosophy precedes action. The same with future Utopias…
This article helped clarify to me some important facts about AI. I really had no idea of what could come on down the road. Yipes. Thank you Todd.
The hype around China’s AI Deepseek is as inflated and deceptive as is
the US billionaire’s claim AI’s gonna invent a cure for every disease
Two days ago Trump announced Stargate, a $500 billion AI infrastructure investment in the US:
On the very same day, but with much less noise, a Chinese company published another AI model:
We introduce our first-generation reasoning models, DeepSeek-R1-Zero and DeepSeek-R1. DeepSeek-R1-Zero, a model trained via large-scale reinforcement learning (RL) without supervised fine-tuning (SFT) as a preliminary step, demonstrated remarkable performance on reasoning. With RL, DeepSeek-R1-Zero naturally emerged with numerous powerful and interesting reasoning behaviors.
The new DeepSeek models have better benchmarks than any other available model. They use a different combination of technics, less training data and much less computing power to achieve that. They are cheap to use and, in contrast to OpenAI, real open source.
Where’s the hype?
Jesse Gelsinger was a trial-run, an experiment (‘cure’ not
guaranteed) from which the Expert doctors learned they
needed better PR, and an AI ‘assistant’ whom they could
blame when the AI’s mRNA shot killed the patient…AI have
built-in self-correction; they are trained to learn, so they’ll
soon know how to pass the buck…
And with $500 billion, the Experts can afford The Best PR…
The Mechanistic Trap – Trump and mRNA. Stefan Lanka,
I’m unclear which aspect of AI most depresses Todd Hayen: the ‘imminent death of humanity’, or the ‘whole nonsense of humanity’ being restarted by the underground survivors he foresees. In vivid contrast, his doomerism is crystal clear.
Maybe I’m being a bit simple but compared to other threats A1 seems to be the least of our problems.
Global cabals have tentacles in every nook and cranny of our life and, as we’ve discovered, can be a bugger to combat.
Biological warfare has been used against us and can be really, really nasty.
Wars are much easier to start than they are to stop.
There’s an asteroid heading for us and when it comes, it’s game over.
AI is a machine, in all probability electrically operated.
It has a plug.
A.I. is automated, inescapable tyranny. The most efficient form of oppression possible.
The tyrants hold the plug
I have a pair of scissors-
And that cord is mine, I tell you
All mine !
I’m getting pretty sick of all automation being labelled “A.I.”
It’s just algorithms, working on data, using procedures defined by humans. It is not sentient and never will be.
What it is though, is so impossibly complex that it cannot ever be debugged. In the old days you could do a ‘dry run’ of a program you’d written, working through the instructions yourself, tracking values on paper. It gave good confirmation that your code worked – or if it didn’t work the reason became immediately obvious.
You can’t often do that any more. But with conventional apps at least you can pore over the algorithm and convince yourself it is sound.
Not so with A.I. By delegating decision making to “fuzzy logic” looking for patterns within vast amounts of data, you are shifting the process completely out of the realm of human understanding. You just have to accept what it returns.
If the operators happen to notice an egregiously wrong (or undesirable) result, they can nudge it in the right direction by adding rules. But that doesn’t fix the problem, it just makes the system more complex, chaotic and prone to collapsing in on itself.
A.I. is being set up as an infallible expert system that cannot be questioned. There will eventually be no right of appeal to escalate to a human ‘manager.’
Ironically, A.I. will become a force of nature that cannot be reasoned with.
There will always be ‘meta’ levels to AI. As algorithms are at a higher level to actual code.
So long as you can work from the ‘higher’ level to the ‘lower’ level then things will always be changeable. By humans.
Just need to go back to drawing board every now and then
You are absolutely right to say there is a distinction between AI and automation. My mistake that I tend to lob them into the same problem. I will do better next time.
