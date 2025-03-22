No Human Contact
Todd Hayen
I have touched on this before in several articles. But it seems to be an itch I can’t scratch. Ever have one of those? An itch you think you are scratching, but you really are not in the right place? And you can’t seem to find it?
This topic is again one of those things I don’t think everyone considers important. They may find it annoying and frustrating, but they will chalk it up to “progress” and not say much more about it. “What can you do?” they may mutter, “It’s just the way things are these days.”
I do wonder if people said that when the horse and buggy made way to Ford’s motor car. Or even when horses became the primary mode of travel, technologically surpassing human legs and feet. Of course, that was so long ago nobody even remembers it. But I would be willing to bet there were a lot of old fogies who didn’t care much for the advent of the noisy, smelly, automobile. I probably would have been one of them. Cars, ptui!
So, what is this article about? Instead of horses being replaced, humans are. Oh, how original, you may mutter. Humans have been being replaced for decades. Yep, they have—but only the machine part, now it is the thinking part, and soon to be the soul part. Although I have my doubts if the soul part of humans will actually be replaced—more than likely just eliminated. No one has much use for that anymore anyhow.
So, is this just another AI article? An article focused on the horrors of AI and how we have to be wary of AI to be sure it doesn’t take over?
That’s like saying we have to be wary of cheeseburgers, fries and milkshakes to be sure they don’t take over. Look how well that turned out. Yes, yes, there are many of you who would not touch a fry even if it were the last edible thing on earth (that’s just it, it never would be the last because it isn’t really edible). And there are many of you who will never fall for the AI trap as well. Although no one is poised to tie you down so they can cram cheeseburgers into your gullet, AI is already being forced on us. And there is nothing we can do other than get off the grid—entirely.
Actually, this article is not just another AI article. It is not specifically about AI, but rather about what AI is instrumental in making happen—the systematic replacement of human intelligence. But it is even more than that. AI just makes it easier, and more likely. The real culprit is not AI, it is the intention behind it. It is the agenda’s intention of eliminating humanity. The intention relevant to this article is not really, at first, to eliminate humans, but rather to eliminate humanity. There is a difference.
Humans will become eliminated as a consequence of making life so miserable, and frustrating, to live, many will just give up. They won’t really know why they are giving up, they just will. We will notice this when people become zombified (as they are now), angry, incapable of reason, incapable of critical thinking, depressed, anxious, suicidal (which the culture will welcome as they already have in many countries, Canada being one of them). We will notice it through a greater and greater disregard for human life through wars, genocide, starvation, disease, mindless abortion, child vaccinations that are ultimately homicidal, and so on.
How is this happening now? Lots of ways. Many of them are obvious to you, many maybe not so obvious. Here’s one probably a lot of you have not thought of. We are slowly and systematically being taught that there are only limited ways to communicate with other humans. Think of how difficult it is now to register a complaint with some consumer related entity?—the drug store, the retail outlet, government services.
Websites of any sort make it a point to complicate “contact us” as much as they can. It is nearly impossible to just jot off an email. Maybe a phone number is provided, but when the number is called, inevitably the caller is greeted with “choose from these choices” and the “choice” you want is not included. Certainly, you will have to listen to a few minutes of “information” you have no interest in.
If the form of “contact” is a chat window, inescapably you will be chatting with an AI Chatbot—and if not, it will be with someone in some distant land incapable of even following your text. I recently called a local Staples to inquire about a product, and after about 10 minutes of being tossed around from one disembodied voice to the next, I finally gave up—never having uttered a word to another human.
Sure, you can still avoid a lot of this, but the writing is on the wall. Eventually no phone call will be greeted by another flesh and blood human being. Certainly, no online chat will be. AI will handle it all. Talk about “disembodied”—that is the whole point—to disembody the planet. The agenda will be to remove human interaction (at least pleasant interaction) and eventually to remove humans completely. Duh, so what else is new?
