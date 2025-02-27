Epstein Files – Phase 1 of…?

It’s Epstein Day! The morning has finally broken and files are here, and everything is going to be alright.

OK, fine, most of the information being released is already public, thanks to various court filings and FOIA requests.

And OK, fine, the much-delayed release seems to be (shock! horror!) largely a publicity stunt involving right-wing “influencers”.

A group of people, including @DC_Draino, exit the West Wing smiling and waving binders reading “The Epstein Files: Phase 1” pic.twitter.com/ERxNBpIO4Z — Josh Sukoff (@JoshSukoff) February 27, 2025

And OK, fine, they also announced the release will be “phased”, which is a practical step to deal with a mountain of documents and NOT in ANY WAY a cheap trick to prolong drama and intrigue, like ending a TV show on a cliffhanger.

And OK, fine, these files are as reliably genuine as anything else released by Deep State institutions…which is to say totally 100% unreliable.

…but still, Epstein files!

The fact of the matter is the “Epstein list”, as the media (and large parts of the alternate media) like to talk about it, does not exist. Contact numbers in an address book for a well-connected billionaire mean little and less, and flight logs not much more, even supposing they were definitely real and definitely un-doctored.

Derrick Broze summed it up neatly on Twitter…

There is no “Epstein list”. This has been a huge failing of “alternative” media by constantly reporting it as such. We have Epstein’s blackbook (which btw has 16 numbers from Trump), we have flight manifests, and we have business relationships. There’s not a list floating… — Derrick Broze (@DBrozeLiveFree) February 21, 2025

There is no “Epstein Client list”, and even if there were it is too useful as a blackmail tool to ever be released.

As long as it exists only in theory anybody and everybody could be on it. Its hypothetical existence has turned every public figure into a Schrodinger’s Pedophile, who will always toe the line for fear of it being “leaked” they were on “The List”.

It’s very clever when you think about it.

I’m sure Jeffrey Epstein is laughing his ass off on a private beach behind his reconstructed face, wherever he is.

That was a joke.

Probably.