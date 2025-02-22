For All the Wrong Reasons
Todd Hayen
The world is collapsing, people are getting sick and dying, the culture is becoming morally corrupt, and society is slipping deeper into the muck. People are becoming crazier and crazier, more and more hateful by the minute.
If you ask us, the shrews, we will come up with a variety of detailed reasons, but they will all come back to the same foundational root cause—the globalists are attempting to control the world. Sure, there are a myriad of methods, actions, and processes they use to accomplish this. And you can describe these efforts in a variety of ways that may be more succinct and accurate than “globalists are attempting to control the world.” Put it any way you like, but I think you would agree with the basic idea.
Ask a sheep the same question, and it will be nearly anything other than that. First on the list is Trump. He is the number one evil-doer. His insanity, vileness, narcissism, psychopathology, and disgusting felonious behaviour are ultimately responsible for the world’s woes.
Next in line is probably Climate Change (but ultimately that is Trump’s fault as well), then Putin of course. Then the conspiracy theorists, the Republicans, the alt-right, the Christian Right, on and on. You get the picture.
Maybe it is just as shortsighted to blame all of the troubles in the world on the agenda’s effort to create a globalist government, but it sure makes more sense. And I would put it more succinctly by saying most of the issues we are currently experiencing are a specific result of the recent Covid insanity and all that came with it—the disruption of the natural maturation of our youth through school closures, the radical disruption of the global supply chain through lockdowns and restriction of trade, the psychological damage resulting from social decimation, the physical destruction the Covid vaccines themselves have rendered resulting in heart attacks, heart disease, strokes, blood clots, and a zillion other consequences of injecting poison into a person’s bloodstream. Nearly everything we see happening is due directly or indirectly to the Covid campaign.
But of course, a lot is not directly connected with Covid—but it is indirectly connected to the thing the Covid fiasco is connected to—in a word, lies.
We have these horrendous fires occurring throughout the world, possibly due to DEW and other meteorological manipulations by the agenda. We have a raging drug problem, we have a raging mental illness problem, we have a raging moral problem, we have a raging relational problem—need I say more?
Take this relatively recent act of Trump to impose a stiff tariff on Canadian goods coming into the US (since postponed for a bit). People who oppose this action (most Canadians, I would venture to say) blame it entirely on Trump and his pathological personality. It is because he is evil, hateful, selfish, and physically fat and ugly.
In their minds (the ones I have talked to or read) there is no consideration of other implicating issues—such as Canada’s lack of any serious effort to balance out trade agreements, or the lack of Canada’s commitment to control fentanyl production and distribution. These accusations may not be true, my point here is they are not even considered—true or not.
If there is any truth to any of the reasons either side states, no one (but us) considers that the screwed-up world that Covid left behind is responsible (it is). And who created that? “Oh, that was a pandemic caused by a virus that occurred naturally. There was no “new world” intention behind that! It was unfortunate but wasn’t anyone’s fault!”
Can you count the number of falsities in those three sentences? I count FIVE. Any more?
According to the people who hate Trump for this one executive move on tariffs, the world may end because of Trump. Certainly, Canada and the US will suffer immensely. The people of both countries will suffer for no reason. All because of a personal, self-serving, decision made by a pathological psychopath. Again, no one sees the Covid actions as any reason at all why these two countries would be having issues with trade, drugs, or immigration.
And if you get right down to it, Trump’s election is the result of the screwed-up agenda. If the world were not melting down, people who voted for Trump may not have even been paying enough attention to think the world needed saving—and that Trump was the only one who could save it.
Don’t get me wrong.
For what it’s worth, I do not think setting a 25% tariff on imports from Canada is a good idea. But I don’t know enough about world economics to state a good reason why—only that it will hurt a lot of people if it stays in place very long (assuming it ever happens). I have never been a fan of sanctions or tariffs to pressure another country to do our bidding. But I see this action as a result of a much bigger problem. I do not see it because a crazy man decided to do some nasty thing just because he likes to pull the wings off of innocent flies. That doesn’t fly with me—pun intended.
I would be willing to state, in my humble opinion, that 90% of the current world problems are due to the agenda—an agenda that is set on globalizing world governance by controlling the population. Sure, there are a lot of “natural” things that affect us negatively, and sure, lots of this stuff started formulating through innocent effect (due to the usual course of human social evolution, including the uncontrolled rampage of technology, the death of God in most people’s personal world view, the negative effect of nature—natural disasters and the natural effect of living a material life that eventually ends, etc.) These “naturally occurring problems” are simply employed by the agenda and are expanded to be useful to their intentions. They didn’t make all of them, but they used what was naturally there as a tool in their effort to control.
What do we do about this? We look at the source of the real problem—and the sources are the UN, the WHO, NATO, the WEF (among others), and who or what “runs” those organizations. We look at the people who support this “New World Order,” and we do what we can at that level.
Trump very well may be the only world leader who is actively doing that, but we also must be aware he may be part of it. At the least, he is a distraction—good or bad, what he does is not the true causal element to what comes as a result. If the result is ultimately good, then we can thank him, if it is bad, then we can blame where blame is due—the bigger picture.
