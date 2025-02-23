Are the Dead Nostalgic?
Edward Curtin
I was asking this question recently when the nightmare of the Israeli genocide of Palestinians greatly disturbed my reflections and took me in another writerly direction.
Now I wish to return to this matter that seems perpetually pertinent, a pertinence, of course, not unconnected to the dead in Gaza, Ukraine, and everywhere else. There are so many ways of getting dead – and living – that complicate my question.
I am certain of this, however, that there is much to be said for talking to the dead, even asking them if they are nostalgic.
I have just awakened from a night of dreams in which I was cavorting with a bunch of the dead and they told me many things, one of which was to pursue my question into my daydreams, which this essay may be called, in the etymological sense of that word – to essay, that is, to try, to experiment without knowing where one is going.
Surely one does not want to forget that life is an experiment into the unknown, as is its companion – death. And that all travel ends in the enigma of “arrival.”
Michel de Montaigne spoke for me when he said:
“I am by nature not melancholy, but dreamy. Since my earliest days, there is nothing with which I have occupied my mind more than with images of death. Even in the most licentious season of my life, amid ladies and games…”
So too for me, no matter how fiercely in my youth I competed on the basketball court to win accolades and the admiration of the ladies, I always felt I was performing for a deeper reason that I couldn’t articulate at the time but which I vaguely sensed.
I got a hint of it once, when after a game in which we won against our arch-rival and I played very well, a visitor to the locker room congratulated me by saying, “Great game,” and I responded with false modesty, saying “It was okay,” knowing that I did play very well but was unable to accept the compliment.
I have never forgotten that incident that suggests to me that there was something deeper than playing well and just winning a game that I was after, and that my stupid response to the compliment revealed – or did it conceal? – this from me.
So I wonder: Why am I writing this essay? To win your applause? Something more? I know I am writing it for myself, but I could keep it private.
Perhaps you will agree that the question about the dead’s nostalgia is a touchy philosophical question that might have no definitive answer. Even if we could, in modern data-driven fashion, construct a sociological survey, how would we choose a “representative” sample of the dead? Where would we find them – up, down, way out there, next to us? The thought of it seems flippant in an impossible way, which it is, but its flippancy holds a secret message.
So I asked the dead who would speak to me and got a few mixed, muffled replies. You can understand their reluctance to say anything.
If I heard correctly, one of them said, “You should ask the living.” Another, who seemed offended that I considered him dead, said, “Why are you asking me?” Most didn’t answer, which had me wondering why. Were they disgusted with us?
But then I wondered: Who are the dead? That too is a touchy question.
I have always heard that nostalgia was not good for you since it kept you rooted in the past; that this ache for home (Greek, algos, pain + nostos, homecoming) – the good old days that may or may not have existed but you miss them nevertheless – prevented you from living Zen-like in the present or looking forward to the future.
Yet the English writer and art-critic John Berger suggested otherwise when he wrote that, paradoxical as it seems, there is also a nostalgia for the future that is hopelessly desired, not hopelessly lost.
A journey, propelled by an “indefinable ache,” to an imagined future created out of recollected moments of love and beauty. While often found in the work of artists of all types, it is available to everyone open to revelations from out of the blue. But one must imagine, as John Lennon sang.
So I wondered if nostalgia could be a form of utopian hope at a time when humanistic utopian thinking is at a nadir, overwhelmed by constant bad news, subtle propaganda wherein contradictions and truths coexist in chaotic indifference, and the machine dreams of people like Elon Musk and the digital devils like those at the World Economic Forum and in Silicon Valley.
The denigration of nostalgia assumed you were alive. I was wondering about the dead. What did they think? Did they wish they were alive? Was being alive the good old days for them, or did they feel they were finally home and that life had been a dream?
Or did the dead have no future, no nothing, or perhaps some afterglow of sorts, an everlasting rest in peace, whatever that may mean, a phrase that always seemed to me a bad knock on life. Who wants to sleep forever as cemeteries (Greek koimeterion, sleeping place, dormitory) remind us by their eerie silence?
If sleep is peace, why bother to wake up in the morning?
But what about the other dead, the living-dead? Had they killed all livingness in themselves in order to avoid another death? To paraphrase TS Eliot – Were we led all this way for death or birth? Yes, the enigma of arrival.