I am reminded of the very popular TV show of my time, The Prisoner created by and starring Patrick McGoohan. So much of the vibe of this show was presenting the prime character as alone, isolated, and confused. Nothing made sense. Even when other humans were around, nothing was as it should have been. Back in the ‘60s they didn’t have a clue what AI was, but if they had, I’m sure Number Six would have had many dealings with robots and disembodied humanoids.
Of course, the title of the series The Prisoner is apropos to this article, and to all that I write. Indeed, we certainly are prisoners. Like in the TV series, we are looking for answers, but are put into an environment where we will find little to explain our slow demise. That’s primarily because we don’t even know we are being sucked dry of soul and humanness.
They will keep us as isolated as possible. We will work at home and not be around other humans. We will interface with faceless bots whenever we try to connect with the outside world. We will stare at a screen for connections with family and friends, seek video pornography (soon to be latex sex bots) for intimate connection, stay at home when the next pandemic hits (soon to be a permanent reality—for a lot of people who wear the ubiquitous mask, it already is). We will play continuous video games on the phone and iPad, soon only with AI opponents. You get my point.
So, keep your eyes out for other methods they are using to drive us all loopy. The only real solution is to not rely as a matter of course on all of the systems they control. This includes things like large corporate retail stores and restaurants. But also includes services that are very difficult to live without, like utility services, government services (Social Security and Medicare), accountants, lawyers, etc. I think more importantly than trying to avoid the things we simply cannot avoid, is just being conscious of what they are doing.
Go out of your way to keep human contact in your life. Make friends with fellow like-minded people, go out to lunch with them, and have coffee with them. Go to stores where you can talk to the employees there, strike up personal conversations. Make them feel human, recognize the difference between them and an AI voice on your cellphone. Skip the auto checkouts at stores (we’ve heard that for a long time). You get the picture.
Keep humanness in your life as much as you can. Don’t go blind to the agenda’s efforts to eliminate it, slowly but surely driving us to suicide. Keep it alive—let’s keep each other alive.
Thank you for this essay, Todd. It highlights a very important trend. But alas – if I look around me, very few people even seem to understand that there is such a problem, such a suicidal trend. The greatest PsyOP of all, going on for decades now, may be creating and widening the discrepancy between what is really happening (so-called reality) and the self-perception of the vast majority of the people.
The self-perception is all about looking good – literally and metaphorically –, being magnificent, able and special, creating what I now call the “All Star Society”. This may feel really good, at least for the narcissistic self. It comes at the price to cut out all notions that most of this is exaggerated, even delusional – and everything that follows.
But almost everybody wants to be “cool” these days – “cool” for me being a term to name the underlying state of mind, of consciousness. Thinking about the meaning of this very common term: Isn’t life something warm? Only dead bodies are cold and stay cold (feel cool to the touch of my warm hand), and for most of us this notion of being “cool” seems to be a central aspect of how we perceive ourselves? Sorry, but for me this is a death cult disguised as something to strive for.
This is slowly but incessantly stripping us off our humanness – and finally, of our physical existence. Do we really want to present ourselves to ourselves and each other all around the clock as “Superhumans” – perfect, ever good looking, able and entitled to everything? Or do we want to stay open to our souls and the ones around us – even if this will mean “to be just human”?
Place an infinite number of monkeys in front of an infinite number of typewriters and eventually they will produce the entire works of Shakespeare, they say.
Really ?
Well, they might, but the concepts of chance and infinity are a little confused in this statement.
At first glance it may seem a reasonable speculation and, given infinity being a really long time, you might say it would be a good bet.
In fact, I would bet heavily on them not writing anything coherent at all apart from maybe a few random sentences.
I have been reading a bit about AI and machine learning and it’s a bit like the monkeys.
You might be able to train the monkeys and the machine to mimic human behaviour but although you can teach a machine to ‘learn’, this ‘learning’ is based on logical algorithms and is trumped by a human brain when it comes to anything straying from logic to, say, emotions.
