It’s Progress, Dummy
Todd Hayen
According to the sheep world, nothing that is happening is bad. Technology is running wild, robots and AI are taking over the world, Digital IDs, CBDCs, cell phones gone wile, on and on and on. None of it is bad. It’s just progress, and to oppose any of it is opposing progress, and opposing the advancement of humankind.
Humans are advancing emotionally as well, we no longer insist there are only two sexes, everyone has the right to be anything they wish to be. In fact, it is all so beautiful it is magical. If I was born with a penis, and every cell in my body is screaming out that I am a male, isn’t it a beautiful thing that I can decide I am actually a woman?
And isn’t it beautiful that I can give “birth” to a baby, and have it feed on my male breasts, sucking out nutrients in a futile effort to stay alive? (Didn’t someone try to do this once with a snake?—and it didn’t work.)
This is progress—we have become so loving, and so accommodating, and so liberal, that anyone can express any sort of identification they choose, male, female, horse, dog, bat, weasel. What a wonderful human expression that is! So free! So creative! So liberating! So much an exercise of our fundamental right as a human being!
And not only can we believe that about ourselves, but we can insist on laws that force everyone around us to believe it too. In fact, doctors can even perform the necessary surgical procedures to make us look and feel like what we are identifying with. (They can’t make us be whatever we want, just look and feel it, only God can make us be something other than what we were born with.)
Not only can we identify as a different sex, or even a different species, than what we were born as, we can be anything we want to be even if we don’t deserve it or have the physical and mental capacity to be it!
We are all winners, “be all that you can be” no matter what! We have the physique to fight fires and carry people out of burning buildings even if we are weak and physically incapable. We have the option to be a brain surgeon without any formal training, we have the right to fly helicopters, control planes, fight wars, play competitive sports. Anything.
If we want to do it, we have the right and should be allowed to do it. We have the right to live anywhere we want in the world, to transcend laws, and be and do whatever we choose. (We can try, but most likely we won’t be successful at it, yet everyone around us has to pretend we are stellar in our efforts!!) And most importantly, nobody can stop us.
This is progress, dummy, what else is it?
In reality this is the effects of grandiose narcissism. Humans now believe they are God, and can, as God, create reality. For example, God has limited our expression as a biological entity to either male or female. But since we are now God we can change that and just “say” we are not the sex we are born with (as God intended) and we have the technical know-how to adjust the material elements to express, materially and biologically, the sex we have decided to be.
Only we don’t. We can alter the gross elements of gender (well, only a few things like breasts and penises, and even that not very well) but medical “science” can’t change the shape of our pelvises, or the density of our bones and muscles. It can chemically alter a few hormones to act against its “born will” but that doesn’t work out all that well either. And certainly, medicine cannot change every cell in our body to express the male or female chromosome arrangement (whichever one a person was not born with).
[I am using the trans issue as only one example of what we are identifying as “progress.”]
Generally, the reason we accept everything as natural progress is because we have let go of any sort of divine plan. Whatever happens to us is just the way it is, and even if we don’t like the consequences of that deviation from the divine way, we do not fight it, we do not say, “This sucks, this isn’t what is supposed to happen.” At worst, we just throw up our hands and say, “What can we do? Progress is progress; we can’t fight progress.”
That’s the worst-case scenario. That worst-case applies to things like the ill effects of social media, pornography, the mutilation of children in the name of gender identification, the devastation of medical treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation, vaccinations, and bad pharmacology. Some things we do try to change, but the attempt at change is usually top-down, not bottom-up. Top-down is trying to change things like the frequency and duration of cell phone use, for example. Bottom-up is working on the development and healing of the psychology behind the compulsion to stare at a cell phone screen 18 hours out of 24.
The ”less than worst-case” we are just fine with out of the box. We may find some realization that it isn’t ultimately all that good, but we honour the concept of “progress” so passionately we are perfectly fine with it. We also may be totally blinded by progress, particularly if it is of the technological kind, we actually love it and even the consequences of it. Medical technology gets this treatment more often than other examples (entertainment and convenience are a close second).
According to the administrators of medical technology, we live longer, we suffer less, and maybe we even function more efficiently thanks to them. We care very little for things like expense, negative consequences, drug side effects, or physical and psychological dependency.
The advancements of science are always forgiven. Even the progress that made the atomic bomb a viable form of warfare weaponry—“How can you stop progress?” We are victims and slaves to it. Unfortunately, most of the time willingly.
