Romania – The first “post-election” democracy?
Kit Knightly
In December 2024, a Romanian court cancelled the second round of the planned Presidential election and annulled the completed first round, citing (totally theoretical) “Russian interference”.
This caused massive protests in Romania, as you can imagine. The first round had been won by right winger Călin Georgescu following a social media-based campaign, and he was predicted to quite easily win the second round as well.
The Romanian opposition – denied a likely victory – took their case to the European Court of Human Rights.
Then, earlier today, the ECHR threw the case out without even hearing it. Apparently, the Romanian courts were perfectly within their rights to simply indefinitely postpone their election on the basis of unproven allegations, and all those people who already voted and wanted to vote again can just go to hell.
This is the ECHR, which lectures the world on rights and democratic norms on the regular.
And everyone is apparently just fine with it. It’s crazy.
Imagine the outrage in the media if Putin or Trump had suddenly cancelled elections they looked like losing because “they weren’t going to be fair”.
Anyway, now Călin Georgescu has been arrested, and his supporters are taking to the streets, while the Romanian government is set to crack down on “conspiracy theories” and other “misinformation”.
This anti-election narrative is growing outside of Romania too.
Ukraine, of course, hasn’t had any elections in years either. They also outlawed certain political parties, religions and television channels. Meanwhile, laundering billions of dollars/pounds/euros through the Ukrainian government to boost the bottom line of arms manufacturers is considered “defending democracy”.
Last month, former EU chairman Thierry Breton remarked that they had already had to cancel the Romanian elections, and might have to do the same in Germany. (As it happens the “right side” won in Germany, so I guess that election was fair).
To a smaller extent, nine local elections across the UK have been “postponed” for at least a year for unknown reasons.
This is not about controlling the result because they could accomplish the same thing by just rigging it. We know they rig elections all the time.
No, this isn’t about controlling the votes it’s about controlling the language. Taking words and tearing them away from their old-fashioned definitions. Even inverting those meanings.
Seeding the idea that democracy doesn’t necessarily have to include voting and that, in the right circumstances, voting is actually anti-democratic and cancelling elections is more “democratic” than holding them.
“Democratic” can become a free-floating concept removed from real-world application. It’s just a nice thing, something that we and all the people on our side just are, and all the meanies on the other side are not.
We have “democracy”, and it doesn’t matter how many elections we cancel or political parties we ban, or religions we outlaw or journalists we lock up or outlets we censor…we still have democracy. Because now it means whatever we want it to mean.
Years ago, I reviewed a terrible documentary by David Dimbleby about Russia. At one point David essentially argues that just having elections does not mean you live in a democracy.
In my review I made the point that if they argue an election doesn’t make a democracy, they could eventually argue that you can be a democracy without having an election.
At the time I was mostly joking. More fool me.
Not a problem for the two major parties in Australia.
They’ve just changed the rules to make it almost impossible for minor political parties to win a seat in the parliament.
All done underhandedly of course:
https://redfireonline.com/2025/03/02/no-to-the-labor-liberal-stitch-up/
having elections does not mean you live in a democracy
The official gospel being hawked is that 1.4 billion people in China live under dictatorship or fascism (depending on the convenient verbiage), not that China has “democratised governance” (policy and administration) itself. For the bewildered destitute serfs of the Free World (TM), the divergence from reality will grow more stark in the coming years.
Dear Kit,
The links in the article are to the good old bbc, how accurate could the information be ?
There are much more illegal things in this soup but they are not mentioned in the legacy media:
I don’t usually have such long posts, I thought that a bit of detail on this matter would be relevant. They are writing now the handbook and perhaps many pages from it will be used in other countries.
David Dimbleby is entirely correct. Democracy is not just holding elections but making sure that the ‘right’ people win them. This explains why Russia, for example, is a totalitarian state suffering from the iron rule of a ruthless dictator while Ukraine is a model of democracy.
This game has actually been going on for decades. Its just that only recently has it been applied so close to home. The recent problem has been that government policy is actively working against the interests of the people in Europe and propaganda is failing to fully paper over the cracks. This has caused the rise of these ‘populist’ parties. In the old days this vote would often go to truly socialist (or even communist) parties but they would only be allowed token representation in the legislatures at best (“to show that democracy works”) and would never be allowed near government unless they were guaranteed to behave themselves. These new, supposedly right wing, parties can’t be corralled because of their ideology — its supposed to be that of the ruling elite — so they’re having to be suppressed by rather more open means.
