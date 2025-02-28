WATCH: How to Get Eggs for Free! – #SolutionsWatch
Are you concerned with the price of eggs? Well, as I see it, there are two options. Either you could participate in the slave suggestion ritual known as voting for a political candidate in the hopes that your preferred candidate will take office so that they can start pressuring the central bank (that shouldn’t exist) to tighten the money supply in the hopes of curbing monetary inflation while simultaneously easing regulatory burden on corporate farmers (who we shouldn’t be buying food from) so that they will be incentivized to increase production while simultaneously using taxpayer money (which shouldn’t be stolen in the first place) to invest in infrastructure projects in the hope of growing out the economy and thus reducing price inflation…or you could raise chickens.
Let’s explore Option 2 today, shall we?
Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
How can I raise chickens in a cramped, overpriced apartment?
Corbett is by way of being a right-wing libertaritard who got his clock cleaned by economist Paul Craig Roberts in an interview a few years back, interview should be on Corbett’s website. So Corbett is not about to give space to any vegan/vegetarian solution to anything, I would think.
Because veganism for Corbett will be a marker of The Other Tribe.
Instead of focussing myopically on the price of eggs, consider that the Opposition has already moved to hinder backyard chicken farming in various jurisdictions. Bird flu, you know?
The Voluntarism of Corbett and similar is strangely silent on the question of what to do when the Feds come to collect your hens.
A diet of a cereal and legumes (ie beans and rice) gives all necessary amino acids, and the various extra vitamins A, D, C, B plus zinc and calcium can come from fruit and nuts. Those things can be stockpiled in volume more than can eggs and last for ever, as it were.
Eggs are unnecessary. Because ChatGPT informs us
Conclusion
“While rice and beans provide a good carbohydrate and protein foundation, a diet limited to only these foods is deficient in multiple essential vitamins and minerals, particularly vitamins B12, A, C, and D, calcium, iodine, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids. Over time, these deficiencies could lead to anemia, weakened immunity, poor bone health, and other serious health issues.
To improve this diet, adding fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and fortified foods (or supplements) would be essential.”
The essential B12 is only produced by bacteria in the human rectum, so we best keep on resorting to eggs or other sources to keep our memory alive. One would have to eat mountains of normal plants to stay pure veg. Why make it into an ideological battle, dead veggies are not so different from dead fish or potential chick’s.
Apparently quail are good for giving eggs without the noise that chickens make, keeping the neighbours happy.
“or you could raise chickens.”
Remember to register all birds with the UK authorities.
I know from experience that it’s a lot cheaper to buy eggs than it is to raise chickens in order to get eggs. But I will admit that eggs from home raised chickens taste noticeably better than storebought eggs. But after all is said and done, they end up costing nearly three times as much as storebought eggs.
This is not to mention that raising chickens is a huge amount of work, and the cleanup is miserable. But they are sweet little birds and each one has its own personality. Some of them are surprisingly intelligent and fun to have as pets. So raising chickens is a tradeoff in many ways.
Yes, we did that Jimmy, and the other problem being that one becomes quite fond of the ‘girls’.
It’s sad to watch them fade.
Spending a lot of time on farms as a kid I agree.
Looking into the eyes of piggy you could swear there was a human in there somewhere. All animals are adorable while alive but tasty when dead.
We didn’t develop incisors chomping on a carrot that’s for sure.
Our top dog status in the animal world never depended on our incisors. Our top status on the food chain is weapon-derived. Or would you get stuck into eating an animal by ripping into it with your teeth?
Do you salivate at the sight of a chicken or the smell of a fresh killed animal with all the blood and guts, as is a natural response of, say, a tiger?
Did you know that carnivores and (natural, not opportunist) omnivores cannot see in full colour scale? Herbivores, frugivores and humans can though – think: easy fruit and vegetable spotting.
Getting back to teeth/chewing: Carnivores shear meat and swallow. Omnivores shear, crush and have no or minimal lateral or forward mobility for chewing.
Herbivores, frugivores and humans: Great lateral and forward mobility for chewing leafy greens, fruit, nuts, seeds, etc.
Just saying.
And carnivores also have much shorter intestines, which results in far less putrefaction in the gut. And far fewer cases of bowel cancer