Let’s talk about…the UK’s “Day of Reflection”
Kit Knightly
Today is March 9th. It is also the UK’s ordained “Day of Reflection” on the Covid pandemic. You’d be forgiven for forgetting that, most of the country did the same.
Why March 9th?
I’m not sure. It would make much more sense to date it to March 26th, the day Lockdown came into force…but maybe that would be seen as an admission in and of itself. Since, without lockdown, there would have been very little evidence of any pandemic at all.
Regardless, here we are on the Day of Reflection. A totally organic thing, and not a cheap knock-off of Armistice Day to try and forge some brittle “national spirit” pitching-in-together vibes.
Hence the red flowers and bagpipe parade.
Is there anything interesting happening? Any roll outs or especially egregious lies?
Not really, to be honest.
Sir Keir Starmer has done a tweet, but didn’t turn up to the event, which wasn’t televised, only livestreamed to an audience of 3000 on Sky News’ youtube channel.
The Standard headlines that “the nation unites in day of reflection”, but the only thing uniting most people seems to be having something better to do.
The day of reflection doesn’t even make it to anything but the very bottom of The Independent’s home page, and even then it’s only reporting the (very dull) results of a some survey:
The proportion of people in Britain reporting good or very good health has declined slowly but steadily since March 2020, while the percentage of those saying they feel lonely often or some of the time has remained broadly unchanged
Somehow linking poor health and loneliness back to Covid, when it is clearly and obviously more likely related to lockdown and vaccines is so pathetic the paper can’t even muster up the energy to commit to the lie. It just dribbles it out in the digital back pages.
Writing in the Guardian, Laura Spinney – noteworthy for publishing total lies about the Spanish Flu to make Covid seem scarier back in 2020 – is reflecting on the growing problem of ” right’s fake Covid narrative”, and concluding that the “wrong voices must be muted”.
But pro-censorship moralizing from academics is as boring as it is predictable.
I predicted back in December that the day of reflection was more likely to be a day of revisionism, but in the end it wasn’t even that.
All told, it almost feels like an afterthought. A party planned before they decided to kick the Ukraine nonsense up a gear.
Meanwhile, The Coast Guy is reflecting on the only truth that matters:
On this day of Covid reflection I reflect on how there was no pandemic, Covid was a hoax and the lies of the state inflicted uncounted numbers of deaths and injuries upon the world.
— Neil Oliver (@thecoastguy) March 9, 2025
Truer words.
But what do you guys think?
Have you seen any especially heinous Covid coverage?
What is the agenda this “day of reflection”?
Was this damp squib the plan or has something gone wrong/superseded it?
Discuss below.
Don’t know from across the pond but maybe the tepid response indicates a greater public awareness. Then again, Covid-19 appears completely ingrained into the medical system panoply via the incessant reminders for taking the vaccine at every pharmacy or medical facility, equal to the “flu” vaccine itself. They ask you if you want a Covid-19 “vaccine” before they ask how you feel. Masks are still greatly recommended and enough wear them to give most of those who don’t a feeling of uncertainty. Maybe not stand too close, eh? So generally, the public has bought it hook, line and sinker. Kind of like taking our shoes off at the airport because of that dude going to Detroit who supposedly had a match bomb between his toes. What was that, 20 years ago? Maybe in another ten years people will be asking, “hey, why did Covid stop at 19?”
But it’s interesting what Neil Oliver said, i.e., that the pandemic was a hoax. I knew it was bullshit from the start in a broad way, but after learning that Covid-19 was never even proven to exist (isolated), that the PCR test in no way could determine a Covid 19 virus, and that the “flu” basically disappeared during that time, I personally and firmly determined that it was indeed a hoax (admittedly combined with my overall knowledge and distrust of anything the establishment tells me). A giant lie. I’ve maintained that stance for years now and remember for a long time how it seemed to receive a hesitant reaction in the alternative media (especially those involving the MAGA cult). It wouldn’t necessarily get pushback, but it didn’t really garner much hallelujah amens. Now at least it’s becoming more “mainstream” in the anti-establishment spere, so I guess that’s a good sign. Then again, it’s taken what, 50 plus years for the same thing to happen about the moon landings.
Have I seen any “heinous Covid coverage” outside of this “Day of Reflection” (because I’m an American)? Well ya, I see it every fucking day because the hoax has been mainstreamed into our daily lives. And the master of Operation Warpspeed is the President of the United States.
correction: “anti-establishment sphere”. Proof reading is our friend. Good proof reading is our good friend. Especially when you can’t edit.
The German Nazi had the best rallies… Orchestrated and well regimented…
Lotsa Red, black, and white, and goosesteps… And lotsa, lotsa mysticism, and
mystical thinking – but no dancing Nurses…
Desperately looking for sane signs of life from the UK I found TalkTV till now, help me out.
Covid is not a topic there right now; more WW III under Herr Sta-rmer.
Sorry, off topic, again.
This is a fascinating piece on anti Chinese propaganda from French ‘investigative reporters’:
https://dissidentvoice.org/2025/03/two-anti-china-french-reporters-were-caught-lying/
Anti CPC propaganda you mean. Where did the global outbreak of Covid and now N5H1 start from? Who propagated draconian lockdowns? You friends at the CPC and PLA, now in wrestle match amongst each other.
Who wants to be a Chinese citizen in present China? Only blind woke Westerners.
Yes, the yUK/US are bad, but the Middle Kingdom is worse, imagine!