One of the most difficult things shrews are going to experience in the upcoming years is witnessing the sheep blaming all the wrong things for the world falling apart. They will blame Palestine (or Israel depending on their bent) for a nuclear war with Iran, they will blame Putin if some idiot in Ukraine or the US blasts a nuclear missile into Moscow, they will blame Trump if the economy fails or relations with Canada and the US deteriorate, they will blame Trump for any racial unrest in the world, they will blame global warming for any forest fires anywhere on the globe, or floods, or hurricanes, or whatever, they will blame long Covid, Bird Flu, or whatever proclaimed medical culprit when their 30-year-old kid dies of a heart attack. They will not look to the real reasons.
And this will drive the rest of us crazy.
The rise in hatefulness is what most surprises me in recent years. It was so easy to stoke.
And I’m not talking about the good kind of hate – justified, rational, righteous hate. I mean completely unhinged, retarded hate based on falsehoods and manipulation.
I know, I know – sometimes this is subjective. But much of it these days is very clear cut. People spout spiteful bile without even a hint of being able to justify it.
Yes, I also have the experience that most people invest an awful lot of (mainly mental) energy to get things “right” for them. So if now 2 x 2 equals 5, then they won’t doubt, but will find a way to rationalise it to become “true”. This is a kind of human behaviour that may help us being creative, but may very well also lead to a “loss” of reality.
As I see it, things started to slip increasingly into this direction four or even five decades ago, together with the rise of the neoliberal ideology of “Everything is possible if you really go for it”. I can only guess how much of this was directly pushed by the agenda and how much of it was this ever growing feeling of “progress” and empowerment that caught hold of so many minds. As I see it, it surely was both, and more.
So “Covid” was not the flipping of the switch from scratch from “off” to “on”. Rather, for me it was the kicking in of a “Turbo”, of a Kickdown on the accelerator.
be NOT afraid.
THIS is the beginning of the true age of aquarius.
this year, a few birth pains, sure. the more we are/bring the light the easier it will be.
I don’t cotton to putting cause before effect. So I will have to opt out of shrewdom, at least for now. Covid is the effect, not the cause of the malaise sweeping across the globe – a malaise which has always been an integral part of human nature.
Humans want as much as they can get and will always support whoever promises to get it for them. Then when they find out it doesn’t make them as super duper happy taking what others used to have as they imagined it would, they get a little crazy.
It’s then that they work very hard to return everything to where they got it (just kidding! they would never dream of letting the spoils of war go).
See, it’s like this: so far as we know, everything on this planet has finally been identified and mapped out. What we tend to overlook is that it’s happened before in human history – like all the time. These ancient empire builders (aka “Globalists”) also thought they had captured it all (just like the “Globalists”).
The Sumerians, Babylonians, Assyrians, Persians, Greeks, Romans; the Mongols, Mughals; across the sea the Toltecs, Olmecs, Maya, Aztecs, Incas – everybody was a “Globalist.” Everybody thought they had it all.
So it isn’t just today’s empire builders who want and imagine they have it all – it’s always been that way. So don’t blame the malaise on these Johnny-Come-Latelys – they’re just the latest batch of misguided fools.
Minor correction: should be effect before cause – not “cause before effect.”
I love your articles, Todd, because they look for truth in the mess of the newsfeed and deconstruct the narrative to find why we think what we think. But I also wonder if the truth behind the lies is bigger than a ‘global conspiracy’. The group who have power in this world can see their deception isn’t working any more and there’s no way they can continue to convince us with the nonsense they’ve been selling us for centuries. So they have to press the reset button to start again. Are we in a simulation, on a flat earth, making this all up while lying in a coma in a hospital bed? – it really doesn’t matter because all that matters is that we go on believing it, and as soon as we don’t it begins to fall apart which is what we are witnessing now. 9/11 and the Covid con were both tower falling moments to upend our reality. Someone is trying to wake us up.
Bloody hell, we’ll just have to start again:
Todd,we got to stop meeting like this buddy. You know fully well that “presidents don’t make up policies” and that this is just another bout of their world government schtik, and that “people didn’t vote for Trump”, he was placed there, I mean even the loathsome IVF-Autist Elon is a an avatar. Yes it is incredibly stressful and I feel it too, therefore I invite you to my house for some grassfed beef and some home made squash(what Americans call “cordial”), I also have lsd and cannabis oil if that will help. The short story is to “not be driven crazy” by also including posetivity and the ability for change in ones own life, sure technocratic fascism is being solidfied in front of our eyes, but we have been(excuse me for being crude) permanenltly “jerking off” to this for the last 5-6 years(some have their entire life), now that it’s finaly here, DOOMING isn’t going to solve anything. And think about it just because these clowns are imposing their “policies” and clearing house to make their masters wishes a reality, has anything really changed that much?
Other than that I wish you a wonderful week brother.
I am slowly coming over to your side of things.
I agree. All scripted. Trump/Musk are just the new actors.
Which is politics as usual. But I’m hating the egg prices.
Sorry, but that is silly. Nobody has the power to have everything scripted. Too many blackpillers here right now.