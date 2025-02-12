From Judges to “Experts” – Assisted Dying Bill Gets Big Time Rugpull
Kit Knightly
The UK’s Assisted Dying Bill will no longer require cases be signed off by a high court judge, but rather by a “panel of experts”, according to changes inserted in the wording yesterday.
The controversial bill was subject to a last-minute “update” when Kim Leadbetter – the MP pushing the new law – announced the revisions to the promised safeguards. From the BBC:
The assisted dying bill would be strengthened by plans for cases to be signed off by experts rather than a judge, the MP behind the law change has said.
The proposed law for England and Wales currently says a High Court judge must check each person is eligible and has not been coerced into making the decision to die.
But Kim Leadbeater, the Labour MP proposing the bill, will suggest replacing this with a panel of experts who would oversee applications.
Now, the law will almost certainly still be enacted, and in practice it’s hard to argue that judges are any less likely to be paid-for shills than “experts”, but the vagueness of a “panel of experts” should worry people.
And, of course, it’s just one more normalizing of technocratic ideas.
In related news, retired TV host Esther Rantzen – who allegedly has cancer and campaigned for the bill because she wanted to die – has extended her life thanks to “miracle drugs” and won’t be committing legal suicide just yet after all.
Isn’t it funny how things work out.
LoL. Remember when Dr./Farmer Billy Gates talked about the “death panel” that you weren’t supposed to talk about?
As was frequently remarked during convid, one mistake they were making was killing off some of their biggest loyalists.
Looks like it’s not a mistake they intend to repeat:
https://www.military.com/daily-news/2025/01/10/army-already-halfway-hitting-its-recruiting-goal-year.html
Amazing the lengths medicine goes to, to avoid giving people cheap fenbendazole.
Legalised murder, delivered by “experts”, the sort of “experts” that tried to kill you with the Covid jab, the sort of experts who claim that their first priority is to “do no harm” yet still rank about third in the cause of death in most western countries.
Possibly the most cynical manoeuvre of the media (though that’s a competitive field) was when initial retorts that it was the very old with multiple illnesses who were “dying of covid” were met with shrieks of outrage that “You don’t care about the old!” And then 9 months later when the vaxxes were queried, the BBC actually said, “But don’t forget that old people die all the time”!
So this new bit about assisted dying follows the same highly fluctuating “concern”.
Considering the UK government’s love of the Israeli genocide and Ukraine man-massacre, I don’t think they see death as a big deal, unless it happens in their own families or to rich people.
I’m all for choice.
I really don’t think it should be up to anyone but the person, not even experts to approve.
Yes, mistakes will be made, but that’s called life.
I believe suicide is illegal, so the person involved is definitely not allowed to decide.
Suicide has (and will always) exist. The difference is, if you or I were to encourage someone to kill themselves, it would be considered a crime. But now, if a government approved “expert” does, it’s a public service.