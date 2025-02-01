Living Will Kill You
Todd Hayen
Will it? I don’t think so. But that seems to be a foundational tenet of the sheep worldview. Interestingly, though, the sheep-set fear most things that are rather innocuous, yet do not fear the things that will more than likely kill them, like chem-trails, fluoride, vaccines, and 5G (few listed here among many).
Why is that?
As you know, I say “why is that?” to an awful lot of things these days. But this one is kind of at the top of the heap. It goes hand in hand with a lot of similar things. Like why does everyone hate Trump with a passion, but love Joe Biden and Kamala Harris?
I can see why some people dislike stuff about Trump (I know I did for a long time)—his hair, his voice, his scowl, his lips, his “asshole-ness,” his narcissism, etc. Some even have a point when they cite his crassness when it comes to how he relates to women, his xenophobic response to immigrants, or his silly preposterousness with topics such as buying Greenland or making Canada the 51st state.
But most of these things are personality issues, and not his alleged inability to make sound decisions regarding the nation and the people in it (Canada, after all, would be nice to have). Sure, we can all have an opinion on the best way a country should be run, but HATE its leader?
And when I say “hate” I mean HAAAATE—a depth of hate beyond anything rational.
At the same time, these folks LOVE Kamala Harris, and LOVE Joe Biden. For what? Creepy personality traits? Traits at times that are even less appealing than Trump’s? And certainly, there is reason to deeply dislike their political policies, such as dumping billions of dollars into a corrupt war, advocating mutilating children, or opening the borders to unvetted criminals.
Isn’t there enough there to dislike? Or even hate? Nope. I guess not.
We see this strange dichotomy in a lot of things these days. It just doesn’t make any sound rational sense to, for example, embrace all vaccines yet fear eating a handful of peanuts because of all of the killer fat they contain. How many things are we told daily to avoid due to their likelihood of killing us? Yet statistically they are less likely to kill us than taking a drive to the grocery store—much less likely.
We see this primarily with stuff we put into our body, like food or drugs. But we see it in other places as well. Like why is it perfectly safe to stare at a cell phone all day, but not safe to take a walk in the sun without sunscreen? Or that it is perfectly fine for your kid to play video games ad nauseam, but dangerous for them to ride their bikes out in the open air and play street hockey with their friends?
Many people seem to have lost the true definition of health—which is not, as they appear to think, “avoiding all risk.” If they were truly avoiding “all risk” they wouldn’t eat cheeseburgers, or inject untested, poisonous, substances into their bodies. Health isn’t only about avoiding risks, it is about building a sound character, it is about expanding the mind, and it is about nurturing an emotional system that is resilient, robust, durable, and decent. What happened to that?
And again, even if people “got” this, it would still make sense for them to avoid the seriously risky elements of life, like pumping meds into their body they know little about, or staring at a techno screen all day, or supporting world war, and various other obviously risky behaviours and actions.
But that is the problem, isn’t it? People can no longer tell the difference between what truly is dangerous and what is not. Not only are many of these things I am describing not dangerous, but they are the healthier choice. And yes, some things that are good for you, or are the better choice, are indeed risky. But that sort of risk is healthy. I think people are believing that any risk is to be avoided, yet, at the same time, they engage in highly risky and intensely dangerous things.
Go figure.
Of course, the answers to my questions are easy to come up with. But simple they are not. The easy answer is the agenda is dead set on training us to respond to certain things a certain way, regardless of how illogical that response may be. It is also set on whittling us down into quivering little masses of Jello when it comes to dealing with life in general. What better way to make us compliant with authority? They will make us fear our own shadow so they can offer a solution as to how to get rid of our shadow.
They will not train us to not fear the shadow, because that would give us something of value, but rather they will train us to fear nearly everything, so they retain total control over our lives.
I say it is not simple because this training is very complex. Some of it, of course, may just be the evolution of a culture hell-bent on making life easy, convenient, and lazy. The agenda may have just picked up on this natural human compulsion and is using it to their advantage. It is interesting to note that most people “up there” in the category of “elite” are big personal risk-takers.
They are doers, shapers, and movers They fly around the world in their multimillion-dollar jets, they expose themselves to danger in foreign countries at war, they play hard on ski slopes and drive fast cars. They are risk-takers. They know the advantages of living life to its fullest. It is the rest of us they want cowering in the corner begging them to keep us safe.
And if you are a dog owner forget it!