If we lived by a certain human and divine ethic first, we would stop advancement when we could see that it would not be beneficial in achieving our goals as human beings. We would not allow “progress” to rule us and roll over us, taking progress for granted, and as a given, wherever it ends up taking us.
We should have a clear image of what human beings are supposed to be, and work toward that image. We should put the image first, as a priority, and reject anything that comes out of our creative mind that is contrary to it. This should be an individual pursuit and assessment of our personal behaviour in the world—not an action dictated by government or even by the church.
The ancient Egyptians believed that we all individually knew what this image was, in our hearts, and only needed to follow its divine, and wise, guidance.
We’ve got a bunch of power-hungry megalomaniacs on the planet trying to control or even extinguish our lives, with a never-ending supply of replacements, and it just keeps getting worse. When my grandkids have kids, my great grandkids will be ruled from birth by those assholes. They will effectively be born slaves. We as a human race on this planet are not progressing. We’re regressing in a way, to the basic human instincts present from the beginning. Survival of the fittest is just around the corner. Freedom and liberty have become obsolete, in the name of progress, and not even discussed now, and when you do, like now, you’ll be looked at as some sort of esoteric dreamer who doesn’t understand reality. Or progress. It’s like freedom and liberty have become nostalgic and obsolete paragons from another time that simply can’t be integrated into today’s world. Maybe the whole purpose of men with tits is to keep us talking, complaining, and disagreeing about the supposed progress while the boiling pot reaches its zenith.
“Merry England 2.0, the country that emerges after the now inevitable collapse, will be a happy place because the Progressive Delusion will have been destroyed in that collapse. The Myth of Progress will finally be seen for what it is, the product of an Idiot Mind. Things do not get better; it is just a lie that we tell ourselves. They simply change, all the time. Sometimes the changes are enjoyable and beneficial for us, other times they are not, but they are always to learn from. There is no such thing progress. The way of life is up, and then down, and then up and then down. What is called progress is simply a specific political agenda which is presented as inevitable so that you don’t question it. But everything can, and should, and must, be questioned, mocked and derided. The most serious matters, spoken by the most earnest people must be the things that are most laughed at.
Politics is a good example of this, something which is no longer a serious business conducted by serious people. It is a clown show, run by and for fools. In our current, pre-revolutionary state we are not in danger of losing democracy, it has already gone. The people in the Houses of Parliament do not make the laws. They simply codify what has been pre-agreed elsewhere. We can fight against this, pretend it isn’t true, try to get involved to ‘change things’, ignore it altogether, OR WE CAN JUST LAUGH. Politicians are morons and political pundits are imbeciles. These are joke people, not serious or substantial in any respect, and we take our power back from them by laughter and mockery. They would absolutely hate to be thought of as jokers, but that is really what they are. They thrive on being taken seriously and cannot abide being mocked. But that is how they will be defeated.”
Extract from “Merry England 2.0” by Richard Abbot: https://www.thehermitage.org.uk/blog/merry-england
Good article…but easily summed up in one word, Marxism.
ps. translation errors:
“over-personalized” -> “suprapersonal”
“space without walls” -> “room without walls”
The concept of progress in the West is really a form of narcissism and insanity. On the other hand, indigenous people who Westerners denigrate as backward or primitive, hold fast to their traditions, honor their ancestors and their relationship with the natural order. Not so in the West.
As the writer points out, our globalist overlords think they are god and like the archetype renegade “Satan” believe they can usurp the natural order, suppress or rechannel the natural frequencies and redirect them into their dystopian agenda. Being immoral, they think they are immune to the consequences of their psychopathy and wickedness. What the writer didn’t mention is transhumanism not just transgender but transhumanism: altering the very make up of humans via gene splicing/tampering, human brain/machine interface, chips implanted into our brains and turning humans into cyborgs, chimeras and hybrids like the mad scientists they are. What these demons fail to realize is, KARMA will have the last word.
Thank you…right on. No, I did not mention transhumanism in this particular article but do very often. Not sure why I passed over it as I believe it is the underlying evil to just about everything else we are seeing.
Read my article on CS Lewis and “That Hideous Strength”…among many other articles that focus on transhumanism…it is definitely one of my primary focuses. Thanks for bringing it up here…
Dr. Hayen, we lost the game on day one – that was when we gave someone else, be it “God” or whatever, the “right” to name things. Otherwise, there would be no such nonsense as “progress.” There is no such thing as “progress”; there is only change.
