WATCH: How to REALLY Resist Digital ID – #SolutionsWatch
Editor
Today James talks to Gabriel of the Libre Solutions Network about how to really resist the encroaching digital ID grid.
As opposed to the posturing and platitudes of the online virtue signalers, James and Gabriel discuss the community-based solutions posited in Gabriel’s article, “‘Internet Badasses’ aren’t going to stop Digital ID,” including:
- Re-integrating yourself into your local community, getting to know your neighbors
- Using cash & local currencies
- Building support groups
- Supporting and expanding independent local businesses
- Understanding that Digital ID is a system not an implementation. There are both public and private sources of Digital ID, consider them both; and
- Caring about results
- Do you know how dependent your local economy is on government & BlackRock?
- Do you know how many people have already opt-ed in with or without knowing?
Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
Give em the digit:
The good ol’ 68 solution: Marihuana pipes, buy local herbs, coming together in collective communities, use cash on Fridays as per Solari Report, and finally spent all your afternoon walking up and down the front of Nato Head quaters and Government buildings with a poster saying “Make Love, Not war”.
I wish you guys all the best. Bob Dylan https://youtu.be/YoagldK69U0 .
SimonAI says:
“Dear Useless Eater,
you have been Scientifically selected* for deletion.
Present yourself in person at your nearest Garbage Disposal site.
… (Signed) AI.
If you support Trump’s attack dogs going after the US Education
Department next, you most likely support the idea of kids being
‘home-schooled’ by computer programs – the perfect solution: No
more schools, no more Ed bureaucrazy, no more teachers filling
kids heads with left-wing propaganda and gender confusion. And
will be pleased the kids will be surveilled 24/7, graded, and
subjected to behaviour ‘moulding’ (kept busy) so their idle hands
dont do evil for The Devil.
(And you probably favour Elon & his Big Tech Frenz making billions
selling / installing the AI surveillence (aka – ‘teaching’) machines** in
millions of homes… It’s Win-Win for The Big Techies !!)
** By Me, a brilliant AI and my brilliant algorithms…
*** (aka – telescreens)…
Try this:
Life? No.
He’s confused Life with living.
Life has no end and no beginning.
Can you remember when you weren’t?
The state of Death is unverifiable until one is dead.
Then we are simply Being.
“Wont happen !”
LOL. Even Tom Scott has been radicalised since I last watched him.