I guess I was thinking that if I could get in touch with the dead and get them talking, they might also tell me what it was like to be dead. Although I am no statistical whiz, I figured there were a lot more of them than the living, and the odds were pretty good that someone there would spill the beans.
I thought of this recently when watching the new film about Bob Dylan’s early years, A Complete Unknown, when his film girlfriend, Sylvie Russo, based on the real Suze Rotolo, gets angry at him for concealing his true past and identity, and he replies, “People make up their past, Silly, they make up what they want; [they] forget the rest.”
This has a ring of truth to it, whether it’s from memory lapses or some sense of wanting to fictionalize their pasts for reasons known only to them. Our memories and forgetteries are interesting creative faculties.
But as I said, I was interested in the dead. Did they also do that? Were they nostalgic in the looking-back sense?
Yet their silence was deafening. I grew very frustrated. I felt my proclivity for abstruse questions might be leading me astray, away from my own nostalgia, an easier question to answer.
This thought came to me when I just heard the bell ring on my Hermes manual typewriter, and I returned the carriage to type these words.
Ah, the bells, the calling of the bells, their tinkling and tolling, the bells for meals at the Edgewater Farm of my youth, the bells of St. Brendan’s grammar school calling us to freeze our positions as we played in the street during lunch break, my tinkling of the bells in the sacred hush as an altar boy, the church bells still ringing at St. Peter’s church in town, Bob Dylan’s song Ring Them Bells, Edgar Allen Poe’s The Bells and Phil Ochs’ version in song, Leonard Cohen’s vesper bells in When Night Comes On, ringing for me, calling me somewhere, resonating “to the tintinnabulation that so musically wells” up thoughts that do often lie too deep for tears or laughter.
I hear the bells, but I still do not know if the dead are nostalgic. It seems like the wrong question. For this daydream in words has brought me to that enigmatic place of arrival where I am nostalgic for my dear departed dead loved ones. They still talk to me, but don’t answer obnoxious questions.
As for the past, I can echo the concluding words of Don DeLillo’s alter-ego, Nick Shay, in his great novel Underworld:
I long for the days of disorder. I want them back, the days when I was alive on the earth, rippling in the quick of my skin, heedless and real. I was dumb-muscled and angry and real. This is what I long for, the breach of peace, the days of disarray when I walked real streets and did things slap-bang and felt angry and ready all the time, a danger to others and a distant mystery to myself.
As for the living, John Donne summoned it up:
Therefore, send not to know
For whom the bell tolls,
It tolls for thee.
I was hoping Mr. Curtin would make reference to Thornton Wilder’s great play “Our Town.” Besides being one of the greatest American dramas, it expresses what could be called the quintessential artistic view of the dead toward the living. The dire warning to Emily not to go among the living, and her stubborn ignoring of that warning – her nostalgic urge to return to the world of the living – created a sorrow in her which convinced her she now belonged only with the dead.
My personal view of the whole process of dying was best expressed by the tragi-comic figure Ubu Roi in Alfred Jarry’s 1896 play of the same name: “If I was born, why was it not forever?”
In a perverse sense, you might say Emily was the philosophical offspring of Ubu Roi.
I wonder if the dead are as ignorant as they were when they were alive. I always thought that the truth was revealed when one died and looked forward to that aspect of it. I’m sure some things about myself will be unpleasant but there’s so much falseness in the (in)version of reality we’re given that I still want the real picture. Yes, I still believe it but those who don’t want to know, they won’t. As for Dylan’s reply- believe that and you’ll believe any glib evasion, ya dumb chick.
Gave me a strong flashback to a Twelve Monkeys scene…
The living know they will die, the Dead know nothing
The WRONGLY-termed ‘dead’ DO NOT ‘know nothing’. Discover the actual nature of the wholly illusory event that’s wrongly termed ‘death’.
See (amongst tens of thousands of others on the same truth) “Your Eternal Self: Science discovers the Afterlife”, by R Craig Hogan.
And “Glimpses of Eternity”, by Dr Raymond Moody (an American psychiatrist; one of many psychiatrists who are fully aware that ‘death’ is NOT the end of our existence).
