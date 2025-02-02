WATCH: The 8th Annual Fake News Awards
Aaaaaaand now, from the subterranean depths of a conspiracy realist’s worst fever dream come to life, it’s the 8th Annual Fake News Awards? What crimes against humanity did the mockingbird repeaters of the dinosaur media manage to whitewash last year? And what disgusting dissembler of deceptive disinformation will walk away with the biggest dishonour of them all, the Fakest Story of the Year? Find out in this year’s Fake News Awards!
A full transcript, as well as links and download options, is available HERE.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
Speaking of news, here’s some old news (2009) from Marcia Angell, former editor of The Lancet:
‘Similar conflicts of interest and biases exist in virtually every field of medicine, particularly those that rely heavily on drugs or devices. It is simply no longer possible to believe much of the clinical research that is published […]. I take no pleasure in this conclusion, which I reached slowly and reluctantly over my two decades as an editor of The New England Journal of Medicine.‘
More here:
https://brownstone.org/articles/sciences-turn-towards-darkness/
Correction:
First paragraph should read ‘Former editor of The New England Journal of Medicine.’
Not that it makes much difference.
They both stink of corruption.