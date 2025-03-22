No Human Contact

I have touched on this before in several articles. But it seems to be an itch I can’t scratch. Ever have one of those? An itch you think you are scratching, but you really are not in the right place? And you can’t seem to find it?

This topic is again one of those things I don’t think everyone considers important. They may find it annoying and frustrating, but they will chalk it up to “progress” and not say much more about it. “What can you do?” they may mutter, “It’s just the way things are these days.”

I do wonder if people said that when the horse and buggy made way to Ford’s motor car. Or even when horses became the primary mode of travel, technologically surpassing human legs and feet. Of course, that was so long ago nobody even remembers it. But I would be willing to bet there were a lot of old fogies who didn’t care much for the advent of the noisy, smelly, automobile. I probably would have been one of them. Cars, ptui!

So, what is this article about? Instead of horses being replaced, humans are. Oh, how original, you may mutter. Humans have been being replaced for decades. Yep, they have—but only the machine part, now it is the thinking part, and soon to be the soul part. Although I have my doubts if the soul part of humans will actually be replaced—more than likely just eliminated. No one has much use for that anymore anyhow.

So, is this just another AI article? An article focused on the horrors of AI and how we have to be wary of AI to be sure it doesn’t take over?

That’s like saying we have to be wary of cheeseburgers, fries and milkshakes to be sure they don’t take over. Look how well that turned out. Yes, yes, there are many of you who would not touch a fry even if it were the last edible thing on earth (that’s just it, it never would be the last because it isn’t really edible). And there are many of you who will never fall for the AI trap as well. Although no one is poised to tie you down so they can cram cheeseburgers into your gullet, AI is already being forced on us. And there is nothing we can do other than get off the grid—entirely.

Actually, this article is not just another AI article. It is not specifically about AI, but rather about what AI is instrumental in making happen—the systematic replacement of human intelligence. But it is even more than that. AI just makes it easier, and more likely. The real culprit is not AI, it is the intention behind it. It is the agenda’s intention of eliminating humanity. The intention relevant to this article is not really, at first, to eliminate humans, but rather to eliminate humanity. There is a difference.

Humans will become eliminated as a consequence of making life so miserable, and frustrating, to live, many will just give up. They won’t really know why they are giving up, they just will. We will notice this when people become zombified (as they are now), angry, incapable of reason, incapable of critical thinking, depressed, anxious, suicidal (which the culture will welcome as they already have in many countries, Canada being one of them). We will notice it through a greater and greater disregard for human life through wars, genocide, starvation, disease, mindless abortion, child vaccinations that are ultimately homicidal, and so on.

How is this happening now? Lots of ways. Many of them are obvious to you, many maybe not so obvious. Here’s one probably a lot of you have not thought of. We are slowly and systematically being taught that there are only limited ways to communicate with other humans. Think of how difficult it is now to register a complaint with some consumer related entity?—the drug store, the retail outlet, government services.

Websites of any sort make it a point to complicate “contact us” as much as they can. It is nearly impossible to just jot off an email. Maybe a phone number is provided, but when the number is called, inevitably the caller is greeted with “choose from these choices” and the “choice” you want is not included. Certainly, you will have to listen to a few minutes of “information” you have no interest in.

If the form of “contact” is a chat window, inescapably you will be chatting with an AI Chatbot—and if not, it will be with someone in some distant land incapable of even following your text. I recently called a local Staples to inquire about a product, and after about 10 minutes of being tossed around from one disembodied voice to the next, I finally gave up—never having uttered a word to another human.

Sure, you can still avoid a lot of this, but the writing is on the wall. Eventually no phone call will be greeted by another flesh and blood human being. Certainly, no online chat will be. AI will handle it all. Talk about “disembodied”—that is the whole point—to disembody the planet. The agenda will be to remove human interaction (at least pleasant interaction) and eventually to remove humans completely. Duh, so what else is new?

I am reminded of the very popular TV show of my time, The Prisoner created by and starring Patrick McGoohan. So much of the vibe of this show was presenting the prime character as alone, isolated, and confused. Nothing made sense. Even when other humans were around, nothing was as it should have been. Back in the ‘60s they didn’t have a clue what AI was, but if they had, I’m sure Number Six would have had many dealings with robots and disembodied humanoids.

Of course, the title of the series The Prisoner is apropos to this article, and to all that I write. Indeed, we certainly are prisoners. Like in the TV series, we are looking for answers, but are put into an environment where we will find little to explain our slow demise. That’s primarily because we don’t even know we are being sucked dry of soul and humanness.

They will keep us as isolated as possible. We will work at home and not be around other humans. We will interface with faceless bots whenever we try to connect with the outside world. We will stare at a screen for connections with family and friends, seek video pornography (soon to be latex sex bots) for intimate connection, stay at home when the next pandemic hits (soon to be a permanent reality—for a lot of people who wear the ubiquitous mask, it already is). We will play continuous video games on the phone and iPad, soon only with AI opponents. You get my point.

So, keep your eyes out for other methods they are using to drive us all loopy. The only real solution is to not rely as a matter of course on all of the systems they control. This includes things like large corporate retail stores and restaurants. But also includes services that are very difficult to live without, like utility services, government services (Social Security and Medicare), accountants, lawyers, etc. I think more importantly than trying to avoid the things we simply cannot avoid, is just being conscious of what they are doing.

Go out of your way to keep human contact in your life. Make friends with fellow like-minded people, go out to lunch with them, and have coffee with them. Go to stores where you can talk to the employees there, strike up personal conversations. Make them feel human, recognize the difference between them and an AI voice on your cellphone. Skip the auto checkouts at stores (we’ve heard that for a long time). You get the picture.

Keep humanness in your life as much as you can. Don’t go blind to the agenda’s efforts to eliminate it, slowly but surely driving us to suicide. Keep it alive—let’s keep each other alive.

Todd Hayen PhD is a registered psychotherapist practicing in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He holds a PhD in depth psychotherapy and an MA in Consciousness Studies. He specializes in Jungian, archetypal, psychology. Todd also writes for his own substack, which you can read here