The idiots who run the EU, the UK, and the USA regard us pissants as the idiots.
Its because we ARE the idiots. They just see us as what we are. Nothing wrong with that.
They are selected among us, the idiots!
Those who run EU,UK,USA are yr neighbours next door my dear friend.
Rumour: President Trump’s gonna take a few days off next
weekend as some seer has advised him “Beware The Ides
of March.” (Seems The Ides are Debt Settling Days)…
The European Court of Human Rights birthed in 1959 was the first anti-nationalist woke creature. It was favoring the rights of any others above those of Europeans. Post WWII self hate, Adolf’s grand son, enthusiastically adopted by the Left and naive Right, apart from ideologically self diminishing Christians.
These rights maybe hollowed out today, but at that time and until 1990 they actually did a difference in many countries customized to torture and other less affaire activities.
Maybe UN Human Rights did the General, and Euro Rights did the secondary. So you are maybe right they are a liberal/Trotsky laughing stock today, but they did their time!
I believe the operative Sprachregelung here is “LIBERAL democracy” (four legs good) vs “populism” and “demagoguery” (two legs bad)
true democrats have to protect the people from foolishly choosing what they actually want
if not through rigging, then through lawfare, the weapon par excellence of the professional class that makes up the quasi entirety of legislators and officials in these model liberal democracies, to the complete exclusion of the overwhelming majority of citizens who did not graduate from elite educational institutions
like with Trump and Marine Le Pen, but also Navalny in Russia, the overlords of democracy have chosen to subject the Romanian candidate to an exemplary humiliation, not casting him in the role of a political opponent, but rather attempting to delegitimize him as a mere criminal
presumably this was judged to be a response that would generate more resonance internationally than just allowing his campaign to go down in defeat as a result of electoral manipulation, the tactic that was used only a few months before in neighboring Moldova, but evidently wasn’t sufficiently successful then in dissuading future challengers like this Georgescu
it’s the cartelization of Western media in the hands of a half dozen or so corporations controlled by a group who obviously can’t be called “oligarchs”, though they differ in no way whatsoever from those sinister figures from UNdemocratic countries that exploit apps for sharing silly videos to tamper with the minds of our voters, it’s this cartelization that enables the crucial Sprachregelungen to rule the space of tolerated discussion
“The Russians Are Coming ! The Russians Are Coming !” hammer out The Drums of War…
The deprivations the UK common folk bore stoically during The War Against The First
Hitler was ‘rewarded’ by the implementation of (some of) the recommendations of the
1942 Beveridge Report, the template for the post-WW2 UK ‘Welfare State’…
Now a Second Hitler threatens Democracy, and, according to the Press, The War to
Defend Democracy from The Russians, requires “trimming of The Welfare State.” …
Sacrifices have to be made ! Some will have to make the sacrifice with their bodies,
others will have to sacrifice their pensions…
Let’s put it another way: Politicians are using the trumped-up threat “The Russians Are
Coming !” as cover story for eroding what’s left of the UK ‘Welfare State’…
So, one war is the reason to giveth, another the reason to taketh it back…
(Age pensioners were deprived of the Winter Fuel Allowance, the money was needed to
pay down the interest owing on government borrowings of Private Loans… Pensions
must be ‘surrendered’ to pay the Banks and War industry corporations War to Defend
Democracy… It wasnt ’til around 2015 that the UK finally paid off the Lend-Lease debt it
ran up with the USA for weapons for War Against the First Hitler – So: “Here We Go, Again !!”)…
And imagine the outrage if the world’s leading media organisations had participated in an anti-democratic, war-mongering libel – and that had contributed to a million deaths and potentially the triggering of WWIII? As I’ve been saying for some time now, I vote for the bang over the whimper; so bring it on!
—
BBC Newsnight
Neo-Nazi threat in new Ukraine: NEWSNIGHT
Feb 28, 2014
BBC Newsnight’s Gabriel Gatehouse investigates the links between the new Ukrainian government and Neo-nazis
This was in 2014. Trump cleaned these Nazis out in his first term. Today we have peace
😇 .