I am surprised that the 90 million or so pet dogs in the US are not all dead since something is just around the corner to see to it. Ticks are rampaging through our parks and forests, grapes are rolling on the kitchen floor ready to be gobbled up by food-obsessed pooches—avocados, chocolate, oranges, cheese, and just about every other savoury snack a dog could dream of—all deadly. But no one bothers to see how much of these poisons a dog has to ingest before the death knell tolls.
Usually, it is quite a bit. And the things that kill instantly (like grapes, supposedly) probably are deadly only because of the ubiquitous vaccines the poor animal receives throughout its life. And are dog owners concerned about that? Nope. Not the least bit. Why does the agenda care about dogs? Who knows? It is just one more way to get at us.
I suppose all of these innocuous dangers are shoved down our throats as distractions. Things we are warned about to prove that mommy and daddy do indeed have our best interests at heart, while the real dangers are still lurking in the shadows. Hell, they aren’t in the shadows but are in plain sight. And many of us continue to stumble through what we have been brainwashed to believe is a risk-filled life—entirely blind to the real risks, eyes wide shut.
Ignorance, incuriosity and blind obedience are far more dangerous than ‘living’.
We have been taught, trained, browbeaten and brainwashed by the ignorant. Either for Love, in the case of our parents, or for profit in the name of some religion, the state or business.
Look on the bright side:
Living can be a struggle some days but Life, the spark that sustains us, shines forever.
You really don’t need to look far to find what it is driving the fear mongering. Just “follow the money.” For everything that could turn us or even our pet dogs and cats to dust there is a remedy just waiting to be bought and it can be yours – all doctor and vet approved. There’s even a heater for under 40 bucks that will heat your whole house in under a minute; and, yes, one that will cool your whole house.
The Internet is the last bastion (short of the “Black Market”) of “Let the Buyer Beware.” Truth in Advertising somehow slipped through the zeroes and ones. And what do you bet AI can’t even find the false advertisements?
But wait: not everything comes with a price tag. Hot water before beddie-bye will cure an enlarged prostate. Lemon juice will cure pre-diabetes (which, BTW, no one on the planet had a couple decades ago and now everyone does).
The world will end in neither fire nor ice…but in Snake Oil.
The avarice imperative Howard.
Not just a given.
It’s a taking.
when I was 8 or 9 years old I could spend all weekend roaming around the neighborhood alone or with friends my age, completely unsupervised by adults, riding a bike on a busy New York City street, poking through vacant lots and abandoned construction sites with who knows what toxic chemicals oozing in the rain puddles, and if I caught a chill, came down with something or other, it was not a big deal, it strengthened the immune system, but all that was then, as I am not exactly a spring chicken, you see, and today even if parents see the value of being permissive and hands-off to let their kids have the freedom to grow into autonomous independent-thinking human beings on their own, they’re subjected to 24/7 societal pressure condemning this, not to mention the ever-more-pervasive threat of being denounced to some child-welfare agency that’ll swoop in and usurp control of the family
Interesting the way the military helicopter crashing into a
passenger plane in Washington seems to be becoming the
center of an ideological battle… Is it because POTUS #47,
in blaming DEI, has made it a ‘national issue’ ?
There wasnt such interest in POTUS #46’s dog biting people
on the bum… (Too many loved dogs, or hated politicians ?)
Yeah, and has anyone else noticed that while the media hammers on and on and on about DEI being the cause of the lack of Air Traffic Controllers the one thing they NEVER mention is “vaccine” mandates? How many experienced controllers and TRAINERS of controllers were lost due to that idiocy? Just how many vaxxed pilots are out there now, who could at any moment “experience a medical emergency” while in flight? This is being used, once again, to divide and conquer based on incomplete information at best. It is well known by most paying any semblance of attention that those mandates cost us emergency and medical personnel, tell me that had no effect whatsoever on all of these emergencies and how they have been handled.
While I for one have no doubt DEI did have many ancillary effects, many of them most likely quite negative, I do believe those FASCIST mandates also played a part, and will continue to play their part in accidents to come. The one other thing I have noticed is that only two of the personnel in the Blackhawk have so far been “identified” and they appear to be the trainer and the crew chief – so who was the pilot? I admit, I could have missed mention of the actual pilot of that craft, but the fact that the pilot seems not to have yet been identified, not to mention properly mourned by our overly emotional media, sets my suspicion meter off, big time.