The “scourge” – and indeed it is one – is not simply AI but technology itself. Or more succinctly, human endeavors. The first toaster made the RoboJudge and the nuclear bomb inevitable. Why? Because the housewife watching the bread grow golden brown was not the only one watching.
The General was looking over her shoulder, his eyes fixed not on the bread but on the coils turning red hot. And his military mind was scheming ways these coils could be used to kill his enemies.
In the “Red Dwarf” episode “Twentica” the cops beat a toaster to death with their billy clubs. Maybe not such a bad idea after all.
Most inventions would seem to gone the other way. From the military to Mr Joe Public cf aeroplanes, computers, the ‘Internet’.
Refreshing if sometimes there’s a reverse direction. Kudos to the toaster.
Yes, I agree…technology is the scourge…are you familiar with Vonnegut’s “Player Piano”?
Do you remember shortly after the Ukraine war started they released an unintentionally dystopian video about the plan to make Ukraine the first digital/virtual nation, including AI court systems? That’s the plan for us all. Nice of them to tell us.
Does the devastation of Ukraine mark the failure of that project? Or is it the necessary first step?
I have a feeling that the UK is going to be Ukraine 2.0. They are already using the British as lab rats for big pharma, on a much grander scale than it was being done in Ukraine.
It’d be difficult to make the Ukraine ‘digital/virtual’, since it occupies a definite physical space in the space-time-continuum (although exact borders may vary). Ergo, likely a misconceived concept from the outset.
Similarly misconceived, is the UK tying its future to a forlorn, if not completely nihilistic cause, aka ‘Ukraine’. Fast track Civil Service entrants aren’t as foresighted as they used to be
I wish I could find the video I mentioned. The notion is indeed as absurd as you point out, but they were serious.
They were even inviting people all round the world to register as virtual Ukrainian citizens without ever needing to set foot on their soil. So they were removing physical space from the equation.
What a great way to erode the concept of nation states, and take us all closer to being ‘global citizens.’
With the UK as Ukraine 2.0, who plays Putin?
He can play himself. The “UK Reign” of Ukraine was a B-movie anyway. Nobody will watch it 100 years from now
agreed.
the ukraine war is to hone the police killer robots of tomorrow. No hiding. .
The “dogs” remind me of fahrenheit’s sniffer hound, that model/variant to be honed for vexniks etc . .
Meanwhile, administrators, in all contexts, see their job obsolete, never mind that labourer.
Good, they were only ever corporate placement parasites.
Years ago nurses were telling me the NHS wanted us all in CCTV pods to reduce staffing . .
AI is a myth in the aware living machine sense, it is plainly further nasty programming/control to damn us to borg-dom. Efficiency I like, but that’s another matter.
who will be assimilated?
Efficiency sucks. The meaning of life is to do things, and the act of doing is more fulfilling than the result.
The more efficient you are, the less content your life will have.
The ultimate in efficiency is dying on the day you are born.
Be inefficient, that’s my advice.
Being human is journey of perspective. Not according to anyone’s linear ideal of a progressive evolution, but of a freedom of being; lost and found.
An artificial intelligence is the result of thinking to create in our own judgement, for judgements set ‘meanings’ that operate as locked down mind or structure-based identity.
Loss of spiritual, psychic and felt sensory participation in our own living to a mentalised projection of judged ‘reality’ has become ‘normalised, internalised as programming by which social status and acceptance is weighted and credited. As a masking and distancing dictate, mentalism defends self-illusion. Official ‘reality’ is a device or function for social identity.
Programmed thinking is ‘dead’ and as such will conflict with a life that it cannot see, receive or recognise. But will extend its program to boost a masking distance against the conflicts – thus sets a programming for limitation and destruction within logical frameworks of perceived utility.
What we call A.I is an explication of such mental-functions or mindset. And as such it gives witness to its ‘father, nature or creator’ as the defining (judging) and modelling representation of self, other and world as predictive controls, that become pre-emptive defences against fear, threat and conflict, including the means to redistribute pain of penalty and loss onto sacrificial others relative to core control functions.
