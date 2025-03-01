Pop Goes the Weasel
Todd Hayen
When I think about what the world will look like in the future, the models I fall back on are the typical settings we see in movies like Star Wars, The Matrix, and Terminator.
In those dramas we see warriors fighting the enemy with light-sabers and other more conventional weapons. We see good people incarcerated and made prisoners by the evil powers. We see our friends, other freedom fighters, physically punished, tortured, and painfully abused.
I often wonder if I will eventually make so much ruckus that I am arrested and put into the gulag, or at the very least be quarantined in some facility for refusing to take some poison concoction forced on me to avoid some bird, monkey, elephant, or weasel virus. Although I flatter myself to think I would be important enough for the state to spend the money and time to hunt me down, take me into custody, and pay for my incarceration.
But then I realized there are other ways to punish us. The classic visions of Warriors for Freedom fighting through masses of clone robots are only classic, and likely outdated, visions. We live in a brave new world, fighting the enemy will not be classic. It will be a new sort of fight involving AI, machines, robots, and more than likely unseen, and non-mechanical foes we can’t take down with a light-saber.
The first such punishment that comes to mind is chemical or biological. Since it is clear that humans can be individually targeted with cell phones (and soon microchips) it is simpler than ever to attack the individual rather than be faced with the necessity of identifying the group as a mass. Of course, law enforcement has always targeted the individual, but as stated earlier in this article, finding and arresting one criminal takes time, money and human resources. It also takes evidence of wrongdoing—a “case” if you will.
In our brave new world, alleged criminals can be identified and targeted, spending practically nothing and exhausting nearly no resources. They also will not need to be convicted or even be charged with a crime. Cell phones can soon (if not already) be designed to administer a deadly or debilitating electronic response. Other varieties of pathogens one day (or now) will be injected and dispensed in various ways.
Let me back off a bit and present something a tad less science fiction-y. I think most criminals against the state will be dealt with in more overt and old-fashioned ways. There is still nothing more effective in eliciting fear amongst the useless eaters than a good jackboot on the back of the neck of a hapless dissenter. What better way to show who’s boss than breaking down the door of a poor shivering shrew with automatic weapons drawn and laser dots dancing frantically on the body and face of the terrified accused—with family, friends, and neighbours in attendance.
But again, most of us will not be the shakers and movers a rebellion is accustomed to dealing with. Most of us will be more annoying to the state than much of anything else. And it will be far too expensive to house us all in custom-built quarantine facilities designed to hold masses of people—no matter how romantic that may seem to be. Sure, these facilities will still exist, filled with shivering shrews brought in on more serious infractions. But what about the rest of us? The millions of us who just don’t get along with the state—the countless thorns in the Emperor’s side?
The agenda has something special for us.
It will be so easy to make our lives miserable, and almost impossible for us to easily navigate through our day. We will be inundated with constant surveillance and personal scrutiny. We will be told to present our IDs, our vax cards, our driver’s licenses, our passports, our retina scans, our bio scans, again and again, and again. And, if we show up on Uncle Stalin’s list, we will be confronted with countless “problems” and “errors.”
“Sorry, sir, do you have another form of ID, this scan didn’t seem to work.”
“Step over here please and have a seat, a robot will be with you in a moment.”
“Sorry,” the disembodied voice bleats out at the grocery store, “Your ID has expired—you have insufficient funds to pay for your bananas—there is a booster missing from your mandated schedule—you have not paid your recent speeding ticket” (which you never actually received because you never speeded).
On the phone during a routine call to your insurance provider due to some mysterious text you received, “Please call this number right away, if you do not call within 30 minutes, your house will be uninsured.” After frantically dialling the number (when was the last time we “dialled” a number?), we hear the robot voice say, “Please select one of the following options . . . ” and the option you need is not one to choose from.
Of course, there will be no way to talk to a human being, and because you are on the “list” targeted for “annoyance,” nothing will ever get resolved. Your bank accounts will be closed for a day, then, for no reason, open up again. There will be endless problems with your balances, endless mysterious charges on your credit cards, endless issues with your utilities, your internet, your WIFI, your phone.
