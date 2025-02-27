Epstein Files – Phase 1 of…?
Kit Knightly
It’s Epstein Day! The morning has finally broken and files are here, and everything is going to be alright.
OK, fine, most of the information being released is already public, thanks to various court filings and FOIA requests.
And OK, fine, the much-delayed release seems to be (shock! horror!) largely a publicity stunt involving right-wing “influencers”.
A group of people, including @DC_Draino, exit the West Wing smiling and waving binders reading “The Epstein Files: Phase 1” pic.twitter.com/ERxNBpIO4Z
— Josh Sukoff (@JoshSukoff) February 27, 2025
And OK, fine, they also announced the release will be “phased”, which is a practical step to deal with a mountain of documents and NOT in ANY WAY a cheap trick to prolong drama and intrigue, like ending a TV show on a cliffhanger.
And OK, fine, these files are as reliably genuine as anything else released by Deep State institutions…which is to say totally 100% unreliable.
…but still, Epstein files!
The fact of the matter is the “Epstein list”, as the media (and large parts of the alternate media) like to talk about it, does not exist. Contact numbers in an address book for a well-connected billionaire mean little and less, and flight logs not much more, even supposing they were definitely real and definitely un-doctored.
Derrick Broze summed it up neatly on Twitter…
There is no “Epstein list”.
This has been a huge failing of “alternative” media by constantly reporting it as such.
We have Epstein’s blackbook (which btw has 16 numbers from Trump), we have flight manifests, and we have business relationships.
There’s not a list floating…
— Derrick Broze (@DBrozeLiveFree) February 21, 2025
There is no “Epstein Client list”, and even if there were it is too useful as a blackmail tool to ever be released.
As long as it exists only in theory anybody and everybody could be on it. Its hypothetical existence has turned every public figure into a Schrodinger’s Pedophile, who will always toe the line for fear of it being “leaked” they were on “The List”.
It’s very clever when you think about it.
I’m sure Jeffrey Epstein is laughing his ass off on a private beach behind his reconstructed face, wherever he is.
That was a joke.
Probably.
Who is Pam Bondi?
Well, for one thing she comes from Temple Terrace in Florida. Does anyone not now know what “Temple… ” signifies? No doubt there’s more to be known about her.
So You dont believe Trump 2.0 will make an announcement and the world media will appear on the white house lawn and she trump will take off the mask and it will be JFK all along.???
lost in the dark maybe able to help with when the whitehats have finally taken down the deep state and the children are released from the underground DUMBS and when this is officially happening as on monday THI MONDAY breaking news the Pope is being arrested (5th time in 6 years) and then Sir kier is.
I cant believe you dont believe as you all must be pedo lovers for not believing and one thing I have found about theses people is. there all digital crusade internet type Christians.
Thanks for clearing that up Kit; “There are no Files”. For i truly admit that i belonged to the seduced many, sucked into this spectacularly salacious drama as it unfolded with its dramatic episodes and stellar cast of characters, the compolation of which would make a sizeable series for Netflix. We’ve the supposed 250+ young girls from deprived backgrounds, being flown around the World and to an Exotic Island to become the playthings of the Rich, Famous and even Royalty. There’s Jeff & Ghislane supposedly orchestrating the whole thing on behalf of MOSSAD/Israel/Zionists/Deep State entities, there’s Trials, £12 million payouts, car crash interviews and the questionable suicide/murder/death of the leading perp. The show could run and run forever, even overtaking the Mousetrap (A. Christie).
He is a some real facts, during the Epstein Peak period, this blog did 1 article and’ 🏧 circus’ wrote that and that was only a paragraph ccct lot pointed this out about Epstein connections.
maybe maybe it was to close to the m)0sad connection for comfortablity and that is why Whitney Webb videos where ever never posted back then and saying it in LATE 2022 in a Corbett report is no different than the normal media now..
Just saying.
This stunt you did is no different than Trump Pr team.
Lest we forget:
https://winteroak.org.uk/2025/02/28/a-decade-of-dissent-tide-turning-fog-lifting/
How could we?
If there is so much control over Epstein’s information, how do we know about Epstein in the first place?
If there is so much control, Why was Epstein arrested in 2019, and why did he die or disappear? Why did the media report so much?