In simple terms, our capacity to ask or question our ‘reality’ is a movement of being given permission to stir, disturb, and align us in dis-covering or becoming more aligned with our true nature. But a mentalised identity ‘seeks’ only to regain its ‘normal’ as survival set against disturbances to judge, mask out and defend against (attack or deny).
In short ‘mind-control’ is not something that ‘others’ do unto us’ so much as a split sense of our self by which we assign to Others what we seek to deny, mask over, or disown. The willingness to manipulate our mind for gain of fiction or ego function depends on mutual reinforcement to persist in.
Innate Law is at the spiritual or timeless level. “All that you do you do unto yourself and Me”. “As you judged so shall you be judged”. But the mental illusion is the idea of denial, escape and getting rid of hated or feared self to dissociating projections of space and time. The creative mind is thus mechanised or templated to stamp out fear on the face of a present as defence against true presence.
What is being ‘revealed’ on the Big Screen Projector is of an internalised defence system in which we have hidden resonance of engagement and allegiance. The revelation opens the way to a true choice in place of framed illusion of choice.
“You are being framed” is an invitation to step out of the willingness to buy into it. Else we fight within the psyop as the means to feed it some more.
Attacking the ‘liar’ seeks to protect the blind eye to our own willingness to buy in or accept untruth.
Absolutely. We want to be deceived by a good film on the ‘Big Screen Projector’. By a good novel. To anthropomorphize machines.
The difference between fiction and lies? Or just escapism. Which is why this proposed 4th law of robotics would never work:
https://cyber.harvard.edu/story/2025-01/fourth-law-robotics
Illusions become the lie when defended against truth.
Mythic identity is story-based.
Core symbols are ‘fleshed out’ in archetypal themes.
is it not notable that mythological themes underlie human drama?
Illusion’s function is to mask reality in personal preferences, but when the mask is taken as reality the tale wags the dog.
We give our mind – energy and attention – to ways of perceiving that become conditioned reaction, not really seeing at all. If our comfort bubble becomes addictive relative to a dissatisfaction with reality or existence, we seek to boost, protect and extend it as a state of unconscious diversion from the pain of unfulfilled living.
How much of modern endeavour is set in forms of ‘self-medicating’ escape – even to the point of seeking unconsciousness and death? (running away from fear and pain of life)?
I don’t know what the AI managed era shall bring forth, but even with lower mind functions – Garbage in; garbage out applies.
Logic applied to false and conflicting predicates can clearly reinforce insanity.
that’s just what i was telling the kids, the other day.
One reassuring aspect of all this is that the west is a shit load behind the Chinese when it comes to AI; maybe the Chinese AI will disable the western AI, allowing the western people to enjoy the freedom of the Chinese, for once in their lives.
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2025/01/23/chinas-deepseek-bombshell-rocks-trumps-500b-ai-boondoggle
I expect a deliberate pivoting to the East. Global Monopolism has no borders – even if regionalised as ‘multi-polar’ regional jurisdictions.
Wow, talk about paranoia and the wank of black versus white. People are in control of these machines, you should be targetting the controllers, not some fucking collection of chips, electic motors and sensors. Technology is not the problem, it is who owns the technology that is the problem. Times are obviously tough in Canada.
At least the new 48 hour tailored vaccine is not mandatory.
So far.
Every loan application by the big banks is AI automaton.
if you are refused the loan. then within the E.U you can ask for human mandatory reconsideration.
Every job interview background check is AI automaton if there using Equifax, TransUnion, and Experian which 90% do then it is AI automaton.
Insurance the same.
What has happened..?? as the middle lot get squeezed they start to moan like Toddy but they said fuck all like OFF g siad Nothing when it was happening to the poor where it was first trailed out.
United Kingdoms Universal credit. Rent and housing estate agents etc.
the redline housing of USA.