Bait, bite, swallowed.
One and a half billion people and it still makes the Empire of War, Greed and Hypocrisy look and smell like a sewage outlet.
Don’t know about honest reporting on the dangers of the Covid injections and all future injections based on this horrid nano-tech, graphene and foreign DNA contaminated dreck injection supposedly being “right wing.” However, history tells us the more fascist/communist/authoritarian a regime becomes, the more absurd their logic.
Here are some honest reports/studies on the actual situation regard those injections:
The European Court of Justice has determined that doctors alone are responsible for the consequences of Covid vaccinations, as they were free to refuse injecting them.
(reseauinternational.net)
Well, in other countries, such as Australia, doctors were forbidden by their governing body to even provide information about possible side-effects of the Covid shots, thus they were prevented (under pain of loss of job or other consequences) to obtain “informed consent” from their patients.
I don’t know the extent to which they were also coerced into persuading patients to accept the injections. I just know that my elderly mum, a frequent visitor to the doctor’s office, was pressured into receiving the injections – but valiantly refused. After experiencing two disaster sequalae following regular flu shots in the past, she also refuses all other vaccines. Good on ya, Mum! (there’s an ad jingle about that).
__________________________
The COVID Dossier
A Record of Military & Intelligence Coordination of the Global COVID Event
FEB 04, 2025
Compiled by independent researchers Debbie Lerman & Sasha Latypova
_________________________
“Turbo” Cancer after the Covid injections:
https://expose-news.com/2025/01/12/covid-vaccines-cause-turbo-cancers/
_________________________
.
OK — this is really messed up — in the online version of a regional Spanish newspaper I have just found a covid-themed article that seems right out of the very early scamdemic:
https://www.lne.es/salud/guia/2025/03/09/coronasomnia-da-o-covid-ritmos-115114486.html
Some tell-tale signs of its vintage include an embedded link with the question “¿Qué puede pasar si retrasamos o nos saltamos la segunda dosis de la vacuna?” and the assertion that the possibility of an infection rants second in the Spaniards’ concerns (“el 81% de los españoles está estresado, siendo la incertidumbre por el futuro una de las principales causas de estrés (49%), seguido de la posibilidad de infectarse por coronavirus (46%) ).
And so, is this just an accident caused by the distraction of a sleepy intern, or is it something else? A more insidious “invitation to reflect”?
If you’re trying to delay the UK civil war and need to throw some chit against the wall and see if it sticks, this is as good a chit as any found today.
Medazolam March or Remdevisir remembrance day or as the nurses called it “run death is near”
Judging by the turnout, it was more like a day of REJECTION.
This article has reminded me of the 2022 Danish film “Speak No Evil” (please ignore the US 2022 remake if you haven’t watched it, and go for the original if you have), one that immediately made me think of the pandemic as I was watching it. The hints are there, and they are not too subtle so I started taking notes during and after, with the idea of writing an article dissecting and analyzing the film, and hoping to come to a conclusion about whether the film is just an allegory of the whole covid event (which it is, regardless of what the screenwriters may or may not say), or a step-by-step revelation of the method (which makes it even scarier). I hope to go back to those notes and start then finish the piece at some point, but in the meantime this could be the right time for you to watch it and see what you think. It won’t be fun.
all the evidence is now here that off guardian and most of it’s contributors are nothing more than GRIFTERS
Care to state the evidence, or do you feel this glib, sweeping statement is enough? I feel you do Offg and our amazing authors a big disservice if so. A2
Laura Spinney, you spin me right round baby right round…
We did indeed, Laura. We were such good little saps!
BUT NOW!!!!
Shocked! Laura, I’m shocked! I’m so shocked I don’t think I can take it all in. My eyes are blurring with the sheer shock of the shock! I can only make out the occasional word!
My mind is too boggled to read the next bit of that!
BUT good news!
Science!
Nah I just don’t have the strength anymore.
Like a record baby round round right round
Round round round round round
I want to believe that the Home For Deranged Scientists is a real place. But we can always build one.
Tis her religion George. It feeds, comforts and sustains her.
She will not relent.
Reflection… in a distorting mirror, all part of the carnival. Brought to you by the Funhouses of Parliament.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/03/revealed-secret-resistant-agreement-between-blue-states-left/
Day of Deflection is far more accurate than “Day of Reflection” – deflection of the public from focusing in on heroic, courageous legal efforts being carried on worldwide to (finally) identify, arrest, prosecute and justly punish the Fascist eugenicist mRNA bioweapons mass murderers.
My guess is that after announcing the planned Day of Reflection the focus groups and anti-Social Media showed that most no longer give a fuck, so they scaled it back in terms of media attention. Most people want to forget that they were conned into taking an unknown medical procedure with still unknown contents over four years later.
Besides, I am sure they don’t want the plebs thinking to hard about it or putting 2 + 2 together as to why some of them have spent more time sick or at the doctor’s since the jibby jabby doo.
Of course, they had to be seen to put on some kind of show five years on for the Branch Covidians and those who believe their loved ones died of the ‘plague’. After brainwashing them relentlessly some of these mugs are still deep under the hypnotic programming.
The Covid Wall does look like it has a bad case of measles. Let’s hope they are not predictively programming us for that one next or some other spotty looking lurgy.
Stop calling it “Covid” ! It was flu re-branded and weaponised.
And they are still trying to justify its existence by banging on about a lab-leak !!
Pathetic rather than pandemic