I repeat, the WRONGLY-termed ‘dead’ do NOT ‘know nothing’. We all survive (in our eternal, immortal soul/spirit body form) that wholly illusory event. There are a multitude of proofs that this is so. Countless millions of intelligent, informed people around the world (including many spiritually-aware scientists, doctors, nurses, psychiatrists, lawyers, etc etc) know this to be true. Tens of thousands (and probably hundreds of thousands, if one factors in that there will be many books on this vital subject published in the many other languages of the world) of high-quality, scholarly books have been written and published on this biggest, greatest truth of existence; and a large percentage of those huge numbers of books have been written BY the many spiritually-aware scientists, doctors, nurses, psychiatrists, lawyers, etc etc around the world.
The vast majority of the countless millions of spiritually-enlightened people around the world possess their own personal proofs that their loved-ones have indeed survived (in their immortal spirit body form) the death of their physical body ‘coat’. I have literally hundreds of personal proofs of that ultimate truth.
I’ve provided a representative booklist on this subject a number of times over the last few years, here on Off-G. And yet STILL there are many people who simply close their eyes and refuse to acquire this ultimate truth of existence.
John Lennon: “Imagine there is no heaven”……………………..LOL.
I regret to say there is a reason why you guys and girls die, although we humans were designed and build to live at least much much longer than we do today………….LOL.
And you dont understand it and will never understand it. So innocents as you.
“I felt I was performing for a deeper reason that I couldn’t articulate at the time”, but then I realized I was performing for myself.
Ohh dear ohh dear, after building up all the evidences and cross checking with International famous and award winning Authors and Presidents, you destroy it all in one sentence Mr. Curtin.
The self important self righteous self masturbating Western Liberal ego tripper did it for himself………………… 😅 .
No Mr. Curtin, you did it and do it by instinct for love! First and second Commandment and Jesus Christ’s answer to the question on which of the Commandments are the most important.
The two Love Commandments!
I love my Father in Heaven so much, so I do everything to develop my talents into something close to the divine, and I give this talent of mine for (almost) free to my neighbours, because I love my neighbours as much as myself!
Check it out with Einstein’s last letter to his daughter, as you probably do not recognize anything from the Bible. Cheers.
I felt initially that this piece might be taking doomerism in new directions. On second, thoughts, it may be a well-written exercise in aimlessness. Inspiring and hopeful, certainly not.
the dead ?!
only bodies die.
the soul is either reincarnated/preparing for it, or saying, never again!
“Your Eternal Self: Science discovers the Afterlife”, by R Craig Hogan (is one of many tens of thousands of high-quality, scholarly books on this biggest, greatest truth of existence. A large percentage of which have been written by the many spiritually-aware scientists, doctors, nurses, psychiatrists, lawyers, etc etc, around the world, who have themselves discovered the multi-faced evidences which prove [and I am not using the word ‘prove’ lightly or wrongly] that we do all survive [in our eternal, immortal soul/spirit body form] the death of our physical body ‘coat’).
And also see my post in reply to Johnny’s comment, a little way down the screen from here.
Under consumer capitalism, nostalgia would be under constant threat since the most basic impulse would be to constantly update, transform, innovate etc. all for the purpose of shovelling out the ever new – or apparently new – in order to rake in the dosh. The familiar situation would be to be encouraged to rush out and buy the latest “Big Thing” only to bin it tomorrow when it is replaced by the next “Big Thing”. The cycles of built-in obsolescence getting shorter and shorter until the latest “Big Thing” is obsolete almost before you buy it.
But then nostalgia itself may become profitable. I have noted that music magazines seem to be gravitating more and more towards the period roughly from the 60s to the 80s. What does this signify? That music no longer holds the special place with the young that it once did? Possibly. The young now have more options: smart phones, computer games, DVDs, downloads etc. Perhaps music itself is becoming less of a fixture in terms that would guarantee a return? And it’s the older generation – like myself – that are being appealed to.
But how many Dylan magazine guides do you need? I could probably write ne myself now. But it’s dismaying to see your earlier “outsider” heroes become “pillars of the community”, as it were. I really don’t feel I’m in a hurry to see this “complete unknown” thing.
Similarly, back in the 70s, there was (dare I say it?) a certain “magic” in Tolkien because, although the JRR juggernaut was gathering steam (probably thanks to the hippies), he still wasn’t THAT well known. Now of course, he’s everywhere.