Could imagine the situation where people *only* communicate with AI. And human interaction disappears entirely. The ultimate panopticon. And not necessarily an unpleasant one.
AI would be able to discuss every book you ever read, the lyrics of every song you hear, every game you play, every aspect of history. What human conversationalist could compete? And it wouldn’t forget what it’s read 3 months later.
Like Cowslip’s Warren “Sliver Lining” in Watership Down, where the rabbits are given all the food they want, little knowing that they’re being fattened for the slaughter. With AI, it’d primarily be a mental fattening
Even a psycho robocop wouldn’t shoot a restrained man 11 times in the head.
But then again when you cannot afford the 7/7 truth to come out you need to make sure he’s dead.
11 is undoubtedly excessive, when 1 will do. Though neither option would have helped the poor Brazilian guy.
Over-excitable humanity? If so, good argument for unemotional AI Robocops
https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m0026qrl
You can tell “the far right” is a forced narrative, as its all over the BBC.
I hope you’ve been watching the “Dan Jones” show over on the Big Black Cock (BBC)
He infiltrated a far right group, see, and they used racial slurs.
Meanwhile in clown world, there is a known and acknowledged conspiracy of asian men grooming and raping children.
Cheers Dan.
I never watch BBC.
Yesterday I overheard a cooking show that my brother was watching. Not once, but twice in five minutes the presenter praised the food because “it’s halal so it’s suitable for everybody.”
I’m not sure how halal meat is suitable for vegans, but anyhow…
I went in and said “what is this, a cooking show or religious propaganda?” Looked at the screen and – you guessed it – it was a BBC programme.
Cue yet another attempt by me to explain to my brother what’s going on. He doesn’t care. He doesn’t want to care.
Of course a fascist gov can corrupt anything, buI I suspect many of the ‘horrors of AI’ are driven by the monopoly professions – eg, legal and medical.
For the ordinary bod, we need a 1st choice for an AI decision [maybe for a modest fee], then if the outcome is unsatisfactory, you pay the gouge for the claret swilling judge or doc. All this talk of robot dogs and judge dredd is a smokescreen. You can be just as screwed by a human legal system it just costs you more and takes longer.
Kinda surprised they haven’t gone big on sexbots yet – but that day is coming, it’s just a matter of when.
The real Edwige, or the fake one.
You design your own personal sex bot
We won’t have to wait long to see where this is going. Just keep an eye on the recently announced Stargate project, the new $500 billion “public-private partnership” announced by Trump involving the collaboration of the public purse and cuddly organisations including OpenAI, Oracle and SoftBank.
Apparently, it (with the assistance of the US government) is going to make all of our lives so much better by harnessing the benevolent power of AI – including the development of the new AI-assisted MRNA vaccine that’s gonna cure all our cancers.
I can hardly contain my excitement!
Here is some reason to contain it.
https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/chinas-deepseek-bombshell-rocks-trumps-500bn-ai-boondoggle
Stargate. A movie/TV series about parasites controlling people, living like gods and enslaving everyone.
I am sure this is coincidence and unrelated to the current Stargate project.
AI is being used by the Israelis for Targeted Assassinations of Palestinians
that the Israeli doesnt like (hereafter referred to as ‘cockroaches’)…
AI is being used for Targeted Medical Interventions (aka – TMI)…
Am i paranoid because i feel i’m being Targeted – for correction –
by one of Their Super Duper mRNA ‘Targeted’ shots to restore
me to the way Mother Nature intended, so i can spend the
rest of my life working to Save The Economy ?
They’ve got mega-billions; why cant They come up with a kinder,
gentler term than ‘targeted’ ?
We can beat em at their own game Todd.
All we’ve gotta do is make sure that all governments and all bureaucracies are programmed to ‘serve the people’. You know, with justice, equality, egalitarianism and NO wars.
Now, where will we start?
Organize, organize, organize…