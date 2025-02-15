Blind Compliance

We all know what this means. And from what I am hearing from fellow shrews, the only way out of it is to simply not comply.

But is that really a rational path?

Sure, with clearly obvious things like mask-wearing and vaccines, it certainly is the sensible thing to do (refuse to comply). But what about things like not using a credit card? Or not supplying ID in whatever situation it is demanded? Or not using a cell phone? Or not buying an electric car when buying a gas car is forbidden and is no longer an option? And believe me, nearly everything we are used to will at some point no longer be an option if it doesn’t fit into the agenda’s agenda.

Just today some guy from our electric company here in Aurora came to our office (which is a free-standing house). He said he had to install a new meter, I said, “What for?” He informed me that the electric company was switching out all old meters to Smart Meters. The dreaded and evil “Smart Meter.”

What was I supposed to do? I don’t think I had the option to refuse the switch. Maybe some of you would have, and if so, I really admire you. But I am old and tired. I may find it relatively easy to refuse an injection, refuse to wear a mask, or refuse to follow some of the insane rules they had during the pandemic. But it just isn’t in me to make a ruckus about something like a Smart Meter.

I am not defending my wimpishness. I know all I am doing is passively supporting the agenda’s success. And although a Smart Meter might not have the same direct effect on my well-being as a vaccine would, I know it is the slow-boiling frog thing at work. If we ALL stood up and said “NO” to any of this stuff, it MIGHT end. At least we would get noticed.

Unfortunately, so much of this impending doom is not avoidable—even if we stood up to it and said, “I’m mad as hell and I’m not gonna take it anymore.” It’s just going to happen anyway. Think about the upcoming digital ID requirement. When this comes about, we will not be allowed to enter stores to buy groceries without it, buy gas for our cars, or probably do just about anything.

When cash goes away we will be forced to use credit cards (or whatever digital system they replace cash with). We will not have the choice to “not comply.” If we don’t comply, then we simply will starve to death and disappear. (As I write this, DT just signed an EO that says “no” to CBDCs).

We can make it difficult for them, of course. If I had told the electric guy today to take his f-ing Smart Meter and shove it up his ass, I would have caused a stink. But it would not have stopped it. And ya know, if I were alone, without a wife who is bucking for a “don’t make waves” life, I may have done just that! Easy to say, eh?

Maybe I would not have. But part of my “compliance” in these situations is to keep the peace in my own household. I am willing to sit in the boiling pot for that reason, and quite frankly, I will not be around when the water gets so hot it kills me. I will already be dead—most likely.

Selfish? Sure, but what else is new—a victim of human nature—look out for oneself first. There is a lot I will do for the good of the shrew crowd, and for the future of humanity, but it’s got to have more of an impact than pissing off the power company.

I think I am getting a bit whacko because of all of this. It seems that every time I turn around there is something I am blindly complying with that I know will one day bite me in the butt. Every shiny trinket that comes along is potentially a killer—cell phones as they get fancier and fancier, Smart Meters, electric cars, social media, gazillions of apps (all charging monthly rental fees and sucking data out of us), QR codes everywhere to scan, security at airports becoming more and more invasive, faster and faster internet speeds, AI art, AI authoring (ChatGPT), AI music, AI sex partners, robot police, advancements in surgery, in medicine, in pharmaceuticals, brain implants, tighter security measures, digital IDs, digital money, on and on and on. All created and implemented for our own good, to make our lives safer, more fun, more efficient, more convenient, and happier. Do we refuse all of this? And comply with nothing?

Stop the world, I want to get off.

And, of course, we go along with it (most of us). Partially because we are told it will do for us all those things just stated. It is fun, cool, interesting, and exciting. Isn’t science and technology amazing? Look at all it can do for you! “Aluminum, Our Shiny Friend” (for all you Martin Mull fans). The other reason we go along with it is because we don’t have a choice. If we reject it, then we miss out.

Eventually that “missing out” will mean we starve, or have no means to purchase anything, no place to live, and no job to work at. We will have no means of transportation, no means of communication with others, and more than likely, if we attempt to “make do” and live a life without these things, we will be hunted down, arrested, and thrown in the gulag. I’m not kidding.

How many times have you heard reports of people being arrested or fined for collecting rainwater to drink? Ingesting raw milk? Or even growing their own vegetables? The future for those who resist, or do not comply, is not looking very pretty.

Is it too late? Well, you know what Dr. Doom/Gloom is going to say. Yes, in a lot of ways, it is too late to avoid some of these things. But it isn’t too late to live through this stuff in spite of it. We can continue to form community of like-minded people—Smart Meters and all. We can, where it is feasible, continue to not comply, and to form a better way of life. I do believe there will be an “overlap” period with a lot of these implementations.

Digital cash for instance is at the “choose this because it is convenient” stage (meaning pay with a credit card, not cash) this is something we can avoid and something we do not need to comply with. We can’t stop smartphones, but maybe a lot of us can start using flip phones without all the junk on them and still be able to function in the community. There are a lot of things like this. And if one of them doesn’t work for you, then choose something that does.

We are at a very strange time in human history. And although it seems like noncompliance with all that the authoritarians are throwing at us is the only way to stop the agenda, there might be other ways as well.

It certainly is one important way, but it is not the only way, and maybe not even the most feasible, effective, or sensical way. Yes, there are many things we can avoid complying with. But there are also many things we simply cannot stand up to without getting mowed down as a result.

We don’t need to stand in front of the rolling tank (ala Tiananmen Square) unless we are reasonably sure we can stop it.

Live to fight another day. Do what it takes to survive first. Then make change where you can.

Todd Hayen PhD is a registered psychotherapist practicing in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He holds a PhD in depth psychotherapy and an MA in Consciousness Studies. He specializes in Jungian, archetypal, psychology. Todd also writes for his own substack, which you can read here