I wonder what the likely winner of the Romanian election’s attitude was to this largest-ever base NATO is planning for the country? He wouldn’t have been against it, would he?….
Nato will continue. However, after the US has been balkanised into East Coast, West Coast, Canadian Acquisitions, and Trumpania, the latter will be excluded!
There is a clear separation in the candidate’s discourse between NATO and USA. If it’s a NATO base without USA (see the latest declarations by President Trump) then he would probably be against it. Not sure how would that work but hey, it’s his idea.
First rule of a ‘democracy’:
Never hold an election until you’re certain of the result.
Or if they interfered in the democratic processes of another country?
https://genius.com/Vladimir-putin-press-conference-on-the-situation-in-ukraine-annotated
Press conference on the situation in Ukraine
President Vladimir Putin of Russia takes questions from the Russian media on March 3, 2014, following Russian military action in Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.
Released: March 4, 2014
For example, Mr Kolomoisky was appointed Governor of Dnepropetrovsk. This is a unique crook. He even managed to cheat our oligarch Roman Abramovich two or three years ago. Scammed him, as our intellectuals like to say. They signed some deal, Abramovich transferred several billion dollars, while this guy never delivered and pocketed the money. When I asked him [Abramovich]: “Why did you do it?” he said: “I never thought this was possible.” I do not know, by the way, if he ever got his money back and if the deal was closed. But this really did happen a couple of years ago. And now this crook is appointed Governor of Dnepropetrovsk. No wonder the people are dissatisfied. They were dissatisfied and will remain so if those who refer to themselves the legitimate authorities continue in the same fashion.
—
https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/neo-nazi-azov-battalion-is-a-threat-from-within
Neo-Nazi Azov Battalion is a threat from within
Apr 17, 2022
On 13 Apr 2014, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Arsen Avakov, issued a ruling sanctioning the set-up of new paramilitary forces of up to 12,000 people. The Azov Battalion was formed on 05 May 2014 at Berdinsk by a white nationalist. This outfit was regulated by the Ministry of Interior of Ukraine and branded as ‘Special Tasks Patrol Police’. Initially, it was funded independently, and one of the leading financiers was a Jewish-Ukrainian billionaire and oligarch, Igor Kolomoyskyi. Many political party members of the ‘Patriot Party’ of Ukraine joined this organization.
Democracy aint Natural. Name one other species that elects who’s
gonna be their boss, making up rules about what they cant do… It’s
all blood-red in toofs and clause Out There…
At least hoomins have invented Democracy to Soften The Blows…
. .. ..And channel the money.
i thought that title went to ukriane
Many Victorian-era women were opposed to the Suffragettes push for Votes For
Women. It wasnt simply because they thought women shouldnt sully themselves
participating in the political process; they knew who the power behind the throne
were, so they said ‘let the men play their games.’
We have never had Democracy, we’ve only ever had Limited Democracy…
Even though Limited Democracy has slowly been expanded from the few to the
many, giving the vote to 16 year olds, or even younger persons, it’s still Limited Democracy – and limited to voting only…
And if Democracy simply means having a Vote, then Democracy had been vacated
of its meaning ‘a way, way, long time ago’…
Why not just think of it as a “de-nazification”?
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/7Pb6GjtOwpY
Imagine That!
Zourabichvili became the last popularly elected president
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Salome_Zourabichvili
Salomé Nino Zourabichvili[3][b][c] (born 18 March 1952) is a French-born Georgian politician and former diplomat who served as the fifth president of Georgia from 2018 to 2024[d] – the first female president in the country’s history.[e] As a result of the constitutional amendments that came into effect in 2024, Zourabichvili became the last popularly elected president; under the new constitutional rules, moving forward Georgian presidents are to be elected indirectly by a parliamentary college of electors.
They have been convinced that ‘democracy’ is determined by the outcome. Believing it is determined by the process is no longer tolerated.
So if the ‘right’ people win, that is democracy. Even if that outcome is achieved through a very flawed process.
It’s part of the inability to reason, which we see more and more of every day. Very conveniently for the powerful.
On the other paw, there is a trend towards expanding voting «rights» — letting recent immigrants vote in local elections, lowering voting age to 16 etc.; soon they’re going to let us rats vote, but those rights will be worth as much as Soviet elections (which were purely ceremonial).