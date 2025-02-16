WATCH: Raising Generation Next – #SolutionsWatch

In this important and wide-ranging conversation, James Corbett and Ernest Hancock discuss parenting. From corporal punishment to home schooling to protecting children from indoctrination, this edition of #SolutionsWatch explores the question of how to raise free, sovereign, independent human beings.

