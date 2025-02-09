WATCH: How to REALLY Resist Digital ID – #SolutionsWatch

Today James talks to Gabriel of the Libre Solutions Network about how to really resist the encroaching digital ID grid.

As opposed to the posturing and platitudes of the online virtue signalers, James and Gabriel discuss the community-based solutions posited in Gabriel’s article, “‘Internet Badasses’ aren’t going to stop Digital ID,” including:

Re-integrating yourself into your local community, getting to know your neighbors

Using cash & local currencies

Building support groups

Supporting and expanding independent local businesses

Understanding that Digital ID is a system not an implementation. There are both public and private sources of Digital ID, consider them both; and

Caring about results Do you know how dependent your local economy is on government & BlackRock? Do you know how many people have already opt-ed in with or without knowing?