And the very word “change” terrifies humanity. So humanity – the original male and the female assembled from the male’s rib (was it left or right, I can’t remember which) – pleaded with “God” or “Caesar” or Dr. Strangelove perhaps to please bestow upon the ever changing world of human society a more pleasing word.
And – Voila! – it all became “Progress!” (BTW, I love Lewis Black’s thought on the word Voila: if one opens a pack of rubbers and one leaps out and lands perfectly on one’s dick, then he may declare “Voila!”)
What a great point!! (on the word progress, not on the word “voila”!! 🙂 )
I think it has less to do with a sense of the divine than the overwhelming need for most humans to stay with the herd, at least with some fork of it, left or right, or some other sub-tribe, and to do with what I have long seen as a natural inclination in most people to choose the lesser of any two options; a lie over the truth; an ugly thing over a beautiful thing, tyranny over freedom, the hive mind over independent critical thought, staring at a phone screen over either an in-person conversation or interacting with nature; preferring an obvious fraud to a sincere man of integrity, etc. We all see this constantly.
The herd has an acceptable Overton Window, the ever-shifting boundaries being determined by the shepherd ownership class (OC) as suits its agenda, and which are easily conveyed to the herd, and the herd members have their instinctive inclination to choose the lesser within that sanctioned area.
Christianity used to be within the sanctioned area in the Western world, and churchgoing would surely cause some minds to ponder the divine, and that’s gone now, but Islam is an Abrahamic religion, too, and widely observed around the world, and I don’t see the choosing of the better or the noble being widely expressed in that culture, either.
I think this is the crux of how and why it all works, and why it’s so easy for the tiny OC to manage and steer the massive herd.
Huh? My articles are not “rigorous, fact-checked, journalism”…never have I claimed them to be…they are pure and simply opinion…sometimes funny, and hopefully thought-provoking…take it or leave it.
Satanic influence on a faithless population..
I think I am beginning to believe this as well.
Arbrhamic religion is that.
Thank you for this post doctor Hayden. As a long retired clinical social worker who has taken a deep dive over the last three years into what is happening in the name of “affirming” gender “identity” – I must say we have moved beyond “Orwellian” and the situation is now quite rather Kafkaesque.
At 73 years of age, and deeply influenced by second wave feminists and their hard won efforts to create women’s rape shelters and women’s domestic violence shelters, and to allow women the experience of sports competition – I really thought the sex based “gender-stereotypes” of the past had been put to bed for good – and that all were now free – regardless of biological sex to simply be who we are. What a surprise to watch the “gender-ideologues” pull those tired old gender stereotypes and tropes out of the dustbin of history, dust them off, and insist that they actually posses “magical” powers and are “more real” than the biology between one’s legs. Who would have guessed that lipstick and a blond wig is more “real” than female genitalia? As a former child protection worker I will offer no quarter to adults who support the mutilation of children in service to their internal fantasy worlds – and who encourage children to embrace and share this fantasy world with them to the physical and emotional detriment of those children.
The gender-cult feels very much like past end-times social contagions. A sort of a “Judith Butler meets Saint Vitus Dance” vibe emanates from the completely “reality-detached” foaming at the mouth expectation that all must “believe as we do” or be branded “heretics” deserving of the stake.
If somehow the West survives this current madness and finds courage to reflect upon it – the gender ideology movement and all the surgical and chemical mutilation and castration of young people consumed by it – will make the past “lobotomy” scandal look relatively insignificant.
Thanks again for addressing this topic – protected from scrutiny far too long by the fatuous irrational and unscientific “virtue-signaling” of the truth believers and the cowardice of those too fearful to dare raise a voice to protect children if it might risk tarnishing their precious “identity” as a supposed “progressive.”
I wonder if you know any transgender people, Dr Hayen, PhD?
I do.
I finally stopped replying to all of the heartless, ignorant (harsh word but apt) posts and comments about transgender people over the past 5 years. Articles by medical freedom advocates and Health Freedom commenters that I would have thought had more compassion and more common sense then to fall for the obvious mainstream agenda to vilify and scapegoat yet another group.
Normally, now, when I see the vitriol coming I just skip over and don’t read. Live and let live.
But sometimes it just gets the better of me.
While I respect your right to your own opinion, and while I respect the right of Offg to print whatever they choose, I am deeply, deeply saddened at this essay.
