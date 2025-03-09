Let’s talk about…the UK’s “Day of Reflection”

Today is March 9th. It is also the UK’s ordained “Day of Reflection” on the Covid pandemic. You’d be forgiven for forgetting that, most of the country did the same.

Why March 9th?

I’m not sure. It would make much more sense to date it to March 26th, the day Lockdown came into force…but maybe that would be seen as an admission in and of itself. Since, without lockdown, there would have been very little evidence of any pandemic at all.

Regardless, here we are on the Day of Reflection. A totally organic thing, and not a cheap knock-off of Armistice Day to try and forge some brittle “national spirit” pitching-in-together vibes.

Hence the red flowers and bagpipe parade.

Is there anything interesting happening? Any roll outs or especially egregious lies?

Not really, to be honest.

Sir Keir Starmer has done a tweet, but didn’t turn up to the event, which wasn’t televised, only livestreamed to an audience of 3000 on Sky News’ youtube channel.

The Standard headlines that “the nation unites in day of reflection”, but the only thing uniting most people seems to be having something better to do.

The day of reflection doesn’t even make it to anything but the very bottom of The Independent’s home page, and even then it’s only reporting the (very dull) results of a some survey:

The proportion of people in Britain reporting good or very good health has declined slowly but steadily since March 2020, while the percentage of those saying they feel lonely often or some of the time has remained broadly unchanged

Somehow linking poor health and loneliness back to Covid, when it is clearly and obviously more likely related to lockdown and vaccines is so pathetic the paper can’t even muster up the energy to commit to the lie. It just dribbles it out in the digital back pages.

Writing in the Guardian, Laura Spinney – noteworthy for publishing total lies about the Spanish Flu to make Covid seem scarier back in 2020 – is reflecting on the growing problem of ” right’s fake Covid narrative”, and concluding that the “wrong voices must be muted”.

But pro-censorship moralizing from academics is as boring as it is predictable.

I predicted back in December that the day of reflection was more likely to be a day of revisionism, but in the end it wasn’t even that.

All told, it almost feels like an afterthought. A party planned before they decided to kick the Ukraine nonsense up a gear.

Meanwhile, The Coast Guy is reflecting on the only truth that matters:

On this day of Covid reflection I reflect on how there was no pandemic, Covid was a hoax and the lies of the state inflicted uncounted numbers of deaths and injuries upon the world. — Neil Oliver (@thecoastguy) March 9, 2025

Truer words.

But what do you guys think?

Have you seen any especially heinous Covid coverage?

What is the agenda this “day of reflection”?

Was this damp squib the plan or has something gone wrong/superseded it?

Discuss below.