This is quite confusing.
Confusion is probably part of the plan. There was that Adam Curtis documentary that I think came out around the time of Trump 1.0. If you look beyond the fact that it was produced by BBC and couched in terms of “this is what the Russians do”, from memory it was quite instructive as to how the state and media work to keep the public in a constant state of confusion and, therefore, vulnerable.
‘If it’s such a mundane list of fone numbers, whey did They
keep it secret so Long ? Do They think i really like conspiracy
scares keeping me awake at night ?’ ‘Were They just
teasing me ?’
I guess the real problem is we’ve got people running around screaming about how they’re being punk’d because Trump isn’t releasing the truth, having the nerve to say shit like “he promised us!”, and having conniption fits because they aren’t getting the juicy details, while Trump and his “team” attack social security pensions, medicare/medicaid and other government services, do nothing about the cost of housing, nothing about inflation and the cost of food and needed goods, nothing about the production of food, and do nothing about any of the basic existential crises citizens face in the dystopian world they’re creating. It’s fucking ridiculous. It just goes to show why they’re doing this and it’s because the stupid MAGA cult get off on this shit. Trouble is, now they’re pissing off the Cult. But as we’ve seen, it doesn’t fucking matter.
Then there’s the elephant in the room no one seems to want to recognize, i.e., Trump is one of them. He’s on the fucking list, wherever it is. Jesus, those hats appear to say “Trump was Right about Everything”. OMG.
The Emperor has no clothes AL.
Now, there’s an image to give anyone nightmares.
Except Melanie of course.
What a lucky lady she is 😖
Melania!
Fluckin spellcheq
‘Derek would say that, wouldn’t he” … (anon) …
https://covidsteria.substack.com/p/pedosteria-best-jeffrey-epstein-memes-waiting
‘The telephone numbers have been changed, to protect the innocent.’
(famous TV series byline)…
How to label OmG ATL? Half woke whiners?
When will they turn positive minded? When the world is dominated by Islam or communist China?
In both those total control systems egos are become collective bots. Islam kills all creativity. Mao/ She communism kill all individual initiative.
Ahh, the ‘enemies’!
Or so we’ve been told.
Again and again and again and again _ _ _ _
Just wondering why people use the term ‘communist’ before naming the country China ? I’ve never heard anyone say, for instance, capitalist America. What’s the significance of the communist label ?
Is it secular or non secular Jews? Rich and/or poor? Khazar, Sephardic, or all?
I’m really interested to know, without deifying these people, what is it they all possess that is such an obstacle for the rest of humanity (whatever ‘the rest of humanity’ actually means)????????????????????????
Life is simple inside most woke brains: all problems stem from those 0.01% Jews.
Sure, some are arrogant characters but even all together they form a mini minority, with much more $$$$$ power in other hands. Unless the are actually Chosen? 😆
So it’s just money talking then? It’s the banking system? In which case, all the world’s most wealthy are equally responsible, surely? And how about their underlings? Are they culpable? How far down the salary ladder do we go? Or are you saying that everyone who spends the money is innocent, and it’s just the Jewish banker element ALONE that’s the source of the malfeasance? In which case, I refer you back to my original question A2
Maybe he bought a dud used car from a Middle Eastern gentleman and he’s never forgiven him/them.
People are divided into two groups:
A) Sons of Noah
B) Sons of Adam
The first group are descended from those antediluvian predecessors of ours who knew about the impending ‘great flood’ and prepared for it. Their descendants were tasked with the great mission to husband mankind, to prepare it in good time for the next one, such that our technological advancement was preserved and we’d escape the cycle.
The second group is comprised of all those descended from accidental survivors, i.e. people who just happened to be in the right place at the right time.
So, now you know who the husbands of mankind are.
How about showing us the Pedo-Files that have been hidden for decades throughout the Western world.
As a TV producer I know once remarked during a lunch, “The REALLY interesting list would be who’s NOT involved in all of the deviant shenanigans. Of course, it would be a VERY short list . . .”.
We really do live in a messed up predatory world, don’t we.
It’s obvious without needing the official documents to anyone with half a brain.
Same with the JFK files…
But the morons love this hype/drama.