Transgender people do not wake up one day and decide to change their sex on a whim. it is an arduous, and I would say courageous journey. They are not thinking about “progress” or the “worse case scenarios” and “the less than worst case scenarios”.
While I respect that they are your opinions, I find your description both inaccurate and deeply insulting.
To conflate bathroom issues and sports participation with the personal issue of being transgender is wrong. To conflate the personal issue of being a transgender with doctors giving out hormone changing drugs to children is wrong. It’s like calling people that won’t get jabbed “granny killers”.
Mainstream media, with the usual powers that be at the helm, have done a marvelous job at muddying the waters.
While prayer is a daily constant in my life, as is my own belief in the divine, I do not for one minute presume to think that I know what God has in mind for humanity or the universe in general. How arrogant to even presume.
I guess my idea of what a human “is supposed to be” and your idea of what a human “is supposed to be” are quite a bit different.
“Individual pursuit and the assessment of personal behavior”. Absolutely.
I wager most transgender feel the same.
(This is an essay I would expect to read in the New York Times.)
Yes, I know transgender people. My comments in my articles may seem harsh, and at times are harsh, on many levels. And at times I do “make fun” or “make light” of serious issues to make a point. My gripe with transgenderism and transsexualism is aimed primarily at the people and institutions surrounding these people encouraging them to make radical physical changes. I also have issues with radical groups who make every effort to bring innocent children into their fold through social pressure and coercion.
I understand the psychological implications of people who feel a strong, very strong, compulsion to “be something they are not”. I have seen them in my practice, and I treat them as I do any other client, with compassion, understanding, empathy, and love.
Humans have very difficult situations they face in life. We must always show compassion and empathy, but when their emotional and psychological compulsions cause harm to others, or cause others to coerce them and take advantage of their situation in order to monetize it for their own benefit, a different approach is required.
I am sorry that I appear to be a callous jerk…at times I definitely fit that description. When I was writing this I was thinking of all of the kids who have been physically and psychologically damaged for life because they were encouraged to “do whatever they felt like” …I am sorry, I do not agree that the majority of these people are dealing with something that is so deeply seated in their being they do not have choices regarding their identifications some do not, I am sure, but most do have choices, but the culture pushes them to the brink and beyond.
I already made one lengthy response to this comment, but I am compelled to make a few more! Let’s see if this is the last.
First of all, this is a very intelligent and well written response, with some very important points. Thank you for taking the time to write it.
Here is a comment you make: “Transgender people do not wake up one day and decide to change their sex on a whim.” I would agree with the general point you make here, I agree it is not “that simple,” just as any form of psychosis is not simple (if being pressured by a social contagion ranks as psychosis or just immature infatuation with a peer group). Psychosis is a departure from reality and comes in a wide spectrum of presentations, from believing there are little green men in the backyard to being certain you are not who or what you really are.
Not ALL people dealing with a dysphoric identification of gender are diagnosable psychotic, but many have sunk into that terrifying psychological state of grappling with reality. I do believe this, and the only thing that would convince me otherwise is a study that proves gender identification to be a new form of psychological state that does not include a dysphoric element to it, nor a psychotic one.
As it stands now, it is no more psychologically normal than someone who identifies as a rodent. It certainly is more compelling and more common and has more legitimate basis seated in human archetypal constellation, but it is not psychologically normal to pursue it to a point where physiological and hormonal alterations are deemed necessary for survival—for the majority of cases, not all of them.
And this is just my opinion, but I share it with many doctors, psychiatrists, and psychologists. And just for the record, I am not saying that gender identification is psychotic in a clinical fashion, but it could be, and could be a form of psychosis and is more apt to lead to serious psychotic issues. This is a very complex situation psychologically, and my articles rarely step into this area of discussion, they stick with the culture’s response to transgenderism, and particularly transexualism. Not the individuals themselves suffering what I believe to be a psychological abnormality…for MOST but not ALL situations.
People who identify as the opposite sex to what they were born with and do not have problems dealing with it (other than social communal problems of acceptance and tolerance—which is to be expected for anyone who deviates from the consensus) would not fall under a psychological pathology (in my opinion). They are no different psychologically than someone who identifies as an artist, a musician, or an accountant. I am not writing about these people. The identification with feminine or masculine archetypal energies is common during any healthy human’s life. This is normal, and healthy.
Your comment about conflation…I do not believe I conflate the way you describe, I believe the culture does. And yes, that is a problem.