Thr monkeys have no idea whether ’tis nobler in the mind’ and, without prompting, would probaly follow it with ‘fffffff’
What the monkeys and the machines lack is the ghost in the machine
I see Ai as a reflection of the artificial intelligence which we’ve already become imprisoned within.. Constructs and programmes of the ego.. We are so bound up in these seemingly endless loops of limited thinking.. Algorithms which are tied to certain emotional frequencies which ensure that damaging chemicals are continually released into the bloodstream.. As a species we have become frozen within the fear based survival paradigm, governed by the reptilian brain and as a consequence, through millenia we have lost our connection with our natural inner faculties of clairvoyance & telepathy , externalising them through TV and telephones.. To name just 2.
We know.. We know at an unconscious level, in our Deeper Self who and what we truly are and are capable of and that gnaws away inside us daily as we try to figure out our predicament of suffering and enslavement.. The slavery programs were initiated a very long time ago and countless generations of our ancestors have been held in slavery.. We were born into it..
I see the intensification as a gift and also a curse..
It’s become so intense and is only going to intensify.. It’s a wake up call from the collective soul..
There’s another way for us to be.. Another way for us to live..
Hit the pause button.. Go on.. Just hit the pause button and let your eyes close.. Notice your breath and gradually allow for your breathing to slow down and deepen.. Extend the length of the outbreath and allow for a soft sigh as you breathe out.. Begin to soothe your autonomic nervous system.. 10 or 15 minutes of this simple practise can completely transform your consciousness and allow for the production of higher chemistry in the body.. Insight can spontaneously occur for a new way forward previously unknown to you..
The way in is definately the way out.. The maniacs who hold the seats of power may not begin the most courageous of all paths within, but we can draw the line in the sand as all the great Yogis, Shamans and Daoists have.. Dedicate what remains of our life to cultivating the emergence of the soul and the Higher Intelligence which is buried within us all..
What if the dawning of Ai is a wake up call.. A reflection that we have strayed far from Home and now the door is open for our return to the Deeper Self.. That’s true liberation and the powers that be may well try to imprison us and kill us, but they cannot touch the invincible soul.
We have to do the work though.. Take responsibility for the polarity consciousness that we’re feeding within us.. The rest of our life begins now.. Time to heal.. Time to Rise.
The Prisoner gives us some clues. Patrick McGoohan’s character, is trapped by a false ID. His was NUMBER 6. Those manipulating him also had their number. There are no names.
NUMBERS can only deal with NUMBERS.
We are all trapped by false ID, we have a NI NUMBER, a UTR NUMBER etc. But more importantly, we have a Passport, Driving License and Bank account etc with a false ID, which is not ourselves but is a legal person fiction. (MR JOE BLOGGS)
When they bring in our Digital ID, we will have to accept that we are responsible for a corporate fiction, which gives us no rights or freedoms. (Your name will be capitalised and titled).
Our legal fiction is our SLAVE name.
If we dont act on this now we will have missed the boat as even talking about this will be a breach of National Security. Your MP’s, Barristers etc are already sworn to secrecy by the Official Secrets Act.
Thank yopu, Todd. Very well observed, and very true. I´m getting the picture, and I´m not shy to smile at people or strike up a conversation with strangers, as I used to have dogs for 25 years.
Since my last dog died, I´ve been busy as a dog sitter. Great opportunity to meet new people and their darlings. Very personal, too, no AI in sight;-)
People enjoy to go for a walk with me and their dog when we get to know each other, and tell me lots about their lives, and of course about their dog. Afterwards we have a cup of coffee in my home and chat some more.
It´s like it was, say, 5 years ago, in the era before THE BIG CRIME. Just having a good time with another human being.
Thanks Todd.
All good points, and I think listening is as important as talking.
Talking is being polite.
Listening is being courteous.
And Curious