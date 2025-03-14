WATCH: Creating Parallel Societies – #SolutionsWatch

From the depths of the scamdemic to the craziness of the trade wars, we’ve seen the economic destruction and disruption of our daily lives that can be caused by authoritarians who presume to rule over the world. But the society they are crafting is not the society we have to live in. Join James for this edition of #SolutionsWatch where he explores the concept of parallel societies and the steps that can be taken to create the building blocks for such societies to come about.

