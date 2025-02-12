From Judges to “Experts” – Assisted Dying Bill Gets Big Time Rugpull

The UK’s Assisted Dying Bill will no longer require cases be signed off by a high court judge, but rather by a “panel of experts”, according to changes inserted in the wording yesterday.

The controversial bill was subject to a last-minute “update” when Kim Leadbetter – the MP pushing the new law – announced the revisions to the promised safeguards. From the BBC:

The assisted dying bill would be strengthened by plans for cases to be signed off by experts rather than a judge, the MP behind the law change has said. The proposed law for England and Wales currently says a High Court judge must check each person is eligible and has not been coerced into making the decision to die. But Kim Leadbeater, the Labour MP proposing the bill, will suggest replacing this with a panel of experts who would oversee applications.

Now, the law will almost certainly still be enacted, and in practice it’s hard to argue that judges are any less likely to be paid-for shills than “experts”, but the vagueness of a “panel of experts” should worry people.

And, of course, it’s just one more normalizing of technocratic ideas.

In related news, retired TV host Esther Rantzen – who allegedly has cancer and campaigned for the bill because she wanted to die – has extended her life thanks to “miracle drugs” and won’t be committing legal suicide just yet after all.

Isn’t it funny how things work out.