And nothing will be resolved, and there will be no human to talk to about it.
You will spend countless hours trying to resolve all of these problems only to be jockeyed around electronically, on internet chats, and on phone calls with robots. You will get endless hangups forcing you to have to start over again after being on the phone for an hour. On and on and on and on, the monkey chases the weasel—until finally, “pop” goes the weasel. And the weasel is you. Pop.
You’ll then go to your doctor and tell him/her (or maybe by then your doctor will be a trans-robot) all your woes, and he/she/they will offer you a suicide pill. “Take this and all will be well.”
This is the nature of future punishments for crimes never committed. We will all be criminals of some kind, even the sheep will be tormented. But those of us who have raised our voices and have been individually identified as troublemakers will get the treatment first—and the most.
It is so easy to do. So easy to target, and so easy to carry out the sentence. It will really cost them nothing, as all of it will be carried out by using algorithms to convict, and AI and robots to execute.
Pop.
Dr. Hayen, consider yourself lucky that you know how to write. The AI surveillance bots seem to be geared for visual cues only (maybe you shouldn’t use your picture). All the people, for instance, harassed and picked up, even charged (as in the UK) have been YouTubers (whether they also write or not). If the bot can’t see you, it assumes you must be innocent.
BTW, my bank shut me out of my account for a few days a couple years back when I made a donation to OffGuardian. I think it was the out-of-country thing – which I had never done before.
Even poor Diogenes, who lived in a barrel (a terracotta barrel), might be in for some trouble if either the State or some enterprising teens sent him down Niagara Falls.
“even the sheep will be tormented”
It seems as though, if the airobot is selling food and drugs made by the airobot to people then there is no further point in measuring people with a social credit score.
In this case starvation seems more likely unless longer term torture is a goal.
For the 95% of humans who have, one way or another voted for / acquiesced in their own demise – it’s very difficult to have any sympathy for them.
Dear Tod,
It is already happening, now, not in a distant future. The permanent induced frustration is very real.
I agree.
The war mongers lost: How JD Vance emerged as the chief saboteur of the transatlantic alliance
The Guardian is crying, Off G’s next article should praise peacemaker Trump. . . . . . .
What is at stake here is what Iain McGilChrist may call the right hemispheric view on the world. Let me call it the “direct”, connected, all-conscious state of being. This is something that appears very humble and even “way off” to the left hemispheric one, which is just about to become the worldwide “standard”: For the left hemispheric view on the world, it’s all about power, superiority, “looking good” – and that is what I see playing out (almost) everywhere.
“The Agenda” is all in favour of this materialistic/mechanistic (and very vain and narcissistic) worldview. I can only guess if this is because the ones pushing it are fanatics for it or if the “social engineers” have finally found out that this is the most effective way to reach their goals. It’s very likely both.
As I see it, a profound way to counter this developing dystopia would be to “revolutionise” the way we see ourselves and the world – a revolution from the inside out, if you will. To put it with Iain McGilchrist, it would mean to reverse things as they are unfolding – this is, to make reason the servant of the “heart” again. Or, to put it with a quote from the Buddha, “Rule your mind or your mind will rule you.”
If a relevant number of people would refuse “to just go along” it would at least slow down things significantly.
Yep and keep in mind that belief is the issue that makes people believe nonsense like a god Creator 😂
Belief is left brained and it bypasses the right brain which deals with REALITY as we receive it through the senses.
From chapter 4 of Ian McGilchrist ‘s book The Matter with Things:
“One related difference between right and left prefrontal cortex activation is that the left dominates where belief bias points to the correct conclusion, and, by contrast, the right dominates where it does not. Belief bias is in fact generally associated with the left hemisphere, not with the right hemisphere.”
Also chapter 4
“To put it crudely, the right hemisphere is our bullshit detector. It is better at avoiding nonsense when asked to believe it, but it is also better at avoiding falling prey to local prejudice and just dismissing rational argument because the argument does not happen to agree with that prejudice”
no ”will” about it! unless you want to affirm that it is so/”will” be som
the age of aqua has begun with the last new moon and it’s up with people while corp/politics dissolve.
yes, the ego will try to fight this tooth and claw, but to no avail.
change is here!