I have issue with this following comment, but my issue is only a curiosity and nothing serious, “I do not for one minute presume to think that I know what God has in mind for humanity or the universe in general. How arrogant to even presume.” I doubt very seriously if you do not “presume to think” that you know what God has in mind for humanity. Anyone who is not an atheist has some sort of presumption as to what God wants of them and wants of humanity and the universe, otherwise they would be an atheist who believes all of this is arbitrary and random based only on matieral cause and effect.
You might not be correct, your presumption may be very flexible and all incompassing, and you might not care if everyone believes as you do. But you cannot believe in a higher power without having some idea as to how to live your life in accordance with that higher power’s “vision.”
As I, you may not be able to put this presumption into words. But you making a comment as you have on my article is very clear you believe in SOMETHING regarding how things SHOULD BE…you clearly do not believe what I think is correct or “right”…so you presume what you think IS right and correct…and if you believe in God, and believe you follow, to some degree, God’s will and vision, then you presume you know what God wants for you and for humanity. Otherwise you wouldn’t care at all what I think and write, and/or you would not believe in a higher power.
Do us a favor and don’t reply here either!
Does God, whatever God is, ‘intend our sex’? I doubt it.
Our gender is just a random thing, or maybe something to do with cosmic justice (karma).
Believing you ARE God, whatever God is, is a far cry from realising or knowing God.
As many teachers and sages will testify, realising God is the most humbling experience a human can have.
The sex/gender we each are, in each lifetime, is NOT merely a random thing: we each of us (prior to coming to Earth; ie, whilst still in the very real Spirit dimension) plan/decide, for each of our eternal soul’s many, many lifetimes (for most souls, the number of lifetimes will be thousands…), which sex/gender we will be, in each of those lifetimes. Each and every soul lives some lifetimes as male, and other lifetimes as female.
This is how it’s meant to be: for each and every soul has to experience literally everything in life. Which is precisely why each and every soul lives many, many lifetimes: in order to be able to experience everything, from every perspective, in a multitude of different scenarios. We each plan, before coming here, in which country we’ll be born, when we’ll be born, to which parents (yes, we all plan/decide/choose the souls who will be our parents [people who are adopted plan before birth for that to happen; there are always karmic links between the souls which are the biological parents, the adoptive parents, and the adopted child), etc etc etc.
There is no evidence that the reincarntion of spirits/souls is agreed upon and consensual.
There are thousands of near death experiences (NDEs) who testify to being coecred to reincarnate to learn new lessons. Coercion is not consent. This coercion forms the basis of belief that we live in a soul reincarnation trap (trick).
I am not for one minute convinced a spirit would agree to reincarnate to the Earth plane in order to live a life of suffering and misery in human (or animal) form. The New Age (sewage), love and light, useful idiots believe that a spirit entering the world as a child chose to live in or with ANY of the following conditions: hunger, in a war zone, disabled, in a wheelchair, debilitating disease, sexual abuse etc.
I challenge you to walk upto a child in a wheelchair and tell him/her that he/she chose that life. That is victim blaming.
The whole New Age movement is a co-opted psyop that benefits the controllers. All the world’s ills are our fault because we chose to reincarnate here to face whatever difficulties (not matter how awful) we may encounter in our lives.
Also, ALL of these reincarnations occur with a memory wipe each time. Thousands and thousands of lifetimes for some. Not very easy to learn lessons and correct past mistakes when one cannot remember anything. Having to start from zero, learning to walk and talk, let alone more esoteric learning.
I ask you once again, from your hundreds of books, which you always mention, where is the 100 percent PROOF that we chose VOLUNTARILY to reincarnate?
Show me that EVIDENCE and PROVE to me that the subjects (in spirit form) are not deceived and coerced to reincarnate?
Show me the PROOF that the subjects are told before head and agree to return to return to suffer in any of the above mentioned ways?
Our sex is not random if you have an ounce of knowledge about human biology.
I thought it was random, from a human biology perspective, since the sperm carry roughly equal X and Y chromosomes, and which sperm succeeds in fertilising the egg is impossible to predict. That seems like the definition of random. A2
From a materialist perspective (and I am NOT saying you are a materialist!) the randomness of sex selection, as you describe, is certainly a truth. From a metaphysical perspective, pretty much nothing is random. Even though it may appear so, there is a divine intention behind everything.
With Divine Intelligence teleological forethought nothing is random even if we fail to see the meaning and purpose in it.