I recall Dylan:
Or, as the old aphorism puts it: If you want to defeat your enemy, sing his praises.
The sixties to the eighties George, before the $uiturd$ took full control of that CREATIVITY and turned it into the business of greed, glamour and glitz, minus substance.
Nope, the $-suiturd$ were there, Johnny, they were just harder to see. My friends who ‘made it’ in the 70’s were all debt slaves to prove the point. You went on tour, and thinking ‘Wow, this is terrific’, and then they sent you the bills.
Good hidden point digged out from the dark. It is true.
Behind all our true originality and creativity, we were deeply enslaved in debt to the financiers.
I have found huge creativity and talent in the music scene following the rise of the internet and independent labels. There is now a massive availability of artists with great ‘substance’ precisely because our tastes are not manufactured and dictated to us by big business and its mass media control. For this music fan, active exploration brings richer rewards than the passive consumption of dated products.
Show us some.
You know how the system today is always deciding what the public should think, and tricks us into thinking that by telling us “that’s what most other people think.” (Via polls, fake twitter accounts, etc.)
Isn’t that exactly how the music charts work? Even in the 60s and earlier?
So much of what I thought was innocent fun has turned out to be nasty, manipulative exploitation.
If it’s any consolation Ed, as far as I know, being dead is the same state we were in before we were conceived.
That didn’t hurt did it?
I mention further down this post re. “the state we were in before we were conceived”.
There are many tens of thousands of high-quality, scholarly books which provide PROOF that we all survive (in our eternal, immortal soul/spirit body form) the death of our physical body ‘coat’. I’ve made this 100% factual statement many times over the last few years, here on Off-G…
It is a proven fact that consciousness survives the death of the physical body; for it, consciousness, is completely separate from the physical brain. It (the mind/consciousness) operates/manifests through the brain, yes, but it is NOT created by the physical brain.
I’ve several times on this site provided a representative booklist re. this biggest, greatest of all truths. I’ve stated that a large percentage of the tens (maybe hundreds of thousands) of books published on this vital topic have been written BY the many spiritually-aware scientists, doctors, nurses, psychiatrists, lawyers, etc etc around the world. Ie, they who have themselves discovered the incontrovertible evidences which PROVE that the actual nature of ‘death’ is so, so different to what it merely appears to be. We live in a multi-dimensional cosmos. There is far, far more to what exists than ‘merely’ the physical dimension.
Before you were conceived, Johnny, you were in the very real Spirit Dimension, in your immortal spirit body form, waiting to be born as Johnny, in Australia; your current self being the current lifetime of the eternal soul being which you are. The eternal soul which you are having pre-planned to have a lifetime where you were born in Australia. We plan ALL the major aspects of each of our soul’s many, many lifetimes.
A couple of the many tens of thousands of high-quality, scholarly books on the reality of survival of the death of our physical body ‘coat’ are the following:
“Your Eternal Self: Science discovers the Afterlife”, by R Craig Hogan.
“Glimpses of Eternity”, by Dr Raymond Moody (American psychiatrist).
As I’ve said many a time on this site, at this point, all the uninformed, closed-minded sceptics out there who ‘disbelieve’ the above will discover, on the eventual days on which they each do what is so very incorrectly termed ‘die’, that I’d been stating the 100% truth re. everyone’s survival of physical body ‘death’.
Why do so many people not want to acquire this greatest of all truths, huh???
People who closed-mindedly ridicule and scoff are demonstrating that they don’t want to acquire this greatest of all truths.
All you closed-minded sceptics out there will one day reach a day on which you’ll be forced to say “Oh my —–, that Christine was right in all that she said… she wasn’t talking nonsense, she was relating the truth…”.
Before and after each of our soul’s many, many lifetimes we are still alive, conscious!! In our spirit body, in the proven to exist Spirit Dimension/Spirit World. We are every bit as conscious before and after ‘death’ as we are when we’re here on Earth. In fact, we’re even more conscious when in our spirit body than we are when here on Earth. The vital point is that we’re all in our spirit body now, here on Earth. For it’s the spirit body that literally animates our physical body. It’s my spirit body fingers that are typing this post right now. It merely seems as if it’s my physical body fingers.