In the end it could be just AI weapons firing at other AI weapons well after the last human has been eliminated, as PK Dick predicted decades ago!
Is reading the Off-G bad for depressed people, I do wonder.
There’s nothing but fear in this article. Fear and fantasies based on Hollywood fiction.
I’m not afraid of anything (not that I know of). Maybe concerned, even a bit worried about the possibility of pain and suffering, but not “afraid.”
I would like to know of a snowstorm if I plan a trip downtown. It doesn’t create fear, but it creates a greater sense of awareness and preparedness. But that’s just me. Maybe you do experience fear. If so, sorry.
I hope too that you realize this particular article is written with a tad of “tongue in cheek”…that doesn’t make it less “real” but should also generate a bit of comedy here and there…
True, the real life is sad and there are not so many nice things to be said. I can resonate with Tod, perhaps because of somehow similar age. Maybe the young people, born in different conditions are seeing the world in a different way. There is always hope
So why amplify that by relaying that WEF meme?
Come with positive counter vision please.
Like stop taking the miserable pill, it should have been discarded shortly after its discovery.
Gees I wonder if the doc continues to prescribe that pill?
Nope, there are many out there preaching the “positive vision”…that’s not me. I love those people that do, that is their calling. My calling in my writing is to keep us awake…like the constant slaps in the face to someone who has taken an overdose of sleeping pills, keep them walking, keep them awake, slap them silly.
If that doesn’t work for you, and you want to go to sleep in the snow being told again and again that everything is going to be ok: “Its all ok, don’t listen to those ugly doomsaying fear mongers, go back to sleep, its all fine” then that is your choice.
Yes, there is a time to have hope, there is a time to feel if we all stay aware all this will end. I am not against that. But as a writer, that simply is not my calling (although I am not ALL doom and gloom, very often I do write positive things)
I have a great idea for coming up with a “positive counter vision.” It’s worked beautifully throughout the ages. Just say “It’s not happening!” There, wasn’t that easy?
You can tell who has been radicalized on line by this meta script of films, Tv, Sports, Religiousness propaganda media in all forms.
They do the above like doctor brainwashed in this Armageddon end of world sexual fantasy this religion cult lot sell unless you come to Jesus or vote Conservative or populism and it will save you or else.
This is dooms day Armageddon shit your pants hide under the bed payriots 1 month supply packets affiliation links of pure fear porn.
You’ve never ever doctor brainwash ever got a positive article printed on this site.
Go look for the sites that do print constant positive stuff…they have their place in this “Armageddon”…more power to them.
If people were more aware of what really was happening in pre-WWII Europe that whole mess could have been avoided and millions of lives saved. But most people were asleep, and the dragons ate all of the babies.
Not saying everything written should be doom and gloom, but until everyone is aware of what is really happening, it is better that a lot of it is.
I suspect this text was AI generated, I can’t understand a thing.
Yeah, nah, yeah, the hackers gonna save us!
In cases of state terrorism, there is a thing called “survival mode” and it comes with disrespect for the usual and for rules aka creativity.
Consertatives are doomed of course but the unruly will prevail. As always.
Hi Todd , a bleak Dystopia indeed that You conjure …. All is not lost though , the Human Spirit is resilient , Who knows We may Even be able to quit the illusion of Parliamentary Politics and Unite to defeat the what at this moment seems forgone, We’ve been demorilazed these last few Years … They have sucessfully murdered Millions , and gained a massive degree of Compliance… Its temporary I believe.. there are so many cracks everyone is seeing that there is something warped about our Media projected reality ..the Lies are so flagrant..
They are throwing every psyop at their disposal at us but its falling short , too many People are waking up to the Manipulation Techniques … There is a mass revolt of minds in progress… Chin up Todd…hugs to You , Im frightened too!
I see a race to the finish line, as it were.
I’m not sure what that finish line looks like but the race is an inevitable consequence of the current situation.
Different people have ‘awakened’ in response to different triggers. Some have been on point for years, perhaps decades. For others, it was 9/11, or climate, or covid, or [insert psyop of choice]. It seems though that covid did more to wake people up than all the others put together. I view this as a fuse being lit a la opening sequence of a Mission Impossible movie.
As more people become aware of what is being done to them, the ‘authorities’ clamp down harder on those people. As they clamp down harder, it becomes more obvious to others what is happening and more people awaken. The more people awaken, the harder they clamp down. Repeat as required.
The question in my mind is: can we achieve critical mass before the game is over? I used to believe that ‘critical mass’ had to be well over 50% of the population. The research seems to indicate that all it takes is around 15%. We are not there yet.
Hence the race.
Even if we do achieve critical mass, given the scenario portrayed in this article, it is difficult to envisage just what the population will be able to do (short of some sort of ‘kinetic action’, as the Americans would say).
The problem we have at the moment is that too many people are blindly going along with the bullshit. If that can change, just knowing that there is a large number of people out there who understand the direction of travel will do wonders, psychologically, for people who hitherto felt isolated and powerless. Whether it will be enough to enact any sort of change though …
I believe we are at over half the Population discerning some Shitfuckery ..not quite getting all the Psy Ops or putting all the pieces in place .. . But the unease ,bewilderment, and sheer disbelief in the drivel thats presented is easily 1 in 3 people .. we’re at the “Something is happening here but You dont know what it is , do You Mr Jones” phase.. We need to believe We are going to pull back from this Abyss , its hard but if We dont , Weve already lost !
I agree there is a lot of unease around – witness the media falling over themselves to provide explanations for that – providing a one size fits all narrative. Most people cannot live without a narrative of some sort.
I see a lot of people ‘finding religion’ these days. It seems to me that once they lose faith in the mainstream narrative, they need to find another one to replace it – their brains cannot function without some sort of rigid framework that guides their thinking. Furthermore, some of them don’t just find religion, they become rabidly dogmatic about it – preaching to the rest of us about how stupid we are not to see the light that they themselves have recently found.
They completely miss the irony of calling their previous peers ‘covid cultists’ or ‘climate cultists’ without realising they are displaying the exact same behaviours toward the rest of us, only this time they know their narrative is the right one. Just like they knew their previous narrative was the right one as well. Until it wasn’t. Not having a go at religious people per se – just the ones for whom the pendulum has swung too far in the other direction.
The hardest thing for anybody ‘waking up’ is the realisation that their government, the corporations, the elites et al view them simply as disposable data packets. It goes against everything they’ve ever believed to be true. Once they accept that fact, the rest tends to fall into place. However, most people are extremely reluctant to bin their entire worldview.
In the face of all the fear being generated, all the doomsday predictions (be that climate, pandemic, pick one), people become very psychologically malleable. At that point, it could go either way. Either they wake up or they become irredeemably entrenched in their fear and yearn for a ‘parent’ to protect them. That ‘parent’ is almost always the state. Some people may subsequently wake up to reality but it gets harder following every submission, like a boxer who has been knocked down too many times during a fight. At some point, he’s not going to get up again and the fight will be over.
Let’s hope there are still a few rounds left to go.
Tip of the day:
Dont fudge the data and then try to hide the truth from the authorities.
Absolutely.
That’s their thing and they hate the competition.
I hear ya, and I agree 100%. This article does not represent everything I think, it is one angle! And it is even supposed to be a little funny!!
And yes, “the Human Spirit is resilient”…in the long run, we will be fine.
If everyone out there thought similarly to the way you think, there would be no need to write bleak articles!
Not sure any of us are that important or problematic enough to the Ghouls Who Rule Todd.
Might make em nervous if we congregated in big numbers, say three or four hundred thousand, but otherwise we can be dealt with by a couple of keystrokes on a laptop.
Alt/control/delete.
There is a very recent speech by a “president” in an unnamed country saying to the opposition: you are nothing if WE cut your internet. This country is in UE and that is the general view over there.
Because there is no “edit” button maybe I need to explain: in the Latin countries the EU (European Union, not États-Unis 😀) is called UE.