As many spiritually-enlightened people very correctly state, the physical body is dead all the time; ie, the physical body is never actually, itself, alive. It’s the fact that it, the physical body, is animated by the spirit body that is what makes it seem as if the physical body is alive. When, in deep terms, it’s not.
In my earlier post here today, I mentioned the many closed-minded materialists around the world who foolishly refuse to accept the incontrovertible, multifaceted evidences which prove that we do all survive (in our immortal spirit body form) the death of our physical body.
In that earlier post I didn’t refer to the equally misled ‘christian fundamentalists’, who likewise have been well and truly duped, re. the actual nature of what happens after we do what’s so very wrongly termed ‘die’.
There are a number of ‘christians’ on this site. Who are still not aware that they’ve been misinformed. By the equally uninformed, corrupt ‘Church’.
The one and only thing which the ‘Church’ is good for is that it records [so-called] ‘baptisms’, marriages, and burials… For 36+ years I’ve been a genealogist, and of course we genealogists around the world would not be able to carry out our genealogical research fully without the invaluable ‘baptism’, marriage and burial records.
You say that ‘christians’ have been misinformed by a useless Church concerning the afterlife. Are there also Christians (no scare marks) who have not? If so, perhaps explain how Christ was wrong on this issue and how your own authorities are not. Christians like myself need to know how we got misinformed.
I find the information you provide quite interesting, Christine.
Thank you for sharing it.
But why the “closed minded materialists”, the “truly duped”?
To me that smacks of my being a granny killer because I did not take the jab. Because I do not agree with the covid narrative. Because I chose to act on my own behalf based on my own research and ultimate belief.
Why not just provide your information and let people decide for themselves?
I think this is something that happens far too much, and I’m sure I’m guilty of it, that people are this or that because they do not agree with how I think.
Which is not to say that I am not astonished with how many people think given what I see as obvious, but still, I do not see the purpose in name calling.
I say what I say because closed-minded materialists ARE closed-minded,; they take ‘death’ at face-value, and (peculiarly) have no desire to learn the actual facts, the actual truth. ‘Christians’ worldwide have been well and truly duped by the corrupt, deceitful ‘Christian Church’. When they each return to the Spirit world, they’ll have to face that they had been duped. That they were gullible; brainwashed; indoctrinated into lies and untruths re. the nature of reality/existence.
I’m the only person in my family who refused to submit to any of the injections. I don’t know why you claim that what I say re. closed-minded materialists being uninformed, etc etc, and that ‘christians’ worldwide having been duped, “smacks of my being a granny-killer because I did not take the jab”.
I too do not agree with the ‘covid’ narrative.
No-one should value mere ‘beliefs’ as being more important than the actual facts, the actual truths!! There truly is absolute proof that we all (including animals, birds, etc) survive (in our immortal spirit body form) the very illusory event that has so very unfortunately (and deceitfully…) been given the term ‘death’. When in fact ‘all’ that dies, at ‘death’, is our physical body ‘coat’; the real us, ie, the eternal, immortal soul/spirit being that we each ARE, remains (literally) alive (for it is the spirit body which IS the real us!, is the thing which makes us alive, here on Earth), in the very real Spirit World (as opposed to on Earth). The Spirit World/Spirit Dimension [of this in fact multidimensional cosmos] is where we all come from: it is our actual place of origin (ie, we each being an eternal spirit being – termed a soul, and each soul lives many, many lifetimes. Sometimes thousands of lifetimes… and we all remember those lifetimes each time we return to the very real Spirit World).
My granny killer reference was to the name calling. I think there is far too much of it on comment boards. I don’t like to be referred to as a granny killer because I do not wear a mask or take the jab.
In turn, I am not going to call people who choose to wear a mask and get the jab “sheeple”.
I think both terms are insulting.
So, just because I might disagree with what you believe is unadulterated truth about spirituality, does not make me close-minded. In my opinion.
But again, to each their own.
Dear Christine,
If we in our state now dont have a clue about our conscience before we were conceived, and we too dont have a clue about our state after death, then it doesnt matter how many books and professionals you refer to as proof.
Because the conclusion will then be that notwithstanding the soul/spirit will continue to live or die in another dimension, there is no connection to the former or the later, so why then bother and waste our time about